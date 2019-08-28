Measuring equipment maker Horiba taps demand for eco-vehicles, parts in China

SK Energy sets up asphalt joint venture with China's Zhejiang Baoying
China Materials
SEOUL, AJU - SK Energy, a top oil company in South Korea, set up an asphalt joint venture based in H...
7 HOURS AGO
Daito Trust to invest $74m in Singapore JustCo, new Tokyo co-work centres
Asia Services
8 HOURS AGO
SoftBank, Lippo Karawaci team up to develop smart city in Indonesia
Indonesia Tech
9 HOURS AGO
Update 1: Panasonic to sell money-losing chip business to Taiwan firm
Taiwan Electronics
9 HOURS AGO
KT embarks on development of solid oxide fuel cell power generators for buildings
SouthKorea Equipment
SEOUL, AJU - South Korea's top telecom company, KT, partnered with a domestic company to develop sol...
11 HOURS AGO
GS Energy signs deal with VinaCapital to build LNG power plant in southern Vietnam
Vietnam Energy
11 HOURS AGO
HeadlinesChailease Holding of Taiwan eablishes JV to expand in Indonesian finance market
Features
Partners
SK Energy sets up asphalt joint venture with China's Zhejiang Baoying
China Materials
SEOUL, AJU - SK Energy, a top oil company in South Korea, set up an asphalt joint venture based in H...
7 HOURS AGO
KT embarks on development of solid oxide fuel cell power generators for buildings
SouthKorea Equipment
SEOUL, AJU - South Korea's top telecom company, KT, partnered with a domestic company to develop sol...
11 HOURS AGO
GS Energy signs deal with VinaCapital to build LNG power plant in southern Vietnam
Vietnam Energy
11 HOURS AGO
Innocean completes acquisition of Australia's Wellcom Group
Australia Services
SEOUL, AJU - Innocean Worldwide, a marketing communication unit of South Korea's Hyundai auto group,...
11 HOURS AGO
Hyundai Glovis agrees to set up logistics joint ventures with China's Changjiu Group
China Transport
SEOUL, AJU - To expand its clout in the world's largest auto market, Hyundai Glovis, a logistics arm...
24 HOURS AGO
Thai government rolls out 4.76-billion-USD stimulus
Thailand Economy
BANGKOK, VNA – The government of Thailand has rolled out further stimulus measures intended to injec...
YESTERDAY