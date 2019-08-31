NNA Business News Headlines
November 29
Chailease Holding of Taiwan eablishes JV to expand in Indonesian finance market
Japan's Daito Trust Construction to invest $50 mil in Singapore's JustCo to enter office-sharing market
SoftBank, Lippo Karawachi team up in using AI-assisted tech to develop smart city in Indonesia
Japan's Fuji Foods to produce halal seasonings in Indonesia
Measuring equipment maker Horiba of Japan to build Shanghai plant in 2021 to tap demand for eco-vehicles, their parts
Japanese trader Mitani buys Singapore's livestock feed trader MJI Universal to capture growing demand in Asia
Japan's consulting firm Leave a Nest join hands with India's Arc Ventures to help local startups take off
November 28
Kyocera to build 3 more micro solar power grids in rural Myanmar
Taiwan New Kinpo Group to ease reliance on China by doubling capacity in Thailand
SoftBank exploring new energy storage technologies to drive green energy business
Panasonic get Malaysia’s halal certificate for water purifiers, other apparatus
Air conditioner maker Daikin buys Singapore’s BMS Engineering & Trading
Nippon Express obtains medical GDP certification at India’s Hyderabad airport
S. Korea’s LG to invest in SoftBank’s venture capital fund for AI technology
Idemitsu Kosan sets up advanced materials manufacturing unit in Malaysia
November 27
Mitsubishi Estate buys 30% stake in outlet mall developed by Thailand's Central Group
Hyundai Motor to build car assembly plant in Indonesia in 2021
Taiwan electronics giant New Kinpo Group to boost output in Thailand on U.S.-China row
Japan’s NYK Line allies with Indonesia state-run Pertamina Group in LNG transport
Japan’s JOGMEC to form gold, copper mining venture with Australia's Hammer Metals
November 26
Grab mobile wallet to offer loans and insurance in Thailand
Kirin to sell Australian dairy unit to China’s Mengniu Dairy for AU$600 mil.
Japanese diaper maker Unicharm’s Indonesian unit to be listed Dec. 20
Toyota Tsusho invests in India’s long-haul bus app provider Super Highway Labs
Marubeni wins 10-year extension of India’s Ravva oil and gas output-sharing deal
Majority of Japanese firms in India eye profit upturns in 2020: JETRO poll
November 25
Nomura opens brokerage JV in China, 1st with majority stake among Japanese rivals
Japan-aided water purification plant to open in southern Cambodia in 2023
Medical equipment maker Japan Lifeline opens plant in Malaysia's Penang
Nissan Motor mulls halting production of Datsun models in Indonesia on sluggish sales
Chemical maker Nippon Shokubai gets halal certificate for all products in Indonesia
Toyota Financial Services launches auto loans with approval in 30 minutes in India
November 22
Aeon opens SE Asia's 1st “Aeon Style” mall suiting local needs in Malaysia
Japanese "Tirol Choco" chocolate maker to open Vietnam plant in 2020 for supply to home market
NNA survey: Around 70% of Japan firms in Hong Kong see business affected by continued unrest
Sojitz-led Japanese team wins project to upgrade telecom network linking Myanmar's 3 major cities
Taiwan population seen sagging after peaking at 23.59 mil in 2020
November 21
Mitsubishi Estate Residence embarks on 1st housing project in Philippines
S. Korea’s Incheon airport to make huge investment to recapture Asian hub status
Thai Oct. vehicle output plunges 22.5% y/y for 1st double-digit fall in 2 1/2 years
Itochu Enex to begin car wash operation in Vietnam in 2020
NEXCO-Central sets up 1st overseas unit in Philippines for road business
Japan’s RareJob invests in India’s Multibhashi language learning platform
November 20
TechnoPro, Japan-based source of contract engineers, expands in vital India market
Sojitz gains foothold in Myanmar's growing telecom infrastructure
Japanese self-service laundry developer Wash House taps China
Toyota launches 2nd phase experimental project to ease notorious Bangkok traffic jams
Registered electric motorcycles nearly 200,000 units in Taiwan, up 2.7-fold from 2016
JFE Steel to form automotive specialty bar steel unit with China BaoWu Steel Group
GMO Internet launches internet infrastructure services with AMZ Group Sole in Laos
Taiwan’s Teco, Chinese EV maker to tie up to supply affordable e-jeepneys in Philippines
November 19
Philippine antitrust body fines Grab’s local unit, orders passenger refund
Trading house Mitsui to build new mega gas-fired power plant in Thailand
Probiotics drink maker Yakult opens plant in Myanmar
Idemitsu Kosan to open syndiotactic polystyrene resin plant in Malaysia
Hitachi Industrial Equipment gets order for distribution transformers from Myanmar
Toyoda Gosei to double output capacity of automotive rubber parts in China
Coin laundry shop operator Wash House to set up joint venture in China’s Qingdao
November 18
Panel maker Innolux to invest $2.28 bil in equipment, technology in Taiwan
Indonesia’s Vasanta Innopark to open Japanese shopping attraction in 2021
HK revises down 2019 GDP forecast to 1.3% drop on prolonged unrest, 1st fall since 2009
Innolux under Foxconn to invest NT$70.1 bil. in Taiwan factory expansions
Japanese engineering firm Chiyoda to close Thai unit as part of restructuring plans
Japan's BroadBand Security to form Thai JV with local firm for credit card data protection
Sony to open research center on applied AI in Bengaluru, southern India in 2020
November 15
Thailand’s AWC achieves Q3 turnaround, to invest 1.82 billion in more hotels, malls
Toyoda Gosei to bolster airbag output capacity in Vietnam by 50% to 25 mil units in FY2023
Asahi Kasei to begin sewing airbags near Hanoi with annual capacity of 2.5 mil units
Japan’s Daiwa Securities Group launches microfinance in Myanmar jointly with OK Myanmar
Japanese car parts retailer Autobacs Seven buys 63% stake in Singapore’s vehicle repair, maintenance firm SK Automobile
Kanto Denka Kogyo of Japan to build fluorochemical plant in China with local partner in 2021
Tokai Tokyo Financial to inject $5 mil into Singapore’s digitized securities exchange operator ICHX Tech
November 14
Japan’s Matsumotokiyoshi to form joint venture with Vietnam’s Lotus in Feb.
Toyota rolls out light truck to help Philippine public transport upgrade effort
Mitsui, Mitsubishi Estate to join leasing customized logistics project in Malaysia
Yoshimura Food to buy Singapore’s kitchen equipment maker NKR Continental
Mitsui to invest in China’s next-generation ethanol maker Shougang Lanza Tech
NTT Com invests in Singapore fintech startup M-DAQ to offer fixed FX service
Sojitz to hold stake in Singapore arm of Malaysia’s telecom tower operator edotco
Mitsubishi Chemical to consolidate 3 Taiwan, Thai units each next April
November 13
Mitsubishi unveils anticipated Xpander Cross in Indonesia
Mazda launches flagship CX-8 SUV in growing Thai market
Taiwan electronic parts maker Yageo seals $1.6 bil cash takeover deal of U.S. Kemet
Japan’s IT service firm SCSK to open Indonesian unit this week
Struggling Onkyo to cut 30% of audiovisual equipment business workforce: Kyodo
Toyota taps public transportation vehicles’ modernization in Philippines
China’s Great Wall Motors sets up manufacturing unit in India: report
Trader Sumitomo to inject 500 mil. yen into Taiwan e-bus maker RAC Electric Vehicles
November 12
Mitsubishi eyeing export of Philippine-made light vehicles to SE Asia and beyond
Sony Interactive Entertainment to open 1st SE Asian studio in Malaysia in 2020
Logistics firm Aichi Kaiun sets up Malaysian unit to ship biomass fuels to Japan
NEC sells Banqsoft automated banking service to South and SE Asian lenders
Toshiba beefs up e-waste recycling in Singapore ahead of 2021 regulations
Philippine Metalworkers Alliance seeks safeguard steps to curb imported cars
November 11
Fuji Electric eyeing India as production hub for Middle East, Africa
Hospital bed maker Paramount expanding product line in Indonesia
Japan’s Citizen Machinery to double output of numerical control lathes in China
Japan’s Showa Sangyo to invest 2.6 bil. yen in 2 firms under Taiwan food maker DaChan
Japan’s popular cosmetic portal @cosme launches multilingual app in HK, Malaysia
Yamaha Motor launches motorcycles compliant with India’s BS6 stricter emission standard
Japanese oil transporter Kyoei Tanker opens Singapore unit to gain overseas clients
November 8
Electric gear maker Nitto Kogyo to build cabinet plant in Thailand
Japanese refiner Idemitsu Kosan ramps up lubricant output in Indonesia by 80%
Philippine economic growth picks up to 6-quarter high of 6.2% y/y in July-Sept., driven by infrastructure spending, up from 5.5% previous quarter
Japanese hamburger chain operator Mos Food Services to enter Vietnam in 2020 in joint venture with V Lotus
G-Factory to open Japanese eel rice bowl restaurant in Vietnam this month
Nippon Pillar Packing to set up mechanical seal-manufacturing unit in India
Japanese grain-milling machinery maker Satake teams up with China’s Jiangsu, Sichuan provinces to raise brand awareness of local rice
November 7
Nihon Unisys buys Singapore Axxis Consulting to expand IT solution system sales
Toray opens resin compound plant in India to meet rising auto, electronics demand.
JR East to open its 1st overseas hotel in Taipei in early 2021
Mitsubishi to shut Singapore oil trading unit after massive loss caused by rogue trader
Sekisui Chemical launches rainwater storage system in flood-prone Indonesia
Suzuki Motor, Toyota Tsusho set up vehicle recycle joint venture in India
Electric gear maker Nitto Kogyo to open cabinet plant in Thailand in late 2020
November 6
Daikin looks for startup African partners to drive appliance sales
Indonesia Q3 GDP growth down to 5.02% y/y from 5.05% in Q2 on weak exports, consumption
Thailand’s Central Group to invest 20 bil. baht in hotels, malls development abroad
China airlines’ weekly Japan passenger flights record 1,130, top S. Korea’s: Kyodo
Data center operator I-Net of Japan opens Singapore office to tap SE Asia market
Interior maker Toli upgrades Singapore office to branch to penetrate SE Asia market
Sumitomo-funded Indonesian Reka Cakrabuana Logistik launches parcel home delivery app
Konoike Transport, Philippines’ MacroAsia tie-up for airport ground operation staffing
November 5
Thailand offers incentives for investors in electric vehicle charging stations,electronics
Japan consortium building bridge on East-West Corridor in Myanmar
Aica Kogyo, DBJ to buy Wilsonart’s 4 Asia-Pacific units for $150 mil.
Kyocera shifts automotive camera modules to Thailand from China to avoid U.S. higher tariffs
Toyota Motor breaks ground for its 1st Myanmar plant near Yangon
Onkyo eyes capital tie-up with Taiwan’s Inventec to make car speakers in China
Singapore-based U.S. EMS Flex ponders $500 mil. investment in India: report
November 1
Taiwan e-commerce firm PChome launches service to get goods from Japan
New Thai-Myanmar bridge opens, expected to boost trade by 30%
Trading house Mitsui to produce EV motors with Taiwan’s TECO in India
Hazama Ando-led JV to build bridge on Indochina East-West Corridor in Myanmar
Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions, Chinese firm to develop fuel cell systems
H.K. third Q. GDP feared to dip 2.9% on unrests and U.S.-China trade row
H.K. central bank cuts key rate by 25 basis points to 2%
October 31
NTT group creates submarine cable unit in Singapore to meet data traffic demand
Kyowa Exeo buys Singapore’s air conditioning work firm Winner Engineering
Hankyu Hanshin Properties to launch townhouse venture in Indonesia
DMG Mori ties up with India’s Lakshmi Machine Works to make machine tools
Sodick begins food machinery sales in Shanghai with eye on noodle demand
October 30
Indonesia to stop nickel ore exports immediately
Suburban Manila airport to open next month, a move to ease congestion at main terminal complex
Trader Sumitomo joins in liquefied hydrogen transport project from Australia to Japan
Yokohama Hakkeijima Sea Paradise theme park to open Xpark aquarium in Taiwan in 2020
Panasonic Taiwan sees energy saving home electronics demand, logs record 6-month sales
Tokyu group sets up property management firms in Vietnam amid rising housing demand
Fuji Medical Instruments to form capital tie-up with Taiwan partner Johnson Health Tech
October 29
Bridgestone open 1st mega tire plant in Asia outside Japan
Tokyo, Chubu electric powers tap power distribution in Cambodia
H.K. financial secretary fears first negative growth in decade this year
Trading house Itochu ties up with Shenzhen Pandpower on EV battery recycling
Hitachi Capital to set up property leasing unit in Indonesia
Japanese retail giant Aeon Mall to open 5th store in Vietnam in late Nov.
Japan’s Stanley Electric buys vehicular lighting firm Hella-Philippines
October 28
U.S. suspends Thailand’s $1.3 bil. trade preferences over worker rights issues
Japan’s Hankyu department store delays again opening in China’s Ningbo to late 2020
Hitachi Chemical to set up new Thai unit to integrate lead-acid car battery business
Fujita Kanko to open Japan-style serviced apartment near Jakarta for business travelers
Japan’s teamLab digital arts museum to debut overseas in Shanghai on Nov. 5
October 25
CP Group-led consortium wins high-speed railway project linking 3 Thai airports
Japan’s Willer begins driverless bus operations in Singapore
Dowa group to recycle used batteries, dispose of hazardous wastes in Thailand
Japan’s Shizen Energy signs deal with Halcom Vietnam to join wind farm project
Fuji Xerox to acquire Australian IT service provider CSG for A$141 mil.
October 24
Sumitomo Corp. to open consumer goods warehouse near Jakarta
Vietnamese conglomerate Vin Group to launch electric vehicle in early 2020
Japan’s Iris Ohyama opens Taiwan unit to boost home electronics sales
Meiko Electronics to set up Vietnam venture with Shanghai Longcheer Technology
Biomass power producer erex taps hydropower business in Cambodia.
Trading house Sumitomo to open new Indonesian warehouse for consumer goods logistics
October 23
Japan’s Kagome gearing up to supply tomato products for corporate demand in India
Japanese banks’ outstanding loans in SE Asia up 10% y/y as of June, down 9% in China
Japan’s Kinan to open construction machinery operator training center in Myanmar
Many Japan firms in Hong Kong suffer dropping earnings on U.S.-China trade row, unrest
Japan’s Digital Wallet enters Philippine, Australia money transfer markets via takeover
October 21
Thailand’s Central Pattana invests 22 bil baht to open, renovate mega malls
Thai industry lowers this year’s auto output forecast by 7% to 2 mil. units
Japanese apparel chain Uniqlo to open 1st Vietnam outlet in Ho Chi Minh City this year
Japan’s engineering consulting Nippon Koei to help develop smart city in Laos, Indonesia
Japanese boiler maker Miura sets up Malaysian unit to boost local sales
Nihon M&A Center opens Indonesia office after Singapore amid rising cross-border deals
October 18
JCB, Singapore’s Socash to tie up for cardless cash advance service
Japan’s Yamaki to make high-grade dried bonito in Maldives
China GDP growth slows to 6% y/y in July-Sept, lowest since 1992, down from 6.2% in Apr-Jun quarter
S. Korea, Indonesia agree on comprehensive economic partnership accord, effective early 2020
Cool Japan to invest $50 mil. in Indonesia’s Go-Jek, to tie up on entertainment contents, food
Toshiba wins 40 bil. yen order for 68 electric locomotive units from Taiwan Railways
Taiwan foundry TSMC boosting capex to record $15 bil. in 2019, up 40% from initial plan
Singapore Press to set up S$50 mil. fund in nursing, healthcare with Japan’s Bridge C Capital
Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma scraps plan to buy Australian stem cell firm Cynata Therapeutics
Japan’s Topcon to help Thai gov’t promote smart agriculture for higher productivity
October 17
Toyota fall behind in initial year output target to win Philippine fiscal incentive
Toyota begins Kinto monthly flat-rate auto leasing business in Thailands
SBI financial group reenters Cambodia by taking over Ly Hour Microfinance
Hitachi, Singapore’s Frasers to invest in digitizing Asia-Pacific real estate sector
Japan’s Crops to acquire Singapore’s Innovare staffing service group
NEC to test on-demand buses with Singaporean startup Ministry of Movement
October 16
Kirin starts pouring premium draft beer in Philippines as alcohol consumption grows
Indian conglomerate to make appliances for Japanese brands Sansui, Nakamichi
Yoma Strategic, Ayala Corp form JV to develop energy, power in Myanmar
Japan publisher Kadokawa forms JV with Taiwan’s Gamania to enhance digital services
Hitachi sets up elevator sales unit in Laos, anticipating construction demand
Foxconn starts iPhone production in India to save around 20% duty: report
Mos Food hamburger chain to hire 350 Vietnamese to address labor crunch in Japan
Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions gets order for Indonesia geothermal plant components
Japan ramen chain Ippudo opens outlet in Pattaya, 1st in Thailand outside Bangkok
October 15
Panasonic to build factory in Vietnam for ceiling, ventilation fans
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking gives eco-loan to food oils producer in Malaysia
Komeda’s Coffee chain to enter Thailand, Myanmar next year
Suzuki Motor partners with 5 Indian startups for mobility, innovation program
Toyota Industries to make compressors for auto air conditioners in China
Kiraboshi Bank opens consulting unit in Vietnam to serve small, midsize firms
Taiwan’s machine tool exports to drop 20% this year on U.S.-China trade row: reports
October 11
Japan, Thai developers selling prime condos in central Bangkok
Taiyo Nippon Sanso to triple nitrogen gas output capacity in Singapore
Japan’s Credit Saison begins online lending in India for fintech startups
Panasonic to build new ceiling fan and ventilation plant in Vietnam
Nippon Paper to buy Orora’s paperboard packaging unit in Australia, N.Z.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems to open 2nd air conditioner plant in China
October 10
Hitachi sets sights on 25% market share in fast-growing Cambodian elevator market
Mitsui, Sony unit launch AI credit scoring joint venture in Indonesia
Toilet maker Toto’s Beijing arm halts production due to estate development
Car parts maker Muro to make China debut by establishing Hubei unit
Chinese visitors to H.K. during National Day holidays halved to lowest since 2011
Over 20 bidders come forward to take over Malaysia Airlines: report
Business consulting and training firm HR Institute creates Thai subsidiary
October 9
Hong Kong suffers HK$2.8 bil. economic loss during China’s National Day holidays: report
Japan’s Fourdigit sets up its 1st foreign web design subsidiary in Thailand
Japan’s Senko, Thailand’s MK Restaurant open temperature controlled warehouse near Bangkok
Japan’s Marubeni injects capital into Singapore’s MoBiol utilizing palm oil mill effluent
Hitachi, Johnson Controls JV in India open air conditioner development center in Gujarat
October 8
Regional disputes disrupt, reshape East Asian tourism flows
Childen’s clothing chain Akachan Honpo opens 1st overseas store in Taiwan
Mitsubishi Electric to open environment-friendly auto parts plant in India in 2021
Apparel firm Onward to pull out of S. Korea amid worsening bilateral ties
Japan’s Taoka Chemical sets up EV electrical parts sales unit in Shanghai
Taiwan set to post record FDI this year thanks to supply chain restructuring: report
October 7
Taiwan’s Quanta to build production base in SE Asia amid U.S.-China trade row
Cosmetics markets in 6 Southeast Asian countries grown double in 10 years
Murata Mfg. to make electronic parts for mobile devices at 2 new plants in Thailand
Trading house Sumitomo to develop $4.2 bil. smart city in Hanoi with local BRG Group
Sharp gearing up for re-entry into Indian home electronics market
Japan's business community in Taiwan demands lifting food import restrictions
Fujifilm, Mahidol Univ. open medical imaging informatics training center in Thailand
October 4
Four VinSmart phones rolled out in Russia
Mitsubishi Chemical, Chinese partner to grow fruit indoors to feed domestic demand
S. Korea’s SK hynix gets nod to resume hydrogen fluoride imports from Japan
Bldg. maintenance firm Taisei to buy 75% stake in Singapore’s C+H Associates
Sumitomo Construction Machinery to open new excavator plant in Indonesia in 2021
Casual clothing chain Uniqlo opens 1st outlet in India, 2 more shops within this year
Japan’s Aica Kogyo to buy 2 Vietnamese shoe material makers via Taiwan arm
October 3
Hong Kong Aug. retail sales fall 23% y/y, worst drop ever on continuing unrest
Malaysia’s Mynews opens home-meal replacement production center with Japanese partners
Online brokerage SBI Securities gets Singapore license with eye to Europe, U.S.
Mazda Motor starts CX-8 SUV production in Malaysia for SE Asian market
NTT Advanced Technology opens Singapore branch to meet demand in Asia, Oceania
Thailand’s Centara hotel chain to make Japan debut with new hotel in Osaka in 2023
October 2
Automatic teller machine maker Oki opens plant in Hai Phong, Vietnam
YKK opens 2nd plant in Vietnam, boosting capacity by 40% in FY 2020 from FY 2017
Hitachi ships 2,000 kw-output storage battery system to Philippine utility Meralco
Japan cosmetic firm B-by-C tie up with Taiwan's New Kinpo Group in skin analysis tech
Australia central bank cuts key interest rate to record low 0.75% from 1% on weak growth
70% of Japan firms, employees say labor shortage affect management, work environment
October 1
Nippon Steel’s realtor unit to build service apartment in Yangon
Hitachi begins overseas elevator monitoring in Singapore
Suzuki launches entry-level S-Presso mini SUV in India for young generations
Itochu Techno-Solutions allies with Vietnam’s IT giant FPT in software development
Logistics firm Trancom to buy Singapore’s Sergent Services bldg. cleaning firm
Denso, Global Mobility Service start cold-chain logistics trial in Indonesia
Rentracks invests in Indonesia’s Gapura Dunia Informatika e-commerce inventory firm
September 30
Trading house Sumitomo to expand Thang Long Industrial Park II near Hanoi with 14 bil. yen
JCB increasing pace of credit card issuance, reaching 1 mil. in Vietnam
Japan's Nippon Koei to design "smart city" infrastructure in greater Manila
Toyota to boost ties with China's Guangzhou Automobile, FAW on electrified, connected cars
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities mulls cutting workforce in Australia, HK, Singapore
Vietnam's July-Sept. GDP grows 7.31% y/y, accelerating from 6.73% in previous qtr
September 27
Trader Sojitz collaborates with Indonesian startup to launch mobility services on taxi
Taiwan bookstore-retailer Eslite opens first Japanese outlet
Japan’s machining tool maker OSG opens coating plant in India to meet local demand
Taiwan chip maker UMC to buy Mie Fujitsu Semiconductor for 54.4 bil. yen ($505 mil)
Japan’s Benesse launches traveling educational Shimajiro play park in Indonesia
Hitachi starts shipping 130 rolling stocks of 25 train sets for Bangkok Red Line
Japan’s IT firm Tosco opening software development unit in Yangon
Philippine central bank cuts policy rate to 4% from 4.25% to support economic growth
September 26
Japan, Indonesia agree to construction terms for Jakarta-Surabaya railway upgrade
Daiwa Securities Group to open China unit with 2 Beijing partners in 2020
Japan’s V-Technology to form China joint venture to assist flexible OLEDs makers
Thai central bank holds key rate at 1.5%, cuts annual growth forecast to 2.8% from 3.3%
SoftBank Robotics launches AI-assisted Whiz cleaning robot unit in Singapore
Over 130 Taiwan firms trim China operations, eye relocating to India: TAITRA
September 25
Toshiba receives $108 mil. electric equipment order from Taiwan High Speed Rail
NTT Data to buy Thai data analytic/digital consulting firm Locus Telecommunication
Japan takes on Jakarta-Surabaya high speed rail upgrade project: Kyodo
Japan’s automated soldering equipment maker Apollo Seiko to form Indian sales unit
Kyocera builds micro solar power grids in Myanmar to serve non-electrified households
September 24
Nippon Express to buy 22% stake in Indian supply chain firm to expand local network
Nippon Shokubai wins tax holiday waiver in Indonesia for boosting acrylic acid output
Mitsubishi Corp.’s Singapore oil unit loses $320 mil. due to rogue derivatives trader
Taiwan central bank revises GDP growth forecast upward to 2.4%, citing brisk orders
Japanese firms receive order to build Nepal’s 1st tunnel to improve link to India
September 20
U.S. investor Jim Rogers says trade war with China could lead to “worst economic time”
Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten to buy Taiwan Lamigo Monkeys pro baseball team
Nissan Motor closes 1 of 2 Indonesian plants over half year ago to "optimize output"
Hong Kong office rents likely to fall 20% in 2020: reports
Japan’s automated warehouse system maker Daifuku to open Vietnam sales unit in Oct.
Shosekikako opens 1st overseas office in Manila to sell waterproof building materials
Hoya to invest $16 mil. to boost eyeglass lens capacity by 40% in Philippines
September 19
EV makers eye electric light commercial vehicles for last-mile delivery
Drugstore chain Matsumotokiyoshi expands Taiwan network to 100 stores in 10 years
Hybrid, electric cars gain traction in Thailand, thanks to lower prices, many choices
10 Chinese firms vow $4.6 bil. to build steel plant, others in Philippines: reports
Taiwan apparel maker Eclat Textile to open $170 mil. plant in Indonesia: report
Philippines surpasses Indonesia as world’s biggest nickel ore producer
September 18
Japan Tobacco to cut 40% workforce in Malaysia as part of global restructuring: report
Foxconn founder Terry Gou drops 2020 Taiwan presidential bid: reports
Japan’s Meiji to begin producing dairy products in China’s Tianjin in late 2022
24% of multinational firms mulls relocating from HK, mostly to Singapore: survey
Japan’s beef rice bowl chain Sukiya opens its 1st suburban outlet in Vietnam
September 17
Daihatsu, Toyota launch remodeled affordable minivans to retain market shares
Japanese restaurants enjoy boom in Thailand
J-Power allies with Malaysia’s Malakoff to promote power projects in SE Asia, Mideast
Japan Airlines eyes capital injection into struggling Malaysia Airlines: report
Co-sourcing firm F&P opens office and freezer/refrigerated warehouse in Yangon
Mitsubishi Motors to start Xpander minivan production in Vietnam next year
No. of Japanese restaurants in Thailand jumps 21% to 3,637 this year: JETRO
September 13
Toyota launches Corolla Altis hybrid sedan in Indonesia after Thailand and Philippines
Japan’s Don Don Donki discount store chain to open 2nd Thai outlet in early 2020
Singtel investing S$45 mil ($33 mil.) to grow IT skills of employees
Malaysian central bank keeps key rate unchanged at 3%
India to spend 400 bil. rupees ($5.6 bil.) on 10-year subsidy program to push electric vehicles
AGC to launch its 1st overseas automotive display cover glass production in China in late 2021
September 12
Japan’s top glassmaker AGC to close glass substrate plant in S. Korea
Honda launches 1st local emission standards-compliant scooter in India
Honda ties up with financial firm Orix to start car leasing business in India
Engineering firm Chiyoda cites AI Optimizer for boosting LNG output in Indonesia
Foxconn to shift payment to rupees in India by year-end to avoid currency risk: report
September 11
S. Korea to use $183 mil. to boost materials, parts production, cut reliance on Japan
Japan’s Cocolonet to buy 20% stake in Vietnam's Cemetery Park Investment and Management
India new motorbike sales in Aug. suffer record 22% drop on year
India new vehicle sales in Aug. down 33% on year, largest fall ever
Japan's Teijin opens resin compound plant and R&D base in Thailand
Mitsubishi Chemical to double polyester film output in Indonesia
September 10
Japan’s Onisi to open inventory clothing shop in Kuala Lumpur, its 1st outlet in SE Asia
IT gear trader Suntelephone to buy Vietnam’s Sao Nam An Trading Service
Alphagel pioneer Taica opens Marugame Udon noodle franchise shop in Phnom Penh
Chemical maker Denka to double resin output capacity for display panels in Singapore
Japanese firms in Vietnam face worst business sentiment due to poor overseas demand: SMBC poll
September 9
China cuts bank reserve requirement to boost economy, pumping 900 bil. yuan into market
Nissan mulls exiting S. Korea on slow sales amid souring relations with Japan: report
Alibaba to buy cross-border e-commerce peer Kaola, its market share in China to top 50%
Japan-led consortium opens Myanmar's 1st grain bulk cargo terminal near Yangon
Sompo Japan to open nonlife insurance unit in Myanmar in Oct. with local general insurer
Japan's Kansai Electric begins Nam Ngiep 1 hydropower plant operation in Laos
India’s Drivezy, Oyo team up to serve travelers with rooms, mobility
September 6
Japan’s Hino Motors opens repair service facility in Philippines to enhance after-sales service, nurture auto technicians
India mulls lowering goods and services tax rate on hybrid vehicles: road transport minister
Japan’s Risona Bank aims to boost SME-focused loans in SE Asia sevenfold to 100 bill. yen in 10 years
China’s automotive battery maker CATL injects A$55 mil. into Australia's Pilbara Minerals to stably source lithium
Takeda Pharmaceutical partners with 7 Thai medical bodies for rare disease research
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems to refurbish waste heat recovery boiler for copper smelter PASAR in Philippines
September 5
Japanese sake imports in Taiwan seen to grow 7% on tariff cuts
Indonesian minister prioritizes Japan for Jakarta-Surabaya rail project: report
Toyota launches Corolla Altis hybrid sedan in Thailand, 1st model under 1 mil. baht
Japan’s Kaga Electronics to open 2nd plant in Thailand to expand contract production
Samsung Electronics uses domestic hydrogen fluoride due to Japan’s export curbs
Australian economic growth in April-June at 1.4% y/y, slowest since 2009 global crisis
H.K. purchasing managers index in Aug. dips to 10-year lowest of 40.8
Japan-brand car sales in S. Korea sag 57% in Aug. due to boycott campaigns
September 4
Car dealer Ehime Nissan opens Myanmar unit for car repair, sheet metal making, painting
S. Korea posts 1st-ever negative inflation rate in Aug., interest rate cut on horizon
Japan’s JR East to build, run 27 shopping malls inside Singapore’s metro stations
Kuraray to make high functional resins in Thailand with Sumitomo, PTT Global Chemical
Japan’s Super Hotel opens school in Myanmar to nurture workers at hotels in Japan
Japan’s Ehime Nissan opens Myanmar unit for car repair, sheet metal making, painting
Hitachi Construction Machinery launches hydraulic oil monitoring service in SE Asia
September 3
East Kalimantan governor hints 3 candidate sites for Indonesia’s new capital
JGC of Japan picked as preferred contractor for Philippines’ Batangas LNG project
Japan trader Hanwa buys steel coil plant from Vietnam’s SMC Trading Investment
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems’ joint venture wins power facility deal in India
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank opens Sydney office to tap infrastructure financing
Ajinomoto to take over Indian biopharma joint venture Granules OmniChem
September 2
Toyota launches hybrid vehicle battery recycling in Thailand, its 1st project in SE Asia
Japan's Ferrotec Holdings to set up silicon wafer recycling unit in China
Toshiba Memory Holdings to buy solid state drive business of Taiwan's Lite-On Technology for $165 mil.
