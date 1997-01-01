NNA recognizes the importance of protecting your privacy, and strives for handling and protecting personal information under strict control. NNA collects and records some data about our user’s browsing activities and patterns. This is cumulative data, and does not identify any individual users. Users remain unidentifiable.

About collecting personal information on NNA's website

Cookie

Cookie is information transferred from NNA's server to user's browser when visiting NNA's website. The cookie includes user ID and various setting information and is used for recognizing users, tracking access records and delivering advertisement etc.

IP address

IP address is a number unique to the users’ computer or internet service provider connected to the internet and is recorded each time users access the NNA website.

Others

When you visit NNA's website, search keywords and viewed documents may be tracked.

Your information may be associated with other information such as IP address that NNA has collected on its website if necessary, for example, at a time when your data are updated to the latest information.

The NNA website contains links to other websites, and we are not responsible for the privacy policy of other websites. We recommend that you examine the privacy policies of the other websites you visit.