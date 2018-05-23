Telecom
Sojitz-led team beats Huawei in 7 bil. yen telecom deal in Myanmar2019/11/22 15:11
CORRECT: Sojitz gains foothold in Myanmar’s growing telecom infrastructure2019/11/21 14:16Corrects the company name from Axiata to edotco Group in 7th paragraph in Nov. 20 story
Sojitz gains foothold in Myanmar’s growing telecom infrastructure2019/11/20 14:27
NTT creates undersea cable unit in Singapore to meet data traffic demand2019/10/31 14:30
Four VinSmart phones rolled out in Russia2019/10/4 17:24HANOI,VNA - Four smartphones produced by VinSmart, a subsidiary of Vietnamese property and retail conglomerate Vingroup, have officially hit stores in Russia.
ICT equipment trader Suntelephone to buy Vietnamese peer Nam An Trading Service2019/9/10 13:44HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA – Japanese information and communication technology equipment trader Suntelephone Co. will buy Vietnamese peer Sao Nam An Trading Service Corp., establishing a foothold in Vietnam as part of its broader efforts for business expansion in Southeast Asia.
Sharp picks Taiwan as 1st overseas market to launch latest flagship smartphone2019/8/19 14:10
SoftBank to invest $2 billion in Indonesia over 5 years via ride-hailing firm Grab2019/7/30 12:59
Japanese mobile carriers postpone sales of new Huawei smartphones2019/5/22 18:08
NTT Docomo invests in Singapore’s e-pay platform Matchmove2019/5/15 17:51TOKYO, NNA - NTT Docomo Ventures Inc., an investment unit of Japan’s top mobile carrier NTT Docomo Inc., has bought an undisclosed number of shares in Matchmove Pay Pte. of Singapore to boost online settlement services.
SoftBank mulls investing up to $3 billion for stake in Indian mobile carrier Reliance Jio Infocomm: reports2019/4/25 17:31NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan’s SoftBank Corp. is considering investing up to $3 billion in India’s fastest-growing telecom firm, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd., as business magnate Mukesh Ambani looks to sell a stake, according to news reports.
Vietnamese conglomerate challenges Chinese brands in smartphone market2018/12/19 12:42
SoftBank mobile unit makes tepid debut on Tokyo market2018/12/19 12:06
Japan decides to exclude Huawei, ZTE from gov’t procurement2018/12/10 16:01TOKYO, Kyodo - Japan decided Monday to effectively exclude Chinese telecommunication equipment giants Huawei Technologies Co. and ZTE Corp. from public procurement from April next year, the government said.
Samsung carries out data connection of 5G smartphone test device2018/12/7 9:47SEOUL, AJU - Samsung Electronics has cooperated with two U.S. companies, Qualcomm Technologies and Verizon, to carry out a successful joint test of 5G New Radio (NR) data connection by using a test phone, opening the way for the commercial service of 5G smartphones.
NTT Data to take majority stake in India’s e-payment provider Atom2018/11/28 14:11NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan’s leading information technology firm NTT Data Corp. said Tuesday it will acquire a majority stake in e-payment provider Atom Technologies Ltd. in India, as the country moves toward a cashless society.
Japan's Kyowa Exeo to buy Singapore's Leng Aik EngineeringSINGAPORE, NNA - Japan's Kyowa Exeo Corp. will purchase Leng Aik Engineering Pte. Ltd. of Singapore as part of a global campaign to expand its telecommunications infrastructure engineering operations.2018/11/06 17:30
NEC, Samsung tie up globally to develop 5G base stations2018/10/25 11:40SEOUL, NNA - NEC Corp. and Samsung Electronics Co. have announced a partnership in next-generation telecommunication base stations, hoping to catch up with Chinese and Finnish rivals now dominating the global market.
Japan-backed Myanmar mobile operator launches point reward program2018/5/23 13:40YANGON, NNA - Myanmar Post and Telecommunications, the country's biggest mobile service operator jointly run with two Japanese companies, has partnered with eight product and service brands to launch a rewards program for over 25 million subscribers.