Japanese manufacturers in Thailand to raise wages 4.3% in 2019, down 0.2 percentage point from 2018: survey
Bridgestone buys Australia's car repair firm Lube Mobile: reports
Japan's accident-damaged car dealer Tau opens service garage in Philippines
November 7
Nihon Unisys buys Singapore Axxis Consulting to expand IT solution system sales
Toray opens resin compound plant in India to meet rising auto, electronics demand.
JR East to open its 1st overseas hotel in Taipei in early 2021
Mitsubishi to shut Singapore oil trading unit after massive loss caused by rogue trader
Sekisui Chemical launches rainwater storage system in flood-prone Indonesia
Suzuki Motor, Toyota Tsusho set up vehicle recycle joint venture in India
Electric gear maker Nitto Kogyo to open cabinet plant in Thailand in late 2020
November 6
Daikin looks for startup African partners to drive appliance sales
Indonesia Q3 GDP growth down to 5.02% y/y from 5.05% in Q2 on weak exports, consumption
Thailand’s Central Group to invest 20 bil. baht in hotels, malls development abroad
China airlines’ weekly Japan passenger flights record 1,130, top S. Korea’s: Kyodo
Data center operator I-Net of Japan opens Singapore office to tap SE Asia market
Interior maker Toli upgrades Singapore office to branch to penetrate SE Asia market
Sumitomo-funded Indonesian Reka Cakrabuana Logistik launches parcel home delivery app
Konoike Transport, Philippines’ MacroAsia tie-up for airport ground operation staffing
November 5
Thailand offers incentives for investors in electric vehicle charging stations,electronics
Japan consortium building bridge on East-West Corridor in Myanmar
Aica Kogyo, DBJ to buy Wilsonart’s 4 Asia-Pacific units for $150 mil.
Kyocera shifts automotive camera modules to Thailand from China to avoid U.S. higher tariffs
Toyota Motor breaks ground for its 1st Myanmar plant near Yangon
Onkyo eyes capital tie-up with Taiwan’s Inventec to make car speakers in China
Singapore-based U.S. EMS Flex ponders $500 mil. investment in India: report
November 1
Taiwan e-commerce firm PChome launches service to get goods from Japan
New Thai-Myanmar bridge opens, expected to boost trade by 30%
Trading house Mitsui to produce EV motors with Taiwan’s TECO in India
Hazama Ando-led JV to build bridge on Indochina East-West Corridor in Myanmar
Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions, Chinese firm to develop fuel cell systems
H.K. third Q. GDP feared to dip 2.9% on unrests and U.S.-China trade row
H.K. central bank cuts key rate by 25 basis points to 2%
October 31
NTT group creates submarine cable unit in Singapore to meet data traffic demand
Kyowa Exeo buys Singapore’s air conditioning work firm Winner Engineering
Hankyu Hanshin Properties to launch townhouse venture in Indonesia
DMG Mori ties up with India’s Lakshmi Machine Works to make machine tools
Sodick begins food machinery sales in Shanghai with eye on noodle demand
October 30
Indonesia to stop nickel ore exports immediately
Suburban Manila airport to open next month, a move to ease congestion at main terminal complex
Trader Sumitomo joins in liquefied hydrogen transport project from Australia to Japan
Yokohama Hakkeijima Sea Paradise theme park to open Xpark aquarium in Taiwan in 2020
Panasonic Taiwan sees energy saving home electronics demand, logs record 6-month sales
Tokyu group sets up property management firms in Vietnam amid rising housing demand
Fuji Medical Instruments to form capital tie-up with Taiwan partner Johnson Health Tech
October 29
Bridgestone open 1st mega tire plant in Asia outside Japan
Tokyo, Chubu electric powers tap power distribution in Cambodia
H.K. financial secretary fears first negative growth in decade this year
Trading house Itochu ties up with Shenzhen Pandpower on EV battery recycling
Hitachi Capital to set up property leasing unit in Indonesia
Japanese retail giant Aeon Mall to open 5th store in Vietnam in late Nov.
Japan’s Stanley Electric buys vehicular lighting firm Hella-Philippines
October 28
U.S. suspends Thailand’s $1.3 bil. trade preferences over worker rights issues
Japan’s Hankyu department store delays again opening in China’s Ningbo to late 2020
Hitachi Chemical to set up new Thai unit to integrate lead-acid car battery business
Fujita Kanko to open Japan-style serviced apartment near Jakarta for business travelers
Japan’s teamLab digital arts museum to debut overseas in Shanghai on Nov. 5
October 25
CP Group-led consortium wins high-speed railway project linking 3 Thai airports
Japan’s Willer begins driverless bus operations in Singapore
Dowa group to recycle used batteries, dispose of hazardous wastes in Thailand
Japan’s Shizen Energy signs deal with Halcom Vietnam to join wind farm project
Fuji Xerox to acquire Australian IT service provider CSG for A$141 mil.
October 24
Sumitomo Corp. to open consumer goods warehouse near Jakarta
Vietnamese conglomerate Vin Group to launch electric vehicle in early 2020
Japan’s Iris Ohyama opens Taiwan unit to boost home electronics sales
Meiko Electronics to set up Vietnam venture with Shanghai Longcheer Technology
Biomass power producer erex taps hydropower business in Cambodia.
Trading house Sumitomo to open new Indonesian warehouse for consumer goods logistics
October 23
Japan’s Kagome gearing up to supply tomato products for corporate demand in India
Japanese banks’ outstanding loans in SE Asia up 10% y/y as of June, down 9% in China
Japan’s Kinan to open construction machinery operator training center in Myanmar
Many Japan firms in Hong Kong suffer dropping earnings on U.S.-China trade row, unrest
Japan’s Digital Wallet enters Philippine, Australia money transfer markets via takeover
October 21
Thailand’s Central Pattana invests 22 bil baht to open, renovate mega malls
Thai industry lowers this year’s auto output forecast by 7% to 2 mil. units
Japanese apparel chain Uniqlo to open 1st Vietnam outlet in Ho Chi Minh City this year
Japan’s engineering consulting Nippon Koei to help develop smart city in Laos, Indonesia
Japanese boiler maker Miura sets up Malaysian unit to boost local sales
Nihon M&A Center opens Indonesia office after Singapore amid rising cross-border deals
October 18
JCB, Singapore’s Socash to tie up for cardless cash advance service
Japan’s Yamaki to make high-grade dried bonito in Maldives
China GDP growth slows to 6% y/y in July-Sept, lowest since 1992, down from 6.2% in Apr-Jun quarter
S. Korea, Indonesia agree on comprehensive economic partnership accord, effective early 2020
Cool Japan to invest $50 mil. in Indonesia’s Go-Jek, to tie up on entertainment contents, food
Toshiba wins 40 bil. yen order for 68 electric locomotive units from Taiwan Railways
Taiwan foundry TSMC boosting capex to record $15 bil. in 2019, up 40% from initial plan
Singapore Press to set up S$50 mil. fund in nursing, healthcare with Japan’s Bridge C Capital
Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma scraps plan to buy Australian stem cell firm Cynata Therapeutics
Japan’s Topcon to help Thai gov’t promote smart agriculture for higher productivity
October 17
Toyota fall behind in initial year output target to win Philippine fiscal incentive
Toyota begins Kinto monthly flat-rate auto leasing business in Thailands
SBI financial group reenters Cambodia by taking over Ly Hour Microfinance
Hitachi, Singapore’s Frasers to invest in digitizing Asia-Pacific real estate sector
Japan’s Crops to acquire Singapore’s Innovare staffing service group
NEC to test on-demand buses with Singaporean startup Ministry of Movement
October 16
Kirin starts pouring premium draft beer in Philippines as alcohol consumption grows
Indian conglomerate to make appliances for Japanese brands Sansui, Nakamichi
Yoma Strategic, Ayala Corp form JV to develop energy, power in Myanmar
Japan publisher Kadokawa forms JV with Taiwan’s Gamania to enhance digital services
Hitachi sets up elevator sales unit in Laos, anticipating construction demand
Foxconn starts iPhone production in India to save around 20% duty: report
Mos Food hamburger chain to hire 350 Vietnamese to address labor crunch in Japan
Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions gets order for Indonesia geothermal plant components
Japan ramen chain Ippudo opens outlet in Pattaya, 1st in Thailand outside Bangkok
October 15
Panasonic to build factory in Vietnam for ceiling, ventilation fans
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking gives eco-loan to food oils producer in Malaysia
Komeda’s Coffee chain to enter Thailand, Myanmar next year
Suzuki Motor partners with 5 Indian startups for mobility, innovation program
Toyota Industries to make compressors for auto air conditioners in China
Kiraboshi Bank opens consulting unit in Vietnam to serve small, midsize firms
Taiwan’s machine tool exports to drop 20% this year on U.S.-China trade row: reports
October 11
Japan, Thai developers selling prime condos in central Bangkok
Taiyo Nippon Sanso to triple nitrogen gas output capacity in Singapore
Japan’s Credit Saison begins online lending in India for fintech startups
Panasonic to build new ceiling fan and ventilation plant in Vietnam
Nippon Paper to buy Orora’s paperboard packaging unit in Australia, N.Z.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems to open 2nd air conditioner plant in China
October 10
Hitachi sets sights on 25% market share in fast-growing Cambodian elevator market
Mitsui, Sony unit launch AI credit scoring joint venture in Indonesia
Toilet maker Toto’s Beijing arm halts production due to estate development
Car parts maker Muro to make China debut by establishing Hubei unit
Chinese visitors to H.K. during National Day holidays halved to lowest since 2011
Over 20 bidders come forward to take over Malaysia Airlines: report
Business consulting and training firm HR Institute creates Thai subsidiary
October 9
Hong Kong suffers HK$2.8 bil. economic loss during China’s National Day holidays: report
Japan’s Fourdigit sets up its 1st foreign web design subsidiary in Thailand
Japan’s Senko, Thailand’s MK Restaurant open temperature controlled warehouse near Bangkok
Japan’s Marubeni injects capital into Singapore’s MoBiol utilizing palm oil mill effluent
Hitachi, Johnson Controls JV in India open air conditioner development center in Gujarat
October 8
Regional disputes disrupt, reshape East Asian tourism flows
Childen’s clothing chain Akachan Honpo opens 1st overseas store in Taiwan
Mitsubishi Electric to open environment-friendly auto parts plant in India in 2021
Apparel firm Onward to pull out of S. Korea amid worsening bilateral ties
Japan’s Taoka Chemical sets up EV electrical parts sales unit in Shanghai
Taiwan set to post record FDI this year thanks to supply chain restructuring: report
October 7
Taiwan’s Quanta to build production base in SE Asia amid U.S.-China trade row
Cosmetics markets in 6 Southeast Asian countries grown double in 10 years
Murata Mfg. to make electronic parts for mobile devices at 2 new plants in Thailand
Trading house Sumitomo to develop $4.2 bil. smart city in Hanoi with local BRG Group
Sharp gearing up for re-entry into Indian home electronics market
Japan's business community in Taiwan demands lifting food import restrictions
Fujifilm, Mahidol Univ. open medical imaging informatics training center in Thailand
October 4
Four VinSmart phones rolled out in Russia
Mitsubishi Chemical, Chinese partner to grow fruit indoors to feed domestic demand
S. Korea’s SK hynix gets nod to resume hydrogen fluoride imports from Japan
Bldg. maintenance firm Taisei to buy 75% stake in Singapore’s C+H Associates
Sumitomo Construction Machinery to open new excavator plant in Indonesia in 2021
Casual clothing chain Uniqlo opens 1st outlet in India, 2 more shops within this year
Japan’s Aica Kogyo to buy 2 Vietnamese shoe material makers via Taiwan arm
October 3
Hong Kong Aug. retail sales fall 23% y/y, worst drop ever on continuing unrest
Malaysia’s Mynews opens home-meal replacement production center with Japanese partners
Online brokerage SBI Securities gets Singapore license with eye to Europe, U.S.
Mazda Motor starts CX-8 SUV production in Malaysia for SE Asian market
NTT Advanced Technology opens Singapore branch to meet demand in Asia, Oceania
Thailand’s Centara hotel chain to make Japan debut with new hotel in Osaka in 2023
October 2
Automatic teller machine maker Oki opens plant in Hai Phong, Vietnam
YKK opens 2nd plant in Vietnam, boosting capacity by 40% in FY 2020 from FY 2017
Hitachi ships 2,000 kw-output storage battery system to Philippine utility Meralco
Japan cosmetic firm B-by-C tie up with Taiwan's New Kinpo Group in skin analysis tech
Australia central bank cuts key interest rate to record low 0.75% from 1% on weak growth
70% of Japan firms, employees say labor shortage affect management, work environment
October 1
Nippon Steel’s realtor unit to build service apartment in Yangon
Hitachi begins overseas elevator monitoring in Singapore
Suzuki launches entry-level S-Presso mini SUV in India for young generations
Itochu Techno-Solutions allies with Vietnam’s IT giant FPT in software development
Logistics firm Trancom to buy Singapore’s Sergent Services bldg. cleaning firm
Denso, Global Mobility Service start cold-chain logistics trial in Indonesia
Rentracks invests in Indonesia’s Gapura Dunia Informatika e-commerce inventory firm
September 30
Trading house Sumitomo to expand Thang Long Industrial Park II near Hanoi with 14 bil. yen
JCB increasing pace of credit card issuance, reaching 1 mil. in Vietnam
Japan's Nippon Koei to design "smart city" infrastructure in greater Manila
Toyota to boost ties with China's Guangzhou Automobile, FAW on electrified, connected cars
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities mulls cutting workforce in Australia, HK, Singapore
Vietnam's July-Sept. GDP grows 7.31% y/y, accelerating from 6.73% in previous qtr
September 27
Trader Sojitz collaborates with Indonesian startup to launch mobility services on taxi
Taiwan bookstore-retailer Eslite opens first Japanese outlet
Japan’s machining tool maker OSG opens coating plant in India to meet local demand
Taiwan chip maker UMC to buy Mie Fujitsu Semiconductor for 54.4 bil. yen ($505 mil)
Japan’s Benesse launches traveling educational Shimajiro play park in Indonesia
Hitachi starts shipping 130 rolling stocks of 25 train sets for Bangkok Red Line
Japan’s IT firm Tosco opening software development unit in Yangon
Philippine central bank cuts policy rate to 4% from 4.25% to support economic growth
September 26
Japan, Indonesia agree to construction terms for Jakarta-Surabaya railway upgrade
Daiwa Securities Group to open China unit with 2 Beijing partners in 2020
Japan’s V-Technology to form China joint venture to assist flexible OLEDs makers
Thai central bank holds key rate at 1.5%, cuts annual growth forecast to 2.8% from 3.3%
SoftBank Robotics launches AI-assisted Whiz cleaning robot unit in Singapore
Over 130 Taiwan firms trim China operations, eye relocating to India: TAITRA
September 25
Toshiba receives $108 mil. electric equipment order from Taiwan High Speed Rail
NTT Data to buy Thai data analytic/digital consulting firm Locus Telecommunication
Japan takes on Jakarta-Surabaya high speed rail upgrade project: Kyodo
Japan’s automated soldering equipment maker Apollo Seiko to form Indian sales unit
Kyocera builds micro solar power grids in Myanmar to serve non-electrified households
September 24
Nippon Express to buy 22% stake in Indian supply chain firm to expand local network
Nippon Shokubai wins tax holiday waiver in Indonesia for boosting acrylic acid output
Mitsubishi Corp.’s Singapore oil unit loses $320 mil. due to rogue derivatives trader
Taiwan central bank revises GDP growth forecast upward to 2.4%, citing brisk orders
Japanese firms receive order to build Nepal’s 1st tunnel to improve link to India
September 20
U.S. investor Jim Rogers says trade war with China could lead to “worst economic time”
Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten to buy Taiwan Lamigo Monkeys pro baseball team
Nissan Motor closes 1 of 2 Indonesian plants over half year ago to "optimize output"
Hong Kong office rents likely to fall 20% in 2020: reports
Japan’s automated warehouse system maker Daifuku to open Vietnam sales unit in Oct.
Shosekikako opens 1st overseas office in Manila to sell waterproof building materials
Hoya to invest $16 mil. to boost eyeglass lens capacity by 40% in Philippines
September 19
EV makers eye electric light commercial vehicles for last-mile delivery
Drugstore chain Matsumotokiyoshi expands Taiwan network to 100 stores in 10 years
Hybrid, electric cars gain traction in Thailand, thanks to lower prices, many choices
10 Chinese firms vow $4.6 bil. to build steel plant, others in Philippines: reports
Taiwan apparel maker Eclat Textile to open $170 mil. plant in Indonesia: report
Philippines surpasses Indonesia as world’s biggest nickel ore producer
September 18
Japan Tobacco to cut 40% workforce in Malaysia as part of global restructuring: report
Foxconn founder Terry Gou drops 2020 Taiwan presidential bid: reports
Japan’s Meiji to begin producing dairy products in China’s Tianjin in late 2022
24% of multinational firms mulls relocating from HK, mostly to Singapore: survey
Japan’s beef rice bowl chain Sukiya opens its 1st suburban outlet in Vietnam
September 17
Daihatsu, Toyota launch remodeled affordable minivans to retain market shares
Japanese restaurants enjoy boom in Thailand
J-Power allies with Malaysia’s Malakoff to promote power projects in SE Asia, Mideast
Japan Airlines eyes capital injection into struggling Malaysia Airlines: report
Co-sourcing firm F&P opens office and freezer/refrigerated warehouse in Yangon
Mitsubishi Motors to start Xpander minivan production in Vietnam next year
No. of Japanese restaurants in Thailand jumps 21% to 3,637 this year: JETRO
September 13
Toyota launches Corolla Altis hybrid sedan in Indonesia after Thailand and Philippines
Japan’s Don Don Donki discount store chain to open 2nd Thai outlet in early 2020
Singtel investing S$45 mil ($33 mil.) to grow IT skills of employees
Malaysian central bank keeps key rate unchanged at 3%
India to spend 400 bil. rupees ($5.6 bil.) on 10-year subsidy program to push electric vehicles
AGC to launch its 1st overseas automotive display cover glass production in China in late 2021
September 12
Japan’s top glassmaker AGC to close glass substrate plant in S. Korea
Honda launches 1st local emission standards-compliant scooter in India
Honda ties up with financial firm Orix to start car leasing business in India
Engineering firm Chiyoda cites AI Optimizer for boosting LNG output in Indonesia
Foxconn to shift payment to rupees in India by year-end to avoid currency risk: report
September 11
S. Korea to use $183 mil. to boost materials, parts production, cut reliance on Japan
Japan’s Cocolonet to buy 20% stake in Vietnam's Cemetery Park Investment and Management
India new motorbike sales in Aug. suffer record 22% drop on year
India new vehicle sales in Aug. down 33% on year, largest fall ever
Japan's Teijin opens resin compound plant and R&D base in Thailand
Mitsubishi Chemical to double polyester film output in Indonesia
September 10
Japan’s Onisi to open inventory clothing shop in Kuala Lumpur, its 1st outlet in SE Asia
IT gear trader Suntelephone to buy Vietnam’s Sao Nam An Trading Service
Alphagel pioneer Taica opens Marugame Udon noodle franchise shop in Phnom Penh
Chemical maker Denka to double resin output capacity for display panels in Singapore
Japanese firms in Vietnam face worst business sentiment due to poor overseas demand: SMBC poll
September 9
China cuts bank reserve requirement to boost economy, pumping 900 bil. yuan into market
Nissan mulls exiting S. Korea on slow sales amid souring relations with Japan: report
Alibaba to buy cross-border e-commerce peer Kaola, its market share in China to top 50%
Japan-led consortium opens Myanmar's 1st grain bulk cargo terminal near Yangon
Sompo Japan to open nonlife insurance unit in Myanmar in Oct. with local general insurer
Japan's Kansai Electric begins Nam Ngiep 1 hydropower plant operation in Laos
India’s Drivezy, Oyo team up to serve travelers with rooms, mobility
September 6
Japan’s Hino Motors opens repair service facility in Philippines to enhance after-sales service, nurture auto technicians
India mulls lowering goods and services tax rate on hybrid vehicles: road transport minister
Japan’s Risona Bank aims to boost SME-focused loans in SE Asia sevenfold to 100 bill. yen in 10 years
China’s automotive battery maker CATL injects A$55 mil. into Australia's Pilbara Minerals to stably source lithium
Takeda Pharmaceutical partners with 7 Thai medical bodies for rare disease research
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems to refurbish waste heat recovery boiler for copper smelter PASAR in Philippines
September 5
Japanese sake imports in Taiwan seen to grow 7% on tariff cuts
Indonesian minister prioritizes Japan for Jakarta-Surabaya rail project: report
Toyota launches Corolla Altis hybrid sedan in Thailand, 1st model under 1 mil. baht
Japan’s Kaga Electronics to open 2nd plant in Thailand to expand contract production
Samsung Electronics uses domestic hydrogen fluoride due to Japan’s export curbs
Australian economic growth in April-June at 1.4% y/y, slowest since 2009 global crisis
H.K. purchasing managers index in Aug. dips to 10-year lowest of 40.8
Japan-brand car sales in S. Korea sag 57% in Aug. due to boycott campaigns
September 4
Car dealer Ehime Nissan opens Myanmar unit for car repair, sheet metal making, painting
S. Korea posts 1st-ever negative inflation rate in Aug., interest rate cut on horizon
Japan’s JR East to build, run 27 shopping malls inside Singapore’s metro stations
Kuraray to make high functional resins in Thailand with Sumitomo, PTT Global Chemical
Japan’s Super Hotel opens school in Myanmar to nurture workers at hotels in Japan
Hitachi Construction Machinery launches hydraulic oil monitoring service in SE Asia
September 3
East Kalimantan governor hints 3 candidate sites for Indonesia’s new capital
JGC of Japan picked as preferred contractor for Philippines’ Batangas LNG project
Japan trader Hanwa buys steel coil plant from Vietnam’s SMC Trading Investment
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems’ joint venture wins power facility deal in India
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank opens Sydney office to tap infrastructure financing
Ajinomoto to take over Indian biopharma joint venture Granules OmniChem
September 2
Toyota launches hybrid vehicle battery recycling in Thailand, its 1st project in SE Asia
Japan's Ferrotec Holdings to set up silicon wafer recycling unit in China
Toshiba Memory Holdings to buy solid state drive business of Taiwan's Lite-On Technology for $165 mil.
Japanese manufacturers in Thailand to raise wages 4.3% in 2019, down 0.2 percentage point from 2018: survey
Bridgestone buys Australia's car repair firm Lube Mobile: reports
Japan's accident-damaged car dealer Tau opens service garage in Philippines
Coin laundry shop operator Wash House to set up joint venture in China's Qingdao
Japan's Matsumotokiyoshi to form joint venture with Vietnam's Lotus in Feb.
Toyota rolls out light truck to help Philippine public transport upgrade effort
Mitsui, Mitsubishi Estate to join leasing customized logistics project in Malaysia
Yoshimura Food to buy Singapore's kitchen equipment maker NKR Continental
Mitsui to invest in China's next-generation ethanol maker Shougang Lanza Tech
Bridgestone open 1st mega tire plant in Asia outside Japan
Tokyo, Chubu electric powers tap power distribution in Cambodia
H.K. financial secretary fears first negative growth in decade this year
Trading house Itochu ties up with Shenzhen Pandpower on EV battery recycling
Hitachi Capital to set up property leasing unit in Indonesia
Japanese retail giant Aeon Mall to open 5th store in Vietnam in late Nov.
Japan’s Stanley Electric buys vehicular lighting firm Hella-Philippines
October 28
U.S. suspends Thailand’s $1.3 bil. trade preferences over worker rights issues
Japan’s Hankyu department store delays again opening in China’s Ningbo to late 2020
Hitachi Chemical to set up new Thai unit to integrate lead-acid car battery business
Fujita Kanko to open Japan-style serviced apartment near Jakarta for business travelers
Japan’s teamLab digital arts museum to debut overseas in Shanghai on Nov. 5
October 25
CP Group-led consortium wins high-speed railway project linking 3 Thai airports
Japan’s Willer begins driverless bus operations in Singapore
Dowa group to recycle used batteries, dispose of hazardous wastes in Thailand
Japan’s Shizen Energy signs deal with Halcom Vietnam to join wind farm project
Fuji Xerox to acquire Australian IT service provider CSG for A$141 mil.
October 24
Sumitomo Corp. to open consumer goods warehouse near Jakarta
Vietnamese conglomerate Vin Group to launch electric vehicle in early 2020
Japan’s Iris Ohyama opens Taiwan unit to boost home electronics sales
Meiko Electronics to set up Vietnam venture with Shanghai Longcheer Technology
Biomass power producer erex taps hydropower business in Cambodia.
Trading house Sumitomo to open new Indonesian warehouse for consumer goods logistics
October 23
Japan’s Kagome gearing up to supply tomato products for corporate demand in India
Japanese banks’ outstanding loans in SE Asia up 10% y/y as of June, down 9% in China
Japan’s Kinan to open construction machinery operator training center in Myanmar
Many Japan firms in Hong Kong suffer dropping earnings on U.S.-China trade row, unrest
Japan’s Digital Wallet enters Philippine, Australia money transfer markets via takeover
October 21
Thailand’s Central Pattana invests 22 bil baht to open, renovate mega malls
Thai industry lowers this year’s auto output forecast by 7% to 2 mil. units
Japanese apparel chain Uniqlo to open 1st Vietnam outlet in Ho Chi Minh City this year
Japan’s engineering consulting Nippon Koei to help develop smart city in Laos, Indonesia
Japanese boiler maker Miura sets up Malaysian unit to boost local sales
Nihon M&A Center opens Indonesia office after Singapore amid rising cross-border deals
October 18
JCB, Singapore’s Socash to tie up for cardless cash advance service
Japan’s Yamaki to make high-grade dried bonito in Maldives
China GDP growth slows to 6% y/y in July-Sept, lowest since 1992, down from 6.2% in Apr-Jun quarter
S. Korea, Indonesia agree on comprehensive economic partnership accord, effective early 2020
Cool Japan to invest $50 mil. in Indonesia’s Go-Jek, to tie up on entertainment contents, food
Toshiba wins 40 bil. yen order for 68 electric locomotive units from Taiwan Railways
Taiwan foundry TSMC boosting capex to record $15 bil. in 2019, up 40% from initial plan
Singapore Press to set up S$50 mil. fund in nursing, healthcare with Japan’s Bridge C Capital
Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma scraps plan to buy Australian stem cell firm Cynata Therapeutics
Japan’s Topcon to help Thai gov’t promote smart agriculture for higher productivity
October 17
Toyota fall behind in initial year output target to win Philippine fiscal incentive
Toyota begins Kinto monthly flat-rate auto leasing business in Thailands
SBI financial group reenters Cambodia by taking over Ly Hour Microfinance
Hitachi, Singapore’s Frasers to invest in digitizing Asia-Pacific real estate sector
Japan’s Crops to acquire Singapore’s Innovare staffing service group
NEC to test on-demand buses with Singaporean startup Ministry of Movement
October 16
Kirin starts pouring premium draft beer in Philippines as alcohol consumption grows
Indian conglomerate to make appliances for Japanese brands Sansui, Nakamichi
Yoma Strategic, Ayala Corp form JV to develop energy, power in Myanmar
Japan publisher Kadokawa forms JV with Taiwan’s Gamania to enhance digital services
Hitachi sets up elevator sales unit in Laos, anticipating construction demand
Foxconn starts iPhone production in India to save around 20% duty: report
Mos Food hamburger chain to hire 350 Vietnamese to address labor crunch in Japan
Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions gets order for Indonesia geothermal plant components
Japan ramen chain Ippudo opens outlet in Pattaya, 1st in Thailand outside Bangkok
October 15
Panasonic to build factory in Vietnam for ceiling, ventilation fans
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking gives eco-loan to food oils producer in Malaysia
Komeda’s Coffee chain to enter Thailand, Myanmar next year
Suzuki Motor partners with 5 Indian startups for mobility, innovation program
Toyota Industries to make compressors for auto air conditioners in China
Kiraboshi Bank opens consulting unit in Vietnam to serve small, midsize firms
Taiwan’s machine tool exports to drop 20% this year on U.S.-China trade row: reports
October 11
Japan, Thai developers selling prime condos in central Bangkok
Taiyo Nippon Sanso to triple nitrogen gas output capacity in Singapore
Japan’s Credit Saison begins online lending in India for fintech startups
Panasonic to build new ceiling fan and ventilation plant in Vietnam
Nippon Paper to buy Orora’s paperboard packaging unit in Australia, N.Z.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems to open 2nd air conditioner plant in China
October 10
Hitachi sets sights on 25% market share in fast-growing Cambodian elevator market
Mitsui, Sony unit launch AI credit scoring joint venture in Indonesia
Toilet maker Toto’s Beijing arm halts production due to estate development
Car parts maker Muro to make China debut by establishing Hubei unit
Chinese visitors to H.K. during National Day holidays halved to lowest since 2011
Over 20 bidders come forward to take over Malaysia Airlines: report
Business consulting and training firm HR Institute creates Thai subsidiary
October 9
Hong Kong suffers HK$2.8 bil. economic loss during China’s National Day holidays: report
Japan’s Fourdigit sets up its 1st foreign web design subsidiary in Thailand
Japan’s Senko, Thailand’s MK Restaurant open temperature controlled warehouse near Bangkok
Japan’s Marubeni injects capital into Singapore’s MoBiol utilizing palm oil mill effluent
Hitachi, Johnson Controls JV in India open air conditioner development center in Gujarat
October 8
Regional disputes disrupt, reshape East Asian tourism flows
Childen’s clothing chain Akachan Honpo opens 1st overseas store in Taiwan
Mitsubishi Electric to open environment-friendly auto parts plant in India in 2021
Apparel firm Onward to pull out of S. Korea amid worsening bilateral ties
Japan’s Taoka Chemical sets up EV electrical parts sales unit in Shanghai
Taiwan set to post record FDI this year thanks to supply chain restructuring: report
October 7
Taiwan’s Quanta to build production base in SE Asia amid U.S.-China trade row
Cosmetics markets in 6 Southeast Asian countries grown double in 10 years
Murata Mfg. to make electronic parts for mobile devices at 2 new plants in Thailand
Trading house Sumitomo to develop $4.2 bil. smart city in Hanoi with local BRG Group
Sharp gearing up for re-entry into Indian home electronics market
Japan's business community in Taiwan demands lifting food import restrictions
Fujifilm, Mahidol Univ. open medical imaging informatics training center in Thailand
October 4
Four VinSmart phones rolled out in Russia
Mitsubishi Chemical, Chinese partner to grow fruit indoors to feed domestic demand
S. Korea’s SK hynix gets nod to resume hydrogen fluoride imports from Japan
Bldg. maintenance firm Taisei to buy 75% stake in Singapore’s C+H Associates
Sumitomo Construction Machinery to open new excavator plant in Indonesia in 2021
Casual clothing chain Uniqlo opens 1st outlet in India, 2 more shops within this year
Japan’s Aica Kogyo to buy 2 Vietnamese shoe material makers via Taiwan arm
October 3
Hong Kong Aug. retail sales fall 23% y/y, worst drop ever on continuing unrest
Malaysia’s Mynews opens home-meal replacement production center with Japanese partners
Online brokerage SBI Securities gets Singapore license with eye to Europe, U.S.
