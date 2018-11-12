NNA Asia top stories Monday, Nov. 12

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Monday, Nov. 12.

Mitsui, Gulf Energy to build gas-fired power plant in Thailand

BANGKOK, NNA – Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will join Gulf Energy Development Public Co. to build a gas-fired power plant in Thailand, supplying electricity to large-scale economic development areas for high-tech industries east of Bangkok.

The two firms will invest a total of 170 billion yen ($1.5 billion) in construction of the 2,500-megawatt plant in Chonburi Province, which will begin before the yearend. Mitsui will hold a 30 percent stake in the project.

Thailand is trying to expand the scope of its industries from autos and chemicals to medical equipment, aircraft and robotics in its “Eastern Economic Corridor” located in three provinces, Chachoengsao, Chonburi and Rayong.

Tokyo Electric makes 1st overseas hydro power investment in Vietnam

HANOI, NNA – Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc., Japan’s largest utility, is entering the business of hydro power generation in Vietnam, its first overseas investment in hydroelectricity. The move is part of Tepco’s efforts to seek renewable energy projects worth tens of billions of dollars in a major shift away from nuclear power and fossil fuels.

The company said it had acquired a 36.38-percent stake in Singapore-based Viet Hydro Pte. Ltd. from InfraCo Asia Development Pte. Ltd. Viet Hydro operates the Coc San hydro power plant in the northern province of Lao Cai. The remaining 63.62-percent share is owned by Nexif Energy Management Pte., an independent power producer in Asia.

In 2016, the 29,700-kilowatt power station began supplying electricity to the state-owned utility Northern Power Corp. under a 20-year contract.

UCC Ueshima opens 1st overseas coffee school in Manila

MANILA, NNA – Japanese coffee bean processor UCC Ueshima Coffee Co. has opened its first overseas coffee school in Manila to train specialists and promote high-end coffee in the emerging economy.

UCC Coffee Academy will offer 11 courses to café owners and consumers at a cost of 3,000 to 40,000 pesos ($56 to $753) per course. The company says its brand is well-known in the Philippines where it runs 37 franchise outlets, the highest number outside Japan.