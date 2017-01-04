Society
Japanese man detained in China’s Hunan Province since July2019/11/28 9:30
Hong Kong councilors-elect rally for release of campus protesters2019/11/26 9:39
Taiwan’s population likely to drop after 23.6m peak in 20202019/11/22 18:12TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwan’s population is likely to decline after reaching a peak of 23.59 million next year, government figures indicate, a trend that could ultimately threaten the export-reliant island’s productivity.
Hong Kong protests: University standoff lingers for 5th day2019/11/22 9:30
Hong Kong university standoff drags on after hundreds surrender2019/11/21 9:19
Hong Kong leader calls on 100 protesters inside university to surrender2019/11/20 9:31
Chinese soldiers clear road of debris in Hong Kong2019/11/18 9:46
City-wide protest cripples Hong Kong for 4th day, man dies2019/11/15 9:29
Traffic disruption protest continues in Hong Kong for 2nd day2019/11/13 9:30
Japanese views on China remain negative despite thaw in ties2019/10/25 9:11
Thousands defy ban to protest against gov’t in Hong Kong2019/10/21 9:21
Hong Kong police say 201 arrested in latest protests2019/10/15 9:19
Japan labor body to step up support for foreigners, freelancers2019/10/9 16:56
Protests continue in Hong Kong, many defying new mask ban2019/10/7 9:22
Shot Hong Kong protester prosecuted for assaulting police, rioting2019/10/4 9:12
Rallies held in Hong Kong after teen shot by police2019/10/3 9:29
Hong Kong burns, Taiwan frets2019/10/2 11:26
Taiwan joins global protest in support of Hong Kong2019/9/30 9:30
Hong Kong police fire tear gas to break up anti-government march2019/9/30 9:27
Rally held in Hong Kong to mark 5 years since Umbrella Movement2019/9/30 9:29
Hong Kong leader hosts first town hall meeting to calm protests2019/9/27 9:16
Hong Kong students form human chains after chaotic night of clashes2019/9/10 11:08
Hong Kong protesters appeal for U.S. help to “liberate” city2019/9/9 8:19
Joshua Wong, fellow Hong Kong democracy activist arrested by police2019/8/30 15:33
Violence in Hong Kong as protesters vandalize, police fire tear gas2019/8/26 11:00
Japanese man promotes soba harvests in formerly strife-torn Marawi for peace2019/8/21 15:54
Record 832 foreigners in Japan lose residency status in 20182019/8/21 11:14
Major mass rally, march against extradition bill held in Hong Kong2019/8/19 10:57
Seoul businesspeople taking critical look at anti-Japan rally2019/8/16 17:52
More protests in Hong Kong against extradition bill2019/8/5 10:00
Fresh mass protest held in Hong Kong against extradition bill, gov’t2019/7/22 17:32
Indonesia to make halal labeling mandatory from October2019/7/22 12:55
Japan population declines at fastest pace yet to 124.8 mil.: gov’t2019/7/10 19:00
Hong Kong leader declares controversial bill “dead”2019/7/9 15:57
Protesters arrested over Sunday’s demonstration, clashes in Hong Kong2019/7/9 9:30
Tens of thousands in Hong Kong protest against extradition bill2019/7/8 10:00
60 injured in Hong Kong protests, 3 badly: police2019/7/2 16:33
90% foreigners want better public support to adjust to life in Japan: poll2019/6/25 18:19
Protestors disperse after surrounding Hong Kong police HQ2019/6/24 10:22
S. Korea ignores Japan’s push for arbitration on wartime labor issue2019/6/19 10:12
Seven-Eleven struggling in face of Japan’s inconvenient truths2019/6/17 15:21
Hong Kong people march demanding withdrawal of extradition bill2019/6/17 8:24
Gay civil servant wins spousal benefits case in top H.K. court2019/6/7 9:43
Hundreds marry in Taiwan as same sex-marriage law takes effect2019/5/27 9:39
347 pass Japan’s foreign worker exam for food service industry2019/5/22 9:52
Japan gov’t to urge firms to hire employees until age 70 amid labor crunch2019/5/16 9:58
Thai king grants audience for public, foreign diplomats2019/5/7 8:14
Emperor Naruhito declares succession to throne in ceremony2019/5/1 13:39
Japan-wide celebrations mark start of Reiwa Era2019/5/1 13:30
Japan’s Emperor Akihito declares abdication, thanks people for support2019/5/1 13:23
Emperor Akihito defines role as state symbol through 30 yrs of reign2019/4/30 10:33
Sri Lanka declares emergency after terror attacks, death toll reaches 3102019/4/23 17:19
Japan looks to fight gambling addiction ahead of casino openings2019/4/22 10:16
TEPCO eyes using foreign workers at crisis-hit Fukushima Daiichi plant2019/4/18 16:19
1st exam held in Japan for foreigners seeking new work visa2019/4/15 10:58
Tokyo prosecutors eye building another case against Ghosn2019/4/3 18:36TOKYO, Kyodo - Tokyo prosecutors are considering building another case against former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn, this time in connection with payments the automaker made to a distributor in Oman, sources close to the matter said Wednesday.
