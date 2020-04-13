China reports surge in coronavirus cases, mostly from abroad

13, Apr. 2020

1.jpg

BEIJING, Kyodo - China's health authorities on Sunday reported 99 new coronavirus cases in the mainland, all but two being imported and marking an increase of more than double from the previous day's figure.

The National Health Commission said in its daily report that overall confirmed cases on the mainland now total 82,052, with no deaths from the disease recorded Saturday.

Of the 97 imported cases recorded in the 24 hours to the end of Saturday, at least 72 were Chinese people who had returned from Russia.

The two domestically transmitted cases were both in Heilongjiang, China's northernmost province which borders Russia, it said.

The number of cases of infection involving returnees from Russia has recently been on the rise in recent days.

The Chinese Embassy in Moscow announced Wednesday the temporary closure of all land border crossings with Russia. Russia had previously closed its land border to incoming traffic from China in January.

The border city of Suifenhe had by Friday reported a total of 173 imported cases of COVID-19 from Russia, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

Medical staff and beds have been increased in some areas of Mudanjiang in Heilongjiang Province in preparation for a surge in patients, Xinhua reported. (Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

1.jpg
China reports surge in coronavirus cases, mostly from abroad

China Health

2 HOURS AGO

Logo kyodo image

drew-hays-tGYrlchfObE-unsplash.jpg
Takeda partners with Australian pharmaceutical giant to develop anti-COVID-19 drug

Australia Health

5 DAYS AGO

Wuhan Park
Wuhan's lockdown lifted as China confident in curbing virus spread

China Health

5 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Wes Hicks on Unsplash
Marubeni launches maternal, child health handbook app in Indonesia

Indonesia Health

7 DAYS AGO

photo_l.jpg
Coronavirus infections top 1 million worldwide as pandemic rages

Asia Health

10 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Michael Longmire on Unsplash
Drug maker Shionogi gets capital injection from China’s Ping An Insurance

China Health

13 DAYS AGO

Asics Corp.'s investment arm has acquired an equity stake in India's Pulse Active Stations Network, which offer a health monitoring kiosk across the country. (Photo courtesy of Asics)
Asics invests in Indian startup running medical checkup kiosks

India Health

14 DAYS AGO

Photo by Marcus Ng on Unsplash
Japan to ban entry from United States, China, South Korea, most of Europe

Japan Health

14 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Gov't panel says coronavirus infections feared "rampant" in Japan

Japan Health

18 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

image-1585182671742.jpg
Tokyo residents asked to stay indoors at weekend due to coronavirus

Japan Health

18 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

[Getty/Kyodo]
Singapore bans gatherings, shuts entertainment venues over virus

Singapore Health

19 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

A medic staff member receives disinfectant spray from a colleague outside a hospital, before the lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata on March 23, 2020. (PTI)
India in nationwide lockdown, grounds domestic flights as Covid-19 cases rise

India Health

20 DAYS AGO

(Supplied photo shows a customer wearing a mask while shopping at a supermarket in Wuhan on March 22, 2020.)
China to lift Wuhan's months-long lockdown on April 8

China Health

20 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(The Grand Central Terminal is seen empty in New York on March 22, 2020.) [Anadolu Agency/Getty/Kyodo]
Death toll from coronavirus exceeds 15,000, infections top 350,000

Asia Health

20 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
New Zealand to shut all nonessential services to curb virus spread

New Zealand Health

21 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Aceh police personnel in protective gear spray disinfectant at Baiturrahman Mosque in Aceh, Indonesia)[Anadolu Agency/Getty/Kyodo]
Global coronavirus cases top 300,000, with 13,000 deaths

Asia Health

21 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Signage in Beijing that reads "Hang in there, Wuhan!")
China's Wuhan reports no new coronavirus infections for 1st time

China Health

25 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Melbourne) [Getty/Kyodo]
Australia, New Zealand close borders to all foreigners

Oceania Health

25 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Traffic congestion is seen at a causeway linking Malaysia's southernmost state of Johor (foreground) to Singapore (background) at night on March 17, 2020.)
Malaysia lockdown over coronavirus spurs workers' rush to Singapore

Features Malaysia Health

25 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Japan has yet to hit peak in coronavirus infections: Kyodo study

Japan Health

26 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

sangga-rima-roman-selia-e43NlJBuYDg-unsplash.jpg
Malaysia PM announces nationwide lockdown, border closure

Malaysia Health

27 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Travellers are seen wearing a protective mask at a self check-in kiosk at Changi Airport on Jan. 30, 2020 in Singapore.) [Getty/Kyodo]
Singapore imposes 14-day self-isolation on arrivals from 12 nations

Singapore Health

28 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(File photo shows Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.) [Getty/Kyodo]
Australia imposes 14-day self-isolation on all arrivals

Australia Health

28 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
China claims coronavirus epidemic peaks as new cases dwindle

China Health

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Manila placed under partial lockdown to contain coronavirus spread

Philippines Health

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
WHO declares new coronavirus a pandemic as cases keep rising globally

Asia Health

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

simone-van-der-koelen-lSYvRWrNR5U-unsplash.jpg
Bora Pharmaceuticals of Taiwan clinches $26.6 mil. deal to buy GSK Canadian plant

Taiwan Health

1 MONTH AGO