Daikin Industries buys Singaporean building maintenance firm2019/11/28 15:36SINGAPORE, Kyodo - Japanese air conditioner maker Daikin Industries Ltd. has acquired Singaporean building maintenance firm BMS Engineering and Trading Pte. Ltd. for S$12.9 million ($9.4 million).
Singapore opposition member ordered to comply with fake news law2019/11/26 16:00SINGAPORE, Kyodo – A supporter of a newly formed opposition party on Monday became the first person to be forced to make a correction on a Facebook post under Singapore’s controversial anti-fake news law that came into force last month.
NTT Com, Singapore fintech firm to offer fixed-rate forex service2019/11/15 17:44
Japan car parts chain Autobacs Seven buys Singapore auto service firm2019/11/15 15:52SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese car parts retailer Autobacs Seven Co. has paid an undisclosed amount to acquire a 63 percent stake in Singaporean auto servicing and repair firm SK Automobile Pte. Ltd.
Yoshimura Food to buy Singapore kitchen equipment maker NKR Continental2019/11/14 15:03SINGAPORE, NNA – Japanese food maker Yoshimura Food Holdings K.K. will acquire a 70 percent stake in Singaporean kitchen equipment maker NKR Continental Pte. Ltd. to enter the equipment field to achieve future growth.
Toshiba beefs up e-waste recycling in Singapore ahead of 2021 regulations2019/11/13 10:45SINGAPORE, NNA – Toshiba Corp. is reinforcing e-waste recycling in Singapore in preparation for the government’s push for the establishment of a recycling scheme for electronics and home appliances in 2021.
NEC sells automated banking software to South, Southeast Asian lenders2019/11/12 15:25
Rogue trader losses in Singapore force Mitsubishi to shut Petro-Diamond2019/11/7 15:41SINGAPORE, NNA – Major Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp. will liquidate its wholly owned oil trading unit in Singapore after suffering a massive $320 million loss in unauthorized crude oil derivative transactions.
Nihon Unisys buys Singapore Axxis Consulting to expand IT solution system sales2019/11/7 13:25SINGAPORE, NNA – Information technology service firm Nihon Unisys Ltd. has acquired a 51 percent stake in Singapore’s Axxis Consulting (S) Pte. Ltd. to capture growing Japanese corporate demand for enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems in Southeast Asia.
Singaporean retailer extends plastic-bag-charging drive for one year2019/11/7 11:27SINGAPORE, VNA – The supermarket chain FairPrice, a cooperative of the of Singapore’s National Trades Union Congress, will extend its “no plastic bag“ drive to 25 outlets for one year starting November 11.
Interior maker Tori opens Singapore branch to further penetrate SE Asia market2019/11/6 12:55SINGAPORE, NNA – Major Japanese interior and materials maker Tori Corp. has opened a Singapore branch to further penetrate the Southeast Asian market in its broader efforts for overseas business expansion.
Kyowa Exeo of Japan buys Singaporean engineering firm in bid to expand in Southeast Asia2019/10/31 17:18SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese engineering firm Kyowa Exeo Corp. has bought Singaporean peer Winner Engineering Pte. Ltd. as it plans to expand overseas.
NTT creates undersea cable unit in Singapore to meet data traffic demand2019/10/31 14:30
Japan-based Willer begins driverless bus operations in Singapore2019/10/25 18:11
JCB, Singapore’s Socash to tie up for cardless cash advance service2019/10/18 13:14
Japan’s Crops to acquire Singapore’s Innovare staffing service group2019/10/17 17:19SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese mobile phone sales and human resources service firm Crops Corp. will buy a 75-percent stake in Innovare Holdings Pte. Ltd., a Singapore-based group engaged in staffing and accounting services in Southeast Asia, in its first step toward overseas expansion.
NEC to test on-demand bus booking in Singapore, debut set for world transportation event2019/10/17 16:24
Hitachi, Singapore’s Frasers to work on smart realty in Asia-Pacific2019/10/17 15:17
Singapore - InfrastructureInnovation, new mindset key in Singapore’s struggle for water2019/10/16 17:20
Taiyo Nippon Sanso to triple nitrogen output capacity in Singapore2019/10/11 13:19SINGAPORE, NNA - Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp. will triple its nitrogen gas production capacity in Singapore by 2021 to meet growing demand from the electronics, medical and chemical fields.
Marubeni injects capital into Singapore agri-venture MoBiol utilizing palm oil mill effluent2019/10/9 14:54
Building maintenance firm Taisei to buy 75% stake in Singapore’s C+H Associates2019/10/4 16:42SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese building maintenance provider Taisei Co. will buy a 75 percent stake in Singapore’s facility management firm C+H Associates Pte. Ltd. to accelerate its business expansion in the fast-growing Southeast Asian region.
