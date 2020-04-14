Mitsubishi Motors wins Thai approval for eco-car project

14, Apr. 2020

1.jpg

BANGKOK, NNA - Mitsubishi Motors Corp. has been given the green light from Thailand for its electric and hybrid vehicle production plan as the Southeast Asian country struggles to minimize the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on its economy.

The Board of Investment of Thailand said Monday it approved Mitsubishi's 5.48 billion baht ($167 million) project to renovate existing production lines at a plant in Laem Chabang Industrial Estate, southeast of Bangkok.

The plan calls for manufacturing 39,000 units annually to sell in Thailand and neighboring Southeast Asian countries.

Specifically, the facility facelift will enable Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) Co., the Japanese automaker's fully owned subsidiary, to make 9,500 electric vehicles and 29,500 hybrid cars per year.

The Board of Investment said Mitsubishi's eco-car production is scheduled to start in 2023.

"In the face of the unprecedented situation resulting from the virus outbreak, we have taken a range of measures to address the urgent needs of affected business sectors," the board quoted BOI Secretary General Duangjai Asawachintachit as saying at a press briefing on Monday. (NNA/Kyodo)

