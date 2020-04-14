Hyundai Mobis sets up second technical center in India to develop self-driving software

14, Apr. 2020

(Photo courtesy of Hyundai Mobis)
(Photo courtesy of Hyundai Mobis)

SEOUL, AJU - Hyundai Mobis, the parts-making wing of South Korea's Hyundai auto group, will establish a second technical center in India to strengthen the development of autonomous driving software. The research will focus on developing recognition algorithms for self-driving, control logics for parking and sensors.

Hyundai Mobis said on Monday that it would operate its second research center at a new IT complex in Hyderabad in southern India's Telangana state. The company's first technical center in India develops and verifies various software such as in-vehicle infotainment (IVI), airbag control and electronic braking.

As a crucial partner in the development of Hyundai Motor's self-driving technology, Hyundai Mobis has accelerated the development of sensors, cameras and other parts for autonomous vehicles and infotainment for autonomous vehicles. The auto group has promised to unveil mobility services that would combine future technologies such as autonomous navigation and artificial intelligence.

In September 2018, Hyundai Mobis teamed up with Tata Elxsi, an Indian design company, to use high-definition 3-D mobile game software for the development of a simulated self-driving environment. Tata Elxsi provides design and technology services for product engineering and solutions.

