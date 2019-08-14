Vietnam News Agency
-
Thai government rolls out 4.76-billion-USD stimulus2019/11/28 9:41BANGKOK, VNA – The government of Thailand has rolled out further stimulus measures intended to inject about 144 billion baht (4.76 billion USD) into the economy to boost full-year economic growth to 2.8 percent.
-
Vietnam, RoK agree to bolster economic, trade, investment ties2019/11/28 9:27BUSAN, VNA – Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh and his Korean counterpart Sung Yun-mo have discussed measures to further bolster economic, trade and investment partnership between the two countries.
-
Thailand to launch 5G service at international airports next year2019/11/27 19:04BANGKOK, VNA - Commercial 5G wireless broadband service will be launched at Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports by May 2020 as the first sites for ultra-fast wireless internet adoption in the country.
-
Ford Vietnam expands factory in Hai Duong province2019/11/27 9:30HANOI, VNA - Ford Vietnam will invest an additional 1.9 trillion VND (82 million USD) in expanding its automobile assembly and production factory in the northern province of Hai Duong.
-
RoK, Philippines agree to make efforts for FTA deal2019/11/26 12:41HANOI, VNA - The leaders of the Republic of Korea (RoK) and the Philippines agreed on November 25 to make joint efforts to reach a deal in their free trade negotiations within next year.
-
Indonesia lowers 2019 credit growth target2019/11/25 16:45JAKARTA, VNA - The Indonesian Financial Services Authority (FSA) has revised the credit growth in 2019 down to the range 8-10 percent from the range of 12-14 percent it forecast in the middle of the year.
-
Central bank to lower foreign ownership in payment intermediaries2019/11/25 16:12HANOI, VNS/VNA - The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) plans to lower the foreign ownership rate in the payment intermediary service sector to 49 percent instead of leaving it unrestricted to avoid manipulation by foreign investors in the field.
-
Indonesia calls for investment in toll highway projects2019/11/25 11:59JAKARTA, VNA - The Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) of Indonesia has called for investment in the construction of four toll highway projects along 424.27 kilometres worth 112.96 trillion Rp (8.06 billion USD).
-
Thailand plans fresh economic measures to boost GDP growth2019/11/25 11:54BANGKOK, VNA - Thailand’s economic ministers have agreed that fresh economic stimulus measures are vital to help boost full-year economic growth to more than 2.6 percent, according to local media.
-
Indonesia targets 5.6 percent economic growth in 20202019/11/22 17:17JAKARTA, VNA - The Indonesian government has set an economic growth target of 5.6 percent in 2020, up from the 5.3 percent targeted this year, said Coordinating Minister for the Economy Airlangga Hartarto.
-
Deputy PM lauds Irish company’s investment in wind power2019/11/22 12:54HANOI, VNA - Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has highly appreciated Ireland-based Mainstream Renewable Power’s interest in renewable energy in Vietnam, especially its investment in an offshore wind farm in the southern province of Soc Trang.
-
China inks import contracts worth 2.5 billion USD with Indonesia2019/11/21 18:13JAKARTA, VNA - Chinese businesses have signed contracts of imports worth 35.1 trillion Rp (2.5 billion USD) with their Indonesian counterparts.
-
Philippine President orders suspension of rice imports2019/11/21 18:01HANOI, VNA – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered a halt in rice imports after prices of the staple fell more than a fifth during the last nine months, hurting millions of local famers.
-
Indian tech giant eyes Hung Yen2019/11/20 17:28HANOI, VNA - Hindustan Computers Limited (HCL) has confirmed their intention to invest in a mega project in the northern province of Hung Yen.
-
Isuzu Indonesia to export products to Southeast Asia next year2019/11/20 9:41JAKARTA, VNA - Indonesia’s joint venture automobile and commercial vehicle manufacturer, PT Isuzu Astra Motor Indonesia, is ready to export its products to the Southeast Asian market from early 2020 following its successful sale in the domestic market.
