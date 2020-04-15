Renault to exit JV with China’s Dongfeng Motor amid slowing market

15, Apr. 2020

Photo by Marcel Pirnay on Unsplash
Photo by Marcel Pirnay on Unsplash

TOKYO, NNA - China’s Dongfeng Motor Group Co. and French automaker Renault SA have agreed to restructure their 50-50 joint venture, Dongfeng Renault Automobile Co., given China’s slowing auto market and the business performance at their subsidiary, Dongfeng Motor said on Tuesday.

Under the non-binding memorandum signed by the two companies, Renault will transfer its whole stake in the joint venture for an undisclosed value to Dongfeng Motor Group, which is headquartered in Wuhan.

Dongfeng Renault Automobile will stop business activities related to the Renault brand.

The joint venture, set up in 2013, has had tough years with its new car sales falling 62.9% from a year earlier to 18,607 units in 2019 and its pre-tax profit turning to a loss. For the January-March period this year, the company’s cumulative sales fell 88.7% year-on-year to 663 units.

Dongfeng Motor Group and Renault will continue to cooperate with Nissan Motor Co. on new-generation engines. They also plan to collaborate on business related to connected vehicles as Nissan shifts its focus to electrified, connected, and self-driving vehicles.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by Marcel Pirnay on Unsplash
Renault to exit JV with China’s Dongfeng Motor amid slowing market

China Auto

38 MINUTES AGO

hindu-428914_1280.jpg
Suzuki Motor extending production suspension in India following prolonged lockdown

India Auto

2 HOURS AGO

Photo by mali maeder from Pexels
Toyota Motor extending suspension of Thai production due to coronavirus

Thailand Auto

22 HOURS AGO

A file photo taken in July 2019 shows a Volkswagen AG dealership in the northern Indian city of Gurugram. (NNA)
India auto dealers see sales plunge off the cliff on pandemic-driven lockdown

Features India Auto

YESTERDAY

1.jpg
Mitsubishi Motors wins Thai approval for eco-car project

Thailand Auto

YESTERDAY

yamuna-expressway-385360_1280.jpg
India’s new vehicle sales suffer 1st drop in 6 years in FY 2019-20

India Auto

YESTERDAY

Photo by Shahzin Shajid on Unsplash
Toyota Motor group halt Indonesia production amid the coronavirus outbreak

Indonesia Auto

2 DAYS AGO

Image by Robert Biesewig from Pixabay
China car sales in March remain low amid lingering fears of virus woes

China Auto

2 DAYS AGO

car-1360471_1280.jpg
Mazda Motor further extends Thai plant suspension on coronavirus-hit sluggish demand

Thailand Auto

5 DAYS AGO

science-in-hd-6_3JAyPtHqo-unsplash.jpg
China set to ease regulations for new entrants, invigorate domestic EV industry

China Auto

6 DAYS AGO

Photo by Riffat Muntaz on Unsplash
Indonesian auto industry fears 42% drop in 2020 car sales to 600,000 units: report

Indonesia Auto

8 DAYS AGO

Photo by bongkarn thanyakij from Pexels
Toyota Motor acquires Australian software vendor to enhance dealer management

Australia Auto

9 DAYS AGO

Image by Rattakarn_ from Pixabay
Toyota suspends plants in 70% of car-producing countries on Covid 19 pandemic: Kyodo

Japan Auto

9 DAYS AGO

Photo by Ruvim from Pexels
Honda, GM to jointly develop 2 new electric vehicles

Japan Auto

9 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Mohammad Fathollahi on Unsplash
Toyota, BYD to launch electric vehicle R&D venture in May

China Auto

12 DAYS AGO

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash
Mitsubishi Aluminum to produce auto materials with Chinese partner, eyeing EV demand

China Auto

12 DAYS AGO

Photo by riski on Unsplash
Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki to halt Indonesian plants late April on virus outbreak

Indonesia Auto

12 DAYS AGO

Photo by Filip Bunkens on Unsplash
Isuzu Motors to halt 2 Thai plants on coronavirus-hit parts shortage

Thailand Auto

13 DAYS AGO

mage by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay
China Evergrande Group to begin EV production in Shanghai, Guangzhou in 2021: report

China Auto

13 DAYS AGO

1.jpg
Subaru to temporarily halt all global output due to coronavirus

Japan Auto

13 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

architecture-building-business-construction-236698.jpg
Toyota, Honda, Mazda, Ford suspend auto production in Thailand due to Covid-19 spread

Thailand Auto

16 DAYS AGO

Local consumers at Suzuki Motor's promotional event at a commercial facility in Yangon on Feb. 19, 2020. (NNA)
Suzuki building another car plant to boost Myanmar production

Myanmar Auto

22 DAYS AGO

Image by alexeva8 from Pixabay
China auto industry fears 25% plunge in output, sales in 1st half of 2020

China Auto

23 DAYS AGO

Toyota Motor Corp.'s Indonesian dealer, PT. Toyota-Astra Motor, unveils Prius plug-in hybrid electric vehicle in Jakarta on March 17, 2020. (Photo courtesy of PT. Toyota-Astra Motor)
Toyota to launch Prius plug-in hybrid in Indonesia

Indonesia Auto

27 DAYS AGO

Photo by Wassim Chouak on Unsplash
Nissan Motor ends production in Indonesia on slumping sales

Indonesia Auto

27 DAYS AGO

Xpander Cross was launched in Indonesia in November 2019 (NNA)
Mitsubishi Motors exports Indonesian-built Xpander Cross to Philippines, Thailand

Indonesia Auto

28 DAYS AGO

Photo by Denys Nevozhai on Unsplash
Coronavirus might drive away 2 million car sales in China even with recovery

China Auto

28 DAYS AGO