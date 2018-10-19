China Q3 GDP slows to +6.5% y/y from Q2’s +6.7%, slowest in nearly a decade

BEIJING, NNA – China posted the slowest economic growth in nearly a decade in the July-September quarter amid the trade row with the U.S. and Beijing’s drive to cool off rapid credit growth.

The Q3 real GDP growth slowed to 6.5% on year from 6.7% in April-June, the National Bureau of Statistics said Friday.

It was the slowest growth rate since the start of 2009, when many economies were reeling from the global financial crisis caused by the collapse of Lehman Brothers in September 2008.

The latest figure was still in line with the government's annual growth target of around 6.5% for 2018.