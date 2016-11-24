Services
Daikin Industries buys Singaporean building maintenance firm2019/11/28 15:36SINGAPORE, Kyodo - Japanese air conditioner maker Daikin Industries Ltd. has acquired Singaporean building maintenance firm BMS Engineering and Trading Pte. Ltd. for S$12.9 million ($9.4 million).
Toyota Tsusho invests in app-based bus service in India2019/11/26 14:22
Online English school RareJob invests in Indian peer Multibhashi2019/11/21 17:14
Itochu Enex to offer car washing in Vietnam in 2020 as it expands overseas2019/11/21 14:31HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA – Japanese energy service firm Itochu Enex Co. will launch car washing facilities in large commercial buildings in Vietnam starting from April next year as part of its expansion plan in Southeast Asia.
TechnoPro, Japan-based source of contract engineers, expands in vital India market2019/11/20 18:55NEW DELHI, NNA – Japanese staffing firm TechnoPro Inc. plans to hire 10,000 engineers in India over the next five years to meet the demands of its global clients including other Japanese companies.
Japanese self-service laundry developer Wash House taps China2019/11/20 14:11TOKYO, NNA - Japanese remote-monitored self-service laundry developer and operator Wash House Co. will establish its first joint venture in China to develop coin-operated laundry machines, in a bid to cultivate the undeveloped market.
Sony to open 1st SE Asian video game studio in Malaysia in 20202019/11/12 14:59KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC, a major gaming arm of Japan’s Sony Corp., will establish its first Southeast Asian video game studio in Malaysia in 2020.
Japan’s Yokohama Hakkeijima theme park to open aquarium in Taiwan2019/10/30 14:31
Dowa to boost recycling, waste management business in Thailand2019/10/25 16:20BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese nonferrous metal maker Dowa Holdings Co. will beef up its environmental management operations in Thailand by recycling waste batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles.
SoftBank to provide up to $9.5 bil. to WeWork2019/10/23 16:46TOKYO, Kyodo – SoftBank Group Corp. will provide up to $9.5 billion to the U.S. operator of co-working space WeWork as part of a bailout package to rebuild the embattled firm, the two companies said Wednesday.
Construction machine lease firm Kinan to train operators in Myanmar2019/10/23 15:18
Nihon M&A Center opens Indonesia office after Singapore amid rising cross-border deals2019/10/21 17:52JAKARTA, NNA - Japan’s Nihon M&A Center Inc., engaged in supporting corporate mergers and alliances, has opened a representative office in Indonesia, as its second overseas base following the first one in Singapore, to bank on rising cross-border takeover deals particularly in Southeast Asia.
Cool Japan Fund invests $50 mil. in Indonesian ride-hailing giant to promote Japanese culture, food2019/10/18 17:15
Japan’s Crops to acquire Singapore’s Innovare staffing service group2019/10/17 17:19SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese mobile phone sales and human resources service firm Crops Corp. will buy a 75-percent stake in Innovare Holdings Pte. Ltd., a Singapore-based group engaged in staffing and accounting services in Southeast Asia, in its first step toward overseas expansion.
Toyota launches Kinto auto leasing packages in Thailand, a first for SE Asia2019/10/17 14:58BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese giant automaker Toyota Motor Corp. has launched a flat-rate auto leasing service in Thailand to attract a growing number of consumers who prefer not to buy cars.
Publishing house Kadokawa ties up with Taiwan game company Gamania2019/10/16 14:19
Business consulting and training firm HR Institute creates Thai subsidiary2019/10/10 18:20
Mitsui, Sony unit set up AI credit scoring venture for Indonesia2019/10/10 16:58TOKYO, NNA - Mitsui & Co. and a unit of Sony Corp. have jointly established a venture to conduct credit scoring operations in Indonesia and Chile to curb credit risks and recovery costs for financial firms.
