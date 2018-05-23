SoftBank mulls investing up to $3 billion for stake in Indian mobile carrier Reliance Jio Infocomm: reports

2019/4/25 17:31

NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan’s SoftBank Corp. is considering investing up to $3 billion in India’s fastest-growing telecom firm, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd., as business magnate Mukesh Ambani looks to sell a stake, according to news reports.