Mazda Motor starts CX-8 SUV production in Malaysia for SE Asian market
NTT Advanced Technology opens Singapore branch to meet demand in Asia, Oceania
Thailand’s Centara hotel chain to make Japan debut with new hotel in Osaka in 2023
October 2
Automatic teller machine maker Oki opens plant in Hai Phong, Vietnam
YKK opens 2nd plant in Vietnam, boosting capacity by 40% in FY 2020 from FY 2017
Hitachi ships 2,000 kw-output storage battery system to Philippine utility Meralco
Japan cosmetic firm B-by-C tie up with Taiwan's New Kinpo Group in skin analysis tech
Australia central bank cuts key interest rate to record low 0.75% from 1% on weak growth
70% of Japan firms, employees say labor shortage affect management, work environment
October 1
Nippon Steel’s realtor unit to build service apartment in Yangon
Hitachi begins overseas elevator monitoring in Singapore
Suzuki launches entry-level S-Presso mini SUV in India for young generations
Itochu Techno-Solutions allies with Vietnam’s IT giant FPT in software development
Logistics firm Trancom to buy Singapore’s Sergent Services bldg. cleaning firm
Denso, Global Mobility Service start cold-chain logistics trial in Indonesia
Rentracks invests in Indonesia’s Gapura Dunia Informatika e-commerce inventory firm
September 30
Trading house Sumitomo to expand Thang Long Industrial Park II near Hanoi with 14 bil. yen
JCB increasing pace of credit card issuance, reaching 1 mil. in Vietnam
Japan's Nippon Koei to design "smart city" infrastructure in greater Manila
Toyota to boost ties with China's Guangzhou Automobile, FAW on electrified, connected cars
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities mulls cutting workforce in Australia, HK, Singapore
Vietnam's July-Sept. GDP grows 7.31% y/y, accelerating from 6.73% in previous qtr
September 27
Trader Sojitz collaborates with Indonesian startup to launch mobility services on taxi
Taiwan bookstore-retailer Eslite opens first Japanese outlet
Japan’s machining tool maker OSG opens coating plant in India to meet local demand
Taiwan chip maker UMC to buy Mie Fujitsu Semiconductor for 54.4 bil. yen ($505 mil)
Japan’s Benesse launches traveling educational Shimajiro play park in Indonesia
Hitachi starts shipping 130 rolling stocks of 25 train sets for Bangkok Red Line
Japan’s IT firm Tosco opening software development unit in Yangon
Philippine central bank cuts policy rate to 4% from 4.25% to support economic growth
September 26
Japan, Indonesia agree to construction terms for Jakarta-Surabaya railway upgrade
Daiwa Securities Group to open China unit with 2 Beijing partners in 2020
Japan’s V-Technology to form China joint venture to assist flexible OLEDs makers
Thai central bank holds key rate at 1.5%, cuts annual growth forecast to 2.8% from 3.3%
SoftBank Robotics launches AI-assisted Whiz cleaning robot unit in Singapore
Over 130 Taiwan firms trim China operations, eye relocating to India: TAITRA
September 25
Toshiba receives $108 mil. electric equipment order from Taiwan High Speed Rail
NTT Data to buy Thai data analytic/digital consulting firm Locus Telecommunication
Japan takes on Jakarta-Surabaya high speed rail upgrade project: Kyodo
Japan’s automated soldering equipment maker Apollo Seiko to form Indian sales unit
Kyocera builds micro solar power grids in Myanmar to serve non-electrified households
September 24
Nippon Express to buy 22% stake in Indian supply chain firm to expand local network
Nippon Shokubai wins tax holiday waiver in Indonesia for boosting acrylic acid output
Mitsubishi Corp.’s Singapore oil unit loses $320 mil. due to rogue derivatives trader
Taiwan central bank revises GDP growth forecast upward to 2.4%, citing brisk orders
Japanese firms receive order to build Nepal’s 1st tunnel to improve link to India
September 20
U.S. investor Jim Rogers says trade war with China could lead to “worst economic time”
Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten to buy Taiwan Lamigo Monkeys pro baseball team
Nissan Motor closes 1 of 2 Indonesian plants over half year ago to "optimize output"
Hong Kong office rents likely to fall 20% in 2020: reports
Japan’s automated warehouse system maker Daifuku to open Vietnam sales unit in Oct.
Shosekikako opens 1st overseas office in Manila to sell waterproof building materials
Hoya to invest $16 mil. to boost eyeglass lens capacity by 40% in Philippines
September 19
EV makers eye electric light commercial vehicles for last-mile delivery
Drugstore chain Matsumotokiyoshi expands Taiwan network to 100 stores in 10 years
Hybrid, electric cars gain traction in Thailand, thanks to lower prices, many choices
10 Chinese firms vow $4.6 bil. to build steel plant, others in Philippines: reports
Taiwan apparel maker Eclat Textile to open $170 mil. plant in Indonesia: report
Philippines surpasses Indonesia as world’s biggest nickel ore producer
September 18
Japan Tobacco to cut 40% workforce in Malaysia as part of global restructuring: report
Foxconn founder Terry Gou drops 2020 Taiwan presidential bid: reports
Japan’s Meiji to begin producing dairy products in China’s Tianjin in late 2022
24% of multinational firms mulls relocating from HK, mostly to Singapore: survey
Japan’s beef rice bowl chain Sukiya opens its 1st suburban outlet in Vietnam
September 17
Daihatsu, Toyota launch remodeled affordable minivans to retain market shares
Japanese restaurants enjoy boom in Thailand
J-Power allies with Malaysia’s Malakoff to promote power projects in SE Asia, Mideast
Japan Airlines eyes capital injection into struggling Malaysia Airlines: report
Co-sourcing firm F&P opens office and freezer/refrigerated warehouse in Yangon
Mitsubishi Motors to start Xpander minivan production in Vietnam next year
No. of Japanese restaurants in Thailand jumps 21% to 3,637 this year: JETRO
September 13
Toyota launches Corolla Altis hybrid sedan in Indonesia after Thailand and Philippines
Japan’s Don Don Donki discount store chain to open 2nd Thai outlet in early 2020
Singtel investing S$45 mil ($33 mil.) to grow IT skills of employees
Malaysian central bank keeps key rate unchanged at 3%
India to spend 400 bil. rupees ($5.6 bil.) on 10-year subsidy program to push electric vehicles
AGC to launch its 1st overseas automotive display cover glass production in China in late 2021
September 12
Japan’s top glassmaker AGC to close glass substrate plant in S. Korea
Honda launches 1st local emission standards-compliant scooter in India
Honda ties up with financial firm Orix to start car leasing business in India
Engineering firm Chiyoda cites AI Optimizer for boosting LNG output in Indonesia
Foxconn to shift payment to rupees in India by year-end to avoid currency risk: report
September 11
S. Korea to use $183 mil. to boost materials, parts production, cut reliance on Japan
Japan’s Cocolonet to buy 20% stake in Vietnam's Cemetery Park Investment and Management
India new motorbike sales in Aug. suffer record 22% drop on year
India new vehicle sales in Aug. down 33% on year, largest fall ever
Japan's Teijin opens resin compound plant and R&D base in Thailand
Mitsubishi Chemical to double polyester film output in Indonesia
September 10
Japan’s Onisi to open inventory clothing shop in Kuala Lumpur, its 1st outlet in SE Asia
IT gear trader Suntelephone to buy Vietnam’s Sao Nam An Trading Service
Alphagel pioneer Taica opens Marugame Udon noodle franchise shop in Phnom Penh
Chemical maker Denka to double resin output capacity for display panels in Singapore
Japanese firms in Vietnam face worst business sentiment due to poor overseas demand: SMBC poll
September 9
China cuts bank reserve requirement to boost economy, pumping 900 bil. yuan into market
Nissan mulls exiting S. Korea on slow sales amid souring relations with Japan: report
Alibaba to buy cross-border e-commerce peer Kaola, its market share in China to top 50%
Japan-led consortium opens Myanmar's 1st grain bulk cargo terminal near Yangon
Sompo Japan to open nonlife insurance unit in Myanmar in Oct. with local general insurer
Japan's Kansai Electric begins Nam Ngiep 1 hydropower plant operation in Laos
India’s Drivezy, Oyo team up to serve travelers with rooms, mobility
September 6
Japan’s Hino Motors opens repair service facility in Philippines to enhance after-sales service, nurture auto technicians
India mulls lowering goods and services tax rate on hybrid vehicles: road transport minister
Japan’s Risona Bank aims to boost SME-focused loans in SE Asia sevenfold to 100 bill. yen in 10 years
China’s automotive battery maker CATL injects A$55 mil. into Australia's Pilbara Minerals to stably source lithium
Takeda Pharmaceutical partners with 7 Thai medical bodies for rare disease research
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems to refurbish waste heat recovery boiler for copper smelter PASAR in Philippines
September 5
Japanese sake imports in Taiwan seen to grow 7% on tariff cuts
Indonesian minister prioritizes Japan for Jakarta-Surabaya rail project: report
Toyota launches Corolla Altis hybrid sedan in Thailand, 1st model under 1 mil. baht
Japan’s Kaga Electronics to open 2nd plant in Thailand to expand contract production
Samsung Electronics uses domestic hydrogen fluoride due to Japan’s export curbs
Australian economic growth in April-June at 1.4% y/y, slowest since 2009 global crisis
H.K. purchasing managers index in Aug. dips to 10-year lowest of 40.8
Japan-brand car sales in S. Korea sag 57% in Aug. due to boycott campaigns
September 4
Car dealer Ehime Nissan opens Myanmar unit for car repair, sheet metal making, painting
S. Korea posts 1st-ever negative inflation rate in Aug., interest rate cut on horizon
Japan’s JR East to build, run 27 shopping malls inside Singapore’s metro stations
Kuraray to make high functional resins in Thailand with Sumitomo, PTT Global Chemical
Japan’s Super Hotel opens school in Myanmar to nurture workers at hotels in Japan
Japan’s Ehime Nissan opens Myanmar unit for car repair, sheet metal making, painting
Hitachi Construction Machinery launches hydraulic oil monitoring service in SE Asia
September 3
East Kalimantan governor hints 3 candidate sites for Indonesia’s new capital
JGC of Japan picked as preferred contractor for Philippines’ Batangas LNG project
Japan trader Hanwa buys steel coil plant from Vietnam’s SMC Trading Investment
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems’ joint venture wins power facility deal in India
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank opens Sydney office to tap infrastructure financing
Ajinomoto to take over Indian biopharma joint venture Granules OmniChem
September 2
Toyota launches hybrid vehicle battery recycling in Thailand, its 1st project in SE Asia
Japan's Ferrotec Holdings to set up silicon wafer recycling unit in China
Toshiba Memory Holdings to buy solid state drive business of Taiwan's Lite-On Technology for $165 mil.
Japanese manufacturers in Thailand to raise wages 4.3% in 2019, down 0.2 percentage point from 2018: survey
Bridgestone buys Australia's car repair firm Lube Mobile: reports
Japan's accident-damaged car dealer Tau opens service garage in Philippines
Toyota taps public transportation vehicles' modernization in Philippines
China's Great Wall Motors sets up manufacturing unit in India: report
Trader Sumitomo to inject 500 mil. yen into Taiwan e-bus maker RAC Electric Vehicles
Mitsubishi eyeing export of Philippine-made light vehicles to SE Asia and beyond
Sony Interactive Entertainment to open 1st SE Asian studio in Malaysia in 2020
Logistics firm Aichi Kaiun sets up Malaysian unit to ship biomass fuels to Japan
NEC sells Banqsoft automated banking service to South and SE Asian lenders
Toshiba beefs up e-waste recycling in Singapore ahead of 2021 regulations
Electric gear maker Nitto Kogyo to build cabinet plant in Thailand
Japanese refiner Idemitsu Kosan ramps up lubricant output in Indonesia by 80%
Philippine economic growth picks up to 6-quarter high of 6.2% y/y in July-Sept., driven by infrastructure spending, up from 5.5% previous quarter
Japanese hamburger chain operator Mos Food Services to enter Vietnam in 2020 in joint venture with V Lotus
G-Factory to open Japanese eel rice bowl restaurant in Vietnam this month
Indonesia Q3 GDP growth down to 5.02% y/y from 5.05% in Q2 on weak exports, consumption
Thailand's Central Group to invest 20 bil. baht in hotels, malls development abroad
Data center operator I-Net of Japan opens Singapore office to tap SE Asia market
Interior maker Toli upgrades Singapore office to branch to penetrate SE Asia market
Sumitomo-funded Indonesian Reka Cakrabuana Logistik launches parcel home delivery app
Konoike Transport, Philippines' MacroAsia tie-up for airport ground operation staffing
Fujita Kanko to open Japan-style serviced apartment near Jakarta for business travelers
Japan’s teamLab digital arts museum to debut overseas in Shanghai on Nov. 5
October 25
CP Group-led consortium wins high-speed railway project linking 3 Thai airports
Japan’s Willer begins driverless bus operations in Singapore
Dowa group to recycle used batteries, dispose of hazardous wastes in Thailand
Japan’s Shizen Energy signs deal with Halcom Vietnam to join wind farm project
Fuji Xerox to acquire Australian IT service provider CSG for A$141 mil.
October 24
Sumitomo Corp. to open consumer goods warehouse near Jakarta
Vietnamese conglomerate Vin Group to launch electric vehicle in early 2020
Japan’s Iris Ohyama opens Taiwan unit to boost home electronics sales
Meiko Electronics to set up Vietnam venture with Shanghai Longcheer Technology
Biomass power producer erex taps hydropower business in Cambodia.
Trading house Sumitomo to open new Indonesian warehouse for consumer goods logistics
October 23
Japan’s Kagome gearing up to supply tomato products for corporate demand in India
Japanese banks’ outstanding loans in SE Asia up 10% y/y as of June, down 9% in China
Japan’s Kinan to open construction machinery operator training center in Myanmar
Many Japan firms in Hong Kong suffer dropping earnings on U.S.-China trade row, unrest
Japan’s Digital Wallet enters Philippine, Australia money transfer markets via takeover
October 21
Thailand’s Central Pattana invests 22 bil baht to open, renovate mega malls
Thai industry lowers this year’s auto output forecast by 7% to 2 mil. units
Japanese apparel chain Uniqlo to open 1st Vietnam outlet in Ho Chi Minh City this year
Japan’s engineering consulting Nippon Koei to help develop smart city in Laos, Indonesia
Japanese boiler maker Miura sets up Malaysian unit to boost local sales
Nihon M&A Center opens Indonesia office after Singapore amid rising cross-border deals
October 18
JCB, Singapore’s Socash to tie up for cardless cash advance service
Japan’s Yamaki to make high-grade dried bonito in Maldives
China GDP growth slows to 6% y/y in July-Sept, lowest since 1992, down from 6.2% in Apr-Jun quarter
S. Korea, Indonesia agree on comprehensive economic partnership accord, effective early 2020
Cool Japan to invest $50 mil. in Indonesia’s Go-Jek, to tie up on entertainment contents, food
Toshiba wins 40 bil. yen order for 68 electric locomotive units from Taiwan Railways
Taiwan foundry TSMC boosting capex to record $15 bil. in 2019, up 40% from initial plan
Singapore Press to set up S$50 mil. fund in nursing, healthcare with Japan’s Bridge C Capital
Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma scraps plan to buy Australian stem cell firm Cynata Therapeutics
Japan’s Topcon to help Thai gov’t promote smart agriculture for higher productivity
October 17
Toyota fall behind in initial year output target to win Philippine fiscal incentive
Toyota begins Kinto monthly flat-rate auto leasing business in Thailands
SBI financial group reenters Cambodia by taking over Ly Hour Microfinance
Hitachi, Singapore’s Frasers to invest in digitizing Asia-Pacific real estate sector
Japan’s Crops to acquire Singapore’s Innovare staffing service group
NEC to test on-demand buses with Singaporean startup Ministry of Movement
October 16
Kirin starts pouring premium draft beer in Philippines as alcohol consumption grows
Indian conglomerate to make appliances for Japanese brands Sansui, Nakamichi
Yoma Strategic, Ayala Corp form JV to develop energy, power in Myanmar
Japan publisher Kadokawa forms JV with Taiwan’s Gamania to enhance digital services
Hitachi sets up elevator sales unit in Laos, anticipating construction demand
Foxconn starts iPhone production in India to save around 20% duty: report
Mos Food hamburger chain to hire 350 Vietnamese to address labor crunch in Japan
Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions gets order for Indonesia geothermal plant components
Japan ramen chain Ippudo opens outlet in Pattaya, 1st in Thailand outside Bangkok
October 15
Panasonic to build factory in Vietnam for ceiling, ventilation fans
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking gives eco-loan to food oils producer in Malaysia
Komeda’s Coffee chain to enter Thailand, Myanmar next year
Suzuki Motor partners with 5 Indian startups for mobility, innovation program
Toyota Industries to make compressors for auto air conditioners in China
Kiraboshi Bank opens consulting unit in Vietnam to serve small, midsize firms
Taiwan’s machine tool exports to drop 20% this year on U.S.-China trade row: reports
October 11
Japan, Thai developers selling prime condos in central Bangkok
Taiyo Nippon Sanso to triple nitrogen gas output capacity in Singapore
Japan’s Credit Saison begins online lending in India for fintech startups
Panasonic to build new ceiling fan and ventilation plant in Vietnam
Nippon Paper to buy Orora’s paperboard packaging unit in Australia, N.Z.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems to open 2nd air conditioner plant in China
October 10
Hitachi sets sights on 25% market share in fast-growing Cambodian elevator market
Mitsui, Sony unit launch AI credit scoring joint venture in Indonesia
Toilet maker Toto’s Beijing arm halts production due to estate development
Car parts maker Muro to make China debut by establishing Hubei unit
Chinese visitors to H.K. during National Day holidays halved to lowest since 2011
Over 20 bidders come forward to take over Malaysia Airlines: report
Business consulting and training firm HR Institute creates Thai subsidiary
October 9
Hong Kong suffers HK$2.8 bil. economic loss during China’s National Day holidays: report
Japan’s Fourdigit sets up its 1st foreign web design subsidiary in Thailand
Japan’s Senko, Thailand’s MK Restaurant open temperature controlled warehouse near Bangkok
Japan’s Marubeni injects capital into Singapore’s MoBiol utilizing palm oil mill effluent
Hitachi, Johnson Controls JV in India open air conditioner development center in Gujarat
October 8
Regional disputes disrupt, reshape East Asian tourism flows
Childen’s clothing chain Akachan Honpo opens 1st overseas store in Taiwan
Mitsubishi Electric to open environment-friendly auto parts plant in India in 2021
Apparel firm Onward to pull out of S. Korea amid worsening bilateral ties
Japan’s Taoka Chemical sets up EV electrical parts sales unit in Shanghai
Taiwan set to post record FDI this year thanks to supply chain restructuring: report
October 7
Taiwan’s Quanta to build production base in SE Asia amid U.S.-China trade row
Cosmetics markets in 6 Southeast Asian countries grown double in 10 years
Murata Mfg. to make electronic parts for mobile devices at 2 new plants in Thailand
Trading house Sumitomo to develop $4.2 bil. smart city in Hanoi with local BRG Group
Sharp gearing up for re-entry into Indian home electronics market
Japan's business community in Taiwan demands lifting food import restrictions
Fujifilm, Mahidol Univ. open medical imaging informatics training center in Thailand
October 4
Four VinSmart phones rolled out in Russia
Mitsubishi Chemical, Chinese partner to grow fruit indoors to feed domestic demand
S. Korea’s SK hynix gets nod to resume hydrogen fluoride imports from Japan
Bldg. maintenance firm Taisei to buy 75% stake in Singapore’s C+H Associates
Sumitomo Construction Machinery to open new excavator plant in Indonesia in 2021
Casual clothing chain Uniqlo opens 1st outlet in India, 2 more shops within this year
Japan’s Aica Kogyo to buy 2 Vietnamese shoe material makers via Taiwan arm
October 3
Hong Kong Aug. retail sales fall 23% y/y, worst drop ever on continuing unrest
Malaysia’s Mynews opens home-meal replacement production center with Japanese partners
Online brokerage SBI Securities gets Singapore license with eye to Europe, U.S.
Mazda Motor starts CX-8 SUV production in Malaysia for SE Asian market
NTT Advanced Technology opens Singapore branch to meet demand in Asia, Oceania
Thailand’s Centara hotel chain to make Japan debut with new hotel in Osaka in 2023
October 2
Automatic teller machine maker Oki opens plant in Hai Phong, Vietnam
YKK opens 2nd plant in Vietnam, boosting capacity by 40% in FY 2020 from FY 2017
Hitachi ships 2,000 kw-output storage battery system to Philippine utility Meralco
Japan cosmetic firm B-by-C tie up with Taiwan's New Kinpo Group in skin analysis tech
Australia central bank cuts key interest rate to record low 0.75% from 1% on weak growth
70% of Japan firms, employees say labor shortage affect management, work environment
October 1
Nippon Steel’s realtor unit to build service apartment in Yangon
Hitachi begins overseas elevator monitoring in Singapore
Suzuki launches entry-level S-Presso mini SUV in India for young generations
Itochu Techno-Solutions allies with Vietnam’s IT giant FPT in software development
Logistics firm Trancom to buy Singapore’s Sergent Services bldg. cleaning firm
Denso, Global Mobility Service start cold-chain logistics trial in Indonesia
Rentracks invests in Indonesia’s Gapura Dunia Informatika e-commerce inventory firm
September 30
Trading house Sumitomo to expand Thang Long Industrial Park II near Hanoi with 14 bil. yen
JCB increasing pace of credit card issuance, reaching 1 mil. in Vietnam
Japan's Nippon Koei to design "smart city" infrastructure in greater Manila
Toyota to boost ties with China's Guangzhou Automobile, FAW on electrified, connected cars
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities mulls cutting workforce in Australia, HK, Singapore
Vietnam's July-Sept. GDP grows 7.31% y/y, accelerating from 6.73% in previous qtr
September 27
Trader Sojitz collaborates with Indonesian startup to launch mobility services on taxi
Taiwan bookstore-retailer Eslite opens first Japanese outlet
Japan’s machining tool maker OSG opens coating plant in India to meet local demand
Taiwan chip maker UMC to buy Mie Fujitsu Semiconductor for 54.4 bil. yen ($505 mil)
Japan’s Benesse launches traveling educational Shimajiro play park in Indonesia
Hitachi starts shipping 130 rolling stocks of 25 train sets for Bangkok Red Line
Japan’s IT firm Tosco opening software development unit in Yangon
Philippine central bank cuts policy rate to 4% from 4.25% to support economic growth
September 26
Japan, Indonesia agree to construction terms for Jakarta-Surabaya railway upgrade
Daiwa Securities Group to open China unit with 2 Beijing partners in 2020
Japan’s V-Technology to form China joint venture to assist flexible OLEDs makers
Thai central bank holds key rate at 1.5%, cuts annual growth forecast to 2.8% from 3.3%
SoftBank Robotics launches AI-assisted Whiz cleaning robot unit in Singapore
Over 130 Taiwan firms trim China operations, eye relocating to India: TAITRA
September 25
Toshiba receives $108 mil. electric equipment order from Taiwan High Speed Rail
NTT Data to buy Thai data analytic/digital consulting firm Locus Telecommunication
Japan takes on Jakarta-Surabaya high speed rail upgrade project: Kyodo
Japan’s automated soldering equipment maker Apollo Seiko to form Indian sales unit
Kyocera builds micro solar power grids in Myanmar to serve non-electrified households
September 24
Nippon Express to buy 22% stake in Indian supply chain firm to expand local network
Nippon Shokubai wins tax holiday waiver in Indonesia for boosting acrylic acid output
Mitsubishi Corp.’s Singapore oil unit loses $320 mil. due to rogue derivatives trader
Taiwan central bank revises GDP growth forecast upward to 2.4%, citing brisk orders
Japanese firms receive order to build Nepal’s 1st tunnel to improve link to India
September 20
U.S. investor Jim Rogers says trade war with China could lead to “worst economic time”
Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten to buy Taiwan Lamigo Monkeys pro baseball team
Nissan Motor closes 1 of 2 Indonesian plants over half year ago to "optimize output"
Hong Kong office rents likely to fall 20% in 2020: reports
Japan’s automated warehouse system maker Daifuku to open Vietnam sales unit in Oct.
Shosekikako opens 1st overseas office in Manila to sell waterproof building materials
Hoya to invest $16 mil. to boost eyeglass lens capacity by 40% in Philippines
September 19
EV makers eye electric light commercial vehicles for last-mile delivery
Drugstore chain Matsumotokiyoshi expands Taiwan network to 100 stores in 10 years
Hybrid, electric cars gain traction in Thailand, thanks to lower prices, many choices
10 Chinese firms vow $4.6 bil. to build steel plant, others in Philippines: reports
Taiwan apparel maker Eclat Textile to open $170 mil. plant in Indonesia: report
Philippines surpasses Indonesia as world’s biggest nickel ore producer
September 18
Japan Tobacco to cut 40% workforce in Malaysia as part of global restructuring: report
Foxconn founder Terry Gou drops 2020 Taiwan presidential bid: reports
Japan’s Meiji to begin producing dairy products in China’s Tianjin in late 2022
24% of multinational firms mulls relocating from HK, mostly to Singapore: survey
Japan’s beef rice bowl chain Sukiya opens its 1st suburban outlet in Vietnam
September 17
Daihatsu, Toyota launch remodeled affordable minivans to retain market shares
Japanese restaurants enjoy boom in Thailand
J-Power allies with Malaysia’s Malakoff to promote power projects in SE Asia, Mideast
Japan Airlines eyes capital injection into struggling Malaysia Airlines: report
Co-sourcing firm F&P opens office and freezer/refrigerated warehouse in Yangon
Mitsubishi Motors to start Xpander minivan production in Vietnam next year
No. of Japanese restaurants in Thailand jumps 21% to 3,637 this year: JETRO
September 13
Toyota launches Corolla Altis hybrid sedan in Indonesia after Thailand and Philippines
Japan’s Don Don Donki discount store chain to open 2nd Thai outlet in early 2020
Singtel investing S$45 mil ($33 mil.) to grow IT skills of employees
Malaysian central bank keeps key rate unchanged at 3%
India to spend 400 bil. rupees ($5.6 bil.) on 10-year subsidy program to push electric vehicles
AGC to launch its 1st overseas automotive display cover glass production in China in late 2021
September 12
Japan’s top glassmaker AGC to close glass substrate plant in S. Korea
Honda launches 1st local emission standards-compliant scooter in India
Honda ties up with financial firm Orix to start car leasing business in India
Engineering firm Chiyoda cites AI Optimizer for boosting LNG output in Indonesia
Foxconn to shift payment to rupees in India by year-end to avoid currency risk: report
September 11
S. Korea to use $183 mil. to boost materials, parts production, cut reliance on Japan
Japan’s Cocolonet to buy 20% stake in Vietnam's Cemetery Park Investment and Management
India new motorbike sales in Aug. suffer record 22% drop on year
India new vehicle sales in Aug. down 33% on year, largest fall ever
Japan's Teijin opens resin compound plant and R&D base in Thailand
Mitsubishi Chemical to double polyester film output in Indonesia
September 10
Japan’s Onisi to open inventory clothing shop in Kuala Lumpur, its 1st outlet in SE Asia
IT gear trader Suntelephone to buy Vietnam’s Sao Nam An Trading Service
Alphagel pioneer Taica opens Marugame Udon noodle franchise shop in Phnom Penh
Chemical maker Denka to double resin output capacity for display panels in Singapore
Japanese firms in Vietnam face worst business sentiment due to poor overseas demand: SMBC poll
September 9
China cuts bank reserve requirement to boost economy, pumping 900 bil. yuan into market
Nissan mulls exiting S. Korea on slow sales amid souring relations with Japan: report
Alibaba to buy cross-border e-commerce peer Kaola, its market share in China to top 50%
Japan-led consortium opens Myanmar's 1st grain bulk cargo terminal near Yangon
Sompo Japan to open nonlife insurance unit in Myanmar in Oct. with local general insurer
Japan's Kansai Electric begins Nam Ngiep 1 hydropower plant operation in Laos
India’s Drivezy, Oyo team up to serve travelers with rooms, mobility
September 6
Japan’s Hino Motors opens repair service facility in Philippines to enhance after-sales service, nurture auto technicians
India mulls lowering goods and services tax rate on hybrid vehicles: road transport minister
Japan’s Risona Bank aims to boost SME-focused loans in SE Asia sevenfold to 100 bill. yen in 10 years
China’s automotive battery maker CATL injects A$55 mil. into Australia's Pilbara Minerals to stably source lithium
Takeda Pharmaceutical partners with 7 Thai medical bodies for rare disease research
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems to refurbish waste heat recovery boiler for copper smelter PASAR in Philippines
September 5
Japanese sake imports in Taiwan seen to grow 7% on tariff cuts
Indonesian minister prioritizes Japan for Jakarta-Surabaya rail project: report
Toyota launches Corolla Altis hybrid sedan in Thailand, 1st model under 1 mil. baht
Japan’s Kaga Electronics to open 2nd plant in Thailand to expand contract production
Samsung Electronics uses domestic hydrogen fluoride due to Japan’s export curbs
Australian economic growth in April-June at 1.4% y/y, slowest since 2009 global crisis
H.K. purchasing managers index in Aug. dips to 10-year lowest of 40.8
Japan-brand car sales in S. Korea sag 57% in Aug. due to boycott campaigns
September 4
S. Korea posts 1st-ever negative inflation rate in Aug., interest rate cut on horizon
Japan’s JR East to build, run 27 shopping malls inside Singapore’s metro stations
Kuraray to make high functional resins in Thailand with Sumitomo, PTT Global Chemical
Japan’s Super Hotel opens school in Myanmar to nurture workers at hotels in Japan
Hitachi Construction Machinery launches hydraulic oil monitoring service in SE Asia
September 3
East Kalimantan governor hints 3 candidate sites for Indonesia’s new capital
JGC of Japan picked as preferred contractor for Philippines’ Batangas LNG project
Japan trader Hanwa buys steel coil plant from Vietnam’s SMC Trading Investment
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems’ joint venture wins power facility deal in India
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank opens Sydney office to tap infrastructure financing
Ajinomoto to take over Indian biopharma joint venture Granules OmniChem
September 2
Toyota launches hybrid vehicle battery recycling in Thailand, its 1st project in SE Asia
Japan's Ferrotec Holdings to set up silicon wafer recycling unit in China
Toshiba Memory Holdings to buy solid state drive business of Taiwan's Lite-On Technology for $165 mil.
