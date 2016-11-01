Tourism
JR East picks Taiwan for 1st overseas luxury hotel, sets 2021 opening date2019/11/7 12:45
Fujita Kanko to open Japan-themed serviced apartment near Jakarta2019/10/28 16:01
No. of South Korean visitors to Japan plunges nearly 60% in Sept.2019/10/17 11:02
Regional disputes disrupt, reshape East Asian tourism flows2019/10/8 18:00
Thai conglomerate to open Centara hotel in Osaka in 20232019/10/3 16:52
Japan’s Super Hotel opens school to train Myanmarese to work in Japan2019/9/4 18:57
Singapore’s hotel occupancy rates reach highest levels over decade2019/9/4 14:27SINGAPORE, VNA, – Singapore’s hotel occupancy rates have climbed to the highest levels in over a decade as travellers and business events switched from Hong Kong, where pro-democracy protests have slammed tourist numbers and wide business sentiment, Reuters reported.
Hotel Nikko to open in industrial zone in Thailand2019/8/30 16:25
JR West partners with Traveloka to sell Japan Rail Pass to Indonesians2019/7/16 15:56
Japan to promote Okinawa in India as outbound wedding destination2019/6/25 15:48
Japan’s Kumamoto prefecture seeking more business with Hong Kong2019/4/16 17:37
Japan’s Kuretakeso to open hotel near Bangkok in Sept.2019/3/20 14:58BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese hotel chain operator Kuretakeso Co. will foray into Thailand, with a plan to open a hotel southeast of Bangkok in September to cash in on demand by business travelers.
Super Hotel opens modern Japanese-style hotel in Myanmar’s special economic zone2019/3/19 17:55
Japan’s Odakyu Electric Railway to open resort hotel in Sri Lanka2019/2/21 16:00NEW DELHI, NNA – Odakyu Electric Railway Co. will jointly develop a 2.5 billion yen ($22.6 million) resort hotel in Sri Lanka with three other companies as rapidly growing tourism on the island nation is causing accommodation shortages.
Thailand’s Property Perfect to invest 100 billion yen in Hokkaido ski resort2019/2/7 12:46BANGKOK, NNA – Leading Thai developer Property Perfect Public Co. will invest 100 billion yen ($911 million) in its ski resort in Hokkaido, Japan’s northernmost main island, over the next 10 years, seeking to draw more domestic and foreign visitors.
Hong Kong visitors to Japan decline for 1st time in 7 years2019/1/17 13:59
CORRECT: Japan’s Uji City opens shops in Taiwan selling its powder tea2019/1/15 14:53
No. of foreign tourists to Japan hits record high 31 mil. in 20182019/1/11 17:24TOKYO, Kyodo - The estimated number of foreign tourists to Japan reached a record high 31.19 million in 2018, up 8.7 percent from the previous year and rising for the seventh straight year, Japan’s tourism minister said Friday.
Japan’s Uji City opens shops in Taiwan selling its powder tea2019/1/11 13:23
Japan begins departure tax to fund inbound tourism promotion2019/1/7 16:24
Thai travelers to Japan top 1 mil., 1st SE Asian nation to reach mark2018/12/21 15:46
Foreign tourists in Japan set to hit record high 30 mil. in 20182018/12/14 18:39
Japan firm, Chinese investor tie up to promote medical tours to Japan2018/10/29 17:10HONG KONG, NNA - Japanese digital contents service provider Media Kobo Inc. will promote medical tours to Japan for health-conscious Chinese by establishing a joint venture in Hong Kong with a Chinese investor.
Japan's quake-hit Hokkaido targets Hong Kong to revive tourism2018/10/11 12:23HONG KONG, NNA - Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido is trying to bring back tourists from overseas in the wake of last month's massive earthquake, targeting vibrant Asian economies including Hong Kong.
JTB, Panasonic offer teleconference help to Malaysian tourists2018/10/9 12:35KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - JTB Corp., Japan's leading travel agency, and Panasonic Corp., a global electronics giant, have teamed up to offer hands-on assistance in English via teleconferencing to Malaysians planning to travel to Japan.
Another Japanese hotel opens in Seoul as tensions ease on peninsula2018/8/31 12:01SEOUL, NNA - Major Japanese hotel chain operator Fujita Kanko Inc. opened its first overseas hotel in Seoul on Friday to capture demand from the growing number of Japanese travelers to South Korea amid easing geopolitical tensions on the Korean Peninsula.
Hotel Okura Tokyo fully booked during 2020 Tokyo Olympics2018/8/3 12:02KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Hotel Okura Tokyo, the flagship hotel of one of Japan's top hotel chain operators, has been fully booked during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics thanks to stays by officials connected with the International Olympic Committee.