-
MoF to give tax incentives to automobile manufacturers, electric car imports2019/11/18 17:14HANOI, VNS/VNA - Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has instructed the Ministry of Finance (MoF) to look at taxes and fees related to automobile manufacturing and assembly in order to help the sector grow.
-
Indonesia targets to attract 13 billion USD to bauxite processing2019/11/18 12:51JAKARTA, VNA - Indonesia, having the sixth-largest bauxite reserves in the world, sees the potential of bauxite downstream could reach 13 billion USD next year from the current 9 billion USD.
-
Thailand to launch tax refund app to boost tourism spending2019/11/18 12:40BANGKOK, NNT/VNA - Thai Minister of Finance Uttama Savanayana has announced that the government plans to launch a tax refund mobile application by the end of this month in a bid to increase tourism spending.
-
ASEAN, Japan step up transport cooperation2019/11/18 11:37HANOI, VNA - ASEAN and Japan agreed to enhance transport cooperation towards environmental sustainability at the 17th ASEAN-Japan Transport Ministers Meeting, which was held in Hanoi on November 15 as part of the 25th ASEAN Transport Ministers’ Meeting (ATM 25).
-
Malaysia’s economic growth slows down in Q32019/11/18 9:34KUALA LUMPUR, VNA – Malaysia recorded a 4.4-percent expansion in its gross domestic product (GDP) in the third quarter of 2019, compared to 4.9 percent in Q2.
-
Cambodia, China to discuss feasibility of bilateral FTA2019/11/18 9:29PHNOM PENH, VNA – Cambodia and China will hold the first official consultation on the feasibility of a bilateral free trade agreement (FTA) on December 3 in Beijing, revealed the Chinese Embassy in Phnom Penh.
-
Singapore to apply AI technology at all immigration checkpoints2019/11/15 9:36SINGAPORE, VNA – Security clearance at all immigration checkpoints in Singapore will be fully automated with fingerprint, facial and iris scans by 2025, Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said on November 13.
-
Vietnam leads Southeast Asia in salary growth2019/11/14 11:36BANGKOK, VNA - Vietnam leads Southeast Asia in terms of salary growth with a 5.1 percent increase expected in 2020, according to a report by ECA International.
-
Thailand to build first floating storage regasification unit2019/11/14 11:18BANGKOK , VNA - The state-run Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat) is preparing to develop the country’s first floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) worth 24.5 billion baht (807.8 million USD) to support its business plan to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) from 2020.
-
Thailand promotes use of biofuel to support agriculture2019/11/13 12:14BANGKOK, VNA - The Energy Ministry of Thailand has set a time frame to transition to gasohol E20 as the primary petrol grade by early next year to boost the value of commodity crops used in biofuel production.
-
Cambodia’s Phnom Penh braces for power shortage2019/11/11 17:22PHNOM PENH, VNA - Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has urged residents and businesses in Phnom Penh to be prepared for electricity shortages which could occur in this year’s dry season if water levels at hydropower dams run low.
-
PetroVietnam exceeds targets two months before year-end2019/11/11 14:31HANOI, VNA - The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) has exceeded its set yearly targets in terms of revenue, profit and state budget contribution two months before the year-end.
-
EU-Singapore trade deal to take effect on November 212019/11/11 10:51HANOI, VNA - A trade deal between the European Union (EU) and Singapore will go into effect on November 21, President of the European Commission (EC) Jean-Claude Juncker has announced.
-
Cambodia launches five-year development plan2019/11/8 17:31PHNOM PENH, VNA - Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on November 7 launched a national strategic development plan for 2019-2023 with a budget of 60 billion USD.
-
Philippine economy sees higher expansion in Q32019/11/8 15:31HANOI, VNA - After two quarters of deceleration, the Philippine economy expanded 6.2 percent in the third quarter of 2019, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).