Building maintenance firm Taisei to buy 75% stake in Singapore’s C+H Associates2019/10/4 16:42SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese building maintenance provider Taisei Co. will buy a 75 percent stake in Singapore’s facility management firm C+H Associates Pte. Ltd. to accelerate its business expansion in the fast-growing Southeast Asian region.
Rentracks invests in Indonesia’s Gapura Dunia Informatika e-commerce inventory firm2019/10/1 17:53JAKARTA, NNA - Japanese affiliate marketing service provider Rentracks Co. has invested $210,000 in a leading Indonesian IT solution firm, PT Gapura Dunia Informatika, to cash in on expected high growth in the e-commerce market in Southeast Asia’s largest economy.
Japanese logistics firm Trancom to buy Singapore’s Sergent Services bldg. cleaning firm2019/10/1 17:05SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese logistics provider Trancom Co. will buy a Singapore-based building cleaning firm, Sergent Services Pte. Ltd., to establish a bridgehead for its business expansion in Southeast Asia.
Japan’s Cocolonet to buy 20% stake in Vietnam’s Cemetery Park Investment and Management2019/9/11 15:31HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Japanese ceremonial service provider Cocolonet Co. will buy a 20 percent stake in Vietnam’s Cemetery Park Investment and Management Co. to capitalize on a flurry of cemetery constructions in the Southeast Asian country.
Hitachi Construction Machinery launches hydraulic oil monitoring service in SE Asia2019/9/4 17:04
Japan’s Bandai Namco Amusement to open “VR Zone” in Beijing2019/8/23 18:45TOKYO, NNA - Japan’s Bandai Namco Amusement Inc. will launch a virtual-reality (VR) amusement facility in Beijing this autumn to expand its chain of so-called “VR Zones” abroad to eight. It will be the company’s first VR Zone in mainland China.
Advertising Nagata to form billboard ads unit with Philippines’ Game Plan Marketing Solutions2019/8/22 18:12
Recycle firm Renet Japan’s profits in Cambodia surging, buoyed by used-car sales2019/8/22 18:01
Japanese deferred payment service firm ties up with Taiwan’s largest EC platform2019/8/22 14:14
Recruit teams with Visa to invest in Indian digital payment startup2019/8/16 17:20NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan’s Recruit Co., together with global financial services provider Visa Inc., has acquired a stake in an Indian digital payment platform operator through its investment arm as part of its strategy to tap Indian startups in the new technology field.
Fullcast to form staffing venture with Singapore firm to bring foreign workers to Japan2019/8/16 16:17SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese staffing firm Fullcast Holdings Co. will establish a joint venture in Tokyo with an industry peer, Advancer Global Ltd. of Singapore, to bring in foreign workers by taking advantage of Japan’s new immigration regulation that benefits skilled professionals.
Japanese teleconference system provider V-cube sells Indonesian arm over persistent losses2019/8/15 16:55JAKARTA, NNA - Japanese teleconference system provider V-cube Inc. has sold 95 percent of its holding in its Indonesian subsidiary, PT V-CUBE INDONESIA, which has remained in the red since it was founded seven years ago.
TV, online sales service firm Tri-Stage to divest itself of Singapore unit on sluggish business2019/8/15 15:11SINGAPORE, NNA - Tri-Stage Inc., a Japanese provider of direct marketing support services, is divesting itself of its Singapore subsidiary JML Singapore Pte. Ltd. due to sluggish business stemming from what it calls changes in the marketing environment and product obsolescence.
Owner firm of Japanese superhero Ultraman set to expand after winning global rights2019/8/8 20:57
YouTube broadcaster Ichikara to stream Japanese virtual reality characters in Indonesia2019/7/22 16:46JAKARTA, NNA - Ichikara Inc., a Japanese virtual YouTuber business venture, will launch an operation in Indonesia, dubbed “NIJISANJI id,” to stream virtual reality characters targeting the huge youth population there.
Dentsu to buy 87% stake in Indian data analysis firm Ugam Solutions2019/7/18 13:08NEW DELHI, NNA - Dentsu Inc. will purchase Indian data and analytics company Ugam Solutions Pvt. Ltd. through its London-based global business headquarters Dentsu Aegis Network.
