Coronavirus feared taking greater toll on jobs than Lehman shock

20, Apr. 2020

cropped_image_l.jpg

TOKYO, Kyodo - The economic fallout from the new coronavirus in Japan has triggered a sharp increase in nonpermanent workers seeking advice after losing their jobs, with some economists predicting unemployment could rise by over a million within a year, worse than the impact from the 2008-2009 global financial crisis.

"Your job ends in three days' time," a woman employed on a temporary contract for the front desk of a Tokyo hotel was told by her boss in early April.

When she started her three-month contract in February, she had been told by her boss that the position was long term, and had planned to renew it from May.

But after the hotel's occupancy rates dropped due to the spread of the virus, she was told by the agency that supplied her to the hotel the contract would terminate on expiry, with no chance of renewal.

The next day, the hotel laid her off before it suspended operations and before her contract expired.

"I want them to pay me until the end of this month at least," she said. The agency, however, is only willing to pay until her last working day, she said.

On April 7, over 30 organizations, including the Japanese Trade Union Confederation and the Labour Lawyers Association of Japan, held a video conference to discuss the worsening economic situation.

"In early March we had a lot of enquiries about suspending business operations, but since late March it has centered on dismissals," said one participant, while another said the situation in the labor market is "a battlefield."

Regional labor unions also reported firms had begun shortening the contracts of temporary employees, in preparation of laying them off.

At the forefront of participants' minds was the aftermath of the collapse of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. in 2008. The ensuing global economic downturn forced Japanese labor unions and nonprofit organizations to jointly set up a temporary shelter at a park in central Tokyo for temporary workers who had lost their jobs and homes.

"Unlike the Lehman shock, where temporary workers in the manufacturing industry were the hardest hit, this one is causing problems for people with all kinds of employment statuses," said Ichiro Natsume, a lawyer from the LLAJ who instigated the video conference.

Economists are also keeping an eye on the pandemic's impact on the workforce.

Taro Saito, executive research fellow at the NLI Research Institute, said that at more than 100 trillion yen ($1 trillion), the government's economic stimulus is insufficient, predicting Japan's unemployment rate could rise to 3.9 percent from February's 2.4 percent, with the fallout from the pandemic yet to appear in official data.

He also estimates the number of unemployed will hit 2.72 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, up from 1.56 million in the same period last year.

The pace of increase will be faster than during the Lehman shock, which saw 940,000 people lose their jobs during the one-year period through the third quarter of 2009, he added.

But Shuichiro Sekine, secretary general of Haken Union, an organization which supports nonpermanent employees, said companies may gradually cut payrolls instead of laying off people in one hit. Such an approach could make it difficult to quantify the scale of nationwide unemployment.

"We are still in the early stages of the coronavirus impact. There is a high possibility it will ripple out to all industries and become even more serious than the Lehman shock," he said. (Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

cropped_image_l.jpg
Coronavirus feared taking greater toll on jobs than Lehman shock

Japan Economy

37 MINUTES AGO

Logo kyodo image

2.jpg
India toughens FDI rules to reduce threat of Chinese “opportunistic” M&As

India Economy

39 MINUTES AGO

2.jpg
China's economy shrinks 6.8% in 1st-quarter, 1st decline on record

China Economy

3 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Robin Kutesa on Unsplash
Philippine central bank slashes rates again to help businesses mitigate coronavirus impact

Philippines Economy

3 DAYS AGO

image_l.jpg
G-20 agrees to support debt relief for poor nations

Asia Economy

4 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Brett Andrei Martin on Unspla
Philippines gives $1 bil. wage subsidy to 3.4 mil. SME workers

Philippines Economy

5 DAYS AGO

Photo by Markus Spiske from Pexels
World economy to shrink 3% in 2020, worst setback since 1930s: IMF

Asia Economy

5 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by bantersnaps on Unsplash
BOJ lowers assessments of all 9 regional economies over coronavirus

Japan Economy

11 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Apr_7_photo.jpg
India unemployment soars to 23% amid pandemic lockdown

India Economy

12 DAYS AGO

Petaling Jaya
Extra $2.2 billion aid for Malaysia SMEs, but 20 percent face demise, said association

Malaysia Economy

12 DAYS AGO

Government buildings in Tokyo (Photo by Tom Rickhuss on Unsplash)
Japan approves nearly $1 tril. package to cushion coronavirus impact

Japan Economy

12 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Ginza, Tokyo (Photo by Daryan Shamkhali on Unsplash)
Japan PM Abe declares state of emergency amid widespread virus infections

Japan Economy

13 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
State of emergency a heavy blow to consumption, production in Japan

Japan Economy

13 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Poh Wei Chuen on Unsplash
Many Malaysia SMEs will go bust, government help inadequate, warn business leaders

Features Malaysia Economy

14 DAYS AGO

Photo by Kyle Glenn on Unsplash
ADB calls for innovation, coronavirus expected to stunt Asia growth to 2.2%

Asia Economy

17 DAYS AGO

Photo by ALBERT RENN on Unsplash
Coronavirus: $3.9 billion cash subsidy for Filipinos hit by Luzon lockdown

Philippines Economy

18 DAYS AGO

2.jpg.jpg
Abe pledges Japan's "boldest-ever" economic stimulus to fight virus

Japan Economy

21 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Homeless people and daily wagers having meals at a government shelter during the nationwide lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi on March 26, 2020. (PTI)
Coronavirus: $23 billion to help the poor as India braces for widespread economic pain

India Economy

24 DAYS AGO

(A COVID-19 positive patient is treated by doctors at a hospital in Rome on March 21, 2020.)[Getty/Kyodo]
G-20 vow close monitoring of virus impacts, IMF warns of recession

Asia Economy

27 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

image-1584926297869.jpg
Japan economic package to deal with epidemic to top 30 tril. yen

Japan Economy

28 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Clay Banks on Unsplash
China economy expects rebound in second half after coronavirus delivered hardest blow

China Economy

1 MONTH AGO

image-1584322735256.jpg
Coronavirus to cut foreign visitors' spending in Japan by $9 bil.

Japan Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Fed cuts interest rate to zero in surprise move to contain virus shock

United States Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Japan adopts 1 tril. yen level fresh package to fight coronavirus

Japan Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Japan PM Abe calls for event cancellations for additional 10 days over virus

Japan Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Members of the panel)
Battle against virus could last beyond year-end: Japan gov't panel

Japan Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

hard-working-man-fixing-the-linen-3770291.jpg
Philippines moves to save jobs and businesses impacted by Covid-19 crisis

Philippines Economy

2 MONTHS AGO