-
Foreign insurers eye promising Vietnamese market2019/11/8 11:35HANOI, VNS/VNA - Growing demand for health care and disease prevention in Vietnam offers great opportunities for life insurers, especially foreign firms, to develop.
-
Majority of Hong Kong firms choose Vietnam as first destination in Southeast Asia2019/11/7 11:14HONG KONG, VNA – More than 70 percent of businesses from Hong Kong (China) have selected Vietnam as the first destination in the Southeast Asian region to open factories, according to a recent survey by Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC).
-
Bank of Thailand cuts interest rate to record low2019/11/7 9:25BANGKOK, VNA – The Bank of Thailand (BoT) on November 6 cut its benchmark interest rate for the second time in three months to a record low of 1.25 percent.
-
RCEP signing postponed to 20202019/11/6 12:36HANOI, VNA - Leaders of 16 Asia-Pacific countries, including Japan, China, and India, on November 4 issued a joint statement on the postponing of the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) to 2020 instead of 2019 as scheduled.
-
ASEAN attracts record FDI inflow in 20182019/11/5 14:54JAKARTA, VNA – The flow of foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has gone up for the third consecutive year, breaking a record 155 billion USD set in 2018 following 147 billion USD in 2017.
-
Singapore wants to connect power network with neighbouring countries2019/11/5 11:19SINGAPORE, VNA – Wong Kim Yin, CEO of SP Group, a state-owned power grid operator of Singapore, has said his group wants to build more connections to neighbouring countries to tap their greater potential for renewable energy.
-
Food and beverage to drive retail property market in HCM City2019/10/31 12:31HO CHI MINH CITY, VNS/VNA – Food and beverage and fashion and lifestyle will continue to drive demand in Ho Chi Minh City’s retail property market, according to real estate consultancies.
-
Thailand acts to soften impact of US suspension of trade benefits2019/10/30 9:28BANGKOK, VNA – Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce has announced that it will adopt seven measures to soften the impact of the US suspension of trade benefits for the Southeast Asian country.
-
Singapore plans to step up solar energy production2019/10/30 9:14SINGAPORE, VNA – Singapore has set a target of stepping up its solar capacity by more than seven times from the current level, and increasing the current output of 260 megawatt-peak (MWp) to 2 gigawatt-peak (GWp) by 2030.
-
Anti-dumping duties on steel products extended for 5 more years2019/10/29 11:28HANOI, VNA – The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has decided to extend the anti-dumping duties on cold-rolled stainless steel products originated from China, Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan (China) for an additional five years, starting from October 26.
-
Indonesian retailers interested in Vietnamese market2019/10/29 11:22HANOI, VNA – Most of the modern retailers from Indonesia, who are engaged in minimarkets and convenience stores, have expressed their interest in expanding business in Vietnam, according to Chairman of the Indonesian Retailers Association (Aprindo) Roy Nicholas Mandey.
-
Toyota to produce electric vehicles in Indonesia2019/10/29 9:40JAKARTA, VNA - PT Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indonesia (TMMIN) is ready to start battery electric vehicle (BEV) production at its factory located in Karawang, West Java, though its type had yet to be made public, Indonesia’s Antara News Agency reported.
-
Philippines raises alert following IS leader Al-Baghdadi’s death2019/10/29 9:34HANOI, VNA - Philippine security forces are on high alert against possible retaliatory attacks by Islamic State-inspired terror groups in the Philippines following IS leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi’s death, said a military spokesman.
-
EVFTA to bring logistics firms both opportunities and challenges2019/10/28 17:07HO CHI MINH CITY, VNS/VNA - Vietnamese logistics companies need to improve their competitiveness to stay afloat when the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) comes into effect, experts have said.
-
US suspends duty-free treatment of Thai products2019/10/28 12:36BANGKOK, VNA - The US has suspended duty-free treatment of certain Thai products amid the two countries’ tension on Thailand’s ban of three toxic agricultural chemicals.
