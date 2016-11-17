Tech
Grab mobile wallet to offer loans and insurance in Thailand2019/11/26 17:40
Huawei’s parts from Japan firms to be worth $10 billion in 20192019/11/22 9:36
GMO Internet launches internet infrastructure services with AMZ Group in Laos2019/11/20 17:13BANGKOK, NNA – Japan’s internet and financial service firm GMO Internet Inc. has teamed up with a diversified business group in Laos to launch internet infrastructure services to tap the underdeveloped market.
Philippine antitrust body fines Grab’s local unit, orders passenger refund2019/11/19 16:31
SoftBank’s Yahoo Japan, messaging app Line to merge by Oct. 20202019/11/19 9:34
Sony to open applied AI research center in India in 20202019/11/18 15:06NEW DELHI, NNA - Sony Corp. will open its first research center in India in 2020 to study the application of artificial intelligence technology to businesses.
SoftBank mulls tie-up with messaging app Line, acquisition eyed2019/11/14 9:32
Japan’s IT service firm SCSK to open Indonesian unit2019/11/13 17:36
Japan to introduce bill to ensure fair online business competition2019/11/13 9:36
NEC sells automated banking software to South, Southeast Asian lenders2019/11/12 15:25
Nihon Unisys buys Singapore Axxis Consulting to expand IT solution system sales2019/11/7 13:25SINGAPORE, NNA – Information technology service firm Nihon Unisys Ltd. has acquired a 51 percent stake in Singapore’s Axxis Consulting (S) Pte. Ltd. to capture growing Japanese corporate demand for enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems in Southeast Asia.
Daikin looks for startup African partners to drive appliance sales2019/11/6 19:05NEW DELHI, NNA – Japan’s Daikin Industries Ltd., the world’s largest maker of air conditioners, is seeking to fund African startup companies as a way of gaining traction in their markets.
Fuji Xerox to buy Australia’s CSG for access to 10,000 new prospective clients2019/10/25 11:56SYDNEY, NNA – Japanese photo copier maker Fuji Xerox Co. is set to buy a 100 percent stake in Australia’s printing services provider CSG Ltd., reflecting ambitions to capture small and medium-sized business clients in Oceania.
Huawei denies spying but fears linger about links with communists2019/10/17 11:47
Huawei CEO voices strong hope for cooperation with Japan amid U.S. fight2019/10/17 9:55
Japan’s Fourdigit sets up its 1st foreign web design subsidiary in Thailand2019/10/9 20:25BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese web design and management firm Fourdigit Inc. has set up its first overseas digital design subsidiary in Thailand to tap the growing demand for user-experience, or UX, design in Southeast Asia.
Trader Sojitz collaborates with Indonesian startup to launch shopping, payment services on taxi2019/9/27 18:30
SoftBank Robotics launches AI-assisted Whiz cleaning robot unit in Singapore2019/9/26 17:50SINGAPORE, NNA - Japan’s SoftBank Robotics Group Corp. has launched a subsidiary in Singapore to provide its “Whiz” vacuum-cleaning robots as the second overseas supply point for the AI-enabled gadgets, after its sales base in Hong Kong.
NTT Data to buy Thai data analytic/digital consulting firm Locus Telecommunication2019/9/25 17:26BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese IT service provider NTT Data Corp. will wholly acquire Thailand’s Locus Telecommunication Inc. to strengthen its market position in the country where an ambitious high-growth strategy is underway.
Japan to expand app-using customs declaration ahead of Olympics2019/9/24 12:27
India’s Drivezy, Oyo team up to serve travelers with rooms, mobility2019/9/9 8:01
Huawei ready to work with foreign nations to ease security concerns2019/9/4 11:10
3 Japan firms to invest in farm, food tech startups in S.E. Asia2019/8/30 16:15
Toppan Forms partnership with Indonesian document solution firm2019/8/22 18:31
26 Indian startups to seek Japanese venture capital in Tokyo next month2019/8/15 19:04NEW DELHI, NNA- India’s information technology industry lobby group Nasscom will lead a delegation of technology startups to Japan early next month to meet potential investors of the newly created Japanese Venture Capital Network.
Digital marketing service firm Repro of Japan sets up regional HQs in Singapore2019/8/14 16:52
Japan’s Interspace invests in Singaporean cryptocurrency service firm Makers Farm2019/8/6 14:12SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese digital advertisement firm Interspace Co. will invest in Singapore’s Makers Farm Pte. Ltd., which develops and provides a cashback service with its own cryptocurrency CIM, as part of its drive to expand its business through tie-ups with overseas partners.