Japanese logistics firm Trancom to buy Singapore’s Sergent Services bldg. cleaning firm2019/10/1 17:05SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese logistics provider Trancom Co. will buy a Singapore-based building cleaning firm, Sergent Services Pte. Ltd., to establish a bridgehead for its business expansion in Southeast Asia.
Hitachi begins overseas elevator monitoring in Singapore2019/10/1 15:18SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese electronics giant Hitachi Ltd. started an elevator monitoring business in Singapore on Tuesday to capitalize on growing demand for advanced maintenance services in Asian countries.
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities mulls cutting workforce in Hong Kong, Singapore, Sydney2019/9/30 17:57SINGAPORE, NNA - Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. is moving ahead with plans to cut securities staff people in Singapore, Hong Kong and Sydney as part of a restructuring plan.
SoftBank Robotics launches AI-assisted Whiz cleaning robot unit in Singapore2019/9/26 17:50SINGAPORE, NNA - Japan’s SoftBank Robotics Group Corp. has launched a subsidiary in Singapore to provide its “Whiz” vacuum-cleaning robots as the second overseas supply point for the AI-enabled gadgets, after its sales base in Hong Kong.
Mitsubishi Singapore oil trading arm loses $320 mil. on rogue derivative trader2019/9/24 20:54SINGAPORE, NNA - Petro-Diamond Singapore (Pte) Ltd. (PDS), a wholly-owned Singapore-based oil trading subsidiary of Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp., is expected to book a loss of about $320 million due to unauthorized crude oil derivatives transactions.
Chemical maker Denka to double resin output for display panels in Singapore2019/9/10 18:00SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese chemical manufacturer Denka Co. will double its production capacity of MS resins in Singapore to meet the demand in the Asia-Pacific region that is growing as the size of liquid crystal televisions and monitor screens continues to increase.
Japan’s Resona Bank aims to boost SME-focused loans in SE Asia2019/9/6 13:10
JR East to open retail spaces inside 27 metro stations in Singapore2019/9/4 16:43
Singapore’s hotel occupancy rates reach highest levels over decade2019/9/4 14:27SINGAPORE, VNA, – Singapore’s hotel occupancy rates have climbed to the highest levels in over a decade as travellers and business events switched from Hong Kong, where pro-democracy protests have slammed tourist numbers and wide business sentiment, Reuters reported.
3 Japan firms to invest in farm, food tech startups in S.E. Asia2019/8/30 16:15
Tanaka Optical to buy 80% stake in Singapore’s FLO Optics to go overseas2019/8/30 15:43SINGAPORE, NNA - Tanaka Optical Holdings Co., which operates eyewear stores widely in western Japan, will buy an 80-percent stake in an industry peer in Singapore, FLO Optics Pte. Ltd., in its group’s first business expansion abroad.
Sompo eyes spot among Asia’s top 5 foreign insurers outside Japan2019/8/23 13:00
Japan food trader Toho to buy 100% stake in Singapore’s Golden Ocean Seafood2019/8/21 17:39SINGAPORE, NNA - Japan’s Toho Co., which deals in foods for professional use, will buy a 100-percent stake in Singapore’s seafood wholesaler Golden Ocean Seafood (S) Pte. Ltd. to consolidate its business in Singapore where it already has five firms under its wings.
Shell launches EV chargers at gas stations in Singapore, 1st in SE Asia2019/8/20 15:48
Fullcast to form staffing venture with Singapore firm to bring foreign workers to Japan2019/8/16 16:17SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese staffing firm Fullcast Holdings Co. will establish a joint venture in Tokyo with an industry peer, Advancer Global Ltd. of Singapore, to bring in foreign workers by taking advantage of Japan’s new immigration regulation that benefits skilled professionals.
TV, online sales service firm Tri-Stage to divest itself of Singapore unit on sluggish business2019/8/15 15:11SINGAPORE, NNA - Tri-Stage Inc., a Japanese provider of direct marketing support services, is divesting itself of its Singapore subsidiary JML Singapore Pte. Ltd. due to sluggish business stemming from what it calls changes in the marketing environment and product obsolescence.
Digital marketing service firm Repro of Japan sets up regional HQs in Singapore2019/8/14 16:52
Japan’s Interspace invests in Singaporean cryptocurrency service firm Makers Farm2019/8/6 14:12SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese digital advertisement firm Interspace Co. will invest in Singapore’s Makers Farm Pte. Ltd., which develops and provides a cashback service with its own cryptocurrency CIM, as part of its drive to expand its business through tie-ups with overseas partners.
Japan’s Takasaki city setting up Singapore unit to promote farm exports2019/7/31 10:06TOKYO, NNA – The rural Japanese city of Takasaki, north of Tokyo, is opening an office in Singapore to boost its export of farm produce in Asia.
