NNA Headlines
- Kyocera to build 3 more micro solar power grids in rural Myanmar
- Taiwan New Kinpo Group to ease reliance on China by doubling capacity in Thailand
- SoftBank exploring new energy storage technologies to drive green energy business
- Panasonic get Malaysia’s halal certificate for water purifiers, other apparatus
- Air conditioner maker Daikin buys Singapore’s BMS Engineering & Trading
- Nippon Express obtains medical GDP certification at India’s Hyderabad airport
- S. Korea’s LG to invest in SoftBank’s venture capital fund for AI technology
- Idemitsu Kosan sets up advanced materials manufacturing unit in Malaysia