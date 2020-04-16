Mitsubishi Gas Chemical to increase electronics material output in Thailand

Photo by Stephen Frank on Unsplash

BANGKOK, NNA – Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. (MGC) is poised to boost the output of materials for electronics products at its Thai affiliate to meet potential demand with an eye to the full-scale introduction of both 5G wireless communication systems and self-driving cars.

MGC Electrotechno (Thailand) Co. (ETT) will introduce additional equipment to produce BT resin materials for chip packaging such as prepreg, a kind of reinforcing fabric, an MGC official said. It will begin work to install the new equipment in October and begin operations in April 2022, the Japanese firm said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We expect demand for our products to be used for 5G wireless communication systems, continued investments in data centers and in automobiles including self-driving vehicles,” the official said.

ETT’s factory, located at the WHA Eastern Seaboard Industrial Estate in Rayong province, southeast of the capital, produces prepreg used to manufacture substrates for electronic circuits in smartphones, digital appliances, and automobiles as well as copper-clad laminate materials.

Tokyo-based MGC has not disclosed a specific investment sum on the expansion, how far the Thai affiliate is aiming to increase its output or the customers who buy products made at the plant.

The company plans to increase the number of Thai managers and operators at the factory to increase its output. Currently, 233 employees are assigned to the factory.

ETT was established in 2012 and is capitalized at 710 million baht ($21.7 million). Tokyo-based MGC Electrotechno Co., a subsidiary of MGC, holds a 100 percent stake in MGC Electrotechno (Thailand).

MGC Electrotechno’s factory in Nishigo, Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, and its Thai subsidiary have divided their roles in ensuring the global supply of bismaleimide-triazine laminate materials since 2013.

The Nishigo plant has established a system to mass-produce new products and manufactured small numbers of various cutting-edge, high-performance products. The Thai plant has mass-produced a limited variety of articles.