-
China to import more rice from Cambodia2019/10/25 11:29PHNOM PENH, VNA -Chinese authorities have agreed to speed up the review of applications of 40 Cambodian firms that want to export rice to the Chinese market, according to local media.
-
Thailand takes additional economic stimulus package2019/10/25 11:12BANGKOK, VNA - The Thai cabinet has approved an additional stimulus package valued at 5.8 billion baht (191 million USD) with a hope of boosting the economy to close to the country’s target of 3 percent.
-
Indonesia: state-run electricity provider signs deal to build charging stations for electric vehicles2019/10/25 9:17
-
Domestic automobile industry in need of policies to raise competitiveness2019/10/24 11:27HANOI, VNA - Vietnam needs to issue special policies for the automobile industry to catch up with other countries in the ASEAN region, said experts at a conference held in Hanoi on October 22.
-
Thailand likely to miss this year’s rice export target2019/10/24 11:02BANGKOK, VNA – Thailand’s rice exports are forecast at 8 – 8.1 million tonnes in 2019, compared to the target of 9 million tonnes.
-
Indonesia introduces new rules to curb illegal smartphone imports2019/10/21 17:31JAKARTA, VNA - Indonesia has issued a new regulation requiring all smartphones stamped with a unique international mobile equipment identity (IMEI) to be registered on the government database in an attempt to curb illegal smartphone imports.
-
Singapore tops Asia in IP rights protection2019/10/21 12:19SINGAPORE, VNA - Singapore has again topped Asia in terms of intellectual property rights protection since 2015, according to the annual report by the US-based Property Rights Alliance.
-
Japan helps Vietnam improve control of food safety2019/10/21 12:07HANOI, VNA - The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) signed a grant agreement with Vietnam on October 17 to provide over 1.2 billion JPY (over 11 million USD) for a project to enhance laboratory capacity of the Reference Testing and Agrifood Quality Consultancy (RETAQ) Centre, helping Vietnam better ensure safety of agricultural and fishery products as food.
-
Indonesia plans to impose temporary duties on imported textile products2019/10/18 17:32JAKARTA, VNA - The Indonesian government is mulling a plan to impose temporary additional duties on imports of textiles and textile products (TPT) as a safeguard measure to protect the domestic upstream industry from a recent surge in imports.
-
Cambodia: Investments poured into construction sector increase2019/10/17 17:28HANOI, VNA - Cambodia’s construction attracted a total investment of 6.49 billion USD in the first nine months of 2019, up 34.7 percent from 4.82 billion USD over the same period last year, said the Ministry of Land Management, Urban Planning and Construction (MLMUPC).
-
Textile industry hit by on-going trade war2019/10/16 9:07HANOI, VNS/VNA – Vietnam’s textile industry faces many difficulties with both export and production on the decrease due to effects of an intensified China-US trade war, said industry experts.
-
Indonesia arrests 22 terror suspects after minister attacked2019/10/16 9:04HANOI, VNA – Indonesian police on October 14 arrested 22 suspected terrorists with links to self-proclaimed Islamic State (IS) following the stabbing of the country’s Chief Security Minister Wiranto in Banten province last week.
-
Thailand’s baht hits 6-year high2019/10/11 9:25BANGKOK, VNA – Thailand’s currency has surged in value to a 6-year high of 30.33 baht per US dollar at the end of October 9.
-
Indonesian builds strategic measures to accelerate Fourth Industrial Revolution2019/10/10 16:48JAKARTA, VNA – The Indonesian Industry Ministry is drawing up strategic steps to speed up transformation toward the Fourth Industrial Revolution in the manufacturing sector, Antara News reported.
-
HCM City receives 3.8 billion USD in remittances2019/10/10 16:15HO CHI MINH CITY, VNA – Remittance flows into Ho Chi Minh City in the first nine months of the year were estimated at around 3.8 billion USD, a year-on-year increase of 7 percent.