Japanese manufacturers in Thailand to raise wages 4.3% in 2019, down 0.2 percentage point from 2018: survey
Bridgestone buys Australia's car repair firm Lube Mobile: reports
Japan's accident-damaged car dealer Tau opens service garage in Philippines
Singapore-based U.S. EMS Flex ponders $500 mil. investment in India: report
H.K. third Q. GDP feared to dip 2.9% on unrests and U.S.-China trade row
H.K. central bank cuts key rate by 25 basis points to 2%
October 31
NTT group creates submarine cable unit in Singapore to meet data traffic demand
Kyowa Exeo buys Singapore’s air conditioning work firm Winner Engineering
Hankyu Hanshin Properties to launch townhouse venture in Indonesia
DMG Mori ties up with India’s Lakshmi Machine Works to make machine tools
Sodick begins food machinery sales in Shanghai with eye on noodle demand
October 30
Indonesia to stop nickel ore exports immediately
Suburban Manila airport to open next month, a move to ease congestion at main terminal complex
Trader Sumitomo joins in liquefied hydrogen transport project from Australia to Japan
Yokohama Hakkeijima Sea Paradise theme park to open Xpark aquarium in Taiwan in 2020
Panasonic Taiwan sees energy saving home electronics demand, logs record 6-month sales
Tokyu group sets up property management firms in Vietnam amid rising housing demand
Fuji Medical Instruments to form capital tie-up with Taiwan partner Johnson Health Tech
October 29
Bridgestone open 1st mega tire plant in Asia outside Japan
Tokyo, Chubu electric powers tap power distribution in Cambodia
H.K. financial secretary fears first negative growth in decade this year
Trading house Itochu ties up with Shenzhen Pandpower on EV battery recycling
Hitachi Capital to set up property leasing unit in Indonesia
Japanese retail giant Aeon Mall to open 5th store in Vietnam in late Nov.
Japan’s Stanley Electric buys vehicular lighting firm Hella-Philippines
October 28
U.S. suspends Thailand’s $1.3 bil. trade preferences over worker rights issues
Japan’s Hankyu department store delays again opening in China’s Ningbo to late 2020
Hitachi Chemical to set up new Thai unit to integrate lead-acid car battery business
Fujita Kanko to open Japan-style serviced apartment near Jakarta for business travelers
Japan’s teamLab digital arts museum to debut overseas in Shanghai on Nov. 5
October 25
CP Group-led consortium wins high-speed railway project linking 3 Thai airports
Japan’s Willer begins driverless bus operations in Singapore
Dowa group to recycle used batteries, dispose of hazardous wastes in Thailand
Japan’s Shizen Energy signs deal with Halcom Vietnam to join wind farm project
Fuji Xerox to acquire Australian IT service provider CSG for A$141 mil.
October 24
Sumitomo Corp. to open consumer goods warehouse near Jakarta
Vietnamese conglomerate Vin Group to launch electric vehicle in early 2020
Japan’s Iris Ohyama opens Taiwan unit to boost home electronics sales
Meiko Electronics to set up Vietnam venture with Shanghai Longcheer Technology
Biomass power producer erex taps hydropower business in Cambodia.
Trading house Sumitomo to open new Indonesian warehouse for consumer goods logistics
October 23
Japan’s Kagome gearing up to supply tomato products for corporate demand in India
Japanese banks’ outstanding loans in SE Asia up 10% y/y as of June, down 9% in China
Japan’s Kinan to open construction machinery operator training center in Myanmar
Many Japan firms in Hong Kong suffer dropping earnings on U.S.-China trade row, unrest
Japan’s Digital Wallet enters Philippine, Australia money transfer markets via takeover
October 21
Thailand’s Central Pattana invests 22 bil baht to open, renovate mega malls
Thai industry lowers this year’s auto output forecast by 7% to 2 mil. units
Japanese apparel chain Uniqlo to open 1st Vietnam outlet in Ho Chi Minh City this year
Japan’s engineering consulting Nippon Koei to help develop smart city in Laos, Indonesia
Japanese boiler maker Miura sets up Malaysian unit to boost local sales
Nihon M&A Center opens Indonesia office after Singapore amid rising cross-border deals
October 18
JCB, Singapore’s Socash to tie up for cardless cash advance service
Japan’s Yamaki to make high-grade dried bonito in Maldives
China GDP growth slows to 6% y/y in July-Sept, lowest since 1992, down from 6.2% in Apr-Jun quarter
S. Korea, Indonesia agree on comprehensive economic partnership accord, effective early 2020
Cool Japan to invest $50 mil. in Indonesia’s Go-Jek, to tie up on entertainment contents, food
Toshiba wins 40 bil. yen order for 68 electric locomotive units from Taiwan Railways
Taiwan foundry TSMC boosting capex to record $15 bil. in 2019, up 40% from initial plan
Singapore Press to set up S$50 mil. fund in nursing, healthcare with Japan’s Bridge C Capital
Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma scraps plan to buy Australian stem cell firm Cynata Therapeutics
Japan’s Topcon to help Thai gov’t promote smart agriculture for higher productivity
October 17
Toyota fall behind in initial year output target to win Philippine fiscal incentive
Toyota begins Kinto monthly flat-rate auto leasing business in Thailands
SBI financial group reenters Cambodia by taking over Ly Hour Microfinance
Hitachi, Singapore’s Frasers to invest in digitizing Asia-Pacific real estate sector
Japan’s Crops to acquire Singapore’s Innovare staffing service group
NEC to test on-demand buses with Singaporean startup Ministry of Movement
October 16
Kirin starts pouring premium draft beer in Philippines as alcohol consumption grows
Indian conglomerate to make appliances for Japanese brands Sansui, Nakamichi
Yoma Strategic, Ayala Corp form JV to develop energy, power in Myanmar
Japan publisher Kadokawa forms JV with Taiwan’s Gamania to enhance digital services
Hitachi sets up elevator sales unit in Laos, anticipating construction demand
Foxconn starts iPhone production in India to save around 20% duty: report
Mos Food hamburger chain to hire 350 Vietnamese to address labor crunch in Japan
Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions gets order for Indonesia geothermal plant components
Japan ramen chain Ippudo opens outlet in Pattaya, 1st in Thailand outside Bangkok
October 15
Panasonic to build factory in Vietnam for ceiling, ventilation fans
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking gives eco-loan to food oils producer in Malaysia
Komeda’s Coffee chain to enter Thailand, Myanmar next year
Suzuki Motor partners with 5 Indian startups for mobility, innovation program
Toyota Industries to make compressors for auto air conditioners in China
Kiraboshi Bank opens consulting unit in Vietnam to serve small, midsize firms
Taiwan’s machine tool exports to drop 20% this year on U.S.-China trade row: reports
October 11
Japan, Thai developers selling prime condos in central Bangkok
Taiyo Nippon Sanso to triple nitrogen gas output capacity in Singapore
Japan’s Credit Saison begins online lending in India for fintech startups
Panasonic to build new ceiling fan and ventilation plant in Vietnam
Nippon Paper to buy Orora’s paperboard packaging unit in Australia, N.Z.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems to open 2nd air conditioner plant in China
October 10
Hitachi sets sights on 25% market share in fast-growing Cambodian elevator market
Mitsui, Sony unit launch AI credit scoring joint venture in Indonesia
Toilet maker Toto’s Beijing arm halts production due to estate development
Car parts maker Muro to make China debut by establishing Hubei unit
Chinese visitors to H.K. during National Day holidays halved to lowest since 2011
Over 20 bidders come forward to take over Malaysia Airlines: report
Business consulting and training firm HR Institute creates Thai subsidiary
October 9
Hong Kong suffers HK$2.8 bil. economic loss during China’s National Day holidays: report
Japan’s Fourdigit sets up its 1st foreign web design subsidiary in Thailand
Japan’s Senko, Thailand’s MK Restaurant open temperature controlled warehouse near Bangkok
Japan’s Marubeni injects capital into Singapore’s MoBiol utilizing palm oil mill effluent
Hitachi, Johnson Controls JV in India open air conditioner development center in Gujarat
October 8
Regional disputes disrupt, reshape East Asian tourism flows
Childen’s clothing chain Akachan Honpo opens 1st overseas store in Taiwan
Mitsubishi Electric to open environment-friendly auto parts plant in India in 2021
Apparel firm Onward to pull out of S. Korea amid worsening bilateral ties
Japan’s Taoka Chemical sets up EV electrical parts sales unit in Shanghai
Taiwan set to post record FDI this year thanks to supply chain restructuring: report
October 7
Taiwan’s Quanta to build production base in SE Asia amid U.S.-China trade row
Cosmetics markets in 6 Southeast Asian countries grown double in 10 years
Murata Mfg. to make electronic parts for mobile devices at 2 new plants in Thailand
Trading house Sumitomo to develop $4.2 bil. smart city in Hanoi with local BRG Group
Sharp gearing up for re-entry into Indian home electronics market
Japan's business community in Taiwan demands lifting food import restrictions
Fujifilm, Mahidol Univ. open medical imaging informatics training center in Thailand
October 4
Four VinSmart phones rolled out in Russia
Mitsubishi Chemical, Chinese partner to grow fruit indoors to feed domestic demand
S. Korea’s SK hynix gets nod to resume hydrogen fluoride imports from Japan
Bldg. maintenance firm Taisei to buy 75% stake in Singapore’s C+H Associates
Sumitomo Construction Machinery to open new excavator plant in Indonesia in 2021
Casual clothing chain Uniqlo opens 1st outlet in India, 2 more shops within this year
Japan’s Aica Kogyo to buy 2 Vietnamese shoe material makers via Taiwan arm
October 3
Hong Kong Aug. retail sales fall 23% y/y, worst drop ever on continuing unrest
Malaysia’s Mynews opens home-meal replacement production center with Japanese partners
Online brokerage SBI Securities gets Singapore license with eye to Europe, U.S.
Mazda Motor starts CX-8 SUV production in Malaysia for SE Asian market
NTT Advanced Technology opens Singapore branch to meet demand in Asia, Oceania
Thailand’s Centara hotel chain to make Japan debut with new hotel in Osaka in 2023
October 2
Automatic teller machine maker Oki opens plant in Hai Phong, Vietnam
YKK opens 2nd plant in Vietnam, boosting capacity by 40% in FY 2020 from FY 2017
Hitachi ships 2,000 kw-output storage battery system to Philippine utility Meralco
Japan cosmetic firm B-by-C tie up with Taiwan's New Kinpo Group in skin analysis tech
Australia central bank cuts key interest rate to record low 0.75% from 1% on weak growth
70% of Japan firms, employees say labor shortage affect management, work environment
October 1
Nippon Steel’s realtor unit to build service apartment in Yangon
Hitachi begins overseas elevator monitoring in Singapore
Suzuki launches entry-level S-Presso mini SUV in India for young generations
Itochu Techno-Solutions allies with Vietnam’s IT giant FPT in software development
Logistics firm Trancom to buy Singapore’s Sergent Services bldg. cleaning firm
Denso, Global Mobility Service start cold-chain logistics trial in Indonesia
Rentracks invests in Indonesia’s Gapura Dunia Informatika e-commerce inventory firm
September 30
Trading house Sumitomo to expand Thang Long Industrial Park II near Hanoi with 14 bil. yen
JCB increasing pace of credit card issuance, reaching 1 mil. in Vietnam
Japan's Nippon Koei to design "smart city" infrastructure in greater Manila
Toyota to boost ties with China's Guangzhou Automobile, FAW on electrified, connected cars
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities mulls cutting workforce in Australia, HK, Singapore
Vietnam's July-Sept. GDP grows 7.31% y/y, accelerating from 6.73% in previous qtr
September 27
Trader Sojitz collaborates with Indonesian startup to launch mobility services on taxi
Taiwan bookstore-retailer Eslite opens first Japanese outlet
Japan’s machining tool maker OSG opens coating plant in India to meet local demand
Taiwan chip maker UMC to buy Mie Fujitsu Semiconductor for 54.4 bil. yen ($505 mil)
Japan’s Benesse launches traveling educational Shimajiro play park in Indonesia
Hitachi starts shipping 130 rolling stocks of 25 train sets for Bangkok Red Line
Japan’s IT firm Tosco opening software development unit in Yangon
Philippine central bank cuts policy rate to 4% from 4.25% to support economic growth
September 26
Japan, Indonesia agree to construction terms for Jakarta-Surabaya railway upgrade
Daiwa Securities Group to open China unit with 2 Beijing partners in 2020
Japan’s V-Technology to form China joint venture to assist flexible OLEDs makers
Thai central bank holds key rate at 1.5%, cuts annual growth forecast to 2.8% from 3.3%
SoftBank Robotics launches AI-assisted Whiz cleaning robot unit in Singapore
Over 130 Taiwan firms trim China operations, eye relocating to India: TAITRA
September 25
Toshiba receives $108 mil. electric equipment order from Taiwan High Speed Rail
NTT Data to buy Thai data analytic/digital consulting firm Locus Telecommunication
Japan takes on Jakarta-Surabaya high speed rail upgrade project: Kyodo
Japan’s automated soldering equipment maker Apollo Seiko to form Indian sales unit
Kyocera builds micro solar power grids in Myanmar to serve non-electrified households
September 24
Nippon Express to buy 22% stake in Indian supply chain firm to expand local network
Nippon Shokubai wins tax holiday waiver in Indonesia for boosting acrylic acid output
Mitsubishi Corp.’s Singapore oil unit loses $320 mil. due to rogue derivatives trader
Taiwan central bank revises GDP growth forecast upward to 2.4%, citing brisk orders
Japanese firms receive order to build Nepal’s 1st tunnel to improve link to India
September 20
U.S. investor Jim Rogers says trade war with China could lead to “worst economic time”
Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten to buy Taiwan Lamigo Monkeys pro baseball team
Nissan Motor closes 1 of 2 Indonesian plants over half year ago to "optimize output"
Hong Kong office rents likely to fall 20% in 2020: reports
Japan’s automated warehouse system maker Daifuku to open Vietnam sales unit in Oct.
Shosekikako opens 1st overseas office in Manila to sell waterproof building materials
Hoya to invest $16 mil. to boost eyeglass lens capacity by 40% in Philippines
September 19
EV makers eye electric light commercial vehicles for last-mile delivery
Drugstore chain Matsumotokiyoshi expands Taiwan network to 100 stores in 10 years
Hybrid, electric cars gain traction in Thailand, thanks to lower prices, many choices
10 Chinese firms vow $4.6 bil. to build steel plant, others in Philippines: reports
Taiwan apparel maker Eclat Textile to open $170 mil. plant in Indonesia: report
Philippines surpasses Indonesia as world’s biggest nickel ore producer
September 18
Japan Tobacco to cut 40% workforce in Malaysia as part of global restructuring: report
Foxconn founder Terry Gou drops 2020 Taiwan presidential bid: reports
Japan’s Meiji to begin producing dairy products in China’s Tianjin in late 2022
24% of multinational firms mulls relocating from HK, mostly to Singapore: survey
Japan’s beef rice bowl chain Sukiya opens its 1st suburban outlet in Vietnam
September 17
Daihatsu, Toyota launch remodeled affordable minivans to retain market shares
Japanese restaurants enjoy boom in Thailand
J-Power allies with Malaysia’s Malakoff to promote power projects in SE Asia, Mideast
Japan Airlines eyes capital injection into struggling Malaysia Airlines: report
Co-sourcing firm F&P opens office and freezer/refrigerated warehouse in Yangon
Mitsubishi Motors to start Xpander minivan production in Vietnam next year
No. of Japanese restaurants in Thailand jumps 21% to 3,637 this year: JETRO
September 13
Toyota launches Corolla Altis hybrid sedan in Indonesia after Thailand and Philippines
Japan’s Don Don Donki discount store chain to open 2nd Thai outlet in early 2020
Singtel investing S$45 mil ($33 mil.) to grow IT skills of employees
Malaysian central bank keeps key rate unchanged at 3%
India to spend 400 bil. rupees ($5.6 bil.) on 10-year subsidy program to push electric vehicles
AGC to launch its 1st overseas automotive display cover glass production in China in late 2021
September 12
Japan’s top glassmaker AGC to close glass substrate plant in S. Korea
Honda launches 1st local emission standards-compliant scooter in India
Honda ties up with financial firm Orix to start car leasing business in India
Engineering firm Chiyoda cites AI Optimizer for boosting LNG output in Indonesia
Foxconn to shift payment to rupees in India by year-end to avoid currency risk: report
September 11
S. Korea to use $183 mil. to boost materials, parts production, cut reliance on Japan
Japan’s Cocolonet to buy 20% stake in Vietnam's Cemetery Park Investment and Management
India new motorbike sales in Aug. suffer record 22% drop on year
India new vehicle sales in Aug. down 33% on year, largest fall ever
Japan's Teijin opens resin compound plant and R&D base in Thailand
Mitsubishi Chemical to double polyester film output in Indonesia
September 10
Japan’s Onisi to open inventory clothing shop in Kuala Lumpur, its 1st outlet in SE Asia
IT gear trader Suntelephone to buy Vietnam’s Sao Nam An Trading Service
Alphagel pioneer Taica opens Marugame Udon noodle franchise shop in Phnom Penh
Chemical maker Denka to double resin output capacity for display panels in Singapore
Japanese firms in Vietnam face worst business sentiment due to poor overseas demand: SMBC poll
September 9
China cuts bank reserve requirement to boost economy, pumping 900 bil. yuan into market
Nissan mulls exiting S. Korea on slow sales amid souring relations with Japan: report
Alibaba to buy cross-border e-commerce peer Kaola, its market share in China to top 50%
Japan-led consortium opens Myanmar's 1st grain bulk cargo terminal near Yangon
Sompo Japan to open nonlife insurance unit in Myanmar in Oct. with local general insurer
Japan's Kansai Electric begins Nam Ngiep 1 hydropower plant operation in Laos
India’s Drivezy, Oyo team up to serve travelers with rooms, mobility
September 6
Japan’s Hino Motors opens repair service facility in Philippines to enhance after-sales service, nurture auto technicians
India mulls lowering goods and services tax rate on hybrid vehicles: road transport minister
Japan’s Risona Bank aims to boost SME-focused loans in SE Asia sevenfold to 100 bill. yen in 10 years
China’s automotive battery maker CATL injects A$55 mil. into Australia's Pilbara Minerals to stably source lithium
Takeda Pharmaceutical partners with 7 Thai medical bodies for rare disease research
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems to refurbish waste heat recovery boiler for copper smelter PASAR in Philippines
September 5
Japanese sake imports in Taiwan seen to grow 7% on tariff cuts
Indonesian minister prioritizes Japan for Jakarta-Surabaya rail project: report
Toyota launches Corolla Altis hybrid sedan in Thailand, 1st model under 1 mil. baht
Japan’s Kaga Electronics to open 2nd plant in Thailand to expand contract production
Samsung Electronics uses domestic hydrogen fluoride due to Japan’s export curbs
Australian economic growth in April-June at 1.4% y/y, slowest since 2009 global crisis
H.K. purchasing managers index in Aug. dips to 10-year lowest of 40.8
Japan-brand car sales in S. Korea sag 57% in Aug. due to boycott campaigns
September 4
Car dealer Ehime Nissan opens Myanmar unit for car repair, sheet metal making, painting
S. Korea posts 1st-ever negative inflation rate in Aug., interest rate cut on horizon
Japan’s JR East to build, run 27 shopping malls inside Singapore’s metro stations
Kuraray to make high functional resins in Thailand with Sumitomo, PTT Global Chemical
Japan’s Super Hotel opens school in Myanmar to nurture workers at hotels in Japan
Japan’s Ehime Nissan opens Myanmar unit for car repair, sheet metal making, painting
Hitachi Construction Machinery launches hydraulic oil monitoring service in SE Asia
September 3
East Kalimantan governor hints 3 candidate sites for Indonesia’s new capital
JGC of Japan picked as preferred contractor for Philippines’ Batangas LNG project
Japan trader Hanwa buys steel coil plant from Vietnam’s SMC Trading Investment
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems’ joint venture wins power facility deal in India
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank opens Sydney office to tap infrastructure financing
Ajinomoto to take over Indian biopharma joint venture Granules OmniChem
September 2
Toyota launches hybrid vehicle battery recycling in Thailand, its 1st project in SE Asia
Japan's Ferrotec Holdings to set up silicon wafer recycling unit in China
Toshiba Memory Holdings to buy solid state drive business of Taiwan's Lite-On Technology for $165 mil.
Japanese manufacturers in Thailand to raise wages 4.3% in 2019, down 0.2 percentage point from 2018: survey
Bridgestone buys Australia's car repair firm Lube Mobile: reports
Japan's accident-damaged car dealer Tau opens service garage in Philippines
China GDP growth slows to 6% y/y in July-Sept, lowest since 1992, down from 6.2% in Apr-Jun quarter
Komeda’s Coffee chain to enter Thailand, Myanmar next year
Suzuki Motor partners with 5 Indian startups for mobility, innovation program
Toyota Industries to make compressors for auto air conditioners in China
Kiraboshi Bank opens consulting unit in Vietnam to serve small, midsize firms
Taiwan’s machine tool exports to drop 20% this year on U.S.-China trade row: reports
October 11
Japan, Thai developers selling prime condos in central Bangkok
Taiyo Nippon Sanso to triple nitrogen gas output capacity in Singapore
Japan’s Credit Saison begins online lending in India for fintech startups
Panasonic to build new ceiling fan and ventilation plant in Vietnam
Nippon Paper to buy Orora’s paperboard packaging unit in Australia, N.Z.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems to open 2nd air conditioner plant in China
October 10
Hitachi sets sights on 25% market share in fast-growing Cambodian elevator market
Mitsui, Sony unit launch AI credit scoring joint venture in Indonesia
Toilet maker Toto’s Beijing arm halts production due to estate development
Car parts maker Muro to make China debut by establishing Hubei unit
Chinese visitors to H.K. during National Day holidays halved to lowest since 2011
Over 20 bidders come forward to take over Malaysia Airlines: report
Business consulting and training firm HR Institute creates Thai subsidiary
October 9
Hong Kong suffers HK$2.8 bil. economic loss during China’s National Day holidays: report
Japan’s Fourdigit sets up its 1st foreign web design subsidiary in Thailand
Japan’s Senko, Thailand’s MK Restaurant open temperature controlled warehouse near Bangkok
Japan’s Marubeni injects capital into Singapore’s MoBiol utilizing palm oil mill effluent
Hitachi, Johnson Controls JV in India open air conditioner development center in Gujarat
October 8
Regional disputes disrupt, reshape East Asian tourism flows
Childen’s clothing chain Akachan Honpo opens 1st overseas store in Taiwan
Mitsubishi Electric to open environment-friendly auto parts plant in India in 2021
Apparel firm Onward to pull out of S. Korea amid worsening bilateral ties
Japan’s Taoka Chemical sets up EV electrical parts sales unit in Shanghai
Taiwan set to post record FDI this year thanks to supply chain restructuring: report
October 7
Taiwan’s Quanta to build production base in SE Asia amid U.S.-China trade row
Cosmetics markets in 6 Southeast Asian countries grown double in 10 years
Murata Mfg. to make electronic parts for mobile devices at 2 new plants in Thailand
Trading house Sumitomo to develop $4.2 bil. smart city in Hanoi with local BRG Group
Sharp gearing up for re-entry into Indian home electronics market
Japan's business community in Taiwan demands lifting food import restrictions
Fujifilm, Mahidol Univ. open medical imaging informatics training center in Thailand
October 4
Four VinSmart phones rolled out in Russia
Mitsubishi Chemical, Chinese partner to grow fruit indoors to feed domestic demand
S. Korea’s SK hynix gets nod to resume hydrogen fluoride imports from Japan
Bldg. maintenance firm Taisei to buy 75% stake in Singapore’s C+H Associates
Sumitomo Construction Machinery to open new excavator plant in Indonesia in 2021
Casual clothing chain Uniqlo opens 1st outlet in India, 2 more shops within this year
Japan’s Aica Kogyo to buy 2 Vietnamese shoe material makers via Taiwan arm
October 3
Hong Kong Aug. retail sales fall 23% y/y, worst drop ever on continuing unrest
Malaysia’s Mynews opens home-meal replacement production center with Japanese partners
Online brokerage SBI Securities gets Singapore license with eye to Europe, U.S.
Mazda Motor starts CX-8 SUV production in Malaysia for SE Asian market
NTT Advanced Technology opens Singapore branch to meet demand in Asia, Oceania
Thailand’s Centara hotel chain to make Japan debut with new hotel in Osaka in 2023
October 2
Automatic teller machine maker Oki opens plant in Hai Phong, Vietnam
YKK opens 2nd plant in Vietnam, boosting capacity by 40% in FY 2020 from FY 2017
Hitachi ships 2,000 kw-output storage battery system to Philippine utility Meralco
Japan cosmetic firm B-by-C tie up with Taiwan's New Kinpo Group in skin analysis tech
Australia central bank cuts key interest rate to record low 0.75% from 1% on weak growth
70% of Japan firms, employees say labor shortage affect management, work environment
October 1
Nippon Steel’s realtor unit to build service apartment in Yangon
Hitachi begins overseas elevator monitoring in Singapore
Suzuki launches entry-level S-Presso mini SUV in India for young generations
Itochu Techno-Solutions allies with Vietnam’s IT giant FPT in software development
Logistics firm Trancom to buy Singapore’s Sergent Services bldg. cleaning firm
Denso, Global Mobility Service start cold-chain logistics trial in Indonesia
Rentracks invests in Indonesia’s Gapura Dunia Informatika e-commerce inventory firm
September 30
Trading house Sumitomo to expand Thang Long Industrial Park II near Hanoi with 14 bil. yen
JCB increasing pace of credit card issuance, reaching 1 mil. in Vietnam
Japan's Nippon Koei to design "smart city" infrastructure in greater Manila
Toyota to boost ties with China's Guangzhou Automobile, FAW on electrified, connected cars
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities mulls cutting workforce in Australia, HK, Singapore
Vietnam's July-Sept. GDP grows 7.31% y/y, accelerating from 6.73% in previous qtr
September 27
Trader Sojitz collaborates with Indonesian startup to launch mobility services on taxi
Taiwan bookstore-retailer Eslite opens first Japanese outlet
Japan’s machining tool maker OSG opens coating plant in India to meet local demand
Taiwan chip maker UMC to buy Mie Fujitsu Semiconductor for 54.4 bil. yen ($505 mil)
Japan’s Benesse launches traveling educational Shimajiro play park in Indonesia
Hitachi starts shipping 130 rolling stocks of 25 train sets for Bangkok Red Line
Japan’s IT firm Tosco opening software development unit in Yangon
Philippine central bank cuts policy rate to 4% from 4.25% to support economic growth
September 26
Japan, Indonesia agree to construction terms for Jakarta-Surabaya railway upgrade
Daiwa Securities Group to open China unit with 2 Beijing partners in 2020
Japan’s V-Technology to form China joint venture to assist flexible OLEDs makers
Thai central bank holds key rate at 1.5%, cuts annual growth forecast to 2.8% from 3.3%
SoftBank Robotics launches AI-assisted Whiz cleaning robot unit in Singapore
Over 130 Taiwan firms trim China operations, eye relocating to India: TAITRA
September 25
Toshiba receives $108 mil. electric equipment order from Taiwan High Speed Rail
NTT Data to buy Thai data analytic/digital consulting firm Locus Telecommunication
Japan takes on Jakarta-Surabaya high speed rail upgrade project: Kyodo
Japan’s automated soldering equipment maker Apollo Seiko to form Indian sales unit
Kyocera builds micro solar power grids in Myanmar to serve non-electrified households
September 24
Nippon Express to buy 22% stake in Indian supply chain firm to expand local network
Nippon Shokubai wins tax holiday waiver in Indonesia for boosting acrylic acid output
Mitsubishi Corp.’s Singapore oil unit loses $320 mil. due to rogue derivatives trader
Taiwan central bank revises GDP growth forecast upward to 2.4%, citing brisk orders
Japanese firms receive order to build Nepal’s 1st tunnel to improve link to India
September 20
U.S. investor Jim Rogers says trade war with China could lead to “worst economic time”
Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten to buy Taiwan Lamigo Monkeys pro baseball team
Nissan Motor closes 1 of 2 Indonesian plants over half year ago to "optimize output"
Hong Kong office rents likely to fall 20% in 2020: reports
Japan’s automated warehouse system maker Daifuku to open Vietnam sales unit in Oct.