Staffing agency Outsourcing of Japan to train caregivers in Indonesia2019/7/10 18:21
Japan’s Showa Leasing to launch crane renting in Philippines2019/7/1 15:06MANILA, NNA - Showa Leasing Co. of Japan will launch a crane rental service in the Philippines with local and Japanese partners, anticipating demand from President Rodrigo Duterte’s “Build, Build, Build” infrastructure development program.
Japan’s Toppan sets up Thai unit for digital marketing solutions2019/6/17 15:28BANGKOK, NNA - Toppan Printing Co. has launched a Thai unit to provide Japanese and local firms in Southeast Asia with marketing solutions through its digital technology.
Online English school RareJob to buy stake in Thailand’s Globish to tap SE Asian market2019/6/5 19:35BANGKOK, NNA – Japanese online English school operator RareJob Inc. is buying a stake in Globish Academia (Thailand) Co. as part of its global partnership expansion plan.
KDDI, Sumitomo jointly enter Myanmar mobile game market2019/5/23 16:33
Recycler ReNet Japan sets up in Singapore to serve all of SE Asia2019/5/22 18:14SINGAPORE, NNA - ReNet Japan Group Inc., known as a recycler of electric appliances, has set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore to serve diverse and growing markets in Southeast Asia.
Sanrio to open Hello Kitty theme park in Hanoi in 20212019/5/21 15:30
Tokyo Century enters car leasing business in Myanmar2019/4/23 15:57YANGON, NNA - Leading Japanese leasing firm Tokyo Century Corp. is partnering with Myanmar conglomerate Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. to tap the Southeast Asian country’s budding auto leasing and sharing market in a bid to expand its operations abroad.
Japan’s SBI allies with Vietnam’s FPT to launch retail reward program2019/4/22 10:40TOKYO, Kyodo - Japanese financial service group SBI Holdings Inc. has allied with Vietnamese information and communication technology giant FPT Corp. to launch a retail point rewards program in the Southeast Asian country.
Japan entertainment firm Yoshimoto reaches into Asia, Middle East and Africa2019/4/15 14:02
Rakuten invests in Singapore cashback provider ShopBack2019/4/12 16:46SINGAPORE, NNA – Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten Inc. is investing in ShopBack, a Singapore-based startup offering cashback rewards to users of global services like Amazon and Booking.com in the Asia-Pacific region.
Cool Japan Fund makes SE Asia social media brand promotion bet2019/4/11 14:47SINGAPORE, NNA - Public-private investment vehicle Cool Japan Fund Inc. will make a major investment in a Singaporean social media marketer to drive promotion of Japanese brands to Southeast Asian millennials.
Japanese hotels ramp up investment in Thailand2019/4/2 19:17
Indian vehicle sharing startup Drivezy eyes U.S., Southeast Asia2019/3/27 17:43
Indonesia’s 1st e-bike sharing service Migo stuck in traffic law debate2019/3/26 15:55
Japan Bike Auction joins with Indonesian rival to expand vehicle sales2019/2/20 17:28
Japan’s JCB issues debit card with Cambodia’s Acleda Bank2019/2/7 11:36
Japan’s TableCheck in Indonesia to boost dining booking system sales overseas2019/2/6 14:31JAKARTA, NNA - Japanese restaurant management tool provider TableCheck Inc. has opened a sales office in Jakarta to meet growing demand from international hotel chains and restaurants.
Indonesian ride-hail firm Go-Jek denied entry to Philippines due to high foreign ownership2019/1/11 12:45MANILA, NNA – The Philippine government on Thursday denied Indonesian ride-hailing firm Go-Jek permission to operate locally, citing foreign ownership rules.