-
Japanese firms increase investment in Vietnam’s agriculture2019/10/9 11:23HANOI, VNA - Up to 70 percent of Japanese businesses want to expand investment in Vietnam, especially in agriculture, a recent survey conducted by the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) showed.
-
Indonesia’s digital economy to hit 40 billion USD by year-end2019/10/9 11:11JAKARTA, VNA - Indonesia’s digital economy is forecast to reach 40 billion USD by the end of the year, according to the e-Conomy Southeast Asia (SEA) 2019 report compiled by Google, Temasek and Bain & Company.
-
Thai government approves 106 billion USD for 2020 fiscal year2019/10/9 10:58BANGKOK, VNA - Thailand’s Cabinet on October 7 approved a budget of 3.2 trillion THB (106 billion USD) for the 2020 fiscal year to bolster the country’s sluggish economy.
-
Thailand to cut tariffs on branded products to boost tourism development2019/10/8 11:21BANGKOK, VNA – Thai Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has said the ministry is pushing for cuts in tariffs on branded products to foster tourism sector – a key economic sector of the country.
-
Shrimp breeders expand production, seek to join global supply chains2019/10/8 11:07HO CHI MINH CITY, VNS/VNA - Local shrimp-breeding enterprises have mobilised investment from various sources to expand production in an aim to attract partners from shrimp supply chains from around the world.
-
Myanmar draws over 4.15 bln USD of foreign investment last fiscal year2019/10/7 9:30HANOI, VNA – Myanmar attracted more than 4.15 billion USD of foreign investment in the fiscal year 2018-2019 that ended in September.
-
PM gives greenlight to investment in Hai Phong container terminals2019/10/4 16:25HAI PHONG,VNA - Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved in principle the Hai Phong Port JSC’s plan to invest in the construction of container terminals 3 and 4 at Lach Huyen Port, Hai Phong city.
-
Japan helps Cambodia to develop sewage system2019/10/4 16:16PHNOM PENH,VNA - Japan has pledged to provide a non-refundable aid package worth 2.77 billion JPY (over 25 million USD) to help Cambodia develop a sewage system in Phnom Penh.
-
Malaysia proposes 20 million USD fine on Grab for abusive practices2019/10/4 11:15KUALA LUMPUR,VNA - The Malaysia Competition Commission (MyCC) has proposed a fine of over 86 million ringgit (20.5 million USD) on ride-hailing firm Grab for violating competition law by imposing restrictive clauses on its drivers.
-
Vietnam’s retail sales rise on strong consumer demand2019/10/4 10:48HANOI,VNA - Vietnam’s total revenue from retail trade and services in the first nine months of this year reached 3.6 quadrillion VND (around 155.3 billion USD), 11.6 percent over the same period last year.
-
Vietnam’s insurance sector catches foreign attention2019/10/1 11:14HANOI, VNS/VNA - The Vietnamese insurance market is heating up with many high-value bancassurance deals and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) unveiled recently.
-
New firms’ registered capital up 34 percent in nine months2019/9/30 12:24HANOI,VNA - Close to 102,300 new enterprises were established in the first nine months of this year with a combined registered capital exceeding 1.29 quadrillion VND (55.47 billion USD), up 5.9 percent and 34 percent, respectively, from a year ago.
-
Malaysia, Indonesia sign 2-billion-USD currency swap deal2019/9/30 9:26HANOI, VNA – The central banks of Malaysia and Indonesia on September 27 signed a currency swap agreement, which allows the exchange of local currencies between the central banks of up to 2 billion USD.
-
Thailand continues revising down growth forecast for 20192019/9/27 11:45BANGKOK,VNA - Thailand’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has reduced its economic growth forecast for the country from 3.3 percent to 2.8 percent in 2019 and from 3.7 percent to 3.3 percent in the next year.
