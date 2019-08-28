Measuring equipment maker Horiba taps demand for eco-vehicles, parts in China

SK Energy sets up asphalt joint venture with China's Zhejiang Baoying

China Materials

SEOUL, AJU - SK Energy, a top oil company in South Korea, set up an asphalt joint venture based in H...

7 HOURS AGO

Logo aju02

Thumb image 1575010276002
Daito Trust to invest $74m in Singapore JustCo, new Tokyo co-work centres

Asia Services

8 HOURS AGO

Thumb softbank image
SoftBank, Lippo Karawaci team up to develop smart city in Indonesia

Indonesia Tech

9 HOURS AGO

Thumb image 1575006583810
Update 1: Panasonic to sell money-losing chip business to Taiwan firm

Taiwan Electronics

9 HOURS AGO

KT embarks on development of solid oxide fuel cell power generators for buildings

SouthKorea Equipment

SEOUL, AJU - South Korea's top telecom company, KT, partnered with a domestic company to develop sol...

11 HOURS AGO

Logo aju02

Thumb image 1575001859342
GS Energy signs deal with VinaCapital to build LNG power plant in southern Vietnam

Vietnam Energy

11 HOURS AGO

Logo aju02

Headlines

Chailease Holding of Taiwan eablishes JV to expand in Indonesian finance market
Japan's Fuji Foods to produce halal seasonings in Indonesia
Japanese trader Mitani buys Singapore's livestock feed trader MJI Universal to capture growing demand in Asia
Japan's consulting firm Leave a Nest join hands with India's Arc Ventures to help local startups take off
Kyocera to build 3 more micro solar power grids in rural Myanmar Taiwan New Kinpo Group to ease reliance on China by doubling capacity in Thailand
more Headlines

Features

Thailand acts to soften impact of US suspension of trade benefits
BANGKOK, VNA – Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce has announced that it will adopt seven measures to so...
Kirin starts pouring premium draft beer in Philippines as alcohol consumption grows
By Darlene Basingan MANILA, NNA – Japanese brewer Kirin Holdings Co. is promoting draft beer at res...
20191016 0011
Regional disputes disrupt, reshape East Asian tourism flows
By Gloria Cho TAIPEI, NNA – Political spats among major East Asian countries in recent months are r...
20191008 0010 1
Philippines set to become world’s top nickel ore producer again, surpassing Indonesia
By Darlene Basingan MANILA, NNA – The Philippines, the second-largest producer of nickel ore, may s...
20190919 0007
EV makers eye electric light commercial vehicles for last-mile delivery
By Atul Ranjan NEW DELHI, NNA - Electric vehicle makers in India are enhancing the introduction of ...
20190919 0006 1
Taiwan apparel maker Eclat Textile to open $170 mil. plant in Indonesia
TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwan’s major sportswear maker Eclat Textile Co. will invest around $170 million in b...
J-Power allies with Malaysia's Malakoff to promote power projects in Southeast Asia, Mideast
KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japan’s Electric Power Development Co. (J-Power) has joined forces with Malaysia...
Vietnam posts trade surplus with other CPTPP members
HANOI, VNA - Vietnam recorded a trade surplus of over 1 billion USD with the 10 other members of the...
Japanese sake imports in Taiwan seen to grow 7% on tariff cuts
By Gloria Cho, Shingo Kurokawa TAIPEI, NNA – Japanese sake demand in Taiwan is likely to increase a...
20190905 0008
Japan firm, Lao farmers promoting “Vientiane Blue” food, beverages
By Norihisa Sawaki PAKSE, Laos, Aug. 28 Kyodo - A Japanese firm is venturing to develop chocolate, ...
20190828 0004 1
PREVIEW: Philippine central bank seen cutting rates by 25 bps amid easing inflation, gloomy GDP outlook
By Darlene Basingan MANILA, NNA – The Philippine central bank is likely to cut interest rates at it...
20190807 0001
PREVIEW: Pickup in domestic consumption to lift Q2 Philippine GDP
By Darlene Basingan MANILA, NNA – The Philippines’ gross domestic product may slightly recover in th...
Indonesia Q2 GDP growth slows to 5.05%, slowest in 2 years
JAKARTA, NNA – The Indonesian economy posted the slowest quarterly growth in two years in the April...
20190806 0006
NNA survey: Manufacturers in Vietnam benefit from U.S.-China trade row
HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Manufacturers operating in Vietnam are benefiting from prolonged U.S.-China ...
PREVIEW: Thailand central bank seen holding rate this year to keep financial stability
By Pornbaworn Jirapatwong BANGKOK, NNA – Thailand’s central bank is likely to keep its key policy r...
20190620 0005
PREVIEW: Philippine central bank seen cutting rates further amid easing inflation
By Darlene Basingan MANILA, NNA – The Philippines’ central bank is likely to cut interest rates for ...
ANALYSIS: China inflation, layoffs will have gradual effect on growth
――Middle East tension a slight risk to energy prices, crude oil supply
ANALYSIS: Asia will feel trade row as growth in China slows further
By Max Sato TOKYO, NNA – While the latest official data in China point to growing downside risks, ec...
ANALYSIS: Japanese factories in China unfazed by U.S. tariffs
By Max Sato TOKYO, NNA - Japanese companies producing in China have been largely insulated from rece...
Manila says it’s on target for rebuilding war-torn Marawi but residents say progress slow
By Darlene Basingan MARAWI CITY, NNA – The Philippine government says it is confident it will finis...
20190603 0005 1
Previous Next
more Features

Partners

SK Energy sets up asphalt joint venture with China's Zhejiang Baoying

China Materials

SEOUL, AJU - SK Energy, a top oil company in South Korea, set up an asphalt joint venture based in H...

7 HOURS AGO

Logo aju02

KT embarks on development of solid oxide fuel cell power generators for buildings

SouthKorea Equipment

SEOUL, AJU - South Korea's top telecom company, KT, partnered with a domestic company to develop sol...

11 HOURS AGO

Logo aju02

Thumb image 1575001859342
GS Energy signs deal with VinaCapital to build LNG power plant in southern Vietnam

Vietnam Energy

11 HOURS AGO

Logo aju02

Innocean completes acquisition of Australia's Wellcom Group

Australia Services

SEOUL, AJU - Innocean Worldwide, a marketing communication unit of South Korea's Hyundai auto group,...

11 HOURS AGO

Logo aju02

Hyundai Glovis agrees to set up logistics joint ventures with China's Changjiu Group

China Transport

SEOUL, AJU - To expand its clout in the world's largest auto market, Hyundai Glovis, a logistics arm...

24 HOURS AGO

Logo aju02

Thai government rolls out 4.76-billion-USD stimulus

Thailand Economy

BANGKOK, VNA – The government of Thailand has rolled out further stimulus measures intended to injec...

YESTERDAY

more article of AJU Business Daily
more article of Vietnam News Agency