Yangon-Mandalay railway upgrade to complete in 2024, slash travel time

YANGON, NNA – Myanmar has begun work on upgrading the railway linking the country’s commercial capital Yangon to the second largest city Mandalay, aiming to reduce travel time and enhance transport capability.

The 620-kilometer railway improvement project, backed by a 263-billion yen ($2.3 billion) soft loan from Japan, is scheduled to be complete in 2024, cutting travel time from the current 15 hours to eight hours, while quadrupling passenger train frequency and boosting cargo shipment capacity about sixfold.