Samsung venture fund invests $8.5 million in 4 Indian tech firms: press report2019/7/11 15:09NEW DELHI, NNA - Samsung Venture Investment Corp., a unit of Samsung Electronics Co., has invested $8.5 million in four Indian technology firms, PTI said Wednesday.
Itochu, CITIC plan venture funds with $1.8 billion to help startups push for China2019/7/8 19:51TOKYO, NNA – Major Japanese trading house Itochu Corp. and China’s state-backed CITIC Ltd. group are to set up two funds with up to 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion) to invest to help startups in Japan and other advanced economies get a foothold in the Chinese market.
Japan’s NTT Data injects funds into India’s CloudHedge Technologies2019/6/24 15:20TOKYO, NNA - NTT Data Inc., the IT systems and services unit of telecom giant Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., has injected an undisclosed sum of funds into CloudHedge Technologies Pvt. Ltd. of India to meet the diversifying needs of its global customers.
Nippon Steel’s IT service unit invests in Indonesian venture fund2019/6/21 13:13JAKARTA, NNA - Japanese information technology service company NS Solutions Corp. has invested in a venture capital fund in Indonesia in search of promising Southeast Asian technology startups.
Bio firm Euglena to grow microalgae for biofuel, feed in Indonesia2019/6/20 16:29
NEC supplying India’s Kerala state police with fingerprint system for criminal probes2019/6/19 14:15NEW DELHI, NNA - NEC Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., a unit of the Japanese electronics company NEC Corp., has won an order for its proprietary automated fingerprint identification system from the state Centre for Development of Advanced Computing.
Vietnam’s Vingroup to build second smartphone plant for Vsmart and global brands2019/6/11 15:23HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup Joint Stock Co. will build a second factory to make its Vsmart smartphones and assemble global brands.
NEC offers advanced digital services in rural India2019/5/16 16:57NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese electronics maker NEC Corp. is forging a capital tie-up with a local partner to provide India’s 900 million rural population with various advanced digital services.
Messaging app provider Line to invest $100 million in Taiwan2019/5/9 19:00TAIPEI, NNA - Messaging app provider Line Corp. plans to invest $100 million in Taiwan over the next three years, branching out into fintech, artificial intelligence and e-commerce.
Recruit buys stake in Indian AI-assisted chat platform operator2019/5/8 15:58NEW DELHI, NNA - Recruit Co. says it acquired a stake in an Indian artificial intelligence-assisted chat platform operator as part of its strategy to tap new technology fields through investment in startups.
SoftBank, Toyota mull $1 bil. additional investment in Uber2019/4/19 9:16
Fujitsu installs biometric palm readers at S. Korean airports2019/3/28 14:18
Corrected: Taiwan’s Innolux, Startek, Super C-Touch to tap India’s fingerprint reader market2019/3/7 19:24Corrects second paragraph to clarify the role of the three companies and the year in 8th paragraph
Taiwan’s Innolux, Startek, Super C-Touch to tap India’s fingerprint reader market2019/3/7 15:40TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwanese liquid crystal display maker Innolux Corp. and two local partners have teamed up to launch a glass capacitive fingerprint reader, initially selling it in India where the government is moving to digitalize identity verification technology.
SK Telecom and Singapore’s Grab agree to establish joint venture2019/1/30 15:16SEOUL, AJU - South Korea’s top mobile carrier SK Telecom partnered with Grab, a ride-hailing and logistics service provider in Singapore, to set up a joint venture that would develop various location-based services targeting Southeast Asian countries.
Sojitz to join Indian venture fund Continuum I to invest in AI and IoT startups2019/1/30 12:25TOKYO, NNA - Japanese trading house Sojitz Corp. is investing in an Indian venture capital fund to look for new business opportunities with the growing number of startups engaged in artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things.
TSMC forecasts plunge in Q1 2019 revenue amid slowing iPhone sales2019/1/18 13:30TAIPEI, NNA - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, said it expects first-quarter revenue to plunge about 22 percent, blaming sluggish iPhone sales.
Graduate of Japanese college leads team to launch 1st Thai-made satellite2018/12/21 12:24
Japanese CAE software developer Cybernet Systems enters Malaysia2018/12/18 10:53KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japanese computer-aided engineering (CAE) software developer Cybernet Systems Co. has established a wholly owned Malaysian sales unit to expand business in Southeast Asia.
Indonesia digital economy to be biggest in SE Asia by 2025: Google/Temasec study2018/11/30 14:08JAKARTA, NNA - Indonesia’s digital economy is expected to surge to $100 billion by 2025 from the current $27 billion, to become the largest in Southeast Asia, according to a report by Google LLC and Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund Temasec Holdings Pte. released earlier this month.
