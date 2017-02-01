Statistics
-
China earned 3.68% annual return from forex reserves from 2005 to 2014, as dollar share trimmed2019/7/30 14:04TOKYO, NNA - China earned an average annual return of 3.68 percent on its foreign exchange reserves between 2005 and 2014, while diversifying investment risks by lowering the share of dollar-denominated assets, according to official data.
-
Taiwan June industrial output slips but at slower pace2019/7/24 12:37TAIPEI, NNA – Industrial production in Taiwan continued to decline in June as the U.S.-China trade dispute weighed on global growth, but at a slower pace than in the previous month.
-
Philippine inflation slows to 22-month low in June on food, fuel price declines2019/7/8 14:57
-
Thai CPI sinks to 4-month low in June on lower fuel prices2019/7/1 19:53
-
Taiwan industrial output falls in May after rebound in previous month2019/6/25 9:45TAIPEI, NNA – Industrial production in Taiwan fell again in May after bouncing back the previous month from five months of contraction as the escalating U.S-China trade dispute weighed heavily on end-market demand and investor sentiment.
-
China industrial output slows to 17-year low in May amid U.S. trade row2019/6/17 16:12
-
Indonesia May annual inflation accelerates on spending for Ramadan2019/6/11 16:20JAKARTA, NNA – Indonesia’s annual rate of inflation in May accelerated at the fastest pace in more than a year, led by the usual rise in spending on food, clothing and traveling during the month of Ramadan.
-
Philippine Q1 FDI pledges surge threefold, led by manufacturing sector2019/6/10 13:38MANILA, NNA - Foreign direct investment commitments rose more than threefold in the first quarter of 2019 from a year earlier, led by pledges for manufacturers, but the level of FDI slipped nearly 50 percent from the previous three-month period, government data showed.
-
Philippine inflation accelerates in May as dry weather pushes up food prices2019/6/5 19:48MANILA, NNA – Inflation in the Philippines accelerated to an above-forecast 3.2 percent in May from 3 percent in April on higher food and energy costs, after slowing for six consecutive months, data from the Philippine Statistics Authority released Wednesday showed.
-
Thailand May CPI slows to 3-month low on energy drop; food, transport lead y/y rise2019/6/5 18:00
-
Teikoku Databank survey: Some Japanese firms leaving China on uncertain growth outlook2019/6/3 13:09TOKYO, NNA – Some Japanese companies are pulling out of China amid uncertainty over growth prospects, according to a survey by Teikoku Databank Ltd., a leading credit research house.
-
Japan April factory output rebounds on cars; govt cautiously upgrades view2019/5/31 11:13TOKYO, NNA - Industrial production in Japan rebounded in April on higher output of passenger cars for the domestic market and machinery for Asia, prompting the government to revise up its view slightly with a cautious outlook.
-
Asia prime office rents down q/q on global uncertainties; up y/y: Knight Frank2019/5/24 15:42SINGAPORE, NNA - Overall prime office rents in the Asia-Pacific region posted a small drop in the first quarter of 2019 from the previous three months amid uncertainties over the global economy, while maintaining growth momentum on a year-on-year basis, according to real estate consulting firm Knight Frank.
-
China’s new-vehicle sales fall for 10th straight month as trade row persists2019/5/14 12:37TOKYO, NNA - New vehicle sales in China tumbled for the 10th consecutive month in April, as Chinese consumers were skittish about spending amid heightened uncertainty over the economic outlook caused by the trade dispute with the United States.
-
India’s passenger vehicle sales fall by most since 2011 in April2019/5/14 12:08NEW DELHI, NNA – Passenger vehicle sales in India posted the sixth straight month of year-on-year declines in April, plunging by the most in more than seven years on higher insurance costs, tighter lending and uncertainty over election results.
-
Taiwan April exports fall for 6th month in a row amid global slowdown2019/5/8 16:37TAIPEI, NNA – Slowing global growth caused by the U.S.-China trade row continued to dampen Taiwan’s economy in April, when exports posted a year-on-year drop for the sixth straight month.
