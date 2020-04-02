SoftBank Group withdraws $3 bil. tender offer plan for WeWork

02, Apr. 2020

1.jpg

TOKYO, Kyodo - SoftBank Group Corp. said Thursday it has withdrawn a plan to buy up to $3 billion worth of shares in the operator of WeWork as part of a bailout package to rebuild the struggling U.S. co-working space operator.

The Japanese investment giant said it had scrapped part of the rescue scheme as "certain conditions to the tender offer were not satisfied," citing the New York based-company's failure to obtain the necessary antitrust approvals by Wednesday.

Many governments have also restricted WeWork's operations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SoftBank Group said in a statement that the termination of the tender offer will have no impact on WeWork's operations, customers and its five-year business and strategic plan.

The Japanese investment company had expected to book an unspecified non-operating loss from the planned purchase of the U.S. firm's stocks in the business year ended March 31.

Under an agreement between the two companies last October, SoftBank pledged to provide up to $9.5 billion to WeWork, including the $3 billion tender offer for existing shareholders and additional $5 billion funding.

SoftBank Group had previously planned to acquire about an 80 percent stake in WeWork but not to hold a majority of voting rights and make the operator a subsidiary.

The Japanese company and its Vision Fund have invested more than $14.25 billion in total in the U.S. co-working space provider, including $5.45 billion since October.

WeWork decided to accept the rescue plan offered by SoftBank Group after withdrawing its initial public offering plan last September as its mounting losses raised doubts about its business outlook. (Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

1.jpg
SoftBank Group withdraws $3 bil. tender offer plan for WeWork

Japan Telecom

20 MINUTES AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Zac Wolff on Unsplash
China's Huawei reports record sales for 2019 despite row with U.S.

China Telecom

YESTERDAY

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
NTT Docomo launches Japan's 1st 5G smartphone service

Japan Telecom

8 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Adel Tamano, chief administrative officer of Dito Telecommunity Corp., at a press conference in Taguig City near Manila on Jan. 20, 2020. (NNA)
With more funds, China-backed Dito telco to begin Philippine service in 2021

Philippines Telecom

1 MONTH AGO

antenna-3645119_960_720.jpg
Japanese telecom giant NTT opens Myanmar unit to offer equipment

Myanmar Telecom

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by imgix on Unsplash
NTT to build undersea cable linking Singapore with Myanmar, India

Asia Telecom

4 MONTHS AGO

photo_l.jpg
Nokia, Japanese firms tie up on industrial-use 5G network services

Japan Telecom

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Tha Oo (3rd from L) and Kyaw Myo (C), both deputy minister for transport and communications of Myanmar, and Ichiro Maruyama (3rd from R), Japanese ambassador to Myanmar, attend a ceremony in capital Naypyitaw on Nov. 20, 2019, to sign a contract for upgrading the Southeast Asian country's telecom network. A Japanese group led by Sojitz Corp. has won the deal against a Chinese-South Korean team. (Photo courtesy of Sojitz Corp.)
Sojitz-led team beats Huawei in 7 bil. yen telecom deal in Myanmar

Myanmar Telecom

4 MONTHS AGO

CORRECT: Sojitz gains foothold in Myanmar's growing telecom infrastructure

Myanmar Telecom

Corrects the company name from Axiata to edotco Group in 7th paragraph in Nov. 20 story BANGKOK, NNA...

4 MONTHS AGO

A telecom tower in Myanmar (Photo courtesy of Sojitz Corp.)
Sojitz gains foothold in Myanmar's growing telecom infrastructure

Myanmar Telecom

4 MONTHS AGO

Hajime Miyazaki, director of NTT Ltd., speaks in an interview with NNA in Singapore on Oct. 17, 2019.
NTT creates undersea cable unit in Singapore to meet data traffic demand

Singapore Telecom

5 MONTHS AGO

ICT equipment trader Suntelephone to buy Vietnamese peer Nam An Trading Service

Vietnam Telecom

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA – Japanese information and communication technology equipment trader Sunteleph...

7 MONTHS AGO

Sharp Corp.’s latest flagship smartphone model Aquos R3, as shown in a photo taken on Aug. 16, will go on sale in Taiwan on Wednesday.
Sharp picks Taiwan as 1st overseas market to launch latest flagship smartphone

Taiwan Telecom

8 MONTHS AGO

Indonesian President Joko Widodo meets SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son, Grab CEO Anthony Tan and Grab Indonesia President Ridzki Kramadibrata in Jakarta on Monday (photo: Grab)
SoftBank to invest $2 billion in Indonesia over 5 years via ride-hailing firm Grab

Indonesia Telecom

8 MONTHS AGO

20190522_0009.jpg
Japanese mobile carriers postpone sales of new Huawei smartphones

Japan Telecom

11 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

NTT Docomo invests in Singapore's e-pay platform Matchmove

Singapore Telecom

TOKYO, NNA - NTT Docomo Ventures Inc., an investment unit of Japan’s top mobile carrier NTT Docomo I...

11 MONTHS AGO

SoftBank mulls investing up to $3 billion for stake in Indian mobile carrier Reliance Jio Infocomm: reports

India Telecom

NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan’s SoftBank Corp. is considering investing up to $3 billion in India’s fastest...

11 MONTHS AGO

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Dec. 19 NNA Tran Minh Chung, CEO of Vinsmart, unveils Vsmart brand smartphones at a launch event on Dec. 14, 2018.
Vietnamese conglomerate challenges Chinese brands in smartphone market

Vietnam Telecom

19, Dec. 2018

20181219_0001.jpg
SoftBank mobile unit makes tepid debut on Tokyo market

Japan Telecom

19, Dec. 2018

Logo kyodo image

Japan decides to exclude Huawei, ZTE from gov't procurement

Japan Telecom

TOKYO, Kyodo - Japan decided Monday to effectively exclude Chinese telecommunication equipment giant...

12, Dec. 2018

Logo kyodo image

NTT Data to take majority stake in India’s e-payment provider Atom

India Telecom

NEW DELHI, NNA – Japan’s leading information technology firm NTT Data Corp. said Tuesday it will acq...

28, Nov. 2018

Japan's Kyowa Exeo to buy Singapore's Leng Aik Engineering

Singapore Telecom

SINGAPORE, NNA - Japan's Kyowa Exeo Corp. will purchase Leng Aik Engineering Pte. Ltd. of Singapore ...

07, Nov. 2018

NEC, Samsung tie up globally to develop 5G base stations

South Korea Telecom

SEOUL, NNA - NEC Corp. and Samsung Electronics Co. have announced a partnership in next-generation t...

25, Oct. 2018