-
Domestic consumption helps Indonesia’s economy maintain growth: ADB2019/9/27 11:41JAKARTA,VNA - Indonesia’s economy is expected to maintain a healthy growth rate in 2019 and 2020 on the back of continued strong domestic consumption, according to the Asian Development Bank (ADB).
-
Vietnam’s economy remains resilient: ADB2019/9/26 12:16HANOI, VNA – The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has predicted that Vietnam’s economy will maintain healthy growth in 2019 and 2020 at 6.8 percent and 6.7 percent, respectively, after growing robustly at 7.1 percent last year.
-
Thailand, European Union to resume FTA talks2019/9/25 11:53BANGKOK,VNA - Thailand’s Commerce Ministry has said it is ready to revise long-delayed free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations with the European Union (EU) and has scheduled public hearings nationwide before proceeding with proposals of the talks for cabinet approval by November.
-
Vietnam, Singapore companies to jointly develop rooftop solar power2019/9/25 11:11BINH DUONG,VNA - The Becamex IDC company, the Vietnam – Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP), and Sembcorp Smart Energy Solutions Vietnam signed a contract on solar power development in the southern province of Binh Duong on September 24.
-
Indonesia calls for RoK’s investment in battery industry2019/9/24 14:34JAKARTA, VNA - The Indonesian Government is calling on enterprises of the Republic of Korea (RoK) to invest in the battery industry for electric vehicles in the country, just weeks after Jakarta announced a ban on the export of nickel ore to develop its domestic processing industry.
-
Fuji Electric Industry plant becomes operational in Ha Nam2019/9/20 11:04HA NAM,VNA- Japanese-invested Fuji Electric Industry Vietnam factory was inaugurated at Dong Van III industrial park in Duy Tien district, the northern province of Ha Nam, on September 19.
-
Indonesia continues sending back plastic waste to Australia2019/9/20 10:21SYDNEY, VNA - Indonesia has announced it will send 100 containers of contaminated plastic waste back to Australia to make it clear the country does not wish to become a “dumping ground”.
-
Vietnamese companies among ten most visited e-commerce sites in SEA2019/9/19 11:22HANOI, VNS/VNA - Five Vietnamese e-commerce platforms were named among ten most visited sites in Southeast Asia in the first half of this year.
-
World Bank: Indonesia’s economy is facing numerous challenges2019/9/18 11:05JAKARTA,VNA - Indonesia’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth could slow to 4.9 percent in 2020 and 4.6 percent in 2022 amid intensifying risks such as the escalating trade tension between China and the US, according to the World Bank.
-
VietinBank inaugurates headquarters in Laos2019/9/18 11:01VIENTIANE, VNA - Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (VietinBank) on September 17 inaugurated the headquarters in Vientiane of its affiliate VietinBank Laos.
-
“Made-in-Vietnam” social network Lotus makes debut2019/9/17 16:04HANOI, VNA – “Made-in-Vietnam” social network Lotus revealed its plan to attract 60 million users in Vietnam during its official launch in Hanoi on September 16.
-
Construction firms optimistic about business performance in Q32019/9/17 15:54HANOI, VNA – About 22.7 percent of construction firms said they performed better in Quarter 3 while 40.9 percent said their business remained stable, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).
-
Experts upbeat about Vietnam’s consumption outlook2019/9/13 11:31HANOI, VNA - Vietnam’s private consumption growth will remain strong, supported by improvements in the labour market as youth unemployment falls, minimum wages grow and lower inﬂation levels prevail, experts forecast.
-
Thailand works to speed up RCEP talks2019/9/13 11:02BANGKOK, VNA - Thailand will hold bilateral negotiations with Japan, New Zealand and India in an attempt to finish talks on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) by November.
-
Vietnam posts trade surplus with other CPTPP members2019/9/12 9:54HANOI, VNA - Vietnam recorded a trade surplus of over 1 billion USD with the 10 other members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) in the seven months since the deal took effect in the country in January, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.