-
Philippines April inflation slows to 16-month low of 3% on drop in food prices2019/5/7 20:19MANILA, NNA – The year-on-year rise in inflation in the Philippines slowed to a 16-month low of 3.0 percent in April on lower food prices as the government implemented a law easing restrictions on rice imports to avoid the supply shortage that spiked consumer prices last year.
-
Japan FY18 home electric appliance shipments hit 21-year high on heat wave2019/4/24 13:08TOKYO, NNA – Domestic shipments of Japanese-made home electric appliances rose 4.3 percent in fiscal 2018 to March this year from the previous year, hitting the highest level since fiscal 1997, thanks to strong air conditioner sales during a heat wave.
-
China Q1 GDP keeps 6.4% growth pace amid fears of slowdown2019/4/17 15:36TOKYO, NNA – China’s economy grew a steady 6.4 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, coming in slightly firmer than expected and alleviating market fears of a slowdown amid the U.S. trade row.
-
Philippine car sales slip in Q1 but strong March gain suggests pickup2019/4/16 15:03MANILA, NNA – New vehicle sales in the Philippines slipped in the first three months of the year, but a double-digit percentage increase in March indicates overall demand may be picking up after the first annual drop in sales for seven years in 2018.
-
Govt says more Filipinos leaving poverty behind as wages rise2019/4/11 15:42MANILA, NNA – More Filipinos are escaping poverty due to higher wages and state subsidies for the poor, according to a report by the government.
-
China March factory activity expands for first time in four months2019/4/1 17:57TOKYO, NNA – Factory activity in China expanded for the first time in four months in March, supported by government stimulus measures, but exports remained sluggish amid the slowdown in the global economy.
-
Vietnam Q1 GDP growth decelerates as exports slow2019/4/1 17:25HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Vietnam’s economic growth in the January-March quarter lost some steam from both the previous three months and a year earlier, as export growth decelerated amid slower global demand for smartphones.
-
Philippine Q1 business and consumer confidence picks up2019/3/29 17:39MANILA, NNA – Business and consumer confidence in the Philippines improved in the first three months of the year compared with the previous quarter, thanks to slower inflation and expected pre-election measures by the government to stimulate the economy.
-
Japanese exports remain weak amid slowing global growth2019/3/18 18:08TOKYO, NNA - Japanese exports posted a year-on-year drop for the third straight month in February, Ministry of Finance data showed Monday, indicating slower global demand is weighing on the economy’s lukewarm growth.
-
Malaysia new auto sales rebound in January on SUV demand2019/2/22 18:06KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - New automobile sales in Malaysia rose 8.7 percent in January from a year earlier to 48,450 units, the first rise in three months. Demand was strongest for sport utility vehicles by leading domestic automakers Perodua and Proton.
-
Thailand Jan auto output marks 4th straight monthly rise y/y; export demand slows2019/2/22 13:27BANGKOK, NNA - Auto production in Thailand rose in January for the fourth straight month year on year, as strong domestic demand ahead of a general election more than offset the slowdown in exports.
-
Malaysia Q4 GDP growth led by consumption, exports; slower for 20182019/2/15 12:21KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Malaysia’s economy grew 4.7 percent in the October-December quarter from a year earlier, led by resilient private consumption and a rebound in exports.
-
Japan Q4 GDP rebounds from disaster-hit Q3 but export growth weak2019/2/14 14:37TOKYO, NNA - Japan’s economy posted the first growth in two quarters in the October-December period, as expected, recovering modestly from a slump caused by a spate of natural disasters in the summer months.
-
Philippine Q4 GDP on trend but 2018 growth misses govt target2019/1/24 19:15MANILA, NNA – The Philippines’ economy grew 6.1 percent on year in the October-December quarter, maintaining the recent growth trend of around 6 percent as easing inflation provided some support to sluggish household spending, official data released Thursday showed.
