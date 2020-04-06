Toyota Motor acquires Australian software vendor to enhance dealer management

06, Apr. 2020

Photo by bongkarn thanyakij from Pexels
Photo by bongkarn thanyakij from Pexels

SYDNEY, NNA – Toyota Motor Corp.’s Australian unit has acquired local software developing business Revolution Software Services for an undisclosed sum to enhance its management of its dealerships in the country.

The acquisition will allow more than 200 local dealerships of Toyota Motor Corporation Australia Ltd., including Lexus outlets, to employ the software platform by the end of 2023 that RSS will develop.

The software developing vendor has provided Toyota Motor’s Australian unit with advanced technologies and services for its dealer management system since 2008, Toyota Motor Corporation Australia said in a statement released last Thursday.

Toyota Motor in Tokyo did not provide any further information about the acquisition or the software to be developed by RSS for its dealers by press time.

“This acquisition gives us the ability to work closely with our dealers to integrate best-practice technologies and know-how in a challenging mobility environment,” Mike Rausa, vice president of regional and guest operations at Toyota’s Australian unit, said in the statement.

In Australia, where Toyota Motor closed its production base in 2017, the Japanese automaker sold 215,378 units in 2019, down from 225,880 in the previous year, according to the automaker.

