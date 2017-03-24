Restaurant
G-Factory opening Japanese eel rice eatery in Vietnam’s HCM city2019/11/8 15:09HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA – Japan’s dining operator and consulting firm G-Factory Co. is opening a Japanese eel rice restaurant in Ho Chi Minh City this month as it continues to expand its overseas business.
Japan’s Mos Food to open hamburger outlet in Vietnam in 20202019/11/8 15:04
Mos Food hamburger chain to train over 350 Vietnamese to address labor crunch in Japan2019/10/16 15:17HANOI, NNA - Japanese hamburger chain operator Mos Food Services Inc. will hire more than 350 Vietnamese employees over four years starting in 2020 through a training program aimed at helping them obtain Japanese incentive visas for skilled foreign workers.
Japanese chicken eatery chain enters Myanmar after 30 years of charity work2019/9/20 15:10
Japanese beef rice bowl chain Sukiya opens its 1st roadside outlet in Vietnam2019/9/18 17:28
Japanese restaurants enjoy boom in Thailand2019/9/17 15:16
Alphagel pioneer Taica opens Marugame Udon noodle franchise shop in Phnom Penh2019/9/10 13:50
From noodles to sushi, Japanese cuisine makes inroads in India2019/9/9 15:01
Japan’s leading conveyor belt sushi bar Sushiro debuts in Hong Kong2019/8/14 17:11
Local franchisee Seezar Soesan opens Japanese steak restaurant Pepper Lunch in Yangon2019/8/5 17:26
Philippines’ Jollibee to buy U.S. chain Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf for $350 million2019/7/25 13:20
Thailand’s Mos Burger boosted by a capital injection2019/7/22 11:12
Japan’s Hachi-ban ramen forays into Vietnam2019/7/19 10:24
Mitsui, Ichibanya to launch Japanese curry chain in India2019/7/9 14:48
Japan’s Mos Burger to open 1st restaurant in Philippines2019/6/12 18:11
Japanese steak diner chain Kichiri to buy controlling stake in Indonesian franchisee2019/6/10 13:48TOKYO, NNA - Kichiri Holdings & Co., a Japanese restaurant chain operator, will acquire a majority stake in Indonesian franchisee PT Kichiri Razki Abadi to expand its business in Southeast Asia.
Restaurant chain Zensho buys Malaysia’s Chicken Rice Shop operator2019/6/7 15:44KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Major Japanese restaurant chain operator Zensho Holdings Co. has bought a full stake in Malaysia’s Chicken Rice Shop operator TCRS Restaurants Sdn. Bhd. to further expand its business in Southeast Asia.
Watami restaurant to set up Singapore unit to source foreign workers2019/5/16 13:51SINGAPORE, NNA - Major Japanese restaurant chain operator Watami Co. will establish a joint venture in Singapore to train and send Southeast Asian workers to Japan in response to Tokyo’s drive to accept more foreign workers.
Japan’s Kintetsu group opens 1st overseas restaurant in Taiwan2019/4/17 15:18
Mos hamburger chain opens 1st Japan-concept store in Hong Kong2019/3/26 14:46
Restaurant chain Chimney sweeps Asia in search of staff2019/2/28 16:06
Japan’s Kichiri to open prime hamburger steak restaurant in Indonesia2019/2/13 16:35
Japanese restaurant chain Yoshinoya opens 1st udon shop in Indonesia2018/9/5 14:55JAKARTA, NNA - Japan's leading beef bowl restaurant chain Yoshinoya is making inroads into Indonesia's fast-food market, offering its Hanamaru Udon brand wheat noodles with a spicy choice.
HK eatery becomes world's 3,000th Japanese food promotional outlet2018/6/22 13:06HONG KONG, NNA - A Japanese fish specialty restaurant in Hong Kong has become the 3,000th outlet globally certified under the Japanese government's scheme to promote the country's food ingredients and culture overseas.
Japan's beef bowl restaurant chain enters Indian market2018/4/17 14:27NEW DELHI, NNA - Yoshinoya Holdings Co., Japan's major fast-food restaurant operator popularly known for its beef bowls, is advancing into the Indian market by establishing a wholly-owned subsidiary.
Japan's 125-year-old eel barbecue restaurant debuts in Singapore2018/4/13 14:33SINGAPORE, NNA - Japan's 125-year-old eel barbecue restaurant in central Tokyo's Tsukiji district has forayed into Singapore as its flagship outlet at home has welcomed an increasing number of Asian travelers including Singaporeans.
Sojitz, 18 restaurateurs join to run Japanese food place in Malaysia2018/1/22 12:44KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japanese trading house Sojitz Corp. has opened a large dining venue lined with 18 restaurants in a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur amid the growing popularity of Japanese cuisine in Malaysia.
Japanese firm helps job seekers, restaurants match in Thailand2017/10/24 12:01BANGKOK, NNA - A Japanese management consulting company is helping restaurant operators in Thailand fill job vacancies amid increasing demand for workers in the growing market for Japanese cuisine.
Japanese restaurant operator upbeat about dining market in Bangkok2017/9/13 14:05BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese restaurant chain operator Ootoya Holings Co.'s Thai franchisee remains optimistic about the prospects of Japanese eating-out business in Bangkok despite its first decline in the number of outlets amid intensifying competition.
Japanese ramen shops sprout in competitive Malaysian market2017/6/13 12:55KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japanese ramen noodle shops are thriving in Malaysia, where local residents are embracing the noodle dish with gusto.
Japanese noodle restaurant chain Ippudo makes debut in Myanmar2017/4/13 14:11YANGON, NNA - Popular Japanese noodle restaurant chain Ippudo is making its debut in Myanmar with a branch in Yangon's newly opened Junction City Shopping Mall.
First Japanese food court opens in Myanmar2017/3/24 12:11YANGON, NNA - The first Japanese food court in Myanmar has opened in Yangon in a joint venture between Tokyo-based trading giant Sojitz Corp. and the largest local retail chain, City Mart Holdings.
Japanese coffee chain Komeda Holdings lays plans for outlets in Thailand, Myanmar
2019/10/15 17:06
BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese coffee shop chain operator Komeda Holdings Co. is planning to open outlets in Thailand and Myanmar next year, a move that would expand its overseas network from existing stores in mainland China and Taiwan.