Corrected: Air conditioner maker Fujitsu General takes 100% stake in Australia’s Precise Air Group2018/12/14 12:51--Corrects the figure of air conditioner service market in 6th paragraph
Air conditioner maker Fujitsu General takes 100% stake in Australia’s Precise Air Group2018/12/13 14:31TOKYO, NNA - Japanese air conditioning equipment maker Fujitsu General Ltd. has taken over an Australian air conditioner maintenance service firm to tap into the field, aiming to achieve synergy effects with its equipment sales in the country.
Japanese parking firms eye bonanza in Bangkok’s traffic jams2018/11/21 17:30
Leasing firm Tokyo Century establishes investment arm in Singapore2018/11/19 14:15SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese leasing company Tokyo Century Corp. said Friday it will establish a wholly owned investment arm in Singapore as part of its global expansion.
Japan CG anime studio 5 shifting to Taiwan to cut costs, secure talent2018/11/14 14:50TAIPEI, NNA – Japanese computer graphic anime studio 5 Inc. is shifting production work to Taiwan, hiring local talent with English and Japanese linguistic skills at a lower cost than in Japan.
Kaisei Education in S. Korea targets students, business people2018/11/07 17:50>SEOUL, NNA - Cram school operator Kaisei Education Group is offering Japanese language training in South Korea for students seeking to study in Japan, as unemployment among young Koreans aged 15 to 29 remains high.
Japan's Gree partners with China's Bilibili in smartphone gaming2018/10/31 14:35TOKYO, NNA – Japanese mobile gaming service provider Gree Inc. said Tuesday it will partner with China’s entertainment platform operator Bilibili Inc. to develop and provide smartphone games in the two countries, targeting teenagers and users in their 20s.
Bandai Namco offers VR experience at Philippine casino resort2018/10/18 15:00MANILA - Japan's Bandai Namco Amusement Inc. is providing virtual reality gaming experience at a casino-integrated resort in the Philippines for the first time in Southeast Asia.
Japan’s Toridoll opens 1st overseas food industry school in Cambodia2018/10/18 12:30PHNOM PENH, NNA – Japanese restaurant firm Toridoll Holdings Corp. on Thursday opened a school for food industry management in Cambodia’s capital city, its first overseas as it strives to expand globally.
Japan's Watabe Wedding to expand bridal service to Vietnam2018/8/23 14:33HANOI, NNA - Japan's Watabe Wedding Corp. will soon expand its overseas network by promoting a resort wedding package in Vietnam for Japanese and other Asian couples for the first time.
Japan's Lion opens 1st kids' cinema in Thailand to boost brand recognition2018/5/21 13:20BANGKOK, NNA - Japan's household product maker Lion Corp. has opened the first movie theater for children in Thailand in collaboration with the largest local cinema complex operator, naming it after Lion's own brand "Kodomo" for kids' products to boost name recognition.
Japanese cooking school opens studio with halal recipes in Jakarta2018/5/9 14:54JAKARTA, NNA - Japanese cooking school operator ABC Cooking Studio Co. has opened a studio in Jakarta on the back of growing numbers of course participants in Singapore and Malaysia, offering various halal recipes in the world's most populous Muslim country.
Japan Post to launch cold storage parcel service for India2018/3/23 13:30NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan Post Co. will launch a cold storage express parcel service to India later this month amid growing demand for fresh Japanese food among locals and Japanese residents in the South Asian country.
Tokyo food delivery start-up opens 1st overseas outlet in Singapore2018/3/22 15:18SINGAPORE, NNA - Food delivery startup TGAL Inc. is opening its first overseas outlet in Singapore in collaboration with famous Japanese restaurants to cash in on growing demand for such delivery services in the city-state and other Southeast Asian countries.
Japan' animation studio OLM to open 1st Asian base in Malaysia2017/12/25 12:12KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japan's animation powerhouse OLM Inc. is planning to set up an animation studio in Malaysia, its first base in Asia outside Japan, to attract local talent and cater to demand for creative work in the region.
