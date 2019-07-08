Japan's Daiso to open 300-yen single price store in Singapore

SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese 100-yen shop operator Daiso Industries Co. will open its first overseas 300-yen store in Singapore on Sunday as part of its global expansion.

The Threeppy outlet is located in the Funan mall in a central part of the city-state, offering kitchenware, household goods and stuffed toys among other items principally at a single price of SG$5.8 ($4.3), spokesman Kengo Osako told NNA.

Threeppy, which targets women in their 20s to 40s at home, is hoping to attract family shoppers in Singapore, he said. The company has operated Daiso 100-yen stores in the country since 2002.

The Hiroshima-based retailer aims to expand its Threeppy store network to other Southeast Asian countries. It ran 22 Threeppy shops in Japan as of the end of June and plans to add 30 outlets every year at home, it said in a statement.

It operates over 5,500 stores globally including more than 2,100 shops in 27 foreign countries and regions, according to the company. (NNA/Kyodo)