Shosekikako opens 1st overseas office in Manila to sell waterproof building materials
Hoya to invest $16 mil. to boost eyeglass lens capacity by 40% in Philippines
September 19
EV makers eye electric light commercial vehicles for last-mile delivery
Drugstore chain Matsumotokiyoshi expands Taiwan network to 100 stores in 10 years
Hybrid, electric cars gain traction in Thailand, thanks to lower prices, many choices
10 Chinese firms vow $4.6 bil. to build steel plant, others in Philippines: reports
Taiwan apparel maker Eclat Textile to open $170 mil. plant in Indonesia: report
Philippines surpasses Indonesia as world’s biggest nickel ore producer
September 18
Japan Tobacco to cut 40% workforce in Malaysia as part of global restructuring: report
Foxconn founder Terry Gou drops 2020 Taiwan presidential bid: reports
Japan’s Meiji to begin producing dairy products in China’s Tianjin in late 2022
24% of multinational firms mulls relocating from HK, mostly to Singapore: survey
Japan’s beef rice bowl chain Sukiya opens its 1st suburban outlet in Vietnam
September 17
Daihatsu, Toyota launch remodeled affordable minivans to retain market shares
Japanese restaurants enjoy boom in Thailand
J-Power allies with Malaysia’s Malakoff to promote power projects in SE Asia, Mideast
Japan Airlines eyes capital injection into struggling Malaysia Airlines: report
Co-sourcing firm F&P opens office and freezer/refrigerated warehouse in Yangon
Mitsubishi Motors to start Xpander minivan production in Vietnam next year
No. of Japanese restaurants in Thailand jumps 21% to 3,637 this year: JETRO
September 13
Toyota launches Corolla Altis hybrid sedan in Indonesia after Thailand and Philippines
Japan’s Don Don Donki discount store chain to open 2nd Thai outlet in early 2020
Singtel investing S$45 mil ($33 mil.) to grow IT skills of employees
Malaysian central bank keeps key rate unchanged at 3%
India to spend 400 bil. rupees ($5.6 bil.) on 10-year subsidy program to push electric vehicles
AGC to launch its 1st overseas automotive display cover glass production in China in late 2021
September 12
Japan’s top glassmaker AGC to close glass substrate plant in S. Korea
Honda launches 1st local emission standards-compliant scooter in India
Honda ties up with financial firm Orix to start car leasing business in India
Engineering firm Chiyoda cites AI Optimizer for boosting LNG output in Indonesia
Foxconn to shift payment to rupees in India by year-end to avoid currency risk: report
September 11
S. Korea to use $183 mil. to boost materials, parts production, cut reliance on Japan
Japan’s Cocolonet to buy 20% stake in Vietnam's Cemetery Park Investment and Management
India new motorbike sales in Aug. suffer record 22% drop on year
India new vehicle sales in Aug. down 33% on year, largest fall ever
Japan's Teijin opens resin compound plant and R&D base in Thailand
Mitsubishi Chemical to double polyester film output in Indonesia
September 10
Japan’s Onisi to open inventory clothing shop in Kuala Lumpur, its 1st outlet in SE Asia
IT gear trader Suntelephone to buy Vietnam’s Sao Nam An Trading Service
Alphagel pioneer Taica opens Marugame Udon noodle franchise shop in Phnom Penh
Chemical maker Denka to double resin output capacity for display panels in Singapore
Japanese firms in Vietnam face worst business sentiment due to poor overseas demand: SMBC poll
September 9
China cuts bank reserve requirement to boost economy, pumping 900 bil. yuan into market
Nissan mulls exiting S. Korea on slow sales amid souring relations with Japan: report
Alibaba to buy cross-border e-commerce peer Kaola, its market share in China to top 50%
Japan-led consortium opens Myanmar's 1st grain bulk cargo terminal near Yangon
Sompo Japan to open nonlife insurance unit in Myanmar in Oct. with local general insurer
Japan's Kansai Electric begins Nam Ngiep 1 hydropower plant operation in Laos
India’s Drivezy, Oyo team up to serve travelers with rooms, mobility
September 6
Japan’s Hino Motors opens repair service facility in Philippines to enhance after-sales service, nurture auto technicians
India mulls lowering goods and services tax rate on hybrid vehicles: road transport minister
Japan’s Risona Bank aims to boost SME-focused loans in SE Asia sevenfold to 100 bill. yen in 10 years
China’s automotive battery maker CATL injects A$55 mil. into Australia's Pilbara Minerals to stably source lithium
Takeda Pharmaceutical partners with 7 Thai medical bodies for rare disease research
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems to refurbish waste heat recovery boiler for copper smelter PASAR in Philippines
September 5
Japanese sake imports in Taiwan seen to grow 7% on tariff cuts
Indonesian minister prioritizes Japan for Jakarta-Surabaya rail project: report
Toyota launches Corolla Altis hybrid sedan in Thailand, 1st model under 1 mil. baht
Japan’s Kaga Electronics to open 2nd plant in Thailand to expand contract production
Samsung Electronics uses domestic hydrogen fluoride due to Japan’s export curbs
Australian economic growth in April-June at 1.4% y/y, slowest since 2009 global crisis
H.K. purchasing managers index in Aug. dips to 10-year lowest of 40.8
Japan-brand car sales in S. Korea sag 57% in Aug. due to boycott campaigns
September 4
S. Korea posts 1st-ever negative inflation rate in Aug., interest rate cut on horizon
Japan’s JR East to build, run 27 shopping malls inside Singapore’s metro stations
Kuraray to make high functional resins in Thailand with Sumitomo, PTT Global Chemical
Japan’s Super Hotel opens school in Myanmar to nurture workers at hotels in Japan
Hitachi Construction Machinery launches hydraulic oil monitoring service in SE Asia
September 3
East Kalimantan governor hints 3 candidate sites for Indonesia’s new capital
JGC of Japan picked as preferred contractor for Philippines’ Batangas LNG project
Japan trader Hanwa buys steel coil plant from Vietnam’s SMC Trading Investment
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems’ joint venture wins power facility deal in India
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank opens Sydney office to tap infrastructure financing
Ajinomoto to take over Indian biopharma joint venture Granules OmniChem
September 2
Toyota launches hybrid vehicle battery recycling in Thailand, its 1st project in SE Asia
Japan's Ferrotec Holdings to set up silicon wafer recycling unit in China
Toshiba Memory Holdings to buy solid state drive business of Taiwan's Lite-On Technology for $165 mil.
Japanese manufacturers in Thailand to raise wages 4.3% in 2019, down 0.2 percentage point from 2018: survey
Bridgestone buys Australia's car repair firm Lube Mobile: reports
Japan's accident-damaged car dealer Tau opens service garage in Philippines
Foxconn starts iPhone production in India to save around 20% duty: report
Mos Food hamburger chain to hire 350 Vietnamese to address labor crunch in Japan
Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions gets order for Indonesia geothermal plant components
Japan ramen chain Ippudo opens outlet in Pattaya, 1st in Thailand outside Bangkok
Panasonic to build factory in Vietnam for ceiling, ventilation fans
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking gives eco-loan to food oils producer in Malaysia
Komeda's Coffee chain to enter Thailand, Myanmar next year
Suzuki Motor partners with 5 Indian startups for mobility, innovation program
Toyota Industries to make compressors for auto air conditioners in China
Kiraboshi Bank opens consulting unit in Vietnam to serve small, midsize firms
Taiwan’s machine tool exports to drop 20% this year on U.S.-China trade row: reports
October 11
Japan, Thai developers selling prime condos in central Bangkok
Taiyo Nippon Sanso to triple nitrogen gas output capacity in Singapore
Japan’s Credit Saison begins online lending in India for fintech startups
Panasonic to build new ceiling fan and ventilation plant in Vietnam
Nippon Paper to buy Orora’s paperboard packaging unit in Australia, N.Z.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems to open 2nd air conditioner plant in China
October 10
Hitachi sets sights on 25% market share in fast-growing Cambodian elevator market
Mitsui, Sony unit launch AI credit scoring joint venture in Indonesia
Toilet maker Toto’s Beijing arm halts production due to estate development
Car parts maker Muro to make China debut by establishing Hubei unit
Chinese visitors to H.K. during National Day holidays halved to lowest since 2011
Over 20 bidders come forward to take over Malaysia Airlines: report
Business consulting and training firm HR Institute creates Thai subsidiary
October 9
Hong Kong suffers HK$2.8 bil. economic loss during China’s National Day holidays: report
Japan’s Fourdigit sets up its 1st foreign web design subsidiary in Thailand
Japan’s Senko, Thailand’s MK Restaurant open temperature controlled warehouse near Bangkok
Japan’s Marubeni injects capital into Singapore’s MoBiol utilizing palm oil mill effluent
Hitachi, Johnson Controls JV in India open air conditioner development center in Gujarat
October 8
Regional disputes disrupt, reshape East Asian tourism flows
Childen’s clothing chain Akachan Honpo opens 1st overseas store in Taiwan
Mitsubishi Electric to open environment-friendly auto parts plant in India in 2021
Apparel firm Onward to pull out of S. Korea amid worsening bilateral ties
Japan’s Taoka Chemical sets up EV electrical parts sales unit in Shanghai
Taiwan set to post record FDI this year thanks to supply chain restructuring: report
October 7
Taiwan’s Quanta to build production base in SE Asia amid U.S.-China trade row
Cosmetics markets in 6 Southeast Asian countries grown double in 10 years
Murata Mfg. to make electronic parts for mobile devices at 2 new plants in Thailand
Trading house Sumitomo to develop $4.2 bil. smart city in Hanoi with local BRG Group
Sharp gearing up for re-entry into Indian home electronics market
Japan's business community in Taiwan demands lifting food import restrictions
Fujifilm, Mahidol Univ. open medical imaging informatics training center in Thailand
October 4
Four VinSmart phones rolled out in Russia
Mitsubishi Chemical, Chinese partner to grow fruit indoors to feed domestic demand
S. Korea’s SK hynix gets nod to resume hydrogen fluoride imports from Japan
Bldg. maintenance firm Taisei to buy 75% stake in Singapore’s C+H Associates
Sumitomo Construction Machinery to open new excavator plant in Indonesia in 2021
Casual clothing chain Uniqlo opens 1st outlet in India, 2 more shops within this year
Japan’s Aica Kogyo to buy 2 Vietnamese shoe material makers via Taiwan arm
October 3
Hong Kong Aug. retail sales fall 23% y/y, worst drop ever on continuing unrest
Malaysia’s Mynews opens home-meal replacement production center with Japanese partners
Online brokerage SBI Securities gets Singapore license with eye to Europe, U.S.
Mazda Motor starts CX-8 SUV production in Malaysia for SE Asian market
NTT Advanced Technology opens Singapore branch to meet demand in Asia, Oceania
Thailand’s Centara hotel chain to make Japan debut with new hotel in Osaka in 2023
October 2
Automatic teller machine maker Oki opens plant in Hai Phong, Vietnam
YKK opens 2nd plant in Vietnam, boosting capacity by 40% in FY 2020 from FY 2017
Hitachi ships 2,000 kw-output storage battery system to Philippine utility Meralco
Japan cosmetic firm B-by-C tie up with Taiwan's New Kinpo Group in skin analysis tech
Australia central bank cuts key interest rate to record low 0.75% from 1% on weak growth
70% of Japan firms, employees say labor shortage affect management, work environment
October 1
Nippon Steel’s realtor unit to build service apartment in Yangon
Hitachi begins overseas elevator monitoring in Singapore
Suzuki launches entry-level S-Presso mini SUV in India for young generations
Itochu Techno-Solutions allies with Vietnam’s IT giant FPT in software development
Logistics firm Trancom to buy Singapore’s Sergent Services bldg. cleaning firm
Denso, Global Mobility Service start cold-chain logistics trial in Indonesia
Rentracks invests in Indonesia’s Gapura Dunia Informatika e-commerce inventory firm
September 30
Trading house Sumitomo to expand Thang Long Industrial Park II near Hanoi with 14 bil. yen
JCB increasing pace of credit card issuance, reaching 1 mil. in Vietnam
Japan's Nippon Koei to design "smart city" infrastructure in greater Manila
Toyota to boost ties with China's Guangzhou Automobile, FAW on electrified, connected cars
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities mulls cutting workforce in Australia, HK, Singapore
Vietnam's July-Sept. GDP grows 7.31% y/y, accelerating from 6.73% in previous qtr
September 27
Trader Sojitz collaborates with Indonesian startup to launch mobility services on taxi
Taiwan bookstore-retailer Eslite opens first Japanese outlet
Japan’s machining tool maker OSG opens coating plant in India to meet local demand
Taiwan chip maker UMC to buy Mie Fujitsu Semiconductor for 54.4 bil. yen ($505 mil)
Japan’s Benesse launches traveling educational Shimajiro play park in Indonesia
Hitachi starts shipping 130 rolling stocks of 25 train sets for Bangkok Red Line
Japan’s IT firm Tosco opening software development unit in Yangon
Philippine central bank cuts policy rate to 4% from 4.25% to support economic growth
September 26
Japan, Indonesia agree to construction terms for Jakarta-Surabaya railway upgrade
Daiwa Securities Group to open China unit with 2 Beijing partners in 2020
Japan’s V-Technology to form China joint venture to assist flexible OLEDs makers
Thai central bank holds key rate at 1.5%, cuts annual growth forecast to 2.8% from 3.3%
SoftBank Robotics launches AI-assisted Whiz cleaning robot unit in Singapore
Over 130 Taiwan firms trim China operations, eye relocating to India: TAITRA
September 25
Toshiba receives $108 mil. electric equipment order from Taiwan High Speed Rail
NTT Data to buy Thai data analytic/digital consulting firm Locus Telecommunication
Japan takes on Jakarta-Surabaya high speed rail upgrade project: Kyodo
Japan’s automated soldering equipment maker Apollo Seiko to form Indian sales unit
Kyocera builds micro solar power grids in Myanmar to serve non-electrified households
September 24
Nippon Express to buy 22% stake in Indian supply chain firm to expand local network
Nippon Shokubai wins tax holiday waiver in Indonesia for boosting acrylic acid output
Mitsubishi Corp.’s Singapore oil unit loses $320 mil. due to rogue derivatives trader
Taiwan central bank revises GDP growth forecast upward to 2.4%, citing brisk orders
Japanese firms receive order to build Nepal’s 1st tunnel to improve link to India
September 20
U.S. investor Jim Rogers says trade war with China could lead to “worst economic time”
Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten to buy Taiwan Lamigo Monkeys pro baseball team
Nissan Motor closes 1 of 2 Indonesian plants over half year ago to "optimize output"
Hong Kong office rents likely to fall 20% in 2020: reports
Japan’s automated warehouse system maker Daifuku to open Vietnam sales unit in Oct.
Shosekikako opens 1st overseas office in Manila to sell waterproof building materials
Hoya to invest $16 mil. to boost eyeglass lens capacity by 40% in Philippines
September 19
EV makers eye electric light commercial vehicles for last-mile delivery
Drugstore chain Matsumotokiyoshi expands Taiwan network to 100 stores in 10 years
Hybrid, electric cars gain traction in Thailand, thanks to lower prices, many choices
10 Chinese firms vow $4.6 bil. to build steel plant, others in Philippines: reports
Taiwan apparel maker Eclat Textile to open $170 mil. plant in Indonesia: report
Philippines surpasses Indonesia as world’s biggest nickel ore producer
September 18
Japan Tobacco to cut 40% workforce in Malaysia as part of global restructuring: report
Foxconn founder Terry Gou drops 2020 Taiwan presidential bid: reports
Japan’s Meiji to begin producing dairy products in China’s Tianjin in late 2022
24% of multinational firms mulls relocating from HK, mostly to Singapore: survey
Japan’s beef rice bowl chain Sukiya opens its 1st suburban outlet in Vietnam
September 17
Daihatsu, Toyota launch remodeled affordable minivans to retain market shares
Japanese restaurants enjoy boom in Thailand
J-Power allies with Malaysia’s Malakoff to promote power projects in SE Asia, Mideast
Japan Airlines eyes capital injection into struggling Malaysia Airlines: report
Co-sourcing firm F&P opens office and freezer/refrigerated warehouse in Yangon
Mitsubishi Motors to start Xpander minivan production in Vietnam next year
No. of Japanese restaurants in Thailand jumps 21% to 3,637 this year: JETRO
September 13
Toyota launches Corolla Altis hybrid sedan in Indonesia after Thailand and Philippines
Japan’s Don Don Donki discount store chain to open 2nd Thai outlet in early 2020
Singtel investing S$45 mil ($33 mil.) to grow IT skills of employees
Malaysian central bank keeps key rate unchanged at 3%
India to spend 400 bil. rupees ($5.6 bil.) on 10-year subsidy program to push electric vehicles
AGC to launch its 1st overseas automotive display cover glass production in China in late 2021
September 12
Japan’s top glassmaker AGC to close glass substrate plant in S. Korea
Honda launches 1st local emission standards-compliant scooter in India
Honda ties up with financial firm Orix to start car leasing business in India
Engineering firm Chiyoda cites AI Optimizer for boosting LNG output in Indonesia
Foxconn to shift payment to rupees in India by year-end to avoid currency risk: report
September 11
S. Korea to use $183 mil. to boost materials, parts production, cut reliance on Japan
Japan’s Cocolonet to buy 20% stake in Vietnam's Cemetery Park Investment and Management
India new motorbike sales in Aug. suffer record 22% drop on year
India new vehicle sales in Aug. down 33% on year, largest fall ever
Japan's Teijin opens resin compound plant and R&D base in Thailand
Mitsubishi Chemical to double polyester film output in Indonesia
September 10
Japan’s Onisi to open inventory clothing shop in Kuala Lumpur, its 1st outlet in SE Asia
IT gear trader Suntelephone to buy Vietnam’s Sao Nam An Trading Service
Alphagel pioneer Taica opens Marugame Udon noodle franchise shop in Phnom Penh
Chemical maker Denka to double resin output capacity for display panels in Singapore
Japanese firms in Vietnam face worst business sentiment due to poor overseas demand: SMBC poll
September 9
China cuts bank reserve requirement to boost economy, pumping 900 bil. yuan into market
Nissan mulls exiting S. Korea on slow sales amid souring relations with Japan: report
Alibaba to buy cross-border e-commerce peer Kaola, its market share in China to top 50%
Japan-led consortium opens Myanmar's 1st grain bulk cargo terminal near Yangon
Sompo Japan to open nonlife insurance unit in Myanmar in Oct. with local general insurer
Japan's Kansai Electric begins Nam Ngiep 1 hydropower plant operation in Laos
India’s Drivezy, Oyo team up to serve travelers with rooms, mobility
September 6
Japan’s Hino Motors opens repair service facility in Philippines to enhance after-sales service, nurture auto technicians
India mulls lowering goods and services tax rate on hybrid vehicles: road transport minister
Japan’s Risona Bank aims to boost SME-focused loans in SE Asia sevenfold to 100 bill. yen in 10 years
China’s automotive battery maker CATL injects A$55 mil. into Australia's Pilbara Minerals to stably source lithium
Takeda Pharmaceutical partners with 7 Thai medical bodies for rare disease research
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems to refurbish waste heat recovery boiler for copper smelter PASAR in Philippines
September 5
Japanese sake imports in Taiwan seen to grow 7% on tariff cuts
Indonesian minister prioritizes Japan for Jakarta-Surabaya rail project: report
Toyota launches Corolla Altis hybrid sedan in Thailand, 1st model under 1 mil. baht
Japan’s Kaga Electronics to open 2nd plant in Thailand to expand contract production
Samsung Electronics uses domestic hydrogen fluoride due to Japan’s export curbs
Australian economic growth in April-June at 1.4% y/y, slowest since 2009 global crisis
H.K. purchasing managers index in Aug. dips to 10-year lowest of 40.8
Japan-brand car sales in S. Korea sag 57% in Aug. due to boycott campaigns
September 4
S. Korea posts 1st-ever negative inflation rate in Aug., interest rate cut on horizon
Japan’s JR East to build, run 27 shopping malls inside Singapore’s metro stations
Kuraray to make high functional resins in Thailand with Sumitomo, PTT Global Chemical
Japan’s Super Hotel opens school in Myanmar to nurture workers at hotels in Japan
Hitachi Construction Machinery launches hydraulic oil monitoring service in SE Asia
September 3
East Kalimantan governor hints 3 candidate sites for Indonesia’s new capital
JGC of Japan picked as preferred contractor for Philippines’ Batangas LNG project
Japan trader Hanwa buys steel coil plant from Vietnam’s SMC Trading Investment
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems’ joint venture wins power facility deal in India
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank opens Sydney office to tap infrastructure financing
Ajinomoto to take over Indian biopharma joint venture Granules OmniChem
September 2
Toyota launches hybrid vehicle battery recycling in Thailand, its 1st project in SE Asia
Japan's Ferrotec Holdings to set up silicon wafer recycling unit in China
Toshiba Memory Holdings to buy solid state drive business of Taiwan's Lite-On Technology for $165 mil.
Japanese manufacturers in Thailand to raise wages 4.3% in 2019, down 0.2 percentage point from 2018: survey
Bridgestone buys Australia's car repair firm Lube Mobile: reports
Japan's accident-damaged car dealer Tau opens service garage in Philippines
Panasonic to build new ceiling fan and ventilation plant in Vietnam
Nippon Paper to buy Orora's paperboard packaging unit in Australia, N.Z.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems to open 2nd air conditioner plant in China
Hitachi sets sights on 25% market share in fast-growing Cambodian elevator market
Mitsui, Sony unit launch AI credit scoring joint venture in Indonesia
Toilet maker Toto's Beijing arm halts production due to estate development
Car parts maker Muro to make China debut by establishing Hubei unit
Chinese visitors to H.K. during National Day holidays halved to lowest since 2011
Over 20 bidders come forward to take over Malaysia Airlines: report
Business consulting and training firm HR Institute creates Thai subsidiary
October 9
Hong Kong suffers HK$2.8 bil. economic loss during China’s National Day holidays: report
Japan’s Fourdigit sets up its 1st foreign web design subsidiary in Thailand
Japan’s Senko, Thailand’s MK Restaurant open temperature controlled warehouse near Bangkok
Japan’s Marubeni injects capital into Singapore’s MoBiol utilizing palm oil mill effluent
Hitachi, Johnson Controls JV in India open air conditioner development center in Gujarat
October 8
Regional disputes disrupt, reshape East Asian tourism flows
Childen’s clothing chain Akachan Honpo opens 1st overseas store in Taiwan
Mitsubishi Electric to open environment-friendly auto parts plant in India in 2021
Apparel firm Onward to pull out of S. Korea amid worsening bilateral ties
Japan’s Taoka Chemical sets up EV electrical parts sales unit in Shanghai
Taiwan set to post record FDI this year thanks to supply chain restructuring: report
October 7
Taiwan’s Quanta to build production base in SE Asia amid U.S.-China trade row
Cosmetics markets in 6 Southeast Asian countries grown double in 10 years
Murata Mfg. to make electronic parts for mobile devices at 2 new plants in Thailand
Trading house Sumitomo to develop $4.2 bil. smart city in Hanoi with local BRG Group
Sharp gearing up for re-entry into Indian home electronics market
Japan's business community in Taiwan demands lifting food import restrictions
Fujifilm, Mahidol Univ. open medical imaging informatics training center in Thailand
October 4
Four VinSmart phones rolled out in Russia
Mitsubishi Chemical, Chinese partner to grow fruit indoors to feed domestic demand
S. Korea’s SK hynix gets nod to resume hydrogen fluoride imports from Japan
Bldg. maintenance firm Taisei to buy 75% stake in Singapore’s C+H Associates
Sumitomo Construction Machinery to open new excavator plant in Indonesia in 2021
Casual clothing chain Uniqlo opens 1st outlet in India, 2 more shops within this year
Japan’s Aica Kogyo to buy 2 Vietnamese shoe material makers via Taiwan arm
October 3
Hong Kong Aug. retail sales fall 23% y/y, worst drop ever on continuing unrest
Malaysia’s Mynews opens home-meal replacement production center with Japanese partners
Online brokerage SBI Securities gets Singapore license with eye to Europe, U.S.
Mazda Motor starts CX-8 SUV production in Malaysia for SE Asian market
NTT Advanced Technology opens Singapore branch to meet demand in Asia, Oceania
Thailand’s Centara hotel chain to make Japan debut with new hotel in Osaka in 2023
October 2
Automatic teller machine maker Oki opens plant in Hai Phong, Vietnam
YKK opens 2nd plant in Vietnam, boosting capacity by 40% in FY 2020 from FY 2017
Hitachi ships 2,000 kw-output storage battery system to Philippine utility Meralco
Japan cosmetic firm B-by-C tie up with Taiwan's New Kinpo Group in skin analysis tech
Australia central bank cuts key interest rate to record low 0.75% from 1% on weak growth
70% of Japan firms, employees say labor shortage affect management, work environment
October 1
Nippon Steel’s realtor unit to build service apartment in Yangon
Hitachi begins overseas elevator monitoring in Singapore
Suzuki launches entry-level S-Presso mini SUV in India for young generations
Itochu Techno-Solutions allies with Vietnam’s IT giant FPT in software development
Logistics firm Trancom to buy Singapore’s Sergent Services bldg. cleaning firm
Denso, Global Mobility Service start cold-chain logistics trial in Indonesia
Rentracks invests in Indonesia’s Gapura Dunia Informatika e-commerce inventory firm
September 30
Trading house Sumitomo to expand Thang Long Industrial Park II near Hanoi with 14 bil. yen
JCB increasing pace of credit card issuance, reaching 1 mil. in Vietnam
Japan's Nippon Koei to design "smart city" infrastructure in greater Manila
Toyota to boost ties with China's Guangzhou Automobile, FAW on electrified, connected cars
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities mulls cutting workforce in Australia, HK, Singapore
Vietnam's July-Sept. GDP grows 7.31% y/y, accelerating from 6.73% in previous qtr
September 27
Trader Sojitz collaborates with Indonesian startup to launch mobility services on taxi
Taiwan bookstore-retailer Eslite opens first Japanese outlet
Japan’s machining tool maker OSG opens coating plant in India to meet local demand
Taiwan chip maker UMC to buy Mie Fujitsu Semiconductor for 54.4 bil. yen ($505 mil)
Japan’s Benesse launches traveling educational Shimajiro play park in Indonesia
Hitachi starts shipping 130 rolling stocks of 25 train sets for Bangkok Red Line
Japan’s IT firm Tosco opening software development unit in Yangon
Philippine central bank cuts policy rate to 4% from 4.25% to support economic growth
September 26
Japan, Indonesia agree to construction terms for Jakarta-Surabaya railway upgrade
Daiwa Securities Group to open China unit with 2 Beijing partners in 2020
Japan’s V-Technology to form China joint venture to assist flexible OLEDs makers
Thai central bank holds key rate at 1.5%, cuts annual growth forecast to 2.8% from 3.3%
SoftBank Robotics launches AI-assisted Whiz cleaning robot unit in Singapore
Over 130 Taiwan firms trim China operations, eye relocating to India: TAITRA
September 25
Toshiba receives $108 mil. electric equipment order from Taiwan High Speed Rail
NTT Data to buy Thai data analytic/digital consulting firm Locus Telecommunication
Japan takes on Jakarta-Surabaya high speed rail upgrade project: Kyodo
Japan’s automated soldering equipment maker Apollo Seiko to form Indian sales unit
Kyocera builds micro solar power grids in Myanmar to serve non-electrified households
September 24
Nippon Express to buy 22% stake in Indian supply chain firm to expand local network
Nippon Shokubai wins tax holiday waiver in Indonesia for boosting acrylic acid output
Mitsubishi Corp.’s Singapore oil unit loses $320 mil. due to rogue derivatives trader
Taiwan central bank revises GDP growth forecast upward to 2.4%, citing brisk orders
Japanese firms receive order to build Nepal’s 1st tunnel to improve link to India
September 20
U.S. investor Jim Rogers says trade war with China could lead to “worst economic time”
Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten to buy Taiwan Lamigo Monkeys pro baseball team
Nissan Motor closes 1 of 2 Indonesian plants over half year ago to "optimize output"
Hong Kong office rents likely to fall 20% in 2020: reports
Japan’s automated warehouse system maker Daifuku to open Vietnam sales unit in Oct.
Shosekikako opens 1st overseas office in Manila to sell waterproof building materials
Hoya to invest $16 mil. to boost eyeglass lens capacity by 40% in Philippines
September 19
EV makers eye electric light commercial vehicles for last-mile delivery
Drugstore chain Matsumotokiyoshi expands Taiwan network to 100 stores in 10 years
Hybrid, electric cars gain traction in Thailand, thanks to lower prices, many choices
10 Chinese firms vow $4.6 bil. to build steel plant, others in Philippines: reports
Taiwan apparel maker Eclat Textile to open $170 mil. plant in Indonesia: report
Philippines surpasses Indonesia as world’s biggest nickel ore producer
September 18
Japan Tobacco to cut 40% workforce in Malaysia as part of global restructuring: report
Foxconn founder Terry Gou drops 2020 Taiwan presidential bid: reports
Japan’s Meiji to begin producing dairy products in China’s Tianjin in late 2022
24% of multinational firms mulls relocating from HK, mostly to Singapore: survey
Japan’s beef rice bowl chain Sukiya opens its 1st suburban outlet in Vietnam
September 17
Daihatsu, Toyota launch remodeled affordable minivans to retain market shares
Japanese restaurants enjoy boom in Thailand
J-Power allies with Malaysia’s Malakoff to promote power projects in SE Asia, Mideast
Japan Airlines eyes capital injection into struggling Malaysia Airlines: report
Co-sourcing firm F&P opens office and freezer/refrigerated warehouse in Yangon
Mitsubishi Motors to start Xpander minivan production in Vietnam next year
No. of Japanese restaurants in Thailand jumps 21% to 3,637 this year: JETRO
September 13
Toyota launches Corolla Altis hybrid sedan in Indonesia after Thailand and Philippines
Japan’s Don Don Donki discount store chain to open 2nd Thai outlet in early 2020
Singtel investing S$45 mil ($33 mil.) to grow IT skills of employees
Malaysian central bank keeps key rate unchanged at 3%
India to spend 400 bil. rupees ($5.6 bil.) on 10-year subsidy program to push electric vehicles
AGC to launch its 1st overseas automotive display cover glass production in China in late 2021
September 12
Japan’s top glassmaker AGC to close glass substrate plant in S. Korea
Honda launches 1st local emission standards-compliant scooter in India
Honda ties up with financial firm Orix to start car leasing business in India
Engineering firm Chiyoda cites AI Optimizer for boosting LNG output in Indonesia
Foxconn to shift payment to rupees in India by year-end to avoid currency risk: report
September 11
S. Korea to use $183 mil. to boost materials, parts production, cut reliance on Japan
Japan’s Cocolonet to buy 20% stake in Vietnam's Cemetery Park Investment and Management
India new motorbike sales in Aug. suffer record 22% drop on year
India new vehicle sales in Aug. down 33% on year, largest fall ever
Japan's Teijin opens resin compound plant and R&D base in Thailand
Mitsubishi Chemical to double polyester film output in Indonesia
September 10
Japan’s Onisi to open inventory clothing shop in Kuala Lumpur, its 1st outlet in SE Asia
IT gear trader Suntelephone to buy Vietnam’s Sao Nam An Trading Service
Alphagel pioneer Taica opens Marugame Udon noodle franchise shop in Phnom Penh
Chemical maker Denka to double resin output capacity for display panels in Singapore
Japanese firms in Vietnam face worst business sentiment due to poor overseas demand: SMBC poll
September 9
China cuts bank reserve requirement to boost economy, pumping 900 bil. yuan into market
Nissan mulls exiting S. Korea on slow sales amid souring relations with Japan: report
Alibaba to buy cross-border e-commerce peer Kaola, its market share in China to top 50%
Japan-led consortium opens Myanmar's 1st grain bulk cargo terminal near Yangon
Sompo Japan to open nonlife insurance unit in Myanmar in Oct. with local general insurer
Japan's Kansai Electric begins Nam Ngiep 1 hydropower plant operation in Laos
India’s Drivezy, Oyo team up to serve travelers with rooms, mobility
September 6
Japan’s Hino Motors opens repair service facility in Philippines to enhance after-sales service, nurture auto technicians
India mulls lowering goods and services tax rate on hybrid vehicles: road transport minister
Japan’s Risona Bank aims to boost SME-focused loans in SE Asia sevenfold to 100 bill. yen in 10 years
China’s automotive battery maker CATL injects A$55 mil. into Australia's Pilbara Minerals to stably source lithium
Takeda Pharmaceutical partners with 7 Thai medical bodies for rare disease research
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems to refurbish waste heat recovery boiler for copper smelter PASAR in Philippines
September 5
Japanese sake imports in Taiwan seen to grow 7% on tariff cuts
Indonesian minister prioritizes Japan for Jakarta-Surabaya rail project: report
Toyota launches Corolla Altis hybrid sedan in Thailand, 1st model under 1 mil. baht
Japan’s Kaga Electronics to open 2nd plant in Thailand to expand contract production
Samsung Electronics uses domestic hydrogen fluoride due to Japan’s export curbs
Australian economic growth in April-June at 1.4% y/y, slowest since 2009 global crisis
H.K. purchasing managers index in Aug. dips to 10-year lowest of 40.8
Japan-brand car sales in S. Korea sag 57% in Aug. due to boycott campaigns
September 4
S. Korea posts 1st-ever negative inflation rate in Aug., interest rate cut on horizon
Japan’s JR East to build, run 27 shopping malls inside Singapore’s metro stations
Kuraray to make high functional resins in Thailand with Sumitomo, PTT Global Chemical
Japan’s Super Hotel opens school in Myanmar to nurture workers at hotels in Japan
Hitachi Construction Machinery launches hydraulic oil monitoring service in SE Asia
September 3
East Kalimantan governor hints 3 candidate sites for Indonesia’s new capital
JGC of Japan picked as preferred contractor for Philippines’ Batangas LNG project
Japan trader Hanwa buys steel coil plant from Vietnam’s SMC Trading Investment
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems’ joint venture wins power facility deal in India
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank opens Sydney office to tap infrastructure financing
Ajinomoto to take over Indian biopharma joint venture Granules OmniChem
September 2
Toyota launches hybrid vehicle battery recycling in Thailand, its 1st project in SE Asia
Japan's Ferrotec Holdings to set up silicon wafer recycling unit in China
Toshiba Memory Holdings to buy solid state drive business of Taiwan's Lite-On Technology for $165 mil.
