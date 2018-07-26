Sri Lanka
-
ATM maker Hitachi-Omron to buy Sri Lankan payment service firm2019/7/19 19:10TOKYO, NNA - Automated bank teller machine maker Hitachi-Omron Terminal Solutions Corp. will buy the entire stake in Sri Lanka’s payment service provider as it seeks to enhance financial hardware and software services in India, Southeast Asia and other global markets.
-
Sri Lanka declares emergency after terror attacks, death toll reaches 3102019/4/23 17:19
-
Japan firms in Sri Lanka cautious after terror attacks2019/4/23 16:13TOKYO, NNA - Japanese companies in Sri Lanka are taking a low key approach while assessing the effects of the bombings that killed up to 290 people over the weekend.
-
Sri Lanka gov’t suspects foreign hand in attacks that killed 2902019/4/23 11:30COLOMBO, Kyodo - The death toll from Easter Sunday’s suicide bomb attacks on churches and hotels in Sri Lanka soared Monday to 290, including 39 foreigners, with authorities blaming foreign-backed “local terrorists" for the carnage and invoking emergency powers.
-
Death toll in Sri Lankan terror attacks soars to 2902019/4/22 14:49
-
1 Japanese national dead in Sri Lanka terror attacks2019/4/22 10:22
-
207 killed in bomb attacks on Sri Lankan churches, hotels2019/4/22 10:18COLOMBO, Kyodo - A total of 207 people were killed and over 450 others wounded Sunday in eight bomb blasts that targeted mainly churches and hotels in Sri Lanka, media reports quoting police said.
-
Japan’s Odakyu Electric Railway to open resort hotel in Sri Lanka2019/2/21 16:00NEW DELHI, NNA – Odakyu Electric Railway Co. will jointly develop a 2.5 billion yen ($22.6 million) resort hotel in Sri Lanka with three other companies as rapidly growing tourism on the island nation is causing accommodation shortages.
-
Japanese firm opens Sri Lanka's first solar panel plant2018/7/26 12:51NEW DELHI, NNA - A Sri Lankan unit of Japan's renewable energy producer and plant engineering firm reK Co. has begun operating the first solar panel factory in the South Asian island country, aiming to meet demand in the domestic and overseas markets.