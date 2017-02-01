China Jan-Sept industry net profit +14.7% y/y, slowing from +16.2% in Jan-Aug

2018/10/29 14:20

BEIJING, NNA - The combined net profit of China’s industrial companies rose 14.7% on year to 4.97 trillion yuan ($716 billion) in the January-September period after growing 16.2% in the first eight months of the year, with the pace of increase decelerating for the third consecutive period, the National Bureau of Statistics said last week.