Japanese manufacturers in Thailand to raise wages 4.3% in 2019, down 0.2 percentage point from 2018: survey
Bridgestone buys Australia's car repair firm Lube Mobile: reports
Japan's accident-damaged car dealer Tau opens service garage in Philippines
Hong Kong suffers HK$2.8 bil. economic loss during China's National Day holidays: report
Japan's Fourdigit sets up its 1st foreign web design subsidiary in Thailand
Japan's Senko, Thailand's MK Restaurant open temperature controlled warehouse near Bangkok
Japan's Marubeni injects capital into Singapore's MoBiol utilizing palm oil mill effluent
Hitachi, Johnson Controls JV in India open air conditioner development center in Gujarat
Regional disputes disrupt, reshape East Asian tourism flows
Childen's clothing chain Akachan Honpo opens 1st overseas store in Taiwan
Mitsubishi Electric to open environment-friendly auto parts plant in India in 2021
Apparel firm Onward to pull out of S. Korea amid worsening bilateral ties
Japan's Taoka Chemical sets up EV electrical parts sales unit in Shanghai
Taiwan set to post record FDI this year thanks to supply chain restructuring: report
October 7
Taiwan’s Quanta to build production base in SE Asia amid U.S.-China trade row
Cosmetics markets in 6 Southeast Asian countries grown double in 10 years
Murata Mfg. to make electronic parts for mobile devices at 2 new plants in Thailand
Trading house Sumitomo to develop $4.2 bil. smart city in Hanoi with local BRG Group
Sharp gearing up for re-entry into Indian home electronics market
Japan's business community in Taiwan demands lifting food import restrictions
Fujifilm, Mahidol Univ. open medical imaging informatics training center in Thailand
October 4
Four VinSmart phones rolled out in Russia
Mitsubishi Chemical, Chinese partner to grow fruit indoors to feed domestic demand
S. Korea’s SK hynix gets nod to resume hydrogen fluoride imports from Japan
Bldg. maintenance firm Taisei to buy 75% stake in Singapore’s C+H Associates
Sumitomo Construction Machinery to open new excavator plant in Indonesia in 2021
Casual clothing chain Uniqlo opens 1st outlet in India, 2 more shops within this year
Japan’s Aica Kogyo to buy 2 Vietnamese shoe material makers via Taiwan arm
October 3
Hong Kong Aug. retail sales fall 23% y/y, worst drop ever on continuing unrest
Malaysia’s Mynews opens home-meal replacement production center with Japanese partners
Online brokerage SBI Securities gets Singapore license with eye to Europe, U.S.
Mazda Motor starts CX-8 SUV production in Malaysia for SE Asian market
NTT Advanced Technology opens Singapore branch to meet demand in Asia, Oceania
Thailand’s Centara hotel chain to make Japan debut with new hotel in Osaka in 2023
October 2
Automatic teller machine maker Oki opens plant in Hai Phong, Vietnam
YKK opens 2nd plant in Vietnam, boosting capacity by 40% in FY 2020 from FY 2017
Hitachi ships 2,000 kw-output storage battery system to Philippine utility Meralco
Japan cosmetic firm B-by-C tie up with Taiwan's New Kinpo Group in skin analysis tech
Australia central bank cuts key interest rate to record low 0.75% from 1% on weak growth
70% of Japan firms, employees say labor shortage affect management, work environment
October 1
Nippon Steel’s realtor unit to build service apartment in Yangon
Hitachi begins overseas elevator monitoring in Singapore
Suzuki launches entry-level S-Presso mini SUV in India for young generations
Itochu Techno-Solutions allies with Vietnam’s IT giant FPT in software development
Logistics firm Trancom to buy Singapore’s Sergent Services bldg. cleaning firm
Denso, Global Mobility Service start cold-chain logistics trial in Indonesia
Rentracks invests in Indonesia’s Gapura Dunia Informatika e-commerce inventory firm
September 30
Trading house Sumitomo to expand Thang Long Industrial Park II near Hanoi with 14 bil. yen
JCB increasing pace of credit card issuance, reaching 1 mil. in Vietnam
Japan's Nippon Koei to design "smart city" infrastructure in greater Manila
Toyota to boost ties with China's Guangzhou Automobile, FAW on electrified, connected cars
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities mulls cutting workforce in Australia, HK, Singapore
Vietnam's July-Sept. GDP grows 7.31% y/y, accelerating from 6.73% in previous qtr
September 27
Trader Sojitz collaborates with Indonesian startup to launch mobility services on taxi
Taiwan bookstore-retailer Eslite opens first Japanese outlet
Japan’s machining tool maker OSG opens coating plant in India to meet local demand
Taiwan chip maker UMC to buy Mie Fujitsu Semiconductor for 54.4 bil. yen ($505 mil)
Japan’s Benesse launches traveling educational Shimajiro play park in Indonesia
Hitachi starts shipping 130 rolling stocks of 25 train sets for Bangkok Red Line
Japan’s IT firm Tosco opening software development unit in Yangon
Philippine central bank cuts policy rate to 4% from 4.25% to support economic growth
September 26
Japan, Indonesia agree to construction terms for Jakarta-Surabaya railway upgrade
Daiwa Securities Group to open China unit with 2 Beijing partners in 2020
Japan’s V-Technology to form China joint venture to assist flexible OLEDs makers
Thai central bank holds key rate at 1.5%, cuts annual growth forecast to 2.8% from 3.3%
SoftBank Robotics launches AI-assisted Whiz cleaning robot unit in Singapore
Over 130 Taiwan firms trim China operations, eye relocating to India: TAITRA
September 25
Toshiba receives $108 mil. electric equipment order from Taiwan High Speed Rail
NTT Data to buy Thai data analytic/digital consulting firm Locus Telecommunication
Japan takes on Jakarta-Surabaya high speed rail upgrade project: Kyodo
Japan’s automated soldering equipment maker Apollo Seiko to form Indian sales unit
Kyocera builds micro solar power grids in Myanmar to serve non-electrified households
September 24
Nippon Express to buy 22% stake in Indian supply chain firm to expand local network
Nippon Shokubai wins tax holiday waiver in Indonesia for boosting acrylic acid output
Mitsubishi Corp.’s Singapore oil unit loses $320 mil. due to rogue derivatives trader
Taiwan central bank revises GDP growth forecast upward to 2.4%, citing brisk orders
Japanese firms receive order to build Nepal’s 1st tunnel to improve link to India
September 20
U.S. investor Jim Rogers says trade war with China could lead to “worst economic time”
Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten to buy Taiwan Lamigo Monkeys pro baseball team
Nissan Motor closes 1 of 2 Indonesian plants over half year ago to "optimize output"
Hong Kong office rents likely to fall 20% in 2020: reports
Japan’s automated warehouse system maker Daifuku to open Vietnam sales unit in Oct.
Shosekikako opens 1st overseas office in Manila to sell waterproof building materials
Hoya to invest $16 mil. to boost eyeglass lens capacity by 40% in Philippines
September 19
EV makers eye electric light commercial vehicles for last-mile delivery
Drugstore chain Matsumotokiyoshi expands Taiwan network to 100 stores in 10 years
Hybrid, electric cars gain traction in Thailand, thanks to lower prices, many choices
10 Chinese firms vow $4.6 bil. to build steel plant, others in Philippines: reports
Taiwan apparel maker Eclat Textile to open $170 mil. plant in Indonesia: report
Philippines surpasses Indonesia as world’s biggest nickel ore producer
September 18
Japan Tobacco to cut 40% workforce in Malaysia as part of global restructuring: report
Foxconn founder Terry Gou drops 2020 Taiwan presidential bid: reports
Japan’s Meiji to begin producing dairy products in China’s Tianjin in late 2022
24% of multinational firms mulls relocating from HK, mostly to Singapore: survey
Japan’s beef rice bowl chain Sukiya opens its 1st suburban outlet in Vietnam
September 17
Daihatsu, Toyota launch remodeled affordable minivans to retain market shares
Japanese restaurants enjoy boom in Thailand
J-Power allies with Malaysia’s Malakoff to promote power projects in SE Asia, Mideast
Japan Airlines eyes capital injection into struggling Malaysia Airlines: report
Co-sourcing firm F&P opens office and freezer/refrigerated warehouse in Yangon
Mitsubishi Motors to start Xpander minivan production in Vietnam next year
No. of Japanese restaurants in Thailand jumps 21% to 3,637 this year: JETRO
September 13
Toyota launches Corolla Altis hybrid sedan in Indonesia after Thailand and Philippines
Japan’s Don Don Donki discount store chain to open 2nd Thai outlet in early 2020
Singtel investing S$45 mil ($33 mil.) to grow IT skills of employees
Malaysian central bank keeps key rate unchanged at 3%
India to spend 400 bil. rupees ($5.6 bil.) on 10-year subsidy program to push electric vehicles
AGC to launch its 1st overseas automotive display cover glass production in China in late 2021
September 12
Japan’s top glassmaker AGC to close glass substrate plant in S. Korea
Honda launches 1st local emission standards-compliant scooter in India
Honda ties up with financial firm Orix to start car leasing business in India
Engineering firm Chiyoda cites AI Optimizer for boosting LNG output in Indonesia
Foxconn to shift payment to rupees in India by year-end to avoid currency risk: report
September 11
S. Korea to use $183 mil. to boost materials, parts production, cut reliance on Japan
Japan’s Cocolonet to buy 20% stake in Vietnam's Cemetery Park Investment and Management
India new motorbike sales in Aug. suffer record 22% drop on year
India new vehicle sales in Aug. down 33% on year, largest fall ever
Japan's Teijin opens resin compound plant and R&D base in Thailand
Mitsubishi Chemical to double polyester film output in Indonesia
September 10
Japan’s Onisi to open inventory clothing shop in Kuala Lumpur, its 1st outlet in SE Asia
IT gear trader Suntelephone to buy Vietnam’s Sao Nam An Trading Service
Alphagel pioneer Taica opens Marugame Udon noodle franchise shop in Phnom Penh
Chemical maker Denka to double resin output capacity for display panels in Singapore
Japanese firms in Vietnam face worst business sentiment due to poor overseas demand: SMBC poll
September 9
China cuts bank reserve requirement to boost economy, pumping 900 bil. yuan into market
Nissan mulls exiting S. Korea on slow sales amid souring relations with Japan: report
Alibaba to buy cross-border e-commerce peer Kaola, its market share in China to top 50%
Japan-led consortium opens Myanmar's 1st grain bulk cargo terminal near Yangon
Sompo Japan to open nonlife insurance unit in Myanmar in Oct. with local general insurer
Japan's Kansai Electric begins Nam Ngiep 1 hydropower plant operation in Laos
India’s Drivezy, Oyo team up to serve travelers with rooms, mobility
September 6
Japan’s Hino Motors opens repair service facility in Philippines to enhance after-sales service, nurture auto technicians
India mulls lowering goods and services tax rate on hybrid vehicles: road transport minister
Japan’s Risona Bank aims to boost SME-focused loans in SE Asia sevenfold to 100 bill. yen in 10 years
China’s automotive battery maker CATL injects A$55 mil. into Australia's Pilbara Minerals to stably source lithium
Takeda Pharmaceutical partners with 7 Thai medical bodies for rare disease research
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems to refurbish waste heat recovery boiler for copper smelter PASAR in Philippines
September 5
Japanese sake imports in Taiwan seen to grow 7% on tariff cuts
Indonesian minister prioritizes Japan for Jakarta-Surabaya rail project: report
Toyota launches Corolla Altis hybrid sedan in Thailand, 1st model under 1 mil. baht
Japan’s Kaga Electronics to open 2nd plant in Thailand to expand contract production
Samsung Electronics uses domestic hydrogen fluoride due to Japan’s export curbs
Australian economic growth in April-June at 1.4% y/y, slowest since 2009 global crisis
H.K. purchasing managers index in Aug. dips to 10-year lowest of 40.8
Japan-brand car sales in S. Korea sag 57% in Aug. due to boycott campaigns
September 4
S. Korea posts 1st-ever negative inflation rate in Aug., interest rate cut on horizon
Japan’s JR East to build, run 27 shopping malls inside Singapore’s metro stations
Kuraray to make high functional resins in Thailand with Sumitomo, PTT Global Chemical
Japan’s Super Hotel opens school in Myanmar to nurture workers at hotels in Japan
Hitachi Construction Machinery launches hydraulic oil monitoring service in SE Asia
September 3
East Kalimantan governor hints 3 candidate sites for Indonesia’s new capital
JGC of Japan picked as preferred contractor for Philippines’ Batangas LNG project
Japan trader Hanwa buys steel coil plant from Vietnam’s SMC Trading Investment
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems’ joint venture wins power facility deal in India
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank opens Sydney office to tap infrastructure financing
Ajinomoto to take over Indian biopharma joint venture Granules OmniChem
September 2
Toyota launches hybrid vehicle battery recycling in Thailand, its 1st project in SE Asia
Japan's Ferrotec Holdings to set up silicon wafer recycling unit in China
Toshiba Memory Holdings to buy solid state drive business of Taiwan's Lite-On Technology for $165 mil.
Japanese manufacturers in Thailand to raise wages 4.3% in 2019, down 0.2 percentage point from 2018: survey
Bridgestone buys Australia's car repair firm Lube Mobile: reports
Japan's accident-damaged car dealer Tau opens service garage in Philippines
Sharp gearing up for re-entry into Indian home electronics market
Sharp gearing up for re-entry into Indian home electronics market
Japan's business community in Taiwan demands lifting food import restrictions
Fujifilm, Mahidol Univ. open medical imaging informatics training center in Thailand
Four VinSmart phones rolled out in Russia
Mitsubishi Chemical, Chinese partner to grow fruit indoors to feed domestic demand
S. Korea's SK hynix gets nod to resume hydrogen fluoride imports from Japan
Bldg. maintenance firm Taisei to buy 75% stake in Singapore's C+H Associates
Sumitomo Construction Machinery to open new excavator plant in Indonesia in 2021
Casual clothing chain Uniqlo opens 1st outlet in India, 2 more shops within this year
Japan's Aica Kogyo to buy 2 Vietnamese shoe material makers via Taiwan arm
October 3
Hong Kong Aug. retail sales fall 23% y/y, worst drop ever on continuing unrest
Malaysia’s Mynews opens home-meal replacement production center with Japanese partners
Online brokerage SBI Securities gets Singapore license with eye to Europe, U.S.
Mazda Motor starts CX-8 SUV production in Malaysia for SE Asian market
NTT Advanced Technology opens Singapore branch to meet demand in Asia, Oceania
Thailand’s Centara hotel chain to make Japan debut with new hotel in Osaka in 2023
October 2
Automatic teller machine maker Oki opens plant in Hai Phong, Vietnam
YKK opens 2nd plant in Vietnam, boosting capacity by 40% in FY 2020 from FY 2017
Hitachi ships 2,000 kw-output storage battery system to Philippine utility Meralco
Japan cosmetic firm B-by-C tie up with Taiwan's New Kinpo Group in skin analysis tech
Australia central bank cuts key interest rate to record low 0.75% from 1% on weak growth
70% of Japan firms, employees say labor shortage affect management, work environment
October 1
Nippon Steel’s realtor unit to build service apartment in Yangon
Hitachi begins overseas elevator monitoring in Singapore
Suzuki launches entry-level S-Presso mini SUV in India for young generations
Itochu Techno-Solutions allies with Vietnam’s IT giant FPT in software development
Logistics firm Trancom to buy Singapore’s Sergent Services bldg. cleaning firm
Denso, Global Mobility Service start cold-chain logistics trial in Indonesia
Rentracks invests in Indonesia’s Gapura Dunia Informatika e-commerce inventory firm
September 30
Trading house Sumitomo to expand Thang Long Industrial Park II near Hanoi with 14 bil. yen
JCB increasing pace of credit card issuance, reaching 1 mil. in Vietnam
Japan's Nippon Koei to design "smart city" infrastructure in greater Manila
Toyota to boost ties with China's Guangzhou Automobile, FAW on electrified, connected cars
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities mulls cutting workforce in Australia, HK, Singapore
Vietnam's July-Sept. GDP grows 7.31% y/y, accelerating from 6.73% in previous qtr
September 27
Trader Sojitz collaborates with Indonesian startup to launch mobility services on taxi
Taiwan bookstore-retailer Eslite opens first Japanese outlet
Japan’s machining tool maker OSG opens coating plant in India to meet local demand
Taiwan chip maker UMC to buy Mie Fujitsu Semiconductor for 54.4 bil. yen ($505 mil)
Japan’s Benesse launches traveling educational Shimajiro play park in Indonesia
Hitachi starts shipping 130 rolling stocks of 25 train sets for Bangkok Red Line
Japan’s IT firm Tosco opening software development unit in Yangon
Philippine central bank cuts policy rate to 4% from 4.25% to support economic growth
September 26
Japan, Indonesia agree to construction terms for Jakarta-Surabaya railway upgrade
Daiwa Securities Group to open China unit with 2 Beijing partners in 2020
Japan’s V-Technology to form China joint venture to assist flexible OLEDs makers
Thai central bank holds key rate at 1.5%, cuts annual growth forecast to 2.8% from 3.3%
SoftBank Robotics launches AI-assisted Whiz cleaning robot unit in Singapore
Over 130 Taiwan firms trim China operations, eye relocating to India: TAITRA
September 25
Toshiba receives $108 mil. electric equipment order from Taiwan High Speed Rail
NTT Data to buy Thai data analytic/digital consulting firm Locus Telecommunication
Japan takes on Jakarta-Surabaya high speed rail upgrade project: Kyodo
Japan’s automated soldering equipment maker Apollo Seiko to form Indian sales unit
Kyocera builds micro solar power grids in Myanmar to serve non-electrified households
September 24
Nippon Express to buy 22% stake in Indian supply chain firm to expand local network
Nippon Shokubai wins tax holiday waiver in Indonesia for boosting acrylic acid output
Mitsubishi Corp.’s Singapore oil unit loses $320 mil. due to rogue derivatives trader
Taiwan central bank revises GDP growth forecast upward to 2.4%, citing brisk orders
Japanese firms receive order to build Nepal’s 1st tunnel to improve link to India
September 20
U.S. investor Jim Rogers says trade war with China could lead to “worst economic time”
Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten to buy Taiwan Lamigo Monkeys pro baseball team
Nissan Motor closes 1 of 2 Indonesian plants over half year ago to "optimize output"
Hong Kong office rents likely to fall 20% in 2020: reports
Japan’s automated warehouse system maker Daifuku to open Vietnam sales unit in Oct.
Shosekikako opens 1st overseas office in Manila to sell waterproof building materials
Hoya to invest $16 mil. to boost eyeglass lens capacity by 40% in Philippines
September 19
EV makers eye electric light commercial vehicles for last-mile delivery
Drugstore chain Matsumotokiyoshi expands Taiwan network to 100 stores in 10 years
Hybrid, electric cars gain traction in Thailand, thanks to lower prices, many choices
10 Chinese firms vow $4.6 bil. to build steel plant, others in Philippines: reports
Taiwan apparel maker Eclat Textile to open $170 mil. plant in Indonesia: report
Philippines surpasses Indonesia as world’s biggest nickel ore producer
September 18
Japan Tobacco to cut 40% workforce in Malaysia as part of global restructuring: report
Foxconn founder Terry Gou drops 2020 Taiwan presidential bid: reports
Japan’s Meiji to begin producing dairy products in China’s Tianjin in late 2022
24% of multinational firms mulls relocating from HK, mostly to Singapore: survey
Japan’s beef rice bowl chain Sukiya opens its 1st suburban outlet in Vietnam
September 17
Daihatsu, Toyota launch remodeled affordable minivans to retain market shares
Japanese restaurants enjoy boom in Thailand
J-Power allies with Malaysia’s Malakoff to promote power projects in SE Asia, Mideast
Japan Airlines eyes capital injection into struggling Malaysia Airlines: report
Co-sourcing firm F&P opens office and freezer/refrigerated warehouse in Yangon
Mitsubishi Motors to start Xpander minivan production in Vietnam next year
No. of Japanese restaurants in Thailand jumps 21% to 3,637 this year: JETRO
September 13
Toyota launches Corolla Altis hybrid sedan in Indonesia after Thailand and Philippines
Japan’s Don Don Donki discount store chain to open 2nd Thai outlet in early 2020
Singtel investing S$45 mil ($33 mil.) to grow IT skills of employees
Malaysian central bank keeps key rate unchanged at 3%
India to spend 400 bil. rupees ($5.6 bil.) on 10-year subsidy program to push electric vehicles
AGC to launch its 1st overseas automotive display cover glass production in China in late 2021
September 12
Japan’s top glassmaker AGC to close glass substrate plant in S. Korea
Honda launches 1st local emission standards-compliant scooter in India
Honda ties up with financial firm Orix to start car leasing business in India
Engineering firm Chiyoda cites AI Optimizer for boosting LNG output in Indonesia
Foxconn to shift payment to rupees in India by year-end to avoid currency risk: report
September 11
S. Korea to use $183 mil. to boost materials, parts production, cut reliance on Japan
Japan’s Cocolonet to buy 20% stake in Vietnam's Cemetery Park Investment and Management
India new motorbike sales in Aug. suffer record 22% drop on year
India new vehicle sales in Aug. down 33% on year, largest fall ever
Japan's Teijin opens resin compound plant and R&D base in Thailand
Mitsubishi Chemical to double polyester film output in Indonesia
September 10
Japan’s Onisi to open inventory clothing shop in Kuala Lumpur, its 1st outlet in SE Asia
IT gear trader Suntelephone to buy Vietnam’s Sao Nam An Trading Service
Alphagel pioneer Taica opens Marugame Udon noodle franchise shop in Phnom Penh
Chemical maker Denka to double resin output capacity for display panels in Singapore
Japanese firms in Vietnam face worst business sentiment due to poor overseas demand: SMBC poll
September 9
China cuts bank reserve requirement to boost economy, pumping 900 bil. yuan into market
Nissan mulls exiting S. Korea on slow sales amid souring relations with Japan: report
Alibaba to buy cross-border e-commerce peer Kaola, its market share in China to top 50%
Japan-led consortium opens Myanmar's 1st grain bulk cargo terminal near Yangon
Sompo Japan to open nonlife insurance unit in Myanmar in Oct. with local general insurer
Japan's Kansai Electric begins Nam Ngiep 1 hydropower plant operation in Laos
India’s Drivezy, Oyo team up to serve travelers with rooms, mobility
September 6
Japan’s Hino Motors opens repair service facility in Philippines to enhance after-sales service, nurture auto technicians
India mulls lowering goods and services tax rate on hybrid vehicles: road transport minister
Japan’s Risona Bank aims to boost SME-focused loans in SE Asia sevenfold to 100 bill. yen in 10 years
China’s automotive battery maker CATL injects A$55 mil. into Australia's Pilbara Minerals to stably source lithium
Takeda Pharmaceutical partners with 7 Thai medical bodies for rare disease research
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems to refurbish waste heat recovery boiler for copper smelter PASAR in Philippines
September 5
Japanese sake imports in Taiwan seen to grow 7% on tariff cuts
Indonesian minister prioritizes Japan for Jakarta-Surabaya rail project: report
Toyota launches Corolla Altis hybrid sedan in Thailand, 1st model under 1 mil. baht
Japan’s Kaga Electronics to open 2nd plant in Thailand to expand contract production
Samsung Electronics uses domestic hydrogen fluoride due to Japan’s export curbs
Australian economic growth in April-June at 1.4% y/y, slowest since 2009 global crisis
H.K. purchasing managers index in Aug. dips to 10-year lowest of 40.8
Japan-brand car sales in S. Korea sag 57% in Aug. due to boycott campaigns
September 4
S. Korea posts 1st-ever negative inflation rate in Aug., interest rate cut on horizon
Japan’s JR East to build, run 27 shopping malls inside Singapore’s metro stations
Kuraray to make high functional resins in Thailand with Sumitomo, PTT Global Chemical
Japan’s Super Hotel opens school in Myanmar to nurture workers at hotels in Japan
Hitachi Construction Machinery launches hydraulic oil monitoring service in SE Asia
September 3
East Kalimantan governor hints 3 candidate sites for Indonesia’s new capital
JGC of Japan picked as preferred contractor for Philippines’ Batangas LNG project
Japan trader Hanwa buys steel coil plant from Vietnam’s SMC Trading Investment
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems’ joint venture wins power facility deal in India
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank opens Sydney office to tap infrastructure financing
Ajinomoto to take over Indian biopharma joint venture Granules OmniChem
September 2
Toyota launches hybrid vehicle battery recycling in Thailand, its 1st project in SE Asia
Japan's Ferrotec Holdings to set up silicon wafer recycling unit in China
Toshiba Memory Holdings to buy solid state drive business of Taiwan's Lite-On Technology for $165 mil.
Japanese manufacturers in Thailand to raise wages 4.3% in 2019, down 0.2 percentage point from 2018: survey
Bridgestone buys Australia's car repair firm Lube Mobile: reports
Japan's accident-damaged car dealer Tau opens service garage in Philippines
Online brokerage SBI Securities gets Singapore license with eye to Europe, U.S.
Mazda Motor starts CX-8 SUV production in Malaysia for SE Asian market
NTT Advanced Technology opens Singapore branch to meet demand in Asia, Oceania
Thailand's Centara hotel chain to make Japan debut with new hotel in Osaka in 2023
Automatic teller machine maker Oki opens plant in Hai Phong, Vietnam
YKK opens 2nd plant in Vietnam, boosting capacity by 40% in FY 2020 from FY 2017
Hitachi ships 2,000 kw-output storage battery system to Philippine utility Meralco
Japan cosmetic firm B-by-C tie up with Taiwan's New Kinpo Group in skin analysis tech
Australia central bank cuts key interest rate to record low 0.75% from 1% on weak growth
70% of Japan firms, employees say labor shortage affect management, work environment
October 1
Nippon Steel’s realtor unit to build service apartment in Yangon
Hitachi begins overseas elevator monitoring in Singapore
Suzuki launches entry-level S-Presso mini SUV in India for young generations
Itochu Techno-Solutions allies with Vietnam’s IT giant FPT in software development
Logistics firm Trancom to buy Singapore’s Sergent Services bldg. cleaning firm
Denso, Global Mobility Service start cold-chain logistics trial in Indonesia
Rentracks invests in Indonesia’s Gapura Dunia Informatika e-commerce inventory firm
September 30
Trading house Sumitomo to expand Thang Long Industrial Park II near Hanoi with 14 bil. yen
JCB increasing pace of credit card issuance, reaching 1 mil. in Vietnam
Japan's Nippon Koei to design "smart city" infrastructure in greater Manila
Toyota to boost ties with China's Guangzhou Automobile, FAW on electrified, connected cars
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities mulls cutting workforce in Australia, HK, Singapore
Vietnam's July-Sept. GDP grows 7.31% y/y, accelerating from 6.73% in previous qtr
September 27
Trader Sojitz collaborates with Indonesian startup to launch mobility services on taxi
Taiwan bookstore-retailer Eslite opens first Japanese outlet
Japan’s machining tool maker OSG opens coating plant in India to meet local demand
Taiwan chip maker UMC to buy Mie Fujitsu Semiconductor for 54.4 bil. yen ($505 mil)
Japan’s Benesse launches traveling educational Shimajiro play park in Indonesia
Hitachi starts shipping 130 rolling stocks of 25 train sets for Bangkok Red Line
Japan’s IT firm Tosco opening software development unit in Yangon
Philippine central bank cuts policy rate to 4% from 4.25% to support economic growth
September 26
Japan, Indonesia agree to construction terms for Jakarta-Surabaya railway upgrade
Daiwa Securities Group to open China unit with 2 Beijing partners in 2020
Japan’s V-Technology to form China joint venture to assist flexible OLEDs makers
Thai central bank holds key rate at 1.5%, cuts annual growth forecast to 2.8% from 3.3%
SoftBank Robotics launches AI-assisted Whiz cleaning robot unit in Singapore
Over 130 Taiwan firms trim China operations, eye relocating to India: TAITRA
September 25
Toshiba receives $108 mil. electric equipment order from Taiwan High Speed Rail
NTT Data to buy Thai data analytic/digital consulting firm Locus Telecommunication
Japan takes on Jakarta-Surabaya high speed rail upgrade project: Kyodo
Japan’s automated soldering equipment maker Apollo Seiko to form Indian sales unit
Kyocera builds micro solar power grids in Myanmar to serve non-electrified households
September 24
Nippon Express to buy 22% stake in Indian supply chain firm to expand local network
Nippon Shokubai wins tax holiday waiver in Indonesia for boosting acrylic acid output
Mitsubishi Corp.’s Singapore oil unit loses $320 mil. due to rogue derivatives trader
Taiwan central bank revises GDP growth forecast upward to 2.4%, citing brisk orders
Japanese firms receive order to build Nepal’s 1st tunnel to improve link to India
September 20
U.S. investor Jim Rogers says trade war with China could lead to “worst economic time”
Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten to buy Taiwan Lamigo Monkeys pro baseball team
Nissan Motor closes 1 of 2 Indonesian plants over half year ago to "optimize output"
Hong Kong office rents likely to fall 20% in 2020: reports
Japan’s automated warehouse system maker Daifuku to open Vietnam sales unit in Oct.