Cafe opens with robot waiters remotely controlled by disabled people2018/11/27 10:18
SoftBank unveils cleaning robot for offices, restaurants2018/11/20 16:23
Malaysia IT market seen up 4.6% y/y in 2019, faster than global growth: reportMalaysia - TechKUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Malaysians are expected to spend 65.24 billion ringgit ($15.5 billion) on information technology products and services next year, up 4.6 percent on year, press reports said quoting a forecast by the U.S.-based research firm Gartner, Inc.
Hiroshima Pref. partners India's IT industry body to boost tie-upsBy Atul Ranjan
NEW DELHI, NNA - Hiroshima Prefecture has entered into an agreement with Nasscom, the Indian information technology industry's lobby group, to promote business tie-ups including talent transfers from India to Japan.2018/10/23 15:20
NTT Data plans to develop AI-backed diagnosis service globally2018/10/5 13:13TOKYO, NNA - NTT Data Corp. said Friday it has invested an undisclosed sum in a medical imaging startup, DeepTek Inc., as part of its drive to globally develop its radiology diagnostic support business using artificial intelligence.
-
Japan's tech-hungry firms seeking help from Indian IT startups2018/9/20 11:59BENGALURU, India, NNA - Technology-hungry Japanese firms are being matched with startups in India as Japan looks to innovation to revitalize its fast-aging population and mature industrialized economy.
Leading taxi-hailing app providers in Japan, S. Korea to collaborate2018/9/11 13:28SEOUL, NNA - Leading taxi-hailing app providers in Japan and South Korea will collaborate in offering an integrated service to cater to the needs of the growing number of visitors to both countries.
Japanese, S. Korean firms to tap global hearing aid market2018/8/27 12:12SEOUL, NNA - Litalico Inc., a Japanese social enterprise, will tap the global hearing aid market by exploiting a South Korean startup's technology to provide hearing aids at a much more affordable price.
SoftBank arm to launch low-cost, fast internet service in Thailand2018/8/16 12:56BANGKOK, NNA - Japan's SoftBank Corp. and True Internet Data Center Co. have teamed up to launch an internet exchange service, aiming to capitalize on the growing digital data traffic in the country.
S. Korea's SK Hynix to build foundry for chip production in China2018/7/20 13:16SEOUL, NNA - South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc. has gained approval from the Chinese government to build a foundry, aiming to capture growing demand for analog semiconductors in the world's second-largest economy.
Japan's NTT Data partners with Indian firm to tap 3D mapping market2018/5/23 13:38NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan's major information technology service provider NTT Data Corp. has joined hands with an Indian mapping company to develop large-scale 3D map datasets for supply to telecommunications and various other sectors in the South Asian country.
Japan's loyalty program Ponta interchangeable in Indonesia, Malaysia2018/5/18 13:17JAKARTA, NNA - Japan's loyalty program Ponta has become interchangeable in Indonesia and Malaysia, enabling customers to earn and use points rewarded for their purchases in either of the three countries.
Japan's NTT Docomo launches IoT solution for S.E. Asia manufacturers2018/5/14 14:50SINGAPORE, NNA - Japan's leading mobile phone operator NTT Docomo Inc. has launched an Internet of Things platform to help manufacturers in Southeast Asia improve their production efficiency.
Japanese firm launches AI-assisted restaurant search app in Myanmar2018/5/8 13:48YANGON, NNA - A Japanese information technology venture in Myanmar has launched a gourmet information app assisted by artificial intelligence technology to cater to growing numbers of smartphone users in the country.
Japanese drone service provider Terra taps Indian market2018/2/20 13:29NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese drone service and solution provider Terra Drone Corp. will start operations in India this year to explore opportunities in industrial applications of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) in Asia's third-largest economy.
SoftBank-backed leading Indian ride-hailing firm to enter Australia2018/1/31 12:53NEW DELHI, NNA - A leading ride-hailing company in India backed by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp. is set to enter the Australian market this year in its first international debut under a global expansion plan.
Japan's NTT Com expanding data center capacity in Malaysia2018/1/18 12:22CYBERJAYA, Malaysia, NNA - Japan's NTT Communications Corp. has launched a refurbished data center in Malaysia, equipping it with additional facilities and boosting its total capacity by about 40 percent to meet growing demand for internet and cloud computing services in the country.