-
ASEAN, India review free trade agreement on goods2019/9/11 16:55NEW DELHI,VNA - The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and India have agreed to review their free trade agreement (FTA) signed in 2009 to make it more business-friendly and boost bilateral economic ties.
-
Gov’t to loosen conditions for auto imports2019/9/10 11:39HANOI, VNA - The Government will soon issue a revision to Decree 116/2017 on the conditions for production, assembly, import and business of automobile warranty and maintenance services, removing a number of regulations relevant to auto imports.
-
Many foreign companies move factories to Vietnam: Savills2019/9/9 8:32HO CHI MINH CITY, VNS/VNA - Many companies are moving their factories from other countries to Vietnam, showing the potential for strong development of industrial real estate, according to Savills Vietnam.
-
Indonesia plans to reduce corporate income tax2019/9/6 10:35JAKARTA, VNA - The Indonesian government plans to gradually lower corporate income tax to attract more investment and boost the country’s cooling economic growth.
-
Korean Air expands coverage in Southeast Asia, South Africa2019/9/5 15:10SEOUL, VNA - Korean Air Lines Co., the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s largest carrier, said on September 4 that it has expanded cargo flights to Southeast Asia and South America to cope with the global economic slowdown prompted by the US-China trade tensions.
-
Nestle Vietnam doubles production in Hung Yen2019/9/5 10:35HUNG YEN, VNA - Nestle Vietnam launched the second stage of its Nestle Bong Sen plant at Thang Long II urban area, the northern province of Hung Yen, on September 4.
-
Vietnam’s economy maintains growth amid global economic challenges2019/9/4 15:58HANOI, VNA - Vietnam’s economy maintained growth across sectors, especially tourism, in the first eight months of 2019 despite global economic challenges and escalating trade tensions, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said at a cabinet meeting in Hanoi on September 4.
-
Singapore’s hotel occupancy rates reach highest levels over decade2019/9/4 14:27SINGAPORE, VNA, – Singapore’s hotel occupancy rates have climbed to the highest levels in over a decade as travellers and business events switched from Hong Kong, where pro-democracy protests have slammed tourist numbers and wide business sentiment, Reuters reported.
-
Indonesia offers tax incentives to oil, gas industry2019/9/4 10:59JAKARTA, VNA - The Indonesian Government has announced several tax incentives for oil and gas industry given the contracted exploitation in the country.
-
Malaysia aims for 20 percent renewable energy use by 20252019/9/4 10:53KUALA LUMPUR, VNA - Malaysia now needs investments worth 33 billion MYR (over 7.8 billion USD) in order to achieve its target of 20 percent electricity generation from renewable energy sources by 2025, said a local official.
-
AEON highly values Vietnamese market’s potential2019/9/2 13:01TOKYO, VNA - Executives of Japanese retail giant AEON Co. Ltd. highly evaluated the Vietnamese market’s potential and stressed the necessity to focus on the market during a board meeting in Ho Chi Minh City on August 30.
-
Asian Economic Forum focuses on competitiveness, productivity2019/8/30 10:29SINGAPORE, VNA - The Asian Economic Forum 2019 opened in Singapore on August 29 with the participation of more than 150 experts, scholars and representatives from 10 ASEAN member countries and other nations.
-
Thailand to spend over 1 bln USD on rice, oil palm price guarantees2019/8/29 10:13BANGKOK, VNA - The Thai Government has approved a package worth 34.8 billion baht (over 1 billion USD) to ensure rice and oil palm prices at suitable levels for farmers.
-
US-China trade war brings more challenges than opportunities2019/8/29 10:05HO CHI MINH CITY, VNS/VNA - Many Vietnamese enterprises are keeping a close eye on the escalating US-China trade war and have said the challenges from it outnumber the opportunities for them.
