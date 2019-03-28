PDF data
NNA Global Business Travel Support Resources Indonesia 2019
Indonesia has a population of more than 260 million, and maintains a robust rate of economic growth.
In 2030, it is projected to rise to be the world’s 7th largest economy, following China, the USA, India, Japan, Brazil, and Russia.
This document contains information on the major conglomerates you should know when expanding your business into Indonesia, as well as the current unicorn companies (privately held companies valued at more than $1 billion USD) to watch. There are also listings of 405 Japanese companies active in the market sorted by the areas and industrial parks in which they are located.
In addition, it concisely summarizes keywords for understanding Indonesia, such as “halal certification” and “ojek,” as well as points to consider when doing business.
This document is a useful reference not only for those visiting the country on business, but also for those who have been assigned to a post there or who are responsible for marketing.
Please take advantage of it as an information gathering tool for your company.
- • Price : ¥50,000+tax
- • A4 size (PDF)
- • Publisher : NNA Japan Co., Ltd.
- • Publication Date : March 28, 2019
We begin compiling the report following receipt of the request form, so we will require approximately 20 business days to complete the work. Thank you for your understanding. Once the work is completed, we will send you the email necessary for payment by credit card. Following confirmation of payment, you will receive an email with a link to download the report.
Main Contents
1. Indonesia Overview
- 1) Essential Information
- 2) Political System and State of Internal Affairs
- 3) Brief History
- 4) Economic Indicators
- 5) Economic Policy
2. Market Overview
- 1) Current and Projected Population/GDP
- 2) Noteworthy Industries and Business
- 3) Market Projections
- [1] 2020
- [2] 2025
- [3] 2030
3. Business Overview
- 1) 15 Major Domestic Companies
- [1] Major Conglomerates
- ① Djarum Group (Hartono Family)
- ② Salim Group
- ③ Sinar Mas Group
- ④ Gudang Garam Group
- ⑤ CT Corp Group
- ⑥ Indorama Group
- ⑦ Triputra Group
- ⑧ Mayapada Group
- ⑨ Bakrie Group
- ⑩ Wings Group
- ⑪ Nursalim Group
- ⑫ Lippo Group
- ⑬ Saratoga Group
- ⑭ Astra International
- ⑮ Rajawali Group
- [2] Noteworthy Startups
- ① Go-Jek
- ② Tokopedia
- ③ Bukalapak
- ④ Traveloka
- [Common Items]
- • Company Name
- • Representative Name
- • Year Established
- • Business Activities
- • Capital Stock *1
- • Sales (2017) *1
- • Major Group Companies
- • Major Foreign Affiliates
- • Remarks
- [1] Major Conglomerates
- 2) 42 Major Industry Groups and Associations
- 3) 33 Main Non-Japanese Foreign Manufacturers
- 4) Trends for 50 Foreign Companies
4. Points to Consider During Your Stay
- 1) Airports
- 2) Business
- 3) Daily Life
5. Quick Reference
- 1) Keywords for Understanding Indonesia
- 2) Survival Conversation
- 3) Telecommunications Carriers
- 4) Useful Apps
- 5) Recommended Souvenirs
- 6) Community Information
6. List of Japanese Companies Active in the Market
- 1) Major Industrial Parks
- 2) Company Data Sorted by Area - 405 Companies
- ① Kabil Industrial Estate
- ② Medan Star Industrial Estate
- ③ Manis Industrial Estate
- ④ Krakatau Industrial Estate-Cilegon
- ⑤ Modern Cikande Industrial Estate
- ⑥ Pasuruan Industrial Estate Rembang
- ⑦ Karawang International Industrial City
- ⑧ MITRA (Kawasan Industry Mitrakarawan)
- ⑨ Kota Bukit Indah (Indo Taisei) Industrial City
- ⑩ Suryacipta City of Industry
- ⑪ Bekasi International Industrial Estate
- ⑫ Delta Silicon Industrial Park
- ⑬ GIIC Industrial Centerv⑭ East Jakarta Industrial Park
- ⑮ Jababeka Industrial Estate
- ⑯ Menara Permai Industrial Estate
- ⑰ Gobel Industrial Estate
- ⑱ MM2100 Industrial Park
- ⑲ Jakarta
- ⑳ Bali
- ㉑ Sulawesi
- [Common Items]
- • Industry
- • Local Subsidiary or Partially-Owned Company Name
- • Area of Country
- • Capital Stock *1
- • Business Activities
- • Year Established
- • Remarks
*1 Some data may not be applicable depending on the company.
*2 Transfer of the document data and the unauthorized reproduction or resale thereof are strictly prohibited.
*3 We may decline purchases of reports based on the nature of a customer’s business activities. Thank you for your understanding.