Shosekikako opens 1st overseas office in Manila to sell waterproof building materials
Hoya to invest $16 mil. to boost eyeglass lens capacity by 40% in Philippines
September 19
EV makers eye electric light commercial vehicles for last-mile delivery
Drugstore chain Matsumotokiyoshi expands Taiwan network to 100 stores in 10 years
Hybrid, electric cars gain traction in Thailand, thanks to lower prices, many choices
10 Chinese firms vow $4.6 bil. to build steel plant, others in Philippines: reports
Taiwan apparel maker Eclat Textile to open $170 mil. plant in Indonesia: report
Philippines surpasses Indonesia as world’s biggest nickel ore producer
September 18
Japan Tobacco to cut 40% workforce in Malaysia as part of global restructuring: report
Foxconn founder Terry Gou drops 2020 Taiwan presidential bid: reports
Japan’s Meiji to begin producing dairy products in China’s Tianjin in late 2022
24% of multinational firms mulls relocating from HK, mostly to Singapore: survey
Japan’s beef rice bowl chain Sukiya opens its 1st suburban outlet in Vietnam
September 17
Daihatsu, Toyota launch remodeled affordable minivans to retain market shares
Japanese restaurants enjoy boom in Thailand
J-Power allies with Malaysia’s Malakoff to promote power projects in SE Asia, Mideast
Japan Airlines eyes capital injection into struggling Malaysia Airlines: report
Co-sourcing firm F&P opens office and freezer/refrigerated warehouse in Yangon
Mitsubishi Motors to start Xpander minivan production in Vietnam next year
No. of Japanese restaurants in Thailand jumps 21% to 3,637 this year: JETRO
September 13
Toyota launches Corolla Altis hybrid sedan in Indonesia after Thailand and Philippines
Japan’s Don Don Donki discount store chain to open 2nd Thai outlet in early 2020
Singtel investing S$45 mil ($33 mil.) to grow IT skills of employees
Malaysian central bank keeps key rate unchanged at 3%
India to spend 400 bil. rupees ($5.6 bil.) on 10-year subsidy program to push electric vehicles
AGC to launch its 1st overseas automotive display cover glass production in China in late 2021
September 12
Japan’s top glassmaker AGC to close glass substrate plant in S. Korea
Honda launches 1st local emission standards-compliant scooter in India
Honda ties up with financial firm Orix to start car leasing business in India
Engineering firm Chiyoda cites AI Optimizer for boosting LNG output in Indonesia
Foxconn to shift payment to rupees in India by year-end to avoid currency risk: report
September 11
S. Korea to use $183 mil. to boost materials, parts production, cut reliance on Japan
Japan’s Cocolonet to buy 20% stake in Vietnam's Cemetery Park Investment and Management
India new motorbike sales in Aug. suffer record 22% drop on year
India new vehicle sales in Aug. down 33% on year, largest fall ever
Japan's Teijin opens resin compound plant and R&D base in Thailand
Mitsubishi Chemical to double polyester film output in Indonesia
September 10
Japan’s Onisi to open inventory clothing shop in Kuala Lumpur, its 1st outlet in SE Asia
IT gear trader Suntelephone to buy Vietnam’s Sao Nam An Trading Service
Alphagel pioneer Taica opens Marugame Udon noodle franchise shop in Phnom Penh
Chemical maker Denka to double resin output capacity for display panels in Singapore
Japanese firms in Vietnam face worst business sentiment due to poor overseas demand: SMBC poll
September 9
China cuts bank reserve requirement to boost economy, pumping 900 bil. yuan into market
Nissan mulls exiting S. Korea on slow sales amid souring relations with Japan: report
Alibaba to buy cross-border e-commerce peer Kaola, its market share in China to top 50%
Japan-led consortium opens Myanmar's 1st grain bulk cargo terminal near Yangon
Sompo Japan to open nonlife insurance unit in Myanmar in Oct. with local general insurer
Japan's Kansai Electric begins Nam Ngiep 1 hydropower plant operation in Laos
India’s Drivezy, Oyo team up to serve travelers with rooms, mobility
September 6
Japan’s Hino Motors opens repair service facility in Philippines to enhance after-sales service, nurture auto technicians
India mulls lowering goods and services tax rate on hybrid vehicles: road transport minister
Japan’s Risona Bank aims to boost SME-focused loans in SE Asia sevenfold to 100 bill. yen in 10 years
China’s automotive battery maker CATL injects A$55 mil. into Australia's Pilbara Minerals to stably source lithium
Takeda Pharmaceutical partners with 7 Thai medical bodies for rare disease research
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems to refurbish waste heat recovery boiler for copper smelter PASAR in Philippines
September 5
Japanese sake imports in Taiwan seen to grow 7% on tariff cuts
Indonesian minister prioritizes Japan for Jakarta-Surabaya rail project: report
Toyota launches Corolla Altis hybrid sedan in Thailand, 1st model under 1 mil. baht
Japan’s Kaga Electronics to open 2nd plant in Thailand to expand contract production
Samsung Electronics uses domestic hydrogen fluoride due to Japan’s export curbs
Australian economic growth in April-June at 1.4% y/y, slowest since 2009 global crisis
H.K. purchasing managers index in Aug. dips to 10-year lowest of 40.8
Japan-brand car sales in S. Korea sag 57% in Aug. due to boycott campaigns
September 4
S. Korea posts 1st-ever negative inflation rate in Aug., interest rate cut on horizon
Japan’s JR East to build, run 27 shopping malls inside Singapore’s metro stations
Kuraray to make high functional resins in Thailand with Sumitomo, PTT Global Chemical
Japan’s Super Hotel opens school in Myanmar to nurture workers at hotels in Japan
Hitachi Construction Machinery launches hydraulic oil monitoring service in SE Asia
September 3
East Kalimantan governor hints 3 candidate sites for Indonesia’s new capital
JGC of Japan picked as preferred contractor for Philippines’ Batangas LNG project
Japan trader Hanwa buys steel coil plant from Vietnam’s SMC Trading Investment
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems’ joint venture wins power facility deal in India
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank opens Sydney office to tap infrastructure financing
Ajinomoto to take over Indian biopharma joint venture Granules OmniChem
September 2
Toyota launches hybrid vehicle battery recycling in Thailand, its 1st project in SE Asia
Japan's Ferrotec Holdings to set up silicon wafer recycling unit in China
Toshiba Memory Holdings to buy solid state drive business of Taiwan's Lite-On Technology for $165 mil.
Japanese manufacturers in Thailand to raise wages 4.3% in 2019, down 0.2 percentage point from 2018: survey
Bridgestone buys Australia's car repair firm Lube Mobile: reports
Japan's accident-damaged car dealer Tau opens service garage in Philippines
Itochu Techno-Solutions allies with Vietnam's IT giant FPT in software development
Logistics firm Trancom to buy Singapore's Sergent Services bldg. cleaning firm
Denso, Global Mobility Service start cold-chain logistics trial in Indonesia
Rentracks invests in Indonesia's Gapura Dunia Informatika e-commerce inventory firm
Trading house Sumitomo to expand Thang Long Industrial Park II near Hanoi with 14 bil. yen
JCB increasing pace of credit card issuance, reaching 1 mil. in Vietnam
Japan's Nippon Koei to design "smart city" infrastructure in greater Manila
Toyota to boost ties with China's Guangzhou Automobile, FAW on electrified, connected cars
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities mulls cutting workforce in Australia, HK, Singapore
Vietnam's July-Sept. GDP grows 7.31% y/y, accelerating from 6.73% in previous qtr
September 27
Trader Sojitz collaborates with Indonesian startup to launch mobility services on taxi
Taiwan bookstore-retailer Eslite opens first Japanese outlet
Japan’s machining tool maker OSG opens coating plant in India to meet local demand
Taiwan chip maker UMC to buy Mie Fujitsu Semiconductor for 54.4 bil. yen ($505 mil)
Japan’s Benesse launches traveling educational Shimajiro play park in Indonesia
Hitachi starts shipping 130 rolling stocks of 25 train sets for Bangkok Red Line
Japan’s IT firm Tosco opening software development unit in Yangon
Philippine central bank cuts policy rate to 4% from 4.25% to support economic growth
September 26
Japan, Indonesia agree to construction terms for Jakarta-Surabaya railway upgrade
Daiwa Securities Group to open China unit with 2 Beijing partners in 2020
Japan’s V-Technology to form China joint venture to assist flexible OLEDs makers
Thai central bank holds key rate at 1.5%, cuts annual growth forecast to 2.8% from 3.3%
SoftBank Robotics launches AI-assisted Whiz cleaning robot unit in Singapore
Over 130 Taiwan firms trim China operations, eye relocating to India: TAITRA
September 25
Toshiba receives $108 mil. electric equipment order from Taiwan High Speed Rail
NTT Data to buy Thai data analytic/digital consulting firm Locus Telecommunication
Japan takes on Jakarta-Surabaya high speed rail upgrade project: Kyodo
Japan’s automated soldering equipment maker Apollo Seiko to form Indian sales unit
Kyocera builds micro solar power grids in Myanmar to serve non-electrified households
September 24
Nippon Express to buy 22% stake in Indian supply chain firm to expand local network
Nippon Shokubai wins tax holiday waiver in Indonesia for boosting acrylic acid output
Mitsubishi Corp.’s Singapore oil unit loses $320 mil. due to rogue derivatives trader
Taiwan central bank revises GDP growth forecast upward to 2.4%, citing brisk orders
Japanese firms receive order to build Nepal’s 1st tunnel to improve link to India
September 20
U.S. investor Jim Rogers says trade war with China could lead to “worst economic time”
Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten to buy Taiwan Lamigo Monkeys pro baseball team
Nissan Motor closes 1 of 2 Indonesian plants over half year ago to "optimize output"
Hong Kong office rents likely to fall 20% in 2020: reports
Japan’s automated warehouse system maker Daifuku to open Vietnam sales unit in Oct.
Shosekikako opens 1st overseas office in Manila to sell waterproof building materials
Hoya to invest $16 mil. to boost eyeglass lens capacity by 40% in Philippines
September 19
EV makers eye electric light commercial vehicles for last-mile delivery
Drugstore chain Matsumotokiyoshi expands Taiwan network to 100 stores in 10 years
Hybrid, electric cars gain traction in Thailand, thanks to lower prices, many choices
10 Chinese firms vow $4.6 bil. to build steel plant, others in Philippines: reports
Taiwan apparel maker Eclat Textile to open $170 mil. plant in Indonesia: report
Philippines surpasses Indonesia as world’s biggest nickel ore producer
September 18
Japan Tobacco to cut 40% workforce in Malaysia as part of global restructuring: report
Foxconn founder Terry Gou drops 2020 Taiwan presidential bid: reports
Japan’s Meiji to begin producing dairy products in China’s Tianjin in late 2022
24% of multinational firms mulls relocating from HK, mostly to Singapore: survey
Japan’s beef rice bowl chain Sukiya opens its 1st suburban outlet in Vietnam
September 17
Daihatsu, Toyota launch remodeled affordable minivans to retain market shares
Japanese restaurants enjoy boom in Thailand
J-Power allies with Malaysia’s Malakoff to promote power projects in SE Asia, Mideast
Japan Airlines eyes capital injection into struggling Malaysia Airlines: report
Co-sourcing firm F&P opens office and freezer/refrigerated warehouse in Yangon
Mitsubishi Motors to start Xpander minivan production in Vietnam next year
No. of Japanese restaurants in Thailand jumps 21% to 3,637 this year: JETRO
September 13
Toyota launches Corolla Altis hybrid sedan in Indonesia after Thailand and Philippines
Japan’s Don Don Donki discount store chain to open 2nd Thai outlet in early 2020
Singtel investing S$45 mil ($33 mil.) to grow IT skills of employees
Malaysian central bank keeps key rate unchanged at 3%
India to spend 400 bil. rupees ($5.6 bil.) on 10-year subsidy program to push electric vehicles
AGC to launch its 1st overseas automotive display cover glass production in China in late 2021
September 12
Japan’s top glassmaker AGC to close glass substrate plant in S. Korea
Honda launches 1st local emission standards-compliant scooter in India
Honda ties up with financial firm Orix to start car leasing business in India
Engineering firm Chiyoda cites AI Optimizer for boosting LNG output in Indonesia
Foxconn to shift payment to rupees in India by year-end to avoid currency risk: report
September 11
S. Korea to use $183 mil. to boost materials, parts production, cut reliance on Japan
Japan’s Cocolonet to buy 20% stake in Vietnam's Cemetery Park Investment and Management
India new motorbike sales in Aug. suffer record 22% drop on year
India new vehicle sales in Aug. down 33% on year, largest fall ever
Japan's Teijin opens resin compound plant and R&D base in Thailand
Mitsubishi Chemical to double polyester film output in Indonesia
September 10
Japan’s Onisi to open inventory clothing shop in Kuala Lumpur, its 1st outlet in SE Asia
IT gear trader Suntelephone to buy Vietnam’s Sao Nam An Trading Service
Alphagel pioneer Taica opens Marugame Udon noodle franchise shop in Phnom Penh
Chemical maker Denka to double resin output capacity for display panels in Singapore
Japanese firms in Vietnam face worst business sentiment due to poor overseas demand: SMBC poll
September 9
China cuts bank reserve requirement to boost economy, pumping 900 bil. yuan into market
Nissan mulls exiting S. Korea on slow sales amid souring relations with Japan: report
Alibaba to buy cross-border e-commerce peer Kaola, its market share in China to top 50%
Japan-led consortium opens Myanmar's 1st grain bulk cargo terminal near Yangon
Sompo Japan to open nonlife insurance unit in Myanmar in Oct. with local general insurer
Japan's Kansai Electric begins Nam Ngiep 1 hydropower plant operation in Laos
India’s Drivezy, Oyo team up to serve travelers with rooms, mobility
September 6
Japan’s Hino Motors opens repair service facility in Philippines to enhance after-sales service, nurture auto technicians
India mulls lowering goods and services tax rate on hybrid vehicles: road transport minister
Japan’s Risona Bank aims to boost SME-focused loans in SE Asia sevenfold to 100 bill. yen in 10 years
China’s automotive battery maker CATL injects A$55 mil. into Australia's Pilbara Minerals to stably source lithium
Takeda Pharmaceutical partners with 7 Thai medical bodies for rare disease research
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems to refurbish waste heat recovery boiler for copper smelter PASAR in Philippines
September 5
Japanese sake imports in Taiwan seen to grow 7% on tariff cuts
Indonesian minister prioritizes Japan for Jakarta-Surabaya rail project: report
Toyota launches Corolla Altis hybrid sedan in Thailand, 1st model under 1 mil. baht
Japan’s Kaga Electronics to open 2nd plant in Thailand to expand contract production
Samsung Electronics uses domestic hydrogen fluoride due to Japan’s export curbs
Australian economic growth in April-June at 1.4% y/y, slowest since 2009 global crisis
H.K. purchasing managers index in Aug. dips to 10-year lowest of 40.8
Japan-brand car sales in S. Korea sag 57% in Aug. due to boycott campaigns
September 4
S. Korea posts 1st-ever negative inflation rate in Aug., interest rate cut on horizon
Japan’s JR East to build, run 27 shopping malls inside Singapore’s metro stations
Kuraray to make high functional resins in Thailand with Sumitomo, PTT Global Chemical
Japan’s Super Hotel opens school in Myanmar to nurture workers at hotels in Japan
Hitachi Construction Machinery launches hydraulic oil monitoring service in SE Asia
September 3
East Kalimantan governor hints 3 candidate sites for Indonesia’s new capital
JGC of Japan picked as preferred contractor for Philippines’ Batangas LNG project
Japan trader Hanwa buys steel coil plant from Vietnam’s SMC Trading Investment
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems’ joint venture wins power facility deal in India
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank opens Sydney office to tap infrastructure financing
Ajinomoto to take over Indian biopharma joint venture Granules OmniChem
September 2
Toyota launches hybrid vehicle battery recycling in Thailand, its 1st project in SE Asia
Japan's Ferrotec Holdings to set up silicon wafer recycling unit in China
Toshiba Memory Holdings to buy solid state drive business of Taiwan's Lite-On Technology for $165 mil.
Japanese manufacturers in Thailand to raise wages 4.3% in 2019, down 0.2 percentage point from 2018: survey
Bridgestone buys Australia's car repair firm Lube Mobile: reports
Japan's accident-damaged car dealer Tau opens service garage in Philippines
Japan’s IT firm Tosco opening software development unit in Yangon
Philippine central bank cuts policy rate to 4% from 4.25% to support economic growth
Japan, Indonesia agree to construction terms for Jakarta-Surabaya railway upgrade
Daiwa Securities Group to open China unit with 2 Beijing partners in 2020
Japan's V-Technology to form China joint venture to assist flexible OLEDs makers
Thai central bank holds key rate at 1.5%, cuts annual growth forecast to 2.8% from 3.3%
SoftBank Robotics launches AI-assisted Whiz cleaning robot unit in Singapore
Over 130 Taiwan firms trim China operations, eye relocating to India: TAITRA
September 25
Toshiba receives $108 mil. electric equipment order from Taiwan High Speed Rail
NTT Data to buy Thai data analytic/digital consulting firm Locus Telecommunication
Japan takes on Jakarta-Surabaya high speed rail upgrade project: Kyodo
Japan’s automated soldering equipment maker Apollo Seiko to form Indian sales unit
Kyocera builds micro solar power grids in Myanmar to serve non-electrified households
September 24
Nippon Express to buy 22% stake in Indian supply chain firm to expand local network
Nippon Shokubai wins tax holiday waiver in Indonesia for boosting acrylic acid output
Mitsubishi Corp.’s Singapore oil unit loses $320 mil. due to rogue derivatives trader
Taiwan central bank revises GDP growth forecast upward to 2.4%, citing brisk orders
Japanese firms receive order to build Nepal’s 1st tunnel to improve link to India
September 20
U.S. investor Jim Rogers says trade war with China could lead to “worst economic time”
Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten to buy Taiwan Lamigo Monkeys pro baseball team
Nissan Motor closes 1 of 2 Indonesian plants over half year ago to "optimize output"
Hong Kong office rents likely to fall 20% in 2020: reports
Japan’s automated warehouse system maker Daifuku to open Vietnam sales unit in Oct.
Shosekikako opens 1st overseas office in Manila to sell waterproof building materials
Hoya to invest $16 mil. to boost eyeglass lens capacity by 40% in Philippines
September 19
EV makers eye electric light commercial vehicles for last-mile delivery
Drugstore chain Matsumotokiyoshi expands Taiwan network to 100 stores in 10 years
Hybrid, electric cars gain traction in Thailand, thanks to lower prices, many choices
10 Chinese firms vow $4.6 bil. to build steel plant, others in Philippines: reports
Taiwan apparel maker Eclat Textile to open $170 mil. plant in Indonesia: report
Philippines surpasses Indonesia as world’s biggest nickel ore producer
September 18
Japan Tobacco to cut 40% workforce in Malaysia as part of global restructuring: report
Foxconn founder Terry Gou drops 2020 Taiwan presidential bid: reports
Japan’s Meiji to begin producing dairy products in China’s Tianjin in late 2022
24% of multinational firms mulls relocating from HK, mostly to Singapore: survey
Japan’s beef rice bowl chain Sukiya opens its 1st suburban outlet in Vietnam
September 17
Daihatsu, Toyota launch remodeled affordable minivans to retain market shares
Japanese restaurants enjoy boom in Thailand
J-Power allies with Malaysia’s Malakoff to promote power projects in SE Asia, Mideast
Japan Airlines eyes capital injection into struggling Malaysia Airlines: report
Co-sourcing firm F&P opens office and freezer/refrigerated warehouse in Yangon
Mitsubishi Motors to start Xpander minivan production in Vietnam next year
No. of Japanese restaurants in Thailand jumps 21% to 3,637 this year: JETRO
September 13
Toyota launches Corolla Altis hybrid sedan in Indonesia after Thailand and Philippines
Japan’s Don Don Donki discount store chain to open 2nd Thai outlet in early 2020
Singtel investing S$45 mil ($33 mil.) to grow IT skills of employees
Malaysian central bank keeps key rate unchanged at 3%
India to spend 400 bil. rupees ($5.6 bil.) on 10-year subsidy program to push electric vehicles
AGC to launch its 1st overseas automotive display cover glass production in China in late 2021
September 12
Japan’s top glassmaker AGC to close glass substrate plant in S. Korea
Honda launches 1st local emission standards-compliant scooter in India
Honda ties up with financial firm Orix to start car leasing business in India
Engineering firm Chiyoda cites AI Optimizer for boosting LNG output in Indonesia
Foxconn to shift payment to rupees in India by year-end to avoid currency risk: report
September 11
S. Korea to use $183 mil. to boost materials, parts production, cut reliance on Japan
Japan’s Cocolonet to buy 20% stake in Vietnam's Cemetery Park Investment and Management
India new motorbike sales in Aug. suffer record 22% drop on year
India new vehicle sales in Aug. down 33% on year, largest fall ever
Japan's Teijin opens resin compound plant and R&D base in Thailand
Mitsubishi Chemical to double polyester film output in Indonesia
September 10
Japan’s Onisi to open inventory clothing shop in Kuala Lumpur, its 1st outlet in SE Asia
IT gear trader Suntelephone to buy Vietnam’s Sao Nam An Trading Service
Alphagel pioneer Taica opens Marugame Udon noodle franchise shop in Phnom Penh
Chemical maker Denka to double resin output capacity for display panels in Singapore
Japanese firms in Vietnam face worst business sentiment due to poor overseas demand: SMBC poll
September 9
China cuts bank reserve requirement to boost economy, pumping 900 bil. yuan into market
Nissan mulls exiting S. Korea on slow sales amid souring relations with Japan: report
Alibaba to buy cross-border e-commerce peer Kaola, its market share in China to top 50%
Japan-led consortium opens Myanmar's 1st grain bulk cargo terminal near Yangon
Sompo Japan to open nonlife insurance unit in Myanmar in Oct. with local general insurer
Japan's Kansai Electric begins Nam Ngiep 1 hydropower plant operation in Laos
India’s Drivezy, Oyo team up to serve travelers with rooms, mobility
September 6
Japan’s Hino Motors opens repair service facility in Philippines to enhance after-sales service, nurture auto technicians
India mulls lowering goods and services tax rate on hybrid vehicles: road transport minister
Japan’s Risona Bank aims to boost SME-focused loans in SE Asia sevenfold to 100 bill. yen in 10 years
China’s automotive battery maker CATL injects A$55 mil. into Australia's Pilbara Minerals to stably source lithium
Takeda Pharmaceutical partners with 7 Thai medical bodies for rare disease research
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems to refurbish waste heat recovery boiler for copper smelter PASAR in Philippines
September 5
Japanese sake imports in Taiwan seen to grow 7% on tariff cuts
Indonesian minister prioritizes Japan for Jakarta-Surabaya rail project: report
Toyota launches Corolla Altis hybrid sedan in Thailand, 1st model under 1 mil. baht
Japan’s Kaga Electronics to open 2nd plant in Thailand to expand contract production
Samsung Electronics uses domestic hydrogen fluoride due to Japan’s export curbs
Australian economic growth in April-June at 1.4% y/y, slowest since 2009 global crisis
H.K. purchasing managers index in Aug. dips to 10-year lowest of 40.8
Japan-brand car sales in S. Korea sag 57% in Aug. due to boycott campaigns
September 4
S. Korea posts 1st-ever negative inflation rate in Aug., interest rate cut on horizon
Japan’s JR East to build, run 27 shopping malls inside Singapore’s metro stations
Kuraray to make high functional resins in Thailand with Sumitomo, PTT Global Chemical
Japan’s Super Hotel opens school in Myanmar to nurture workers at hotels in Japan
Hitachi Construction Machinery launches hydraulic oil monitoring service in SE Asia
September 3
East Kalimantan governor hints 3 candidate sites for Indonesia’s new capital
JGC of Japan picked as preferred contractor for Philippines’ Batangas LNG project
Japan trader Hanwa buys steel coil plant from Vietnam’s SMC Trading Investment
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems’ joint venture wins power facility deal in India
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank opens Sydney office to tap infrastructure financing
Ajinomoto to take over Indian biopharma joint venture Granules OmniChem
September 2
Toyota launches hybrid vehicle battery recycling in Thailand, its 1st project in SE Asia
Japan's Ferrotec Holdings to set up silicon wafer recycling unit in China
Toshiba Memory Holdings to buy solid state drive business of Taiwan's Lite-On Technology for $165 mil.
Japanese manufacturers in Thailand to raise wages 4.3% in 2019, down 0.2 percentage point from 2018: survey
Bridgestone buys Australia's car repair firm Lube Mobile: reports
Japan's accident-damaged car dealer Tau opens service garage in Philippines
Japan takes on Jakarta-Surabaya high speed rail upgrade project: Kyodo
Japan's automated soldering equipment maker Apollo Seiko to form Indian sales unit
Kyocera builds micro solar power grids in Myanmar to serve non-electrified households
Nippon Express to buy 22% stake in Indian supply chain firm to expand local network
Nippon Shokubai wins tax holiday waiver in Indonesia for boosting acrylic acid output
Mitsubishi Corp.'s Singapore oil unit loses $320 mil. due to rogue derivatives trader
Taiwan central bank revises GDP growth forecast upward to 2.4%, citing brisk orders
Japanese firms receive order to build Nepal's 1st tunnel to improve link to India
September 20
U.S. investor Jim Rogers says trade war with China could lead to “worst economic time”
Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten to buy Taiwan Lamigo Monkeys pro baseball team
Nissan Motor closes 1 of 2 Indonesian plants over half year ago to "optimize output"
Hong Kong office rents likely to fall 20% in 2020: reports
Japan’s automated warehouse system maker Daifuku to open Vietnam sales unit in Oct.
Shosekikako opens 1st overseas office in Manila to sell waterproof building materials
Hoya to invest $16 mil. to boost eyeglass lens capacity by 40% in Philippines
September 19
EV makers eye electric light commercial vehicles for last-mile delivery
Drugstore chain Matsumotokiyoshi expands Taiwan network to 100 stores in 10 years
Hybrid, electric cars gain traction in Thailand, thanks to lower prices, many choices
10 Chinese firms vow $4.6 bil. to build steel plant, others in Philippines: reports
Taiwan apparel maker Eclat Textile to open $170 mil. plant in Indonesia: report
Philippines surpasses Indonesia as world’s biggest nickel ore producer
September 18
Japan Tobacco to cut 40% workforce in Malaysia as part of global restructuring: report
Foxconn founder Terry Gou drops 2020 Taiwan presidential bid: reports
Japan’s Meiji to begin producing dairy products in China’s Tianjin in late 2022
24% of multinational firms mulls relocating from HK, mostly to Singapore: survey
Japan’s beef rice bowl chain Sukiya opens its 1st suburban outlet in Vietnam
September 17
Daihatsu, Toyota launch remodeled affordable minivans to retain market shares
Japanese restaurants enjoy boom in Thailand
J-Power allies with Malaysia’s Malakoff to promote power projects in SE Asia, Mideast
Japan Airlines eyes capital injection into struggling Malaysia Airlines: report
Co-sourcing firm F&P opens office and freezer/refrigerated warehouse in Yangon
Mitsubishi Motors to start Xpander minivan production in Vietnam next year
No. of Japanese restaurants in Thailand jumps 21% to 3,637 this year: JETRO
September 13
Toyota launches Corolla Altis hybrid sedan in Indonesia after Thailand and Philippines
Japan’s Don Don Donki discount store chain to open 2nd Thai outlet in early 2020
Singtel investing S$45 mil ($33 mil.) to grow IT skills of employees
Malaysian central bank keeps key rate unchanged at 3%
India to spend 400 bil. rupees ($5.6 bil.) on 10-year subsidy program to push electric vehicles
AGC to launch its 1st overseas automotive display cover glass production in China in late 2021
September 12
Japan’s top glassmaker AGC to close glass substrate plant in S. Korea
Honda launches 1st local emission standards-compliant scooter in India
Honda ties up with financial firm Orix to start car leasing business in India
Engineering firm Chiyoda cites AI Optimizer for boosting LNG output in Indonesia
Foxconn to shift payment to rupees in India by year-end to avoid currency risk: report
September 11
S. Korea to use $183 mil. to boost materials, parts production, cut reliance on Japan
Japan’s Cocolonet to buy 20% stake in Vietnam's Cemetery Park Investment and Management
India new motorbike sales in Aug. suffer record 22% drop on year
India new vehicle sales in Aug. down 33% on year, largest fall ever
Japan's Teijin opens resin compound plant and R&D base in Thailand
Mitsubishi Chemical to double polyester film output in Indonesia
September 10
Japan’s Onisi to open inventory clothing shop in Kuala Lumpur, its 1st outlet in SE Asia
IT gear trader Suntelephone to buy Vietnam’s Sao Nam An Trading Service
Alphagel pioneer Taica opens Marugame Udon noodle franchise shop in Phnom Penh
Chemical maker Denka to double resin output capacity for display panels in Singapore
Japanese firms in Vietnam face worst business sentiment due to poor overseas demand: SMBC poll
September 9
China cuts bank reserve requirement to boost economy, pumping 900 bil. yuan into market
Nissan mulls exiting S. Korea on slow sales amid souring relations with Japan: report
Alibaba to buy cross-border e-commerce peer Kaola, its market share in China to top 50%
Japan-led consortium opens Myanmar's 1st grain bulk cargo terminal near Yangon
Sompo Japan to open nonlife insurance unit in Myanmar in Oct. with local general insurer
Japan's Kansai Electric begins Nam Ngiep 1 hydropower plant operation in Laos
India’s Drivezy, Oyo team up to serve travelers with rooms, mobility
September 6
Japan’s Hino Motors opens repair service facility in Philippines to enhance after-sales service, nurture auto technicians
India mulls lowering goods and services tax rate on hybrid vehicles: road transport minister
Japan’s Risona Bank aims to boost SME-focused loans in SE Asia sevenfold to 100 bill. yen in 10 years
China’s automotive battery maker CATL injects A$55 mil. into Australia's Pilbara Minerals to stably source lithium
Takeda Pharmaceutical partners with 7 Thai medical bodies for rare disease research
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems to refurbish waste heat recovery boiler for copper smelter PASAR in Philippines
September 5
Japanese sake imports in Taiwan seen to grow 7% on tariff cuts
Indonesian minister prioritizes Japan for Jakarta-Surabaya rail project: report
Toyota launches Corolla Altis hybrid sedan in Thailand, 1st model under 1 mil. baht
Japan’s Kaga Electronics to open 2nd plant in Thailand to expand contract production
Samsung Electronics uses domestic hydrogen fluoride due to Japan’s export curbs
Australian economic growth in April-June at 1.4% y/y, slowest since 2009 global crisis
H.K. purchasing managers index in Aug. dips to 10-year lowest of 40.8
Japan-brand car sales in S. Korea sag 57% in Aug. due to boycott campaigns
September 4
S. Korea posts 1st-ever negative inflation rate in Aug., interest rate cut on horizon
Japan’s JR East to build, run 27 shopping malls inside Singapore’s metro stations
Kuraray to make high functional resins in Thailand with Sumitomo, PTT Global Chemical
Japan’s Super Hotel opens school in Myanmar to nurture workers at hotels in Japan
Hitachi Construction Machinery launches hydraulic oil monitoring service in SE Asia
September 3
East Kalimantan governor hints 3 candidate sites for Indonesia’s new capital
JGC of Japan picked as preferred contractor for Philippines’ Batangas LNG project
Japan trader Hanwa buys steel coil plant from Vietnam’s SMC Trading Investment
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems’ joint venture wins power facility deal in India
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank opens Sydney office to tap infrastructure financing
Ajinomoto to take over Indian biopharma joint venture Granules OmniChem
September 2
Toyota launches hybrid vehicle battery recycling in Thailand, its 1st project in SE Asia
Japan's Ferrotec Holdings to set up silicon wafer recycling unit in China
Toshiba Memory Holdings to buy solid state drive business of Taiwan's Lite-On Technology for $165 mil.
