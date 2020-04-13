General contractor Shimizu wins $593 mil. metro, road infrastructure projects

Photo by Eldon Vince Isidro on Unspla

MANILA, NNA – Leading Japanese general contractor Shimizu Corp. announced Friday that it has won over 64 billion yen ($593 million) worth of infrastructure-building contracts to help ease heavy traffic congestion in the Philippines.

The Tokyo-based company will form two separate joint ventures with local and Japanese partners to undertake part of the second-phase work in the Metro Manila Subway Project and the construction of a by-pass road in Mindanao, the southern Philippines.

Shimizu is striving to win more contracts overseas, mainly in the rapidly growing Asian market, in an effort to achieve its goal of raising the ratio of its overseas gross profit to group total to 25 percent by 2030 under its long-term business vision. The amount of construction contracts that Shimizu won in the business year to March 2020 is expected to nearly double from the previous year to 150 billion yen.

In the Metro Manila Subway Project, Shimizu is partnering with major general contractor Fujita Corp., Takenaka Civil Engineering & Construction Co. and leading local construction company EEI Corp.

The joint venture between the four companies will build the skeletons of Quirino Highway and North Avenue stations in Quezon City in Metro Manila and procure the shield segment in the second-phase work on a 6.9-kilometer section of the subway line for some 37 billion yen. The period of work is four years and one month.

The 6.9-km section will be put into service in advance of the rest of the 32.4-km Metro Manila Subway system from Mindanao Avenue to Ninoy Aquino International Airport. In the entire project, 15 stations and one train depot will be built.

Including the first phase, the Shimizu-led joint venture will build three stations and a train depot as well as six shield tunnels totaling 9.3 km.

In November 2019, the Shimizu-led joint venture won a contract on the first-phase work on the line for some 67 billion yen. In this phase, the joint venture will build Tandang Sora Station and a train depot, procure the shield segment and build tunnels using a so-called “cut-and-cover” method. The period of the first section work is set at five years and seven months.

The Shimizu-led group is also expected to be granted a contract to do shield work and preparatory work to build two stations as part of the third-phase work.

The Philippine government is poised to encourage the public to travel by subway rather than car once the subway system is put into operation in an effort to ease traffic snarls. The number of cars has been increasing particularly in Metro Manila, causing chronic traffic congestion.

In the Davao City Bypass Road Project, a joint venture between Shimizu, Takenaka Civil Engineering and local construction firm Ulticon Builders Inc. received a contract for the construction of the southern and central sections of the road, extending for 10.7 km, for approximately 27 billion yen. The work is estimated to last for 37 months.

The work that the Shimizu-led joint venture will undertake includes a 7.9-km road, two 2.3-km tunnels and bridges totaling 900 meters in length. Shimizu and Takenaka Civil Engineering will build the tunnels, while Ulticon will undertake civil engineering work and the construction of the bridges.