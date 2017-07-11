Vietnam
Japan sweets maker Matsuo to build 1st overseas plant in Vietnam2019/11/22 15:28
Itochu Enex to offer car washing in Vietnam in 2020 as it expands overseas2019/11/21 14:31HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA – Japanese energy service firm Itochu Enex Co. will launch car washing facilities in large commercial buildings in Vietnam starting from April next year as part of its expansion plan in Southeast Asia.
Asahi Kasei taps airbags sewing, opening plant near Hanoi2019/11/15 16:41HANOI, NNA – Asahi Kasei Corp., Japan’s diversified business group from textile, industrial materials to healthcare, is tapping an airbag sewing operation by opening a plant near the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi to supply car safety products globally.
Toyoda Gosei to bolster airbag output in Vietnam2019/11/15 14:34HANOI, NNA - Japanese auto parts maker Toyoda Gosei Co. will ramp up airbag production capacity in Vietnam by 50 percent to 25 million units annually over the next four years to meet global demand.
Japan’s Matsumotokiyoshi to form joint venture with Vietnam’s Lotus in Feb.2019/11/14 16:52HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Drug store operator Matsumotokiyoshi Holdings Co. plans to form a joint venture with Lotus Food Group Joint Stock Co. in mid-February in a bid to accelerate its store network operations outside Japan.
G-Factory opening Japanese eel rice eatery in Vietnam’s HCM city2019/11/8 15:09HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA – Japan’s dining operator and consulting firm G-Factory Co. is opening a Japanese eel rice restaurant in Ho Chi Minh City this month as it continues to expand its overseas business.
Japan’s Mos Food to open hamburger outlet in Vietnam in 20202019/11/8 15:04
Tokyu starts realty management business in Vietnam2019/10/30 16:21
Japanese retail giant Aeon Mall to open 5th store in Vietnam in late Nov.2019/10/29 17:59
Shizen Energy signs deal with Halcom Vietnam to join wind farm project2019/10/25 18:28HANOI, NNA - Japanese renewable energy developer Shizen Energy Inc. will provide investment and technical support for a wind farm project in Vietnam in partnership with Vietnamese investment and consultancy firm Halcom Vietnam JSC.
Meiko Electronics to set up Vietnam venture with Shanghai Longcheer Technology2019/10/24 16:29HANOI, NNA - Meiko Electronics Co., a major Japanese manufacturer of printed circuit boards, will establish a joint venture in Vietnam with Shanghai Longcheer Technology Co. of China to assemble electronic devices.
Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup to launch electric vehicles in early 20202019/10/24 14:48
Japanese apparel chain Uniqlo to open 1st Vietnamese outlet this year2019/10/21 15:51
Mos Food hamburger chain to train over 350 Vietnamese to address labor crunch in Japan2019/10/16 15:17HANOI, NNA - Japanese hamburger chain operator Mos Food Services Inc. will hire more than 350 Vietnamese employees over four years starting in 2020 through a training program aimed at helping them obtain Japanese incentive visas for skilled foreign workers.
Kiraboshi Bank opens consulting unit in Vietnam to serve small, midsize firms2019/10/15 19:29
Panasonic to build factory in Vietnam for ceiling, ventilation fans2019/10/15 17:53
Trading house Sumitomo to develop $4.2 bil. smart city in Hanoi with local BRG Group2019/10/7 15:59
Four VinSmart phones rolled out in Russia2019/10/4 17:24HANOI,VNA - Four smartphones produced by VinSmart, a subsidiary of Vietnamese property and retail conglomerate Vingroup, have officially hit stores in Russia.
Japan’s Aica Kogyo to buy 2 Vietnamese shoe material makers via Taiwan arm2019/10/4 16:34HANOI, NNA - A Taiwan subsidiary of Aica Kogyo Co., a Japanese manufacturer of chemical and allied products, will buy two Vietnamese synthetic material makers to boost its production in Vietnam of polyurethane resins used for shoe soles and other goods.
CORRECT: YKK opens 2nd Vietnam zip plant to raise capacity for more local demand2019/10/3 16:44Corrects headline and source in 2nd paragraph, adds details in 4th paragraph in Oct. 2 story.