Singapore Q2 premium office rents hit 10-year high: Colliers survey2019/7/25 12:01SINGAPORE, NNA - Grade A office rents in Singapore’s Central Business District rose to the highest level in 10 years in the April-June quarter on the back of strong demand from flexible workplace operators and technology firms, according to a survey by Colliers International.
Mitsubishi Estate helps Singapore housing operator enter Japan2019/7/24 17:12
Sun Cable’s $14 billion plan for world’s largest solar farm in Australia gets major project status2019/7/23 16:33
Osaka Gas, Japan gov’t lender invest $93 mil. in Singapore’s AGP2019/7/23 16:02
Cosmetics firm Pola Orbis working with Singapore gov’t on study of skin spots in Asian ethnic groups2019/7/23 14:52TOKYO, NNA – Major Japanese cosmetics maker Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. has begun to conduct joint research with the Singapore government on formative factors of skin spots among various Asian ethnic groups for cosmetics product development.
Singapore June exports post largest fall in 6 years on sluggish global chip demand2019/7/18 16:18SINGAPORE, NNA - Singapore’s exports posted the biggest year-on-year decline in more than six years in June on continued sluggish global demand for semiconductors, official data released Wednesday showed, raising the odds that the export-reliant economy is set to suffer a hefty contraction in shipments to the world this year.
Japan health food firm sets up sales unit in Singapore2019/7/17 16:26SINGAPORE, Kyodo - Japanese health food company Fine Japan Co. has set up a Singapore-based unit to function as a regional distribution base to cultivate Southeast Asian markets.
Trader Mitsui expanding sugar business in growing Southeast Asian market2019/7/16 15:46
Japan’s Daiso to open 300-yen single price store in Singapore2019/7/8 14:34
Singaporean firm Thakral focusing on Osaka for property investment2019/7/3 17:47SINGAPORE, NNA - Singaporean property investment group Thakral Corp. is gearing up to expand its real estate portfolio in Osaka as it anticipates high investment yields on the back of an upcoming series of events in Japan’s second-largest metropolis.
Sumitomo Life buys 25% stake in fintech startup Singapore Life2019/7/2 14:51SINGAPORE, NNA - Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. has purchased a stake of about 25 percent in Singapore Life Pte. Ltd. for $90 million in a drive to capitalize on the fintech startup’s long-term growth.
Mitsubishi Electric to invest in Singapore’s Akribis Systems2019/6/19 17:21SINGAPORE, NNA - Major Japanese electronics and industrial machine maker Mitsubishi Electric Corp. will buy an equity stake in a Singaporean factory automation equipment maker to enhance its product lineup.
Singapore lifts import ban on Japanese poultry imposed due to bird flu outbreak2019/6/4 15:03
Recycler ReNet Japan sets up in Singapore to serve all of SE Asia2019/5/22 18:14SINGAPORE, NNA - ReNet Japan Group Inc., known as a recycler of electric appliances, has set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore to serve diverse and growing markets in Southeast Asia.
Watami restaurant to set up Singapore unit to source foreign workers2019/5/16 13:51SINGAPORE, NNA - Major Japanese restaurant chain operator Watami Co. will establish a joint venture in Singapore to train and send Southeast Asian workers to Japan in response to Tokyo’s drive to accept more foreign workers.
NTT Docomo invests in Singapore’s e-pay platform Matchmove2019/5/15 17:51TOKYO, NNA - NTT Docomo Ventures Inc., an investment unit of Japan’s top mobile carrier NTT Docomo Inc., has bought an undisclosed number of shares in Matchmove Pay Pte. of Singapore to boost online settlement services.
Isetan Mitsukoshi to close Singapore store2019/5/7 15:22
Japan’s Yoshimura Food to buy 70% stake in Singapore’s Pacific Sorby2019/4/23 17:44SINGAPORE, NNA – Yoshimura Food Holdings K.K. will take over Singapore’s frozen fish processor Pacific Sorby Pte. Ltd.
Japan’s Nishio Rent All buying Singapore United Power & Resources2019/4/15 17:54SINGAPORE, NNA – Japanese construction equipment rental firm Nishio Rent All Co. is buying a Singapore rival in a move overseas meant to hedge against a potential slowdown in Japan after the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.
Rakuten invests in Singapore cashback provider ShopBack2019/4/12 16:46SINGAPORE, NNA – Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten Inc. is investing in ShopBack, a Singapore-based startup offering cashback rewards to users of global services like Amazon and Booking.com in the Asia-Pacific region.
Cool Japan Fund makes SE Asia social media brand promotion bet2019/4/11 14:47SINGAPORE, NNA - Public-private investment vehicle Cool Japan Fund Inc. will make a major investment in a Singaporean social media marketer to drive promotion of Japanese brands to Southeast Asian millennials.
