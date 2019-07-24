Japanese marine products maker Kyokuyo sets up Thai unit to produce boiled and grilled fish

BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese marine products maker Kyokuyo Co. has expanded its operation in Thailand by setting up a wholly-owned subsidiary near the capital city of Bangkok to produce such seafood items as boiled and grilled fish.

The subsidiary, Kyokuyo Global Seafoods Co., was established as of April 2, 2019, with a capital of 200 million baht ($6.47 million), and located in Samut Sakhon Province west of Bangkok, the Tokyo-based company said in a statement on Monday. It is Kyokuyo’s second production base abroad.

“The company has just started up so that we have not yet decided details of its operation,” a Kyokuyo spokesperson said, regarding the new Thai unit’s production start-up, capacity, intended customers and other matters.

In 2005, Kyokuyo, which is engaged in the production, processing, and sale of marine food products, established a joint venture, K&U Enterprise Co., in Samut Sakhon Province with the Union Frozen Products Co. to produce and sell frozen processed seafood items such as sushi ingredients. It also set up another affiliate Kyokuyo (Thailand) Co. in Bangkok in 2014 to export/import and domestically market marine products in Thailand.