Automatic teller machine maker Oki opens plant in Hai Phong, Vietnam2019/10/2 15:09HANOI, NNA – Japanese electrical machinery maker Oki Electric Industry Co. began operating a Vietnam plant this month to meet rising automatic teller machine orders at home.
YKK opens 2nd Vietnam zip plant, will lift capacity 40%2019/10/2 14:03
Trading house Sumitomo invests 14 bil. Yen in Thang Long Industrial Park II expansion near Hanoi2019/9/30 16:59
JCB increasing rate of credit card issuance, topping 1 mil. in Vietnam2019/9/30 15:13
Automated warehouse system provider Daifuku to open Vietnam sales unit2019/9/20 14:57HANOI, NNA - Japan’s Daifuku Co. will start business at its newly established subsidiary in Vietnam on Oct. 1 to sell and install material handling systems as well as to provide after-sales services, capitalizing on the growing demand for automation in the fast-growing Southeast Asian country.
Japanese beef rice bowl chain Sukiya opens its 1st roadside outlet in Vietnam2019/9/18 17:28
Mitsubishi Motors to start Xpander minivan production in Vietnam next year2019/9/17 17:59
Japan’s Cocolonet to buy 20% stake in Vietnam’s Cemetery Park Investment and Management2019/9/11 15:31HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Japanese ceremonial service provider Cocolonet Co. will buy a 20 percent stake in Vietnam’s Cemetery Park Investment and Management Co. to capitalize on a flurry of cemetery constructions in the Southeast Asian country.
ICT equipment trader Suntelephone to buy Vietnamese peer Nam An Trading Service2019/9/10 13:44HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA – Japanese information and communication technology equipment trader Suntelephone Co. will buy Vietnamese peer Sao Nam An Trading Service Corp., establishing a foothold in Vietnam as part of its broader efforts for business expansion in Southeast Asia.
Vietnam’s economy maintains growth amid global economic challenges2019/9/4 15:58HANOI, VNA - Vietnam’s economy maintained growth across sectors, especially tourism, in the first eight months of 2019 despite global economic challenges and escalating trade tensions, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said at a cabinet meeting in Hanoi on September 4.
Japan trader Hanwa buys steel coil plant from Vietnam’s SMC Trading Investment2019/9/3 18:15HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Hanwa Co., a Japanese firm trading in a wide range of products including steels and construction materials, has bought a 65-percent stake in a steel coil service center in Vietnam to capitalize on the growing demand for steel in the country’s fast-growing northern region.
Trading house Sumitomo to build coal-fired power plant in Vietnam in 20232019/8/27 14:19HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp. has launched the construction of a coal-fired power plant in Vietnam where serious shortages of electricity are feared due to its rapid economic growth.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries opens Vietnam unit to boost large motorcycle sales2019/8/26 15:04HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Japan’s Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. has established a wholly owned subsidiary in Vietnam to import and sell its motorcycles, cashing in on growing demand for medium-sized and large motorcycles in Southeast Asia’s second-largest two-wheeler market.
Fabric maker Suminoe to set up new electric carpet plant in Vietnam2019/8/9 19:24HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Japanese textile maker Suminoe Textile Co. will set up an electric carpet plant in Vietnam, its second overseas base, for exports to Japan.
Japan’s Takesho Food to open shrimp byproducts processing plant in Vietnam2019/8/8 16:48HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Japan’s Takesho Food & Ingredients Inc. will build a plant in Vietnam to process shrimp byproducts to make spices and food materials to serve the food industry in its first overseas project.
Vietnam July exports post 5th straight increase, led by U.S. demand2019/7/30 14:35HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Vietnam’s exports posted a fifth consecutive month of year-on-year gains in July, as continued strong exports to the U.S. more than offset slowing demand in China.
Hyundai Glovis opens its first SE Asia logistics office in Vietnam2019/7/29 12:57SEOUL, NNA - Hyundai Glovis Co., the logistics unit of Hyundai Motor Group, has launched its first Southeast Asian subsidiary in Vietnam to broaden its global reach and expand its presence in the region.
Daiwa invests in Vietnam health firm via new venture fund2019/7/24 16:47SINGAPORE, NNA - Major Japanese brokerage Daiwa Securities Group Inc. has purchased 63.7 percent stake in a health company in Vietnam via a new Daiwa-affiliated venture fund.
