Trade
Sony, Sharp supply parts to U.S.-blacklisted China security video firm2019/11/26 13:27
China may seek mega free trade pact without India if RCEP stalls2019/11/6 9:35
India threatens to leave RCEP trade deal as year-end goal abandoned2019/11/5 9:18
Cars, auto parts comprise 60% of Japan trade hit by U.S.-China row2019/10/24 9:22
Japan, U.S. formally sign bilateral trade agreement2019/10/8 9:23
Abe, Trump reach trade deal, Japan exempt from higher auto tariffs2019/9/26 9:23
S. Korea revokes Japan’s status as preferred trade partner2019/9/18 10:36
Trump tells Congress trade deal with Japan to be inked in coming weeks2019/9/17 9:10
Japan rejects South Korea’s plan to revoke top-tier trade partner status2019/9/4 11:01TOKYO, Kyodo - Japan’s industry ministry on Tuesday questioned the rationale behind South Korea’s decision in mid-August to remove the country from a list of preferred trading partners in the latest escalation of the Asian neighbors’ feud.
Japan allows chemical’s 1st export to S. Korea under new controls2019/8/9 11:13
Philippine exports still outperform imports, further shrinking trade deficit2019/8/8 14:38
Taiwan July exports dip on decline in shipments to major markets2019/8/8 13:02
South Korean exports down for 8th straight month in July on global slowdown2019/8/2 14:21SEOUL, NNA - South Korea’s exports fell for an eighth straight month in July, hit by soft demand for semiconductors, slowing global growth amid the U.S.-China trade dispute and Japan’s restrictions on exports to its neighbor, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said on Thursday.
Japan decides to revoke South Korea’s preferential trade status2019/8/2 10:57
Taiwan Q2 GDP growth accelerates on export gains from U.S.-China trade row2019/8/1 16:22
China says negotiators discussed purchases of U.S. agricultural goods2019/8/1 10:32SHANGHAI, Kyodo - China and the United States discussed China’s growing purchases of U.S. agricultural products and the United States committed to creating favorable conditions for such purchases during the ministerial-level trade talks that took place in Shanghai on Tuesday and Wednesday, Chinese state media said.
S. Korea, Japan foreign ministers to hold talks Thurs.2019/7/31 17:16
Taiwan Jan-June exports to U.S. surge 17% amid U.S.-China trade spat2019/7/31 12:18TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwan’s exports to the United States rose 17.4 percent in the first six months of 2019 on orders of computer electronics and optical products switched from China to avoid higher U.S. tariffs.
Japan’s Takasaki city setting up Singapore unit to promote farm exports2019/7/31 10:06TOKYO, NNA – The rural Japanese city of Takasaki, north of Tokyo, is opening an office in Singapore to boost its export of farm produce in Asia.
Vietnam July exports post 5th straight increase, led by U.S. demand2019/7/30 14:35HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Vietnam’s exports posted a fifth consecutive month of year-on-year gains in July, as continued strong exports to the U.S. more than offset slowing demand in China.
Japan to remove South Korea from preferential treatment list2019/7/26 14:37
Cambodia Jan-May exports up 15% y/y on strong demand from U.S.: report2019/7/25 12:25BANGKOK, NNA – Cambodia’s exports rose more than 15 percent from a year earlier to $5.3 billion in the January-May period, the Khmer Times reported, citing data from the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
Senior Chinese official sees limited impact of factory shift to SE Asia: report2019/7/24 12:21TOKYO, NNA – The impact of the move by some companies to shift factories from China to Southeast Asia to avoid higher U.S. tariffs has been limited, Vice Minister of Industry and Information Technology Xin Guobin told a news conference on Tuesday.
Thailand June exports continue to slump on U.S.-China trade row2019/7/23 11:57BANGKOK, NNA – Exports from Thailand in June posted the fourth straight month of year-on-year declines in light of slowing global demand amid the U.S.-China trade spat, prompting a senior Commerce Ministry official to project nearly flat export growth for the whole of 2019.
Singapore June exports post largest fall in 6 years on sluggish global chip demand2019/7/18 16:18SINGAPORE, NNA - Singapore’s exports posted the biggest year-on-year decline in more than six years in June on continued sluggish global demand for semiconductors, official data released Wednesday showed, raising the odds that the export-reliant economy is set to suffer a hefty contraction in shipments to the world this year.
Indonesia exports continue to dip on slowing global growth; trade in surplus2019/7/16 11:49JAKARTA, NNA – Indonesian exports fell 9.0 percent in June, marking the eighth consecutive month of year-on-year declines amid slowing global growth, data from Statistic Indonesia released Monday showed.
