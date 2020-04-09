Kanematsu Electronics partners Vietnam's HPT as IT demand goes up

Photo by Stephen Dawson on Unsplash

TOKYO, NNA – Leading IT solution provider Kanematsu Electronics Ltd. (KEL) has teamed up with HPT Vietnam Corp. to capitalize on the growing demand for sophisticated IT systems in Vietnam.

KEL had signed a tie-up agreement with the Vietnamese company on March 25 to cater to Japanese subsidiary firms in Vietnam, especially those in the manufacturing and distribution sectors.

As an increasing number of Japanese subsidiary companies are operating in Vietnam, there is a growing demand for IT systems of the same standard as those in Japan, a spokesman for Tokyo-based KEL said Wednesday.

The collaboration would also enable both IT firms to serve clients even better. KEL staff from its China and Thailand offices, who had to make business trips to Vietnam previously, could not cope with the rising demand for IT systems and maintenance in the Southeast Asian country, said the spokesman.

In a statement on Wednesday, KEL said many Japanese companies in Vietnam were committed on business expansion in the country, having made capital investment in factories and equipment to increase output and profits.

KEL picked HPT as a partner for its strategic growth in Vietnam as they had collaborated well in projects to support Japanese firms for the past four years, said the spokesman.

The Vietnamese company also had diverse experience dealing with products made by renowned tech companies such as IBM Corp., HP Inc., Dell Inc., he added.

KEL, whose sales in Japan already accounted for over 90 percent, is poised to grow its business overseas. It regards Vietnam as an important market along with China and Thailand for further expansion.

KEL was established in 1968 as a subsidiary of Japanese leading trading house Kanematsu Corp.

Founded in 1995, HPT deals in electronics parts and software as well as creates IT systems. Based in Ho Chi Minh city, the company has branches in Hanoi and Da Nang as well as a representative office in Cambodia.