Electrical engineering firm Sumitomo Densetsu sets up Vietnam unit2019/7/24 16:38HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Japanese electrical engineering firm Sumitomo Densetsu Co. has established a subsidiary in Vietnam to capitalize on the demand for facilities and equipment in Southeast Asia while consolidating its foundation in the Mekong region with Thailand at its core.
Japanese realtor Nomura acquires 2nd office building in Vietnam2019/7/23 15:55HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Nomura Real Estate Development Co. has acquired a second office building in Vietnam in a fresh bid to boost its operations in Southeast Asia.
Japan’s Hachi-ban ramen forays into Vietnam2019/7/19 10:24
Japanese apparel maker Matsuoka to build new plant in Vietnam2019/7/18 14:24HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Japanese apparel maker Matsuoka Corp. will build a new plant in Vietnam as part of a medium-term business strategy to lessen its reliance on China.
Nissin Electric to boost industrial parts output by 30% in Vietnam next year2019/7/17 15:20HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Japanese electrical equipment manufacturer Nissin Electric Co. will expand its industrial parts production capacity in Vietnam by 30 percent next year to focus on large-scale products.
Daiwa House launches 1st logistics base in Vietnam2019/7/16 17:32
Japanese logistics firm Katolec to open distribution center in Vietnam next year2019/7/11 15:28
Sumitomo tapping port operation business in Vietnam2019/7/10 16:55
Toyoda Gosei opens its second plant in Vietnam2019/7/5 18:23TOKYO, NNA – Japanese auto parts maker Toyoda Gosei Co. has opened a plant making airbag parts and steering wheels near Hanoi to meet rising global demand for vehicle safety system products amid tightening regulations.
NNA survey: Manufacturers in Vietnam benefit from U.S.-China trade row2019/7/2 16:44HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Manufacturers operating in Vietnam are benefiting from prolonged U.S.-China trade disputes, which have led to plant relocations and expansions across Asia, according to an NNA joint survey with a local industry body.
Trader Sojitz, Osaka Gas to supply natural gas in Vietnam2019/6/25 17:11HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Major Japanese trader Sojitz Corp. is teaming up with Osaka Gas Co. to launch a large-scale natural gas venture in southern Vietnam in anticipation of growing industrial demand.
Marubeni to make instant coffee in Vietnam, targeting SE Asia, China2019/6/20 18:02HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp. will produce instant coffee in Vietnam to meet growing demand in Southeast Asia and China following success in the business in Brazil.
Honda brings Brio hatchback to Vietnam2019/6/19 15:56HANOI, NNA - Honda Vietnam Co. has started selling its Brio subcompact car in Vietnam to bolster its presence in a potentially high-growth market.
Aeon plans to quadruple product sourcing from Vietnam by 20252019/6/14 17:05
Vietnam’s Vingroup to build second smartphone plant for Vsmart and global brands2019/6/11 15:23HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup Joint Stock Co. will build a second factory to make its Vsmart smartphones and assemble global brands.
Japan firm opens logistics center in southern Vietnam2019/6/10 15:58
Sharp mulls moving laptop computer production from China to Vietnam to avoid U.S. tariffs2019/6/7 14:29TOKYO, NNA - Sharp Corp. says it is “considering” shifting its production of laptop computers for the U.S. market from China to Vietnam to avoid higher U.S. tariffs.
Equipment trader Tsubakimoto Kogyo to open Vietnam sales unit2019/6/3 18:50TOKYO, NNA – Japanese equipment trader Tsubakimoto Kogyo Co. will open a sales unit in Vietnam later this year to meet growing demand from carmakers and steel mills.
Daiwa Logistics opens Ho Chi Minh City office to meet Japanese delivery needs in SE Asia2019/5/30 15:01HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Daiwa Logistics Co. has opened its first overseas representative office in Ho Chi Minh City to better serve specific transportation needs of mainly Japanese customers in Southeast Asia.
Hitachi Metals to produce cables for electric parking brakes in Vietnam2019/5/29 18:28TOKYO, NNA - Hitachi Metals Ltd. will produce cables for wire harnesses, a key component in electric parking brakes, in Vietnam to meet growing demand for electrically controlled systems in vehicles.