Japan, Singapore, Myanmar firms to offer limousine service in Yangon2017/10/16 13:26YANGON, NNA - Singapore's largest public transport operator will team up with Japanese trading house Toyota Tsusho Corp. and a Myanmar company to offer a joint limousine service in Yangon to cater to the need for premium transit opportunities.
Japanese auto service providers pushing for expansion in Thai market2017/8/30 12:45BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese auto service providers Autobacs Seven Co. and Premium Financial Services Co. are ramping up their Thai operations by teaming with local partners.
Line's adventure park to make global debut in Bangkok2017/6/20 13:42BANGKOK, NNA - The world's first indoor adventure park featuring friend characters of Japan's immensely popular messaging app provider Line Corp. will open later this year in Bangkok.
Indian firm makes foray into "green energy retailing" to tap EV market2017/6/12 12:38NEW DELHI, NNA - In a bid to tap into the demand for electric vehicle batteries in India, a local company has made a foray into "green energy retailing" by launching the country's first battery swap station for EV owners.
Japanese firm taps multistory parking system market in Jakarta2017/5/31 13:27JAKARTA, NNA - A Japanese company is exploring opportunities to supply multistory automatic parking systems in Jakarta, counting on potential demand in the Indonesian capital where parking space is getting scarce.
Transcosmos ties up with Malaysia firm to promote regional e-commerce2017/5/30 15:43KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japan's Transcosmos Inc. has formed a capital and business partnership with Malaysian fintech firm Soft Space Sdn. Bhd. to promote digital transformation services in Southeast Asia.
Japanese map publisher Zenrin's Indian partner in expansion drive2017/4/24 12:57NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan's leading digital mapping service provider Zenrin Co.'s Indian partner, MapmyIndia, is ramping up investment with plans to spend $30 million -- equivalent to its total investment in the last two decades -- in the next few years to further consolidate its market and technology leadership in the country.
Studio Ghibli to screen films, hold exhibitions in Indonesia2017/4/7 13:27JAKARTA, NNA - Japan's Academy Award-winning Studio Ghibli will showcase the world of Japanese animation in Indonesia under a yearlong project featuring a series of film screenings and exhibitions.
TBC taps Thailand's cosmetics market as 1st overseas venture2017/3/2 13:45BANGKOK, NNA - TBC Group Co., a major Japanese cosmetics products maker and salon and spa operator, is making its first overseas foray into Thailand which boasts the largest beauty products market in Southeast Asia and promises to grow 10 percent annually.
Dentsu Aegis Network to acquire Indonesia's top ad agency2017/2/2 13:25JAKARTA, NNA - Dentsu Aegis Network Ltd., a London-based multinational advertising and media company, has struck a deal to acquire Dwi Sapta Group, Indonesia's largest ad agency group, adding about 150 local brands to its list of global corporate clients.
Fans of Japanese animation growing in Malaysia2017/1/30 12:01KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japanese-made animation is becoming increasingly popular in Malaysia as elsewhere in Asia, captivating local people across racial differences.
Hello Kitty-themed rooms open at Malaysian hotel2017/1/20 12:04KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - A hotel in the southern Malaysian state of Johor has opened 12 distinct Hello Kitty-themed rooms in an attempt to attract fans of the popular Japanese character in Southeast Asia.
Japan's Kadokawa promotes Malay version of popular anime "your name."2016/12/22 16:16KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - The Malaysian unit of Japanese entertainment content provider Kadokawa Corp. is promoting the Malay version of the blockbuster anime film "your name." in graphic novels and comics.
Japanese cooking school moves into Malaysia, its 7th market abroad2016/12/14 14:15KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - ABC Cooking Studio Co., a leading Japanese cooking school operator, has forayed into Malaysia, its seventh overseas market following China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand.
Japanese publisher Kadokawa begins Thai language content business2016/11/24 18:01BANGKOK, NNA - Leading Japanese content and media producer Kadokawa Corp. has launched a joint venture with Thailand's largest publisher, Amarin Printing and Publishing PCL, foraying into its sixth overseas content market.