Philippine exports up in May; trade deficit narrows further on imports drop2019/7/11 12:10
More TV makers in India move to import from SE Asia: press report2019/7/10 12:40NEW DELHI, NNA - More television manufacturers operating in India are looking to import from production centers in Southeast Asia rather than produce locally, to take advantage of India’s free trade agreement with the region, the Economic Times reported on Monday, quoting industry executives.
Japan rejects S. Korean calls for scrapping of tech export curbs2019/7/10 9:59
Taiwan June exports unexpectedly rise on production switch from China2019/7/9 11:49
Japan curbs technology exports to S. Korea2019/7/4 10:37TOKYO, Kyodo - Japan made good on its threat to curb technology exports to South Korea on Thursday, a move expected to deal a major blow to South Korean manufacturers amid a diplomatic row over wartime labor.
Japan mulls stricter export controls on more items to S. Korea2019/7/3 9:41
U.S., China may get trade deal, but strategic competition continues2019/7/1 11:56
Indonesia posts trade surplus in May on steeper decline in imports2019/6/25 18:03
Thailand May exports drop most in 3 years on weak global demand, strong baht2019/6/24 15:53
Japan May exports down for 6th straight month on sluggish Asia demand2019/6/19 17:57TOKYO, NNA - Japanese exports posted the sixth straight year-on-year decline in May as the downcycle in global semiconductor demand lingers and the U.S.-China trade spat weighs on global growth, trade statistics released Wednesday by the Ministry of Finance showed.
USTR calls for prioritizing deal with Japan on farm tariff cuts2019/6/19 10:06
U.S. companies oppose U.S. additional tariffs on China2019/6/18 10:08WASHINGTON, Kyodo - Many American companies and organizations voiced opposition Monday to President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs of up to 25 percent on an additional $300 billion of Chinese products.
Thailand ready to resume EU trade talks suspended after 2014 coup: press reports2019/6/13 18:01BANGKOK, NNA – Thailand expects to resume free trade negotiations with the European Union this year after electing a civilian government in March, according to local press reports. The talks were suspended due to the military coup in the country in 2014.
ANALYSIS: Japanese factories in China unfazed by U.S. tariffs2019/6/13 13:14TOKYO, NNA - Japanese companies producing in China have been largely insulated from recent U.S. tariffs because they manufacture mainly for the Chinese market, company officials and economists said.
Philippine April exports rebound slightly; imports drop narrows trade deficit2019/6/12 11:56
Taiwan May exports post 7th straight drop on global uncertainty2019/6/11 13:53
Sharp mulls moving laptop computer production from China to Vietnam to avoid U.S. tariffs2019/6/7 14:29TOKYO, NNA - Sharp Corp. says it is “considering” shifting its production of laptop computers for the U.S. market from China to Vietnam to avoid higher U.S. tariffs.
Indian business lobbies call for talks with U.S. over scrapped preferential export benefits2019/6/6 15:45
U.S. business lobby in Taiwan calls for bi-lateral trade deal2019/5/30 16:29
China threatens to limit U.S. access to rare earths amid trade row2019/5/30 15:33TOKYO, NNA - China has warned that it could bar U.S. companies from accessing its supplies of rare-earth metals in retaliation for higher U.S. tariffs on Chinese products.
Philippine firms to sign 20 deals during Duterte’s Japan visit2019/5/29 19:21MANILA, NNA - Philippine executives accompanying President Rodrigo Duterte on a visit to Tokyo this week are expected to sign more than 20 business deals with Japanese firms worth almost 300 billion pesos ($5.7 billion).
Japan won’t grant U.S. farm products more access than TPP: Motegi2019/5/28 17:45
Sharp mulls shifting laptop computer, copier production from China2019/5/28 13:23TOKYO, NNA - Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp. is planning to shift production from China of laptop computers, digital signage and multifunctional copiers destined for the U.S. market to avoid higher tariffs, a spokesman said Tuesday.
Trump says U.S., Japan may unveil progress on trade deal in August2019/5/27 13:50
AmCham survey: 75% of U.S. firms in China see drag from higher tariffs, 40% consider moving factories out2019/5/23 12:03TOKYO, NNA - A vast majority of U.S. firms in China is increasingly concerned about the growing impact of an escalating trade dispute between Washington and Beijing, with some considering phasing out production in China.
Thailand April exports post 2nd-month y/y drop on weak global demand2019/5/23 11:28
Japan, U.S. at odds over auto, farm tariffs, no talks on quotas2019/5/22 17:13
Japan April exports down for 5th straight month on weak global chip market2019/5/22 13:42TOKYO, NNA - Japanese exports posted the fifth straight year-on-year decline in April, reflecting a sluggish global semiconductor sector amid the escalating U.S.-China Trade dispute, trade statistics released Wednesday by the Ministry of Finance showed.