Japan detects African swine fever at infectious stage for 1st time2019/4/3 11:21TOKYO, Kyodo – The African swine fever virus has been detected in a contagious state on Japanese soil for the first time, the government said Tuesday.
Japan to accept online applications for some visas from July2019/3/26 17:18
Gay Taiwanese granted special permission to remain in Japan2019/3/25 10:59
Japan investigates 700 foreign students AWOL from Tokyo college2019/3/18 14:39
Hong Kong bookseller-at-large fears extradition to China under new pact2019/2/22 17:10
Taiwan Cabinet OKs draft bill legalizing same sex marriage2019/2/22 17:01
Fukushima tour draws foreigners to areas devastated by nuclear accident2019/2/18 11:14
Japanese local gov’ts call for more help to accept foreigners2019/1/30 14:18
Japan’s Prince Fumihito arrives in Thailand to receive honorary degree2018/12/13 9:58
More Vietnamese escaping poverty, but regional, ethnic gaps remain2018/12/12 16:34
Challenges await Japan in opening up to more foreign workers2018/12/10 9:38
69 foreign technical interns die in Japan between 2015 and 20172018/12/6 20:43
Japan mulls accepting more Asian refugees from 20202018/10/23 11:15
Support group for Vietnamese residents in Japan established2018/8/22 15:06TOKYO, NNA - A support group for Vietnamese residents in Japan has been established in Tokyo, aiming to help them land lawful jobs and ease their difficulties in living amid a growing number of crimes by Vietnamese in Japan.
Japan gives crop diversification training to Afghan officials in India2018/5/25 13:08NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan conducted a training program on crop diversification for Afghanistan in India as part of its third-country training initiative in collaboration with partner countries, according to Tokyo's development aid agency.
Tokyo Metro training railway personnel in Philippines2018/5/16 14:16MANILA, NNA - Tokyo Metro Co. has begun helping train railway operation personnel in the Philippines as part of the bilateral government efforts to develop urban railroad networks in the Southeast Asian country, according to the subway operator.
Children's picture book on theme of "Mottainai" published in India2018/1/19 13:26NEW DELHI, NNA - A Japanese picture book encouraging an eco-friendly "Mottainai" lifestyle has been published in India to teach children in the world's second most populous nation the importance of lessening waste, according to Japan's aid agency.
Japanese migration to Malaysia waning after nuke crisis-induced peak2017/12/11 11:30KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - The migration of Japanese people to Malaysia through a second-home scheme has been declining in recent years after hitting a peak following the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear crisis in northeastern Japan.
Yangon counts on Japanese sister city Fukuoka to fight flooding2017/11/7 14:39YANGON, NNA - As Yangon marks the first anniversary of its sister city relationship with the southwestern Japanese city of Fukuoka, Myanmar's commercial capital is eager to get Japanese expertise to address such key issues as constant flooding.
Japanese firms eye aging Thai population with products for elderly2017/10/11 12:22BANGKOK, NNA - A leading wheelchair maker and hospital operator from Japan are seeking to expand in Thailand with an eye on products and services for the elderly as the country's population rapidly ages.
Japan helps Myanmar set up money-earning postboxes2017/6/28 12:59YANGON, NNA - Myanmar is replacing its aging postboxes with new ones offering advertisement space in three major cities with Japanese assistance to reform the Southeast Asian country's postal system.
Study finds marked generation gap among Malaysian millennials2017/5/17 13:44KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Malaysians born in the 1980s and 1990s feel a greater generation gap among themselves than similar age cohorts in other Southeast Asian countries, according to a new study undertaken by a Bangkok-based think tank of Hakuhodo Inc., Japan's second-largest advertising company.
Survey finds generation gap among ASEAN millennials2017/2/23 14:20BANGKOK, NNA - People born in the 1980s and 1990s in Southeast Asia, especially in Thailand and Vietnam, feel they belong to different generations while they also differ in work, life and shopping styles, according to a survey taken by Japanese advertising agency Hakuhodo Inc.'s think tank based in Bangkok.
Malaysian travel to Japan faces both good, bad prospects2017/2/10 13:53KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Malaysian travelers to Japan have been increasing since Tokyo's easing of visa requirements but local tourist agencies see both good and bad prospects for the immediate future.
Fuji Xerox unveils new, eco-friendly work style concept in Malaysia2017/1/12 13:51KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Fuji Xerox Co.'s Malaysian unit has unveiled a new line of innovative document-managing solutions powered by its eco-friendly "Smart Work Gateway" concept at a promotional event in Kuala Lumpur at the start of the year.
Sexual wellness brands in India flaunting "Japan" tag2017/1/4 12:46NEW DELHI, NNA - With more and more Indians shopping for sexual wellness products online, the market is getting flooded with both local and foreign items, including some flaunting self-claimed Japanese connections, as they vie for customer attention in the largely unorganized market.