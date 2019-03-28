NNA Global Business Travel Support Resources Indonesia 2019

Indonesia has a population of more than 260 million, and maintains a robust rate economic growth.

In 2030, it is projected to rise to be the world’s 7th largest economy, following China, the USA, India, Japan, Brazil, and Russia.

This document contains information on the major conglomerates you should know when expanding your business into Indonesia, as well as the current unicorn companies (privately held companies valued at more than $1 billion USD) to watch. There are also listings of 405 Japanese companies active in the market sorted by the areas and industrial parks in which they are located.

In addition, it concisely summarizes keywords for understanding Indonesia, such as “halal certification” and “ojek,” as well as points to consider when doing business.

This document is a useful reference not only for those visiting the country on business, but also for those who have been assigned to a post there or who are responsible for marketing.

Please take advantage of it as an information gathering tool for your company.