Japanese manufacturers in Thailand to raise wages 4.3% in 2019, down 0.2 percentage point from 2018: survey
Bridgestone buys Australia's car repair firm Lube Mobile: reports
Japan's accident-damaged car dealer Tau opens service garage in Philippines
Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten to buy Taiwan Lamigo Monkeys pro baseball team
Nissan Motor closes 1 of 2 Indonesian plants over half year ago to "optimize output"
Hong Kong office rents likely to fall 20% in 2020: reports
Japan's automated warehouse system maker Daifuku to open Vietnam sales unit in Oct.
Shosekikako opens 1st overseas office in Manila to sell waterproof building materials
Hoya to invest $16 mil. to boost eyeglass lens capacity by 40% in Philippines
EV makers eye electric light commercial vehicles for last-mile delivery
Drugstore chain Matsumotokiyoshi expands Taiwan network to 100 stores in 10 years
Hybrid, electric cars gain traction in Thailand, thanks to lower prices, many choices
10 Chinese firms vow $4.6 bil. to build steel plant, others in Philippines: reports
Taiwan apparel maker Eclat Textile to open $170 mil. plant in Indonesia: report
Philippines surpasses Indonesia as world's biggest nickel ore producer
September 18
Japan Tobacco to cut 40% workforce in Malaysia as part of global restructuring: report
Foxconn founder Terry Gou drops 2020 Taiwan presidential bid: reports
Japan’s Meiji to begin producing dairy products in China’s Tianjin in late 2022
24% of multinational firms mulls relocating from HK, mostly to Singapore: survey
Japan’s beef rice bowl chain Sukiya opens its 1st suburban outlet in Vietnam
September 17
Daihatsu, Toyota launch remodeled affordable minivans to retain market shares
Japanese restaurants enjoy boom in Thailand
J-Power allies with Malaysia’s Malakoff to promote power projects in SE Asia, Mideast
Japan Airlines eyes capital injection into struggling Malaysia Airlines: report
Co-sourcing firm F&P opens office and freezer/refrigerated warehouse in Yangon
Mitsubishi Motors to start Xpander minivan production in Vietnam next year
No. of Japanese restaurants in Thailand jumps 21% to 3,637 this year: JETRO
September 13
Toyota launches Corolla Altis hybrid sedan in Indonesia after Thailand and Philippines
Japan’s Don Don Donki discount store chain to open 2nd Thai outlet in early 2020
Singtel investing S$45 mil ($33 mil.) to grow IT skills of employees
Malaysian central bank keeps key rate unchanged at 3%
India to spend 400 bil. rupees ($5.6 bil.) on 10-year subsidy program to push electric vehicles
AGC to launch its 1st overseas automotive display cover glass production in China in late 2021
September 12
Japan’s top glassmaker AGC to close glass substrate plant in S. Korea
Honda launches 1st local emission standards-compliant scooter in India
Honda ties up with financial firm Orix to start car leasing business in India
Engineering firm Chiyoda cites AI Optimizer for boosting LNG output in Indonesia
Foxconn to shift payment to rupees in India by year-end to avoid currency risk: report
September 11
S. Korea to use $183 mil. to boost materials, parts production, cut reliance on Japan
Japan’s Cocolonet to buy 20% stake in Vietnam's Cemetery Park Investment and Management
India new motorbike sales in Aug. suffer record 22% drop on year
India new vehicle sales in Aug. down 33% on year, largest fall ever
Japan's Teijin opens resin compound plant and R&D base in Thailand
Mitsubishi Chemical to double polyester film output in Indonesia
September 10
Japan’s Onisi to open inventory clothing shop in Kuala Lumpur, its 1st outlet in SE Asia
IT gear trader Suntelephone to buy Vietnam’s Sao Nam An Trading Service
Alphagel pioneer Taica opens Marugame Udon noodle franchise shop in Phnom Penh
Chemical maker Denka to double resin output capacity for display panels in Singapore
Japanese firms in Vietnam face worst business sentiment due to poor overseas demand: SMBC poll
September 9
China cuts bank reserve requirement to boost economy, pumping 900 bil. yuan into market
Nissan mulls exiting S. Korea on slow sales amid souring relations with Japan: report
Alibaba to buy cross-border e-commerce peer Kaola, its market share in China to top 50%
Japan-led consortium opens Myanmar's 1st grain bulk cargo terminal near Yangon
Sompo Japan to open nonlife insurance unit in Myanmar in Oct. with local general insurer
Japan's Kansai Electric begins Nam Ngiep 1 hydropower plant operation in Laos
India’s Drivezy, Oyo team up to serve travelers with rooms, mobility
September 6
Japan’s Hino Motors opens repair service facility in Philippines to enhance after-sales service, nurture auto technicians
India mulls lowering goods and services tax rate on hybrid vehicles: road transport minister
Japan’s Risona Bank aims to boost SME-focused loans in SE Asia sevenfold to 100 bill. yen in 10 years
China’s automotive battery maker CATL injects A$55 mil. into Australia's Pilbara Minerals to stably source lithium
Takeda Pharmaceutical partners with 7 Thai medical bodies for rare disease research
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems to refurbish waste heat recovery boiler for copper smelter PASAR in Philippines
September 5
Japanese sake imports in Taiwan seen to grow 7% on tariff cuts
Indonesian minister prioritizes Japan for Jakarta-Surabaya rail project: report
Toyota launches Corolla Altis hybrid sedan in Thailand, 1st model under 1 mil. baht
Japan’s Kaga Electronics to open 2nd plant in Thailand to expand contract production
Samsung Electronics uses domestic hydrogen fluoride due to Japan’s export curbs
Australian economic growth in April-June at 1.4% y/y, slowest since 2009 global crisis
H.K. purchasing managers index in Aug. dips to 10-year lowest of 40.8
Japan-brand car sales in S. Korea sag 57% in Aug. due to boycott campaigns
September 4
S. Korea posts 1st-ever negative inflation rate in Aug., interest rate cut on horizon
Japan’s JR East to build, run 27 shopping malls inside Singapore’s metro stations
Kuraray to make high functional resins in Thailand with Sumitomo, PTT Global Chemical
Japan’s Super Hotel opens school in Myanmar to nurture workers at hotels in Japan
Hitachi Construction Machinery launches hydraulic oil monitoring service in SE Asia
September 3
East Kalimantan governor hints 3 candidate sites for Indonesia’s new capital
JGC of Japan picked as preferred contractor for Philippines’ Batangas LNG project
Japan trader Hanwa buys steel coil plant from Vietnam’s SMC Trading Investment
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems’ joint venture wins power facility deal in India
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank opens Sydney office to tap infrastructure financing
Ajinomoto to take over Indian biopharma joint venture Granules OmniChem
September 2
Toyota launches hybrid vehicle battery recycling in Thailand, its 1st project in SE Asia
Japan's Ferrotec Holdings to set up silicon wafer recycling unit in China
Toshiba Memory Holdings to buy solid state drive business of Taiwan's Lite-On Technology for $165 mil.
Japanese manufacturers in Thailand to raise wages 4.3% in 2019, down 0.2 percentage point from 2018: survey
Bridgestone buys Australia's car repair firm Lube Mobile: reports
Japan's accident-damaged car dealer Tau opens service garage in Philippines
Foxconn founder Terry Gou drops 2020 Taiwan presidential bid: reports
Japan's Meiji to begin producing dairy products in China's Tianjin in late 2022
24% of multinational firms mulls relocating from HK, mostly to Singapore: survey
Japan's beef rice bowl chain Sukiya opens its 1st suburban outlet in Vietnam
Daihatsu, Toyota launch remodeled affordable minivans to retain market shares
Japanese restaurants enjoy boom in Thailand
J-Power allies with Malaysia's Malakoff to promote power projects in SE Asia, Mideast
Japan Airlines eyes capital injection into struggling Malaysia Airlines: report
Co-sourcing firm F&P opens office and freezer/refrigerated warehouse in Yangon
Mitsubishi Motors to start Xpander minivan production in Vietnam next year
No. of Japanese restaurants in Thailand jumps 21% to 3,637 this year: JETRO
September 13
Toyota launches Corolla Altis hybrid sedan in Indonesia after Thailand and Philippines
Japan’s Don Don Donki discount store chain to open 2nd Thai outlet in early 2020
Singtel investing S$45 mil ($33 mil.) to grow IT skills of employees
Malaysian central bank keeps key rate unchanged at 3%
India to spend 400 bil. rupees ($5.6 bil.) on 10-year subsidy program to push electric vehicles
AGC to launch its 1st overseas automotive display cover glass production in China in late 2021
September 12
Japan’s top glassmaker AGC to close glass substrate plant in S. Korea
Honda launches 1st local emission standards-compliant scooter in India
Honda ties up with financial firm Orix to start car leasing business in India
Engineering firm Chiyoda cites AI Optimizer for boosting LNG output in Indonesia
Foxconn to shift payment to rupees in India by year-end to avoid currency risk: report
September 11
S. Korea to use $183 mil. to boost materials, parts production, cut reliance on Japan
Japan’s Cocolonet to buy 20% stake in Vietnam's Cemetery Park Investment and Management
India new motorbike sales in Aug. suffer record 22% drop on year
India new vehicle sales in Aug. down 33% on year, largest fall ever
Japan's Teijin opens resin compound plant and R&D base in Thailand
Mitsubishi Chemical to double polyester film output in Indonesia
September 10
Japan’s Onisi to open inventory clothing shop in Kuala Lumpur, its 1st outlet in SE Asia
IT gear trader Suntelephone to buy Vietnam’s Sao Nam An Trading Service
Alphagel pioneer Taica opens Marugame Udon noodle franchise shop in Phnom Penh
Chemical maker Denka to double resin output capacity for display panels in Singapore
Japanese firms in Vietnam face worst business sentiment due to poor overseas demand: SMBC poll
September 9
China cuts bank reserve requirement to boost economy, pumping 900 bil. yuan into market
Nissan mulls exiting S. Korea on slow sales amid souring relations with Japan: report
Alibaba to buy cross-border e-commerce peer Kaola, its market share in China to top 50%
Japan-led consortium opens Myanmar's 1st grain bulk cargo terminal near Yangon
Sompo Japan to open nonlife insurance unit in Myanmar in Oct. with local general insurer
Japan's Kansai Electric begins Nam Ngiep 1 hydropower plant operation in Laos
India’s Drivezy, Oyo team up to serve travelers with rooms, mobility
September 6
Japan’s Hino Motors opens repair service facility in Philippines to enhance after-sales service, nurture auto technicians
India mulls lowering goods and services tax rate on hybrid vehicles: road transport minister
Japan’s Risona Bank aims to boost SME-focused loans in SE Asia sevenfold to 100 bill. yen in 10 years
China’s automotive battery maker CATL injects A$55 mil. into Australia's Pilbara Minerals to stably source lithium
Takeda Pharmaceutical partners with 7 Thai medical bodies for rare disease research
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems to refurbish waste heat recovery boiler for copper smelter PASAR in Philippines
September 5
Japanese sake imports in Taiwan seen to grow 7% on tariff cuts
Indonesian minister prioritizes Japan for Jakarta-Surabaya rail project: report
Toyota launches Corolla Altis hybrid sedan in Thailand, 1st model under 1 mil. baht
Japan’s Kaga Electronics to open 2nd plant in Thailand to expand contract production
Samsung Electronics uses domestic hydrogen fluoride due to Japan’s export curbs
Australian economic growth in April-June at 1.4% y/y, slowest since 2009 global crisis
H.K. purchasing managers index in Aug. dips to 10-year lowest of 40.8
Japan-brand car sales in S. Korea sag 57% in Aug. due to boycott campaigns
September 4
S. Korea posts 1st-ever negative inflation rate in Aug., interest rate cut on horizon
Japan’s JR East to build, run 27 shopping malls inside Singapore’s metro stations
Kuraray to make high functional resins in Thailand with Sumitomo, PTT Global Chemical
Japan’s Super Hotel opens school in Myanmar to nurture workers at hotels in Japan
Hitachi Construction Machinery launches hydraulic oil monitoring service in SE Asia
September 3
East Kalimantan governor hints 3 candidate sites for Indonesia’s new capital
JGC of Japan picked as preferred contractor for Philippines’ Batangas LNG project
Japan trader Hanwa buys steel coil plant from Vietnam’s SMC Trading Investment
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems’ joint venture wins power facility deal in India
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank opens Sydney office to tap infrastructure financing
Ajinomoto to take over Indian biopharma joint venture Granules OmniChem
September 2
Toyota launches hybrid vehicle battery recycling in Thailand, its 1st project in SE Asia
Japan's Ferrotec Holdings to set up silicon wafer recycling unit in China
Toshiba Memory Holdings to buy solid state drive business of Taiwan's Lite-On Technology for $165 mil.
Japanese manufacturers in Thailand to raise wages 4.3% in 2019, down 0.2 percentage point from 2018: survey
Bridgestone buys Australia's car repair firm Lube Mobile: reports
Japan's accident-damaged car dealer Tau opens service garage in Philippines
Singtel investing S$45 mil ($33 mil.) to grow IT skills of employees
Malaysian central bank keeps key rate unchanged at 3%
India to spend 400 bil. rupees ($5.6 bil.) on 10-year subsidy program to push electric vehicles
AGC to launch its 1st overseas automotive display cover glass production in China in late 2021
Japan's top glassmaker AGC to close glass substrate plant in S. Korea
Honda launches 1st local emission standards-compliant scooter in India
Honda ties up with financial firm Orix to start car leasing business in India
Engineering firm Chiyoda cites AI Optimizer for boosting LNG output in Indonesia
Foxconn to shift payment to rupees in India by year-end to avoid currency risk: report
September 11
S. Korea to use $183 mil. to boost materials, parts production, cut reliance on Japan
Japan’s Cocolonet to buy 20% stake in Vietnam's Cemetery Park Investment and Management
India new motorbike sales in Aug. suffer record 22% drop on year
India new vehicle sales in Aug. down 33% on year, largest fall ever
Japan's Teijin opens resin compound plant and R&D base in Thailand
Mitsubishi Chemical to double polyester film output in Indonesia
September 10
Japan’s Onisi to open inventory clothing shop in Kuala Lumpur, its 1st outlet in SE Asia
IT gear trader Suntelephone to buy Vietnam’s Sao Nam An Trading Service
Alphagel pioneer Taica opens Marugame Udon noodle franchise shop in Phnom Penh
Chemical maker Denka to double resin output capacity for display panels in Singapore
Japanese firms in Vietnam face worst business sentiment due to poor overseas demand: SMBC poll
September 9
China cuts bank reserve requirement to boost economy, pumping 900 bil. yuan into market
Nissan mulls exiting S. Korea on slow sales amid souring relations with Japan: report
Alibaba to buy cross-border e-commerce peer Kaola, its market share in China to top 50%
Japan-led consortium opens Myanmar's 1st grain bulk cargo terminal near Yangon
Sompo Japan to open nonlife insurance unit in Myanmar in Oct. with local general insurer
Japan's Kansai Electric begins Nam Ngiep 1 hydropower plant operation in Laos
India’s Drivezy, Oyo team up to serve travelers with rooms, mobility
September 6
Japan’s Hino Motors opens repair service facility in Philippines to enhance after-sales service, nurture auto technicians
India mulls lowering goods and services tax rate on hybrid vehicles: road transport minister
Japan’s Risona Bank aims to boost SME-focused loans in SE Asia sevenfold to 100 bill. yen in 10 years
China’s automotive battery maker CATL injects A$55 mil. into Australia's Pilbara Minerals to stably source lithium
Takeda Pharmaceutical partners with 7 Thai medical bodies for rare disease research
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems to refurbish waste heat recovery boiler for copper smelter PASAR in Philippines
September 5
Japanese sake imports in Taiwan seen to grow 7% on tariff cuts
Indonesian minister prioritizes Japan for Jakarta-Surabaya rail project: report
Toyota launches Corolla Altis hybrid sedan in Thailand, 1st model under 1 mil. baht
Japan’s Kaga Electronics to open 2nd plant in Thailand to expand contract production
Samsung Electronics uses domestic hydrogen fluoride due to Japan’s export curbs
Australian economic growth in April-June at 1.4% y/y, slowest since 2009 global crisis
H.K. purchasing managers index in Aug. dips to 10-year lowest of 40.8
Japan-brand car sales in S. Korea sag 57% in Aug. due to boycott campaigns
September 4
S. Korea posts 1st-ever negative inflation rate in Aug., interest rate cut on horizon
Japan’s JR East to build, run 27 shopping malls inside Singapore’s metro stations
Kuraray to make high functional resins in Thailand with Sumitomo, PTT Global Chemical
Japan’s Super Hotel opens school in Myanmar to nurture workers at hotels in Japan
Hitachi Construction Machinery launches hydraulic oil monitoring service in SE Asia
September 3
East Kalimantan governor hints 3 candidate sites for Indonesia’s new capital
JGC of Japan picked as preferred contractor for Philippines’ Batangas LNG project
Japan trader Hanwa buys steel coil plant from Vietnam’s SMC Trading Investment
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems’ joint venture wins power facility deal in India
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank opens Sydney office to tap infrastructure financing
Ajinomoto to take over Indian biopharma joint venture Granules OmniChem
September 2
Toyota launches hybrid vehicle battery recycling in Thailand, its 1st project in SE Asia
Japan's Ferrotec Holdings to set up silicon wafer recycling unit in China
Toshiba Memory Holdings to buy solid state drive business of Taiwan's Lite-On Technology for $165 mil.
Japanese manufacturers in Thailand to raise wages 4.3% in 2019, down 0.2 percentage point from 2018: survey
Bridgestone buys Australia's car repair firm Lube Mobile: reports
Japan's accident-damaged car dealer Tau opens service garage in Philippines
S. Korea to use $183 mil. to boost materials, parts production, cut reliance on Japan
Japan's Cocolonet to buy 20% stake in Vietnam's Cemetery Park Investment and Management
India new motorbike sales in Aug. suffer record 22% drop on year
India new vehicle sales in Aug. down 33% on year, largest fall ever
Japan's Teijin opens resin compound plant and R&D base in Thailand
Mitsubishi Chemical to double polyester film output in Indonesia
Japan's Onisi to open inventory clothing shop in Kuala Lumpur, its 1st outlet in SE Asia
IT gear trader Suntelephone to buy Vietnam's Sao Nam An Trading Service
Alphagel pioneer Taica opens Marugame Udon noodle franchise shop in Phnom Penh
Chemical maker Denka to double resin output capacity for display panels in Singapore
Japanese firms in Vietnam face worst business sentiment due to poor overseas demand: SMBC poll
September 9
China cuts bank reserve requirement to boost economy, pumping 900 bil. yuan into market
Nissan mulls exiting S. Korea on slow sales amid souring relations with Japan: report
Alibaba to buy cross-border e-commerce peer Kaola, its market share in China to top 50%
Japan-led consortium opens Myanmar's 1st grain bulk cargo terminal near Yangon
Sompo Japan to open nonlife insurance unit in Myanmar in Oct. with local general insurer
Japan's Kansai Electric begins Nam Ngiep 1 hydropower plant operation in Laos
India’s Drivezy, Oyo team up to serve travelers with rooms, mobility
September 6
Japan’s Hino Motors opens repair service facility in Philippines to enhance after-sales service, nurture auto technicians
India mulls lowering goods and services tax rate on hybrid vehicles: road transport minister
Japan’s Risona Bank aims to boost SME-focused loans in SE Asia sevenfold to 100 bill. yen in 10 years
China’s automotive battery maker CATL injects A$55 mil. into Australia's Pilbara Minerals to stably source lithium
Takeda Pharmaceutical partners with 7 Thai medical bodies for rare disease research
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems to refurbish waste heat recovery boiler for copper smelter PASAR in Philippines
September 5
Japanese sake imports in Taiwan seen to grow 7% on tariff cuts
Indonesian minister prioritizes Japan for Jakarta-Surabaya rail project: report
Toyota launches Corolla Altis hybrid sedan in Thailand, 1st model under 1 mil. baht
Japan’s Kaga Electronics to open 2nd plant in Thailand to expand contract production
Samsung Electronics uses domestic hydrogen fluoride due to Japan’s export curbs
Australian economic growth in April-June at 1.4% y/y, slowest since 2009 global crisis
H.K. purchasing managers index in Aug. dips to 10-year lowest of 40.8
Japan-brand car sales in S. Korea sag 57% in Aug. due to boycott campaigns
September 4
S. Korea posts 1st-ever negative inflation rate in Aug., interest rate cut on horizon
Japan’s JR East to build, run 27 shopping malls inside Singapore’s metro stations
Kuraray to make high functional resins in Thailand with Sumitomo, PTT Global Chemical
Japan’s Super Hotel opens school in Myanmar to nurture workers at hotels in Japan
Hitachi Construction Machinery launches hydraulic oil monitoring service in SE Asia
September 3
East Kalimantan governor hints 3 candidate sites for Indonesia’s new capital
JGC of Japan picked as preferred contractor for Philippines’ Batangas LNG project
Japan trader Hanwa buys steel coil plant from Vietnam’s SMC Trading Investment
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems’ joint venture wins power facility deal in India
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank opens Sydney office to tap infrastructure financing
Ajinomoto to take over Indian biopharma joint venture Granules OmniChem
September 2
Toyota launches hybrid vehicle battery recycling in Thailand, its 1st project in SE Asia
Japan's Ferrotec Holdings to set up silicon wafer recycling unit in China
Toshiba Memory Holdings to buy solid state drive business of Taiwan's Lite-On Technology for $165 mil.
Japanese manufacturers in Thailand to raise wages 4.3% in 2019, down 0.2 percentage point from 2018: survey
Bridgestone buys Australia's car repair firm Lube Mobile: reports
Japan's accident-damaged car dealer Tau opens service garage in Philippines
China cuts bank reserve requirement to boost economy, pumping 900 bil. yuan into market
Nissan mulls exiting S. Korea on slow sales amid souring relations with Japan: report
Alibaba to buy cross-border e-commerce peer Kaola, its market share in China to top 50%
Japan-led consortium opens Myanmar's 1st grain bulk cargo terminal near Yangon
Sompo Japan to open nonlife insurance unit in Myanmar in Oct. with local general insurer
Japan's Kansai Electric begins Nam Ngiep 1 hydropower plant operation in Laos
India's Drivezy, Oyo team up to serve travelers with rooms, mobility
Japan’s Hino Motors opens repair service facility in Philippines to enhance after-sales service, nurture auto technicians
India mulls lowering goods and services tax rate on hybrid vehicles: road transport minister
Japan's Risona Bank aims to boost SME-focused loans in SE Asia sevenfold to 100 bill. yen in 10 years
China's automotive battery maker CATL injects A$55 mil. into Australia's Pilbara Minerals to stably source lithium
Takeda Pharmaceutical partners with 7 Thai medical bodies for rare disease research
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems to refurbish waste heat recovery boiler for copper smelter PASAR in Philippines
September 5
Japanese sake imports in Taiwan seen to grow 7% on tariff cuts
Indonesian minister prioritizes Japan for Jakarta-Surabaya rail project: report
Toyota launches Corolla Altis hybrid sedan in Thailand, 1st model under 1 mil. baht
Japan’s Kaga Electronics to open 2nd plant in Thailand to expand contract production
Samsung Electronics uses domestic hydrogen fluoride due to Japan’s export curbs
Australian economic growth in April-June at 1.4% y/y, slowest since 2009 global crisis
H.K. purchasing managers index in Aug. dips to 10-year lowest of 40.8
Japan-brand car sales in S. Korea sag 57% in Aug. due to boycott campaigns
September 4
S. Korea posts 1st-ever negative inflation rate in Aug., interest rate cut on horizon
Japan’s JR East to build, run 27 shopping malls inside Singapore’s metro stations
Kuraray to make high functional resins in Thailand with Sumitomo, PTT Global Chemical
Japan’s Super Hotel opens school in Myanmar to nurture workers at hotels in Japan
Hitachi Construction Machinery launches hydraulic oil monitoring service in SE Asia
September 3
East Kalimantan governor hints 3 candidate sites for Indonesia’s new capital
JGC of Japan picked as preferred contractor for Philippines’ Batangas LNG project
Japan trader Hanwa buys steel coil plant from Vietnam’s SMC Trading Investment
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems’ joint venture wins power facility deal in India
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank opens Sydney office to tap infrastructure financing
Ajinomoto to take over Indian biopharma joint venture Granules OmniChem
September 2
Toyota launches hybrid vehicle battery recycling in Thailand, its 1st project in SE Asia
Japan's Ferrotec Holdings to set up silicon wafer recycling unit in China
Toshiba Memory Holdings to buy solid state drive business of Taiwan's Lite-On Technology for $165 mil.
Japanese manufacturers in Thailand to raise wages 4.3% in 2019, down 0.2 percentage point from 2018: survey
Bridgestone buys Australia's car repair firm Lube Mobile: reports
Japan's accident-damaged car dealer Tau opens service garage in Philippines
Indonesian minister prioritizes Japan for Jakarta-Surabaya rail project: report
Toyota launches Corolla Altis hybrid sedan in Thailand, 1st model under 1 mil. baht
Japan's Kaga Electronics to open 2nd plant in Thailand to expand contract production
Samsung Electronics uses domestic hydrogen fluoride due to Japan's export curbs
Australian economic growth in April-June at 1.4% y/y, slowest since 2009 global crisis
H.K. purchasing managers index in Aug. dips to 10-year lowest of 40.8
Japan-brand car sales in S. Korea sag 57% in Aug. due to boycott campaigns
S. Korea posts 1st-ever negative inflation rate in Aug., interest rate cut on horizon
Japan's JR East to build, run 27 shopping malls inside Singapore's metro stations
Kuraray to make high functional resins in Thailand with Sumitomo, PTT Global Chemical
Japan's Super Hotel opens school in Myanmar to nurture workers at hotels in Japan
Japan's Ehime Nissan opens Myanmar unit for car repair, sheet metal making, painting
Hitachi Construction Machinery launches hydraulic oil monitoring service in SE Asia
September 3
East Kalimantan governor hints 3 candidate sites for Indonesia’s new capital
JGC of Japan picked as preferred contractor for Philippines’ Batangas LNG project
Japan trader Hanwa buys steel coil plant from Vietnam’s SMC Trading Investment
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems’ joint venture wins power facility deal in India
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank opens Sydney office to tap infrastructure financing
Ajinomoto to take over Indian biopharma joint venture Granules OmniChem
September 2
Toyota launches hybrid vehicle battery recycling in Thailand, its 1st project in SE Asia
Japan's Ferrotec Holdings to set up silicon wafer recycling unit in China
Toshiba Memory Holdings to buy solid state drive business of Taiwan's Lite-On Technology for $165 mil.
Japanese manufacturers in Thailand to raise wages 4.3% in 2019, down 0.2 percentage point from 2018: survey
Bridgestone buys Australia's car repair firm Lube Mobile: reports
Japan's accident-damaged car dealer Tau opens service garage in Philippines
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank opens Sydney office to tap infrastructure financing
Ajinomoto to take over Indian biopharma joint venture Granules OmniChem
Toyota launches hybrid vehicle battery recycling in Thailand, its 1st project in SE Asia
Japan's Ferrotec Holdings to set up silicon wafer recycling unit in China
Toshiba Memory Holdings to buy solid state drive business of Taiwan's Lite-On Technology for $165 mil.
Japanese manufacturers in Thailand to raise wages 4.3% in 2019, down 0.2 percentage point from 2018: survey
Bridgestone buys Australia's car repair firm Lube Mobile: reports
Japan's accident-damaged car dealer Tau opens service garage in Philippines