Trump grants U.S. firms temporary reprieve from ban on business with Huawei: press2019/5/21 12:00TOKYO, NNA - Washington has issued a license allowing U.S. companies to keep doing business with Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co. for the next three months, to limit the impact from the trade ban, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday Tokyo time.
Google suspends Android access for Huawei after U.S. blacklisting: Reuters2019/5/20 13:42TOKYO, NNA - Alphabet Inc’s Google has blocked Huawei Technologies Co. from receiving updates to its Android operating system, after Washington placed the Chinese technology company on a trade blacklist, according to a report by Reuters news agency.
Trump orders USTR to start process of taxing all imports from China2019/5/13 10:27WASHINGTON, Kyodo - President Donald Trump on Friday ordered U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to start the process of imposing new tariffs on all remaining imports from China, worth $300 billion, in Washington’s latest push to force more significant concessions from Beijing.
Former Philippine president Arroyo hails China, hits out at U.S. trade policies2019/4/24 19:11
Thai Q1 exports show first y/y fall in 11 quarters on U.S.-China trade row2019/4/23 15:38BANGKOK, NNA - Thailand’s customs-cleared exports in the period January to March marked the first year-on-year drop in 11 quarters amid the U.S.-China trade dispute.
Japan, U.S. to include digital trade in trade talks2019/4/17 9:42
Trump’s auto tariff threat “makes me sad," Toyota chief says2019/3/18 14:26
U.S. trade chief to prioritize farm sector in talks with Japan2019/3/14 10:35
Talks with Japan likely to start in March: U.S. trade chief2019/2/28 16:30WASHINGTON, Kyodo - The United States and Japan will likely launch trade talks in March, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said Wednesday.
Taiwan farm product makers hope for export orders boost from 2020 Tokyo Olympics2019/2/26 16:26
Japan-EU free trade pact enters into force amid U.S.-China tariff war2019/2/1 13:05
Taiwan Dec export orders slump as U.S.-China trade row bites2019/1/22 15:35TAIPEI, NNA ? Taiwan’s export orders suffered their sharpest drop in nearly three years in December, as the lingering U.S.-China trade dispute dampens global sentiment and economic growth.
Press reports: Huawei CFO arrested in Canada for extradition to U.S.2018/12/6 10:42TOKYO, NNA - Canada has arrested the chief financial officer of China’s Huawei Technologies at the request for the United States on suspicion the company violated U.S. trade sanctions against Iran, press reports said Wednesday.
Trump names Lighthizer to lead U.S.-China trade negotiations2018/12/4 18:07WASHINGTON, Kyodo - President Donald Trump has named U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to head trade talks with China following a weekend summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, top White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Monday.
Trump names Lighthizer to lead U.S.-China trade negotiations2018/12/4 10:12WASHINIGTON, Kyodo - President Donald Trump has named U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to head trade talks with China following a weekend summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, top White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Monday.
U.S. suspends tariff hike for 90 days, agrees with China to work to resolve trade row2018/12/3 12:15TOKYO, NNA - The United States has agreed with China to avoid escalating their trade dispute, suspending for 90 days its plan to raise tariffs on Chinese imports on Jan. 1.
Taiwan votes to maintain ban on food from Fukushima disaster areas2018/11/26 10:21
Thai Oct exports rebound 8.7% y/y, gov’t sees 2018 exports to top 8% target2018/11/21 16:31--Thai Oct exports rebounds 8.7% y/y, Jan-Oct exports +8.2% at $211.5 billion
--Thai Oct imports +11.2% y/y, Jan-Oct imports +14.8% at $208.9 billion
--Thai Oct trade deficit $280 million, Jan-Oct trade surplus $2.6 billion
--Thai Oct exports to China +3.0% y/y, exports to U.S. +7.2%
--Thai Oct exports to Japan +18.7% y/y, exports to ASEAN 5 +24.4%
--Thai Oct farm exports +12.2% y/y, industrial exports +6.8%
Japan farmers worried over trans-Pacific trade pact taking effect2018/10/31 16:35TOKYO, Kyodo - Japanese farmers expressed concern Wednesday about an expected influx of imports and other effects of a trans-Pacific free trade agreement led by Japan that is set to enter into force on Dec. 30.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
TPP to help Malaysia achieve high-income target for 20202016/11/2 12:57LABUAN, Malaysia, NNA - The Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade agreement will help Malaysia achieve its government's target of attaining high-income nation status by 2020, despite doubts cast over the pact by two U.S. presidential candidates, according to a prominent Malaysian financial industry leader.