Myanmar to allow visa-free entry for tourists from Japan, S. Korea2018/8/1 11:53YANGON, NNA - Myanmar will start granting visa-free entry to tourists from Japan and South Korea in October to attract more visitors from Asia.
India promotes Buddhist tourism to attract Japanese travelers2018/4/10 14:54NEW DELHI, NNA - India is in the throes of promoting Buddhist tourism in a bid to attract more tourists from countries with sizable Buddhist populations, including Japan, as part of a strategy to boost foreign tourist arrivals.
Indonesia's Bangka Belitung islands seek Japanese investment to boost tourism2018/3/20 14:58JAKARTA, NNA - The Indonesian island province of Bangka Belitung is joining forces with a Tokyo-based think tank to attract Japanese investment in an attempt to boost tourism on the islands amid falling tin production in the mineral resources-rich territory.
Thai travelers to Japan set to surge and top 1 mil. in 20182018/3/7 14:22BANGKOK, NNA - The number of visitors from Thailand to Japan is likely to show a double-digit surge this year to top 1 million for the first time on the back of increased flights between the two countries, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization.
Annual Malaysian tourists in Japan top 400,000 for 1st time2018/1/17 13:38PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, NNA - The number of Malaysians traveling to Japan annually topped 400,000 for the first time in 2017, buoyed by social media promotions and efforts to encourage tourism in rural areas.
Japan's Leopalace21 opens serviced apartments in Cambodia2017/12/28 15:19PHNOM PENH, NNA - Japanese property firm Leopalace21 Corp. has opened a serviced apartment complex in Cambodia to cater to growing demand from foreign business executives and short-term travelers to one of Southeast Asia's fastest-growing economies.
Japan's Hotel Okura to open its 1st luxury hotel in Philippines in 20182017/12/27 12:57MANILA, NNA - Japan's Hotel Okura Co. will open its first luxury hotel in the Philippines next year as part of efforts to expand its hotel chain overseas, capitalizing on growing numbers of travelers to the Southeast Asian country.
JR-West Hotels opens 1st overseas branch in Singapore2017/12/1 17:28SINGAPORE, NNA - West Japan Railway Hotel Development Ltd., a hotel chain operator in western Japan, opened its first overseas branch in Singapore on Friday in a bid to attract more tourists from Southeast Asia and Oceania to Japan.
Okinawa attracting more Malaysian travelers2017/9/12 13:07KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japan's southernmost island prefecture of Okinawa has seen a sharp rise in the number of Malaysian visitors, expecting them to exceed 10,000 this year, according to Okinawa's tourism promotion body.
Indonesian visitors to Japan soaring to record levels2017/3/23 13:38JAKARTA, NNA - The number of Indonesian travelers to Japan reached an all-time high of 17,900 in February, up 49.6 percent from a year ago, due to affordable plane tickets, the increasingly stable Indonesian economy and the easing of Japan's visa rules, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization.
Japan's Kumamoto city intends to attract 1,000 Malaysian visitors2017/3/22 12:51KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - The southwestern Japanese city of Kumamoto, struck by devastating earthquakes in April 2016, intends to attract 1,000 Malaysian visitors to the region this year.
Terror concerns deter some foreign tourists from visiting Indonesia2017/2/21 15:16JAKARTA, NNA - Foreign tourist arrivals in Indonesia rose 10.7 percent to 11.52 million people last year but those from some countries, including Japan, decreased due to concerns over terrorism as well as prevailing economic conditions, according to official data.
Indonesia looks to draw more than 760,000 Japanese tourists in 20172017/1/5 12:40JAKARTA, NNA - Indonesia is seeking to attract 15 million tourists from abroad in 2017, including 762,000 from Japan, compared with last year's target of 12 million foreign travelers, according to the Indonesian Ministry of Tourism.
Okayama Pref. eyes Muslim-friendly tourism with aid of Malaysian firm2016/11/16 12:36KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Three municipalities in Okayama Prefecture, western Japan, have launched a joint project to promote Muslim-friendly tourism in the region, initially targeting travelers from Malaysia with the help of a local travel agency.
Malaysian visitors to Japan rising toward 400,000 this year2016/11/10 15:16KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - The number of Malaysian visitors to Japan is steadily growing and likely to reach 400,000 this year, Masatoshi Miyake, executive director of the Japan National Tourism Organization, said recently.
Japan, India aim to achieve 5-fold rise in bilateral tourism by 20202016/11/1 14:49NEW DELHI, NNA - In a bid to boost bilateral tourism, high-level officials of Japan and India discussed ways including using Bollywood, India's popular Hindi film industry, to increase the number of visitors by at least five times the current number in the next five years at a recent conference in New Delhi.