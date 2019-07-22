Indonesia to make halal labeling mandatory from October

Professor Sukoso, head of Indonesia’s Halal Product Assurance Organizing Agency

JAKARTA, NNA – Indonesia will make halal labeling mandatory on all types of products and services in stages, starting in October, to raise awareness among domestic and foreign companies and protect religiously observant consumers in the world’s most populous Muslim country.

The rule will come into place gradually, requiring food and beverages to be certified as halal in five years, and other products and services in seven years from October 17, Professor Sukoso, the head of the Halal Product Assurance Organizing Agency, told NNA in a recent interview.

The agency known as BPJPH was established under the Ministry of Religious Affairs in 2017 to oversee halal certification.

For halal-certified foreign-made goods, the agency will sign an agreement with its counterparts in the originating countries to ensure that foreign accreditation meets its own standards for the Indonesian market.

Indonesia is checking with some European countries and the United States as well as Japan and other Asian countries as to how they are certifying halal labeling, Sukoso said.

The agency also plans to require businesses to label uncertified products and services as “non-halal,” he said.