-
China’s 2018 GDP growth slowest since 1990 amid trade war with U.S.2019/1/21 16:37BEIJING, Kyodo - The pace of China’s economic growth was its slowest in 28 years in 2018, expanding 6.6 percent from a year earlier, as a tit-for-tat tariff escalation with the United States took its toll on the world’s second-largest economy, official data showed Monday.
-
Philippine Dec CPI eases further but 2018 inflation hits a decade high2019/1/7 10:30
-
Japan Q3 GDP slump revised down sharply on weaker capex2018/12/10 11:04TOKYO, NNA – Japan’s economic contraction in the July-September quarter was revised down sharply to 0.6 percent on quarter, or an annualized 2.5 percent from the initial reading of 0.3 percent, or 1.2 percent annualized, as business investment was much weaker than previously estimated, the Cabinet Office said Monday.
-
High inflation dampens Philippine business, consumer confidence2018/12/7 16:46MANILA, NNA - High inflation in the Philippines continues to dampen confidence among business people and consumers in the final quarter of 2018 and into the new year, central bank surveys released Thursday show.
-
Philippine Nov CPI slows to 6% y/y on food but still above target2018/12/6 17:18MANILA, NNA - Annual inflation in the Philippines posted the first slowdown this year, easing to 6 percent in November from 6.7 percent in October on lower food prices, but it was still well above the 3 percent seen a year earlier, Philippine Statistics Authority data released Wednesday showed.
-
China Caixin Nov factory PMI 50.2 vs 50.1 in Oct; new exports below 502018/12/4 14:21BEIJING, NNA - The Caixin China General Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index, a key measure of manufacturing activity, edged up to 50.2 in November from 50.1 in October, just off a 16-month low of 50 in September, the Caixin survey showed Monday.
-
Japan Q3 GDP slump likely to be revised down after weak capex data2018/12/3 16:37TOKYO, NNA - Japanese business investment and profits slowed in the July-September quarter from the previous three months, hit by heavy rains and typhoons, government data showed Monday, indicating Q3 GDP contraction may be revised down sharply.
-
UPDATE1: Japan Oct factory output rebounds sharply after storm-hit Q32018/11/30 13:30--Adds details, official comments throughout. TOKYO, NNA - Japan’s industrial production and shipments rebounded sharply on month in October after a slump in the July-September quarter caused by bad weather, leading to the first year-on-year drop in inventories in just over a year, preliminary data released Friday by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed.
-
Japan Oct factory output rebounds sharply after storm-hit Q32018/11/30 11:45TOKYO, NNA - Japan’s industrial production and shipments rebounded sharply on month in October after a slump in the July-September quarter caused by bad weather, leading to the first year-on-year drop in inventories in just over a year, preliminary data released Friday by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed.
-
Taiwan machinery orders from China slump due to U.S. trade row2018/11/28 14:20TAIPEI, NNA - Taiwanese manufacturers are suffering a sharp drop in machinery orders from China amid the U.S. trade dispute, official data show.
-
UPDATE1: Thai Q3 GDP slows to 3.3% from Q2’s 4.6% on weaker farming, exports2018/11/19 17:41--Adds details, official comments in paragraphs 4-16
-
Thai Q3 GDP slows to 3.3% y/y from Q2’s 4.6% on weaker farming, exports2018/11/19 12:56BANGKOK, NNA - Thailand’s economic growth came in weaker than expected in the July-September quarter, slowing to 3.3 percent on year due to lower agriculture output and a slump in exports.
-
Japan Oct exports rebound but Chinese demand slower amid U.S. trade row2018/11/19 11:34TOKYO, NNA - Japanese exports rebounded in October on solid global demand for Japanese cars and semiconductors after a rare slip in September when typhoons delayed shipments, but demand from China appeared to be losing some steam amid the U.S. trade dispute, trade statistics released Monday by the Ministry of Finance showed.
