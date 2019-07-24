Honda to launch collaborative scooter model with messaging app provider Line

A.P. Honda Co. President Shigeto Kimura poses on a limited edition model of its popular scooter Scoopy i collaboratively designed with messaging app provider Line Corp. at a launch event in Bangkok on July 22.

BANGKOK, NNA – Honda Motor Co., the world’s largest motorcycle maker, will launch a collaborative model of its popular scooter targeting young people in Thailand with messaging app provider Line Corp. amid declining sales in Southeast Asia’s third-largest motorcycle market.

A.P. Honda Co., the company’s Thai sales subsidiary, said Monday it plans to release the special edition of Scoopy i on Saturday, whose body features Line characters’ stickers. A limited number of 5,000 units will go on sale.

In Thailand, Scoopy i is the second most popular motorbike for Honda, the leading maker with about an 80-percent market share, after Wave 110i, a motorcycle for family use, Akradech Rodsiravoraphat, general manager of the product marketing division at the local unit, said at a launch event in Bangkok.

Since its launch in 2009, cumulative sales of the scooter model total more than 2.2 million units. Women account for 71 percent of owners, and 34 percent of them are aged 25 or younger, Akradech said.

As Honda’s new motorcycle sales in the country fell 3 percent from a year earlier to about 710,000 units in the first half of this year, the local sales arm intends to stimulate purchases through the launch of the limited edition, Akradech said.

A.P. Honda projects new motorcycle sales in Thailand for this year will dip 2 percent on year to 1.75 million units, with its own sales accounting for 1.38 million units, down 2 percent from 2018, according to the company.