SoftBank leads Japanese investment in Indian start-ups2018/1/11 17:13NEW DELHI, NNA - SoftBank Group Corp. dwarfed other Japanese investors in India last year, accounting for the bulk of private equity and venture capital deals.
SoftBank-backed firm to buy online food delivery business in India2017/12/22 13:27NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan's SoftBank Group Corp.-backed ride-hailing firm in India is foraying into the food delivery business by acquiring online food delivery service Foodpanda's local business from Germany-based Delivery Hero AG in exchange for its shares.
India helping ASEAN develop digital connectivity2017/12/13 13:41NEW DELHI, NNA - Seeking to deepen its ties with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, India is currently working on projects in the ASEAN region to help develop the group's digital connectivity infrastructure.
Hitachi promotes IoT technology for Malaysia 4.02017/12/5 12:59KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japan's Hitachi Ltd. is promoting Internet of Things technology in Malaysia to prepare for the dawn of an Industry 4.0 era in the Southeast Asian region.
Japan eager to partner with local firms at India's largest IT event2017/11/2 12:18NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese firms are looking to partner with Indian information technology companies to invest in local startups, according to a delegation from Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry attending India's largest IT industry event.
LG Electronics to launch mosquito-repellent smartphone in India2017/10/2 12:04NEW DELHI, NNA - South Korea's LG Electronics Inc. is set to launch a smartphone with "mosquito away technology" in India in a bid to leverage its miniscule market share on the back of its popular television and air conditioner models with similar features.
Sharp eyes premium smartphone market in Indonesia2017/8/24 14:11JAKARTA, NNA - Sharp Corp. will launch its latest full-screen smartphone in Indonesia toward the end of the year as it seeks a slice of the country's premium mobile phone market, according to a senior company official.
Fujitsu to boost IT service manpower in Philippines, India2017/8/4 12:16MANILA, NNA - Fujitsu Ltd. is poised to boost its manpower in the Philippines and India for enhanced information technology services abroad, aiming to meet demand from the United States and Europe while reducing costs.
Ride-hailing service Grab starts full operations in Myanmar2017/7/28 13:45YANGON, NNA - Southeast Asian ride-hailing giant Grab has begun full operations in Myanmar, launching localized apps with new safety and technology features after a four-month trial period.
S.E. Asian start-up to launch smartwatch, eyeing elderly Japanese2017/7/27 13:33BANGKOK, NNA - A Southeast Asian technology start-up plans to launch a smartwatch for the elderly, particularly for Japanese seniors, betting on one of the world's most rapidly aging countries after releasing similar devices for children in there earlier this year.
Japanese ICT firms urged to use Malaysia as stepping-stone to ASEAN2017/6/22 13:24KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Malaysia Digital Economy Corp. is urging Japanese information and communication technology companies to use the Southeast Asian country as a stepping-stone to tap into the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations market.
NTT opens first data center in Myanmar2017/6/6 14:28YANGON, NNA - NTT Communications Corp. has opened its first data center in Myanmar to offer high-quality services to multinational firms, financial institutions and government agencies.
Indian startup eyes foray into Japanese lunch box market2017/5/9 13:24NEW DELHI, NNA - An Indian startup that manufactures "smart" lunch boxes is looking to enter the Japanese market by the end of July as part of its overseas expansion plan to exploit largely untapped market opportunities in this home ware product category.
Fujitsu expects digital solutions to grow among Thai manufacturers2017/5/8 13:06BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese electronics giant Fujitsu Ltd. foresees a rosy outlook for digital solutions business in Thailand as Internet of Things technology has gradually increased local entrepreneurs' interest in digitalization.
App-based taxi aggregators spur car sales in India2017/5/2 13:53NEW DELHI, NNA - The growing popularity of app-based taxi aggregators like Uber and Ola in India is driving car sales, prompting Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp. and other automakers to cash in on the trend.
Sony eyes greater share in Thai premium smartphone market2017/4/26 11:32BANGKOK, NNA - Japan's Sony Corp. is aiming to become the third-largest player in the premium smartphone market in Thailand after shifting production of certain models from China to the Southeast Asian country.
Indian IT industry lobby group looks to tap Japanese market2016/12/19 12:14NEW DELHI, NNA - India's leading information technology industry lobby group has commissioned a wide-ranging survey of Japanese firms to improve its knowledge of their service requirements and increase engagement with Japan's IT sector.
Japanese ICT solutions providers gearing up for Thai digital economy2016/11/17 16:19BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese companies providing information and communication technology solutions are gearing up to meet increasing demand for digital services among Thai businesses, as the government is attempting to drive forward the country on the strength of the digital economy.