-
UPDATE1: Hong Kong Q3 GDP slows as U.S.-China trade row escalates2018/11/16 19:11--Adds details, economist comments from 8th paragraph, HONG KONG, NNA - Hong Kong’s economic growth for the July-September quarter decelerated to a preliminary 2.9 percent on year, as expected, amid slower global growth and the escalating U.S.-China trade dispute.
-
Hong Kong Q3 GDP growth slows as U.S.-China trade row escalates2018/11/16 18:15HONG KONG, NNA - Hong Kong’s economic growth for the July-September quarter decelerated to 2.9 percent on year, as expected, amid slower global growth and the escalating U.S.-China trade dispute.
-
Japan economy shrinks in Q3 on disasters after high growth in Q22018/11/14 10:43TOKYO, NNA - Japan's economy for the July-September quarter slumped 0.3% on quarter, or an annualized 1.2%, as a series of disasters dampened consumption and business investment posted the first drop in two years after surging in April-June.
-
UPDATE2: Philippines Q3 GDP growth slows to 6.1% on weaker capex, consumption2018/11/08 17:30
--Adds background, official comment in paragraphs 6-8
MANILA, NNA – The Philippines’ economic growth came in weaker than expected in the third quarter, decelerating slightly to 6.1 percent on year due to smaller gains in business investment and private consumption, official data showed Thursday.
-
UPDATE1: Philippines Q3 GDP growth slows to 6.1% on weaker capex, consumption2018/11/08 15:40MANILA, NNA – The Philippines’ economic growth came in weaker than expected in the third quarter, decelerating slightly to 6.1 percent on year due to smaller gains in business investment and private consumption, official data showed Thursday.
-
Philippines Q3 GDP growth slows to 6.1% due to weaker capex, consumption2018/11/08 12:45MANILA, NNA – The Philippines’ economic growth came in weaker than expected in the third quarter, decelerating slightly to 6.1 percent on year due to smaller gains in business investment and private consumption, official data showed Thursday.
-
Philippines Oct CPI remains at 6.7% y/y, core CPI 4.9% from 4.7% in Sept2018/11/07 15:00MANILA, NNA - Consumer prices in the Philippines in October remained well above the central bank's target, suggesting President Rodrigo Duterte's efforts to tame inflation have yet to show an effect.
-
Thai Q3 exports slow to 3% y/y from Q2 10.6% on U.S.-China trade row2018/11/05 15:45BANGKOK, NNA - Thailand's exports slowed in the third quarter of 2018 due to sluggish shipments to China and the United States, its two largest markets, according to customs data compiled by NNA.
-
China Jan-Sept industry net profit +14.7% y/y, slowing from +16.2% in Jan-Aug2018/10/29 14:20BEIJING, NNA - The combined net profit of China’s industrial companies rose 14.7% on year to 4.97 trillion yuan ($716 billion) in the January-September period after growing 16.2% in the first eight months of the year, with the pace of increase decelerating for the third consecutive period, the National Bureau of Statistics said last week.
-
FDI in Southeast Asia up 18% at $73 billion in 1st half of 2018: UNCTAD2018/10/24 12:00SINGAPORE, NNA – Foreign direct investment in Southeast Asia in the first half of 2018 rose 18 percent from a year earlier to an estimated $73 billion, according to UNCTAD.
-
Thai Sept. exports post 1st drop in 19 months amid U.S.-China trade row2018/10/24 11:00JAKARTA, NNA - Automaker Suzuki Motor Corp. plans to increase automobile and motorcycle exports from Indonesia, making the country its third largest production center after India and Japan.
-
Toyota expects Thai auto sales to log 8% rise this year2017/2/1 14:08BANGKOK, NNA - Toyota Motor Corp. is aiming to boost its new vehicle sales in Thailand by 8 percent this year and keep its leadership position by introducing new models on the back of the recovering local auto market.