Watami opening Japanese food restaurant in Ho Chi Minh City2019/5/22 17:26
Sanrio to open Hello Kitty theme park in Hanoi in 20212019/5/21 15:30
Trading house Mitsui to buy 35% of Vietnam shrimp processor Minh Phu Seafood2019/5/17 14:34TOKYO, NNA - Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co. will purchase a 35.1 percent stake in Minh Phu Seafood Joint Stock Company, as part of its medium-term management plan.
Vietnam facing nursing home shortage amid slow government support2019/5/16 16:42
Vietnamese carmaker VinFast plans full operation this year2019/5/15 17:41
Showa Denko boosts aluminum can output by 72% in Vietnam2019/4/26 15:25TOKYO, NNA - Japanese industrial material maker Showa Denko K.K. is aggressively boosting aluminum can output in Vietnam amid growing local demand for beverage containers.
Satake ties up with Vietnamese firm to develop grain dryers2019/4/25 13:56TOKYO, NNA - Japanese grain and food processing machinery maker Satake Corp. is teaming up with a Vietnamese firm to develop grain dryers for small and medium-sized rice millers in the Southeast Asian country.
Japan’s SBI allies with Vietnam’s FPT to launch retail reward program2019/4/22 10:40TOKYO, Kyodo - Japanese financial service group SBI Holdings Inc. has allied with Vietnamese information and communication technology giant FPT Corp. to launch a retail point rewards program in the Southeast Asian country.
Japanese egg producer Ise enters Vietnam market, eyes mega farm2019/4/12 16:01
Vietnam Q1 GDP growth decelerates as exports slow2019/4/1 17:25HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Vietnam’s economic growth in the January-March quarter lost some steam from both the previous three months and a year earlier, as export growth decelerated amid slower global demand for smartphones.
Honda CR-V SUV most popular car in Vietnam in Feb: industry data2019/3/26 15:32
JETRO survey: Japanese firms procuring more locally in Vietnam than in Malaysia2019/3/6 12:57
Abe seeks deeper Japan-Vietnam ties, enhanced collaboration2019/2/18 10:56HANOI, Kyodo - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Friday he wants Japan and Vietnam to deepen their already good relations and cooperate to promote regional peace and prosperity.
Furukawa Electric to quadruple lightweight wire harness output in Vietnam2019/1/22 13:33HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Furukawa Electric Co. plans to quadruple its production capacity of lightweight aluminum wire harness in Vietnam in about three years to meet rapidly growing global demand for the auto part that supports fuel efficiency.
Electric scooters sparking interest in Vietnam’s two-wheeler market2018/12/27 15:09
Vietnamese conglomerate challenges Chinese brands in smartphone market2018/12/19 12:42
Hitachi to buy ABB’s power grid business for $6.4 bil.2018/12/18 16:36TOKYO, Kyodo - Hitachi Ltd. said Monday it has agreed to purchase the power grid business of Swiss engineering group ABB Ltd., initially investing $6.4 billion for an 80.1 percent stake before a complete takeover in the future.
Japanese pharma Nippon Chemiphar opens 1st overseas plant in Vietnam2018/12/18 11:28HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA – Japanese pharmaceutical firm Nippon Chemiphar Co. has opened its first overseas factory in Vietnam to reduce production costs and build a foothold to expand business in Southeast Asia.
More Vietnamese escaping poverty, but regional, ethnic gaps remain2018/12/12 16:34
Japan’s Idemitsu opens Vietnam’s largest refinery, eying domestic and export markets2018/12/12 12:50HANOI, NNA - Japanese oil company Idemitsu Kosan Co. said Tuesday that Vietnam’s largest refinery is now in operation, processing Kuwaiti crude oil into fuel and other petroleum products as well as petrochemicals used in plastics and resin for export.
UPDATE1: Iris Ohyama sets up sourcing unit in Vietnam due to China labor costs2018/12/3 17:26
HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Japan’s furniture and household products maker Iris Ohyama Inc. has set up a Vietnamese unit to increase sourcing in Southeast Asia due to rising labor costs and tighter environmental regulations in China.
