Taiwan’s Yageo to raise domestic output to counter trade war, pandemic

13, Apr. 2020

tech-4907770_1280.jpg

TAIPEI, NNA – The world’s leading multi-layered ceramic capacitor (MLCC) maker Yageo Corp. is beefing up its domestic output capacity in a move to ease the headwinds from the U.S. trade war and the global coronavirus pandemic.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs has approved its investment plan worth NT$14.7 billion ($484 million) to increase capacity and its advanced product lineup at three plants in the southern port city of Kaohsiung, the ministry said in a statement last Thursday.

One new plant expansion project is designed for advanced products like micro-sized chip resistors to meet growing demand for 5G and automotive electronics, while the other two will churn out more MLCCs, Yageo spokesman Andy Sung told NNA on Monday.

“The outbreak of the infectious respiratory disease has further pushed our move to ramp up output outside China,” Sung said, as its operation there had been disrupted by the government’s orders to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The unresolved U.S.-China trade row had also prompted Yageo to invest NT$16.5 billion in Taiwan in early 2019 to set up a research and development center as well as bases for advanced products, the ministry said.

Yageo, the world’s largest chip resistor manufacturer, operates production bases mainly in China, which account for 70 percent of its overall output, according to Sung. “We will continue to boost our presence in China,” he added.

Yageo expects little impact from the coronavirus epidemic on its revenue in the second quarter of this year thanks to stable orders from clients, Sung said.

The Taiwanese firm logged NT$4 billion in group sales in March, a 50.4 percent jump from the previous month and 14.8 percent increase from the same month of 2019 due to robust demand and the resumption of operations at its China plants, the company said in a statement.

Its consolidated revenue in the first quarter, however, declined 12 percent from a year earlier to NT$10 billion.

The ministry’s statistics showed Taiwan has lured back 178 firms with a total of NT$739.7 billion in approved capital inflows to create 61,225 jobs, under a government policy to encourage Taiwanese firms operating overseas to move their production back to the island amid the U.S.-China trade dispute.

to TOP Page

More from this section

tech-4907770_1280.jpg
Taiwan’s Yageo to raise domestic output to counter trade war, pandemic

Taiwan Electronics

LESS THAN A MINUTE

Photo by Tianyi Ma on Unsplash
SK Hynix makes massive $2.7 bil investment in China DRAM unit

China Electronics

7 DAYS AGO

Delta Electronics India showcases technology and solutions catering to the electrical industry and power sector ecosystem at Elecrama 2020 in greater Noida, northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Jan. 18, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Delta Electronics India)
Taiwan’s Delta Electronics to set up India, Vietnam units

India Electronics

11 DAYS AGO

1.jpg.jpg
Electronics assembler Wistron plans to expand despite world economic volatility

India Electronics

14 DAYS AGO

Photo by Ronaldo Santos on Unsplash
Sharp to take over NEC Display for global expansion

Japan Electronics

18 DAYS AGO

Photo by Sam Rios on Unsplash
Electronics contractor Hon Hai suspends India production during anti-virus lockdown

India Electronics

19 DAYS AGO

Photo by Wendy Wei from Pexels
Assembler Hon Hai resumes China factory work with enough manpower for seasonal demand

China Electronics

20 DAYS AGO

Photo by Frank Wang on Unsplash
Taiwan’s Powertech Technology to expand chips probing business in China with $10 mil. investment

China Electronics

1 MONTH AGO

3.jpg
Hon Hai suffers lowest sales since 2011 amid coronavirus outbreak

Taiwan Electronics

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by KAL VISUALS on Unsplash
Taiwan Merry Electronics pairs with China-based AirPods maker Luxshare to produce audio gear in Vietnam

Vietnam Electronics

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Laura Ockel on Unsplash
Taiwan’s GlobalWafers inks long term supply deal with Global Foundries

Taiwan Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Marvin Meyer on Unsplash
Electronics assembler Pegatron to set up Vietnam manufacturing subsidiary for Southeast Asia expansion

Vietnam Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Brett Sayles from Pexels
Taiwan cable maker BizLink acquires Singapore peer for $47 mil.

Singapore Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Image by Jorge Guillen from Pixabay
Japanese electronics components maker Sanken Electric to shut Thai semiconductor plant

Thailand Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

3.jpg
Chipmaker UMC to inject $500 mil. capital into China subsidiary to expand 5G line

China Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

facebook-application-icon-147413.jpg
Murata opens new plant in Malaysia to boost electronics gear output

Malaysia Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Carlos Daniel on Unsplash
Over 300 Taiwan firms suspending China factory reopening on spreading coronavirus

China Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Adi Goldstein on Unsplash
Taiwan’s Spirox, Japan’s Wintest team up for China's semiconductor test equipment market

Taiwan Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Pankaj Rana (R), business head of e-commerce at Panasonic India, and Atsushi Motoya, who also heads the company’s India Innovation Center, announce the launch of online education-based solution developed in-house by the innovation centre, in New Delhi on Jan. 28, 2020. (NNA)
Panasonic's India-incubated smart solutions boost its diversification

India Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Image by Tide He from Pixabay
Hitachi Chemical to sell electronics components business to Chinese peer

Japan Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

photo-1483478550801-ceba5fe50e8e.jpg
Samsung to build $500m smartphone display plant in India

India Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

close-up-of-telephone-booth-257736.jpg
Japan's Meidensha to acquire 41% stake in Vietnamese switchboard maker

Vietnam Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

handphone-4759482_1280.jpg
Semiconductor giant TSMC upbeat on 2020 sales for 5G phones and fast computers

Taiwan Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

New Kinpo Group plans to manufacture products for major Chinese smartphone brand Huawei at a 799,999 square-meter production complex, which is scheduled to be completed this year. (NNA)
Taiwan New Kinpo Group expanding printer capacity in China despite trade row

China Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Aleksander Vlad on Unsplash
Hit by U.S.-China trade dispute, Taiwan laptop maker Inventec to invest $10.3 mil in Malaysia

Malaysia Electronics

4 MONTHS AGO

image-1575006583810.jpg
Update 1: Panasonic to sell money-losing chip business to Taiwan firm

Taiwan Electronics

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Panasonic to sell chip business to Taiwanese company: source

Taiwan Electronics

OSAKA, Kyodo - Panasonic Corp. will sell its chip business to Taiwan's Nuvoton Technology Corp. as p...

5 MONTHS AGO