Itochu partners with Halcyon to join sustainable rubber trade2019/3/14 14:54SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese trading house Itochu Corp. is to promote sustainable natural rubber trade under a capital tie-up with a Singaporean market platform operator.
Yamaha injects $150 million into Singapore’s Grab for alliance in motorcycle hailing in SE Asia2018/12/14 12:23SINGAPORE, NNA - Yamaha Motor Co. is to invest $150 million in Grab Holding Inc., forming a strategic alliance in motorcycle ride-hailing services in the region, with a focus on Indonesia.
Japanese firm tapping halal Japanese dishes in Singapore2018/11/27 10:47
JETRO promotes Japanese food online sales through Singapore’s RedMart2018/11/21 13:33
Leasing firm Tokyo Century establishes investment arm in Singapore2018/11/19 14:15SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese leasing company Tokyo Century Corp. said Friday it will establish a wholly owned investment arm in Singapore as part of its global expansion.
Japan's Kyowa Exeo to buy Singapore's Leng Aik EngineeringSINGAPORE, NNA - Japan's Kyowa Exeo Corp. will purchase Leng Aik Engineering Pte. Ltd. of Singapore as part of a global campaign to expand its telecommunications infrastructure engineering operations.2018/11/06 17:30
FDI in Southeast Asia up 18% at $73 billion in 1st half of 2018: UNCTAD2018/10/24 12:00SINGAPORE, NNA – Foreign direct investment in Southeast Asia in the first half of 2018 rose 18 percent from a year earlier to an estimated $73 billion, according to UNCTAD.
Singapore watchdog seeks public view on Japan Pulp & Paper/Spicers merger plan2018/10/18 12:35SINGAPORE, NNA - The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore said Wednesday that it is seeking public opinion on the proposed acquisition by Japan Pulp & Paper Co. of all issued shares in Spicers Paper (Singapore) Pte from Spicers Holdings (Asia) Pte.
Japan's Mitsui Sugar, Mitsui & Co. to acquire Singapore sugar firm2018/9/25 13:19SINGAPORE, NNA - Leading Japanese sugar producer Mitsui Sugar Co. and trading house Mitsui & Co. will acquire a full stake in a Singaporean sugar vendor for about $100 million to cash in on growing demand for sweeteners in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.
Japan's NTT Docomo launches IoT solution for S.E. Asia manufacturers2018/5/14 14:50SINGAPORE, NNA - Japan's leading mobile phone operator NTT Docomo Inc. has launched an Internet of Things platform to help manufacturers in Southeast Asia improve their production efficiency.
Japan's 125-year-old eel barbecue restaurant debuts in Singapore2018/4/13 14:33SINGAPORE, NNA - Japan's 125-year-old eel barbecue restaurant in central Tokyo's Tsukiji district has forayed into Singapore as its flagship outlet at home has welcomed an increasing number of Asian travelers including Singaporeans.
Tokyo food delivery start-up opens 1st overseas outlet in Singapore2018/3/22 15:18SINGAPORE, NNA - Food delivery startup TGAL Inc. is opening its first overseas outlet in Singapore in collaboration with famous Japanese restaurants to cash in on growing demand for such delivery services in the city-state and other Southeast Asian countries.
NTT group firm ties up with Ascott to develop serviced apartments in Japan2018/2/2 13:09SINGAPORE, NNA - Japan's NTT group company has agreed with The Ascott Ltd., an international serviced apartment operator, to collaborate in the accommodation business in the domestic market to meet growing demand from foreign travelers.
Japanese food wholesaler Toho buys Singapore, Malaysian firms2017/12/4 12:51SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese food product wholesaler and retailer Toho Co. has bought two Southeast Asian firms, one in Singapore and the other in Malaysia, to expand its business overseas in pursuit of medium- to long-term growth.
JR-West Hotels opens 1st overseas branch in Singapore2017/12/1 17:28SINGAPORE, NNA - West Japan Railway Hotel Development Ltd., a hotel chain operator in western Japan, opened its first overseas branch in Singapore on Friday in a bid to attract more tourists from Southeast Asia and Oceania to Japan.
Morozoff makes Singapore comeback under new S.E. Asia strategy2017/11/9 14:22SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese confectionary maker Morozoff Ltd. is returning to Singapore after a 20-year hiatus as part of a renewed Southeast Asian business strategy to promote sales of its sweets.
Japan Farmers Market opens at Singapore airport to promote exports2017/10/3 13:23SINGAPORE, NNA - Various Japanese food products are on sale at the newly opened Premium Japan Farmers Market at Singapore's Changi Airport for local consumers and globe-trotting travelers in a bid to promote exports.