Watch parts maker Nihon Seimitsu issues stock to fund Vietnam, Cambodia ops2018/11/28 14:36HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Watch parts and eyeglasses frame maker Nihon Seimitsu Co. will raise cash through a private share placement to finance its operations in Vietnam and Cambodia, as it expects to see a pickup in demand next year.
Tokyo Electric makes 1st overseas hydro power investment in Vietnam2018/11/12 13:10HANOI, NNA – Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc., Japan’s largest utility, is entering the business of hydro power generation in Vietnam, its first overseas investment in hydroelectricity. The move is part of Tepco’s effort to shift from nuclear power and fossil fuels to meet growing demand for renewable energy.
UPDATE1: Sumitomo opens its 3rd industrial park in Vietnam with 8 Japanese tenants2018/11/09 18:05
Leading Japanese property developers jointly explore Vietnam market2018/11/02 12:00HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Mitsubishi Estate Group and Tokyu Group will jointly enter the booming property market in Vietnam, the first time that Japan's second and fourth largest developers by revenue have collaborated in the Southeast Asian nation’s estate market.
Vietnam opens health checkup center, using Japanese expertise2018/10/15 18:30HO CHI MINH CITY – Vietnam has opened its first comprehensive, high-quality health examination center, using Japanese medical expertise and state-of-the-art equipment, as part of joint projects marking the 45th anniversary of diplomatic ties.
YKK to add zipper factory in Vietnam to meet growing demand2018/10/4 13:34TOKYO, NNA - Japan's top zipper maker YKK Corp. plans to rev up production in Vietnam by 40 percent in the next three years as the emerging Southeast Asian economy attracts more garment factories for exporting sportswear and casual clothing to the world market.
Honda's car sales in Vietnam surging despite import restrictions2018/9/21 13:03HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Honda Motor Co. is upbeat about its automobile sales in Vietnam after resuming imports that had been suspended following the country's introduction of nontariff barriers this year aimed at encouraging domestic production.
Japan's Watabe Wedding to expand bridal service to Vietnam2018/8/23 14:33HANOI, NNA - Japan's Watabe Wedding Corp. will soon expand its overseas network by promoting a resort wedding package in Vietnam for Japanese and other Asian couples for the first time.
Support group for Vietnamese residents in Japan established2018/8/22 15:06TOKYO, NNA - A support group for Vietnamese residents in Japan has been established in Tokyo, aiming to help them land lawful jobs and ease their difficulties in living amid a growing number of crimes by Vietnamese in Japan.
Shimizu to decontaminate Vietnam's defoliant-tainted soil in trial2018/7/25 12:00TOKYO, NNA - General contractor Shimizu Corp. will work to decontaminate dioxin-tainted soil in Vietnam as the country looks to select suitable technology to make safe lands polluted by Agent Orange during the Vietnam War.
Kyocera Document Solutions to expand printer output in Vietnam2018/7/5 14:01TOKYO, NNA - Kyocera Document Solutions Inc. will boost printer production in Vietnam by 25 percent in the current business year to cater to growing demand mainly from Europe and other Southeast Asian countries.
Honda to expand motorcycle output by 10% in Vietnam2018/6/27 12:37HANOI, NNA - Japan's Honda Motor Co. will expand its motorcycle production capacity in Vietnam by 10 percent around October to meet growing demand from regional areas, aiming to further penetrate the major motorcycle market in Southeast Asia.
Japan retail giant Aeon ramping up product sourcing from Vietnam2018/6/25 14:39HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Japanese retail giant Aeon Co. is expanding the sourcing of products from Vietnam, shifting procurement from China due to rising production costs there.
Japan, Taiwan firms join forces to build sportswear plant in Vietnam2017/11/14 13:26TOKYO, NNA - Trading house Toyota Tsusho Corp. is teaming up with Japanese and Taiwanese apparel makers to build a sportswear factory in Vietnam with an eye to exporting clothing made from highly functional textiles to the global market.
Vietnam surpasses Malaysia as source of Japanese investment income2017/7/11 16:43TOKYO, NNA - Vietnam has emerged as a bigger source of earnings for Japanese firms than Malaysia, a traditional manufacturing base for Japanese electronics giants in Southeast Asia, Bank of Japan data show.