-
Vietnam vibrant with merger and acquisition activities2019/8/27 17:38HANOI, VNA - The merger and acquisition (M&A) scene in Vietnam has become increasingly active with more domestic firms setting up ties with global partners so their brands can reach global customers and develop domestically.
-
Indonesian President announces site of new capital2019/8/27 12:45
-
Mekong Delta needs logistics investment: officials2019/8/27 10:19HANOI, VNS/VNA - A trade representative has called for the construction of more deep-water ports in the Mekong River Delta to save money and time for seafood exporters.
-
Thailand mulls new packages for foreign investors hit by trade war2019/8/26 11:33BANGKOK, VNA - The Thai Government has ordered the Board of Investment (BoI) to devise a relocation package for foreign investors wishing to shift from China to Thailand as a result of the US-China trade dispute.
-
Imports stuck at border gates due to new Chinese rules2019/8/23 18:51LANG SON, VNS/VNA - China’s sudden application of the new C/O (certificate of origin) form E has left lots of goods imported from China stuck at northern Lang Son province’s border gates since August 20, according to the Lang Son Customs Department.
-
Thailand to build first bio-refinery in Southeast Asia2019/8/23 10:54BANGKOK, VNA - The National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) of Thailand will invest over 110 million USD in a pilot bio-refinery project in the Eastern Economic Corridor of Innovation (ECCi).
-
Indonesian minister confirms location of new capital2019/8/23 10:49HANOI, VNA - Indonesian Minister of Agriculture and Land Planning Sofyan Djalil was cited by local media as saying on August 22 that the country’s new capital would be built in East Kalimantan province on Borneo island.
-
Thai plastic maker commits $1.5 billion to recycling2019/8/22 10:45BANGKOK, VNA - Thai chemicals company Indorama Ventures on August 21 announced its commitment to investing 1.5 billion USD in recycling as authorities are encouraging more recycling and consumers become more aware of the environmental impact of single-use plastic.
-
Newest airline to take flights from July 20202019/8/22 10:42HANOI, VNA - Vinpearl Air of the private conglomerate Vingroup will begin domestic and international flights from July 2020 with a fleet of six aircraft, according to Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) Dinh Viet Thang.
-
Chinese firm to invest in 2 billion USD factory in Thanh Hoa2019/8/20 17:27HANOI, VNS/VNA - Chinese steel firm Mintal Group Co. Ltd has expressed a desire to build a 2 billion USD Ferocrom, stainless steel and non-ferrous metal factory in central Thanh Hoa province’s Nghi Son economic zone.
-
Singapore plans to raise retirement age2019/8/20 9:36Singapore, VNA - Singapore will gradually raise retirement age by three years to 65, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on August 18 in his speech on the country’s National Day.
-
FTAs help Thailand’s international trade reach 140 billion USD in H12019/8/19 16:00BANGKOK, VNA - Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) between Thailand and 17 partner countries have helped international trade value in the first half of this year to reach 140 billion USD, with ASEAN remaining the top trading partner.
-
Philippines earns 4.67 billion USD from tourism in H12019/8/19 15:52HANOI, VNA – The tourism industry of the Philippines grossed some 245 billion pesos (roughly 4.67 billion USD) in receipts from international visitors during the first six months of 2019, according to the country’s Department of Tourism (DOT).
-
Real estate M & A attractive to investors2019/8/16 9:10
-
Logistics market sees wave of investment from Japan, RoK2019/8/15 11:09HANOI, VNA - The logistics market has become more vibrant in recent times with large merger and acquisition (M&A) deals between Vietnamese businesses and foreign investors who have strong financial and technological potential, especially those from Japan and the Republic of Korea.
-
Post-merger stock exchange headquarters in Hanoi2019/8/14 17:29HANOI, VNS/VNA - The two national stock exchanges will be merged into one single stock exchange and named the Vietnam Stock Exchange which will be headquartered in Hanoi.