Property
M’bishi Estate Residence to launch 1st Philippine housing project2019/11/21 14:07MANILA, NNA - Mitsubishi Estate Residence Co. is embarking on its first housing project in the Philippines to cash in on growing demand for luxurious homes in Metro Manila.
Thailand’s AWC achieves Q3 turnaround, to invest 1.82 billion in more hotels, malls2019/11/15 17:13
Thailand’s Central Group to invest 20 bil baht in hotels, malls development abroad2019/11/6 16:28
Hankyu Hanshin to launch townhouse project in Indonesia2019/10/31 16:11
Tokyu starts realty management business in Vietnam2019/10/30 16:21
Hitachi Capital to set up property leasing joint venture in Indonesia2019/10/29 15:06JAKARTA, NNA - Hitachi Capital Corp., a financial arm of Japanese electronics giant Hitachi Ltd., will launch a real estate business in Indonesia to expand its overseas operations.
Hitachi, Singapore’s Frasers to work on smart realty in Asia-Pacific2019/10/17 15:17
Japan, Thai developers selling prime condos in central Bangkok2019/10/11 17:32
Nippon Steel’s realtor unit to build service apartment in Yangon2019/10/1 16:55
Taiwan real estate broker acquires $31 mil. remote island parcel in Malaysia for tourism development2019/9/26 11:14TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwan’s major property broker Sinyi Realty Inc. said it had acquired usage rights for a parcel in Malaysia’s Sabah state for 980 million New Taiwan dollars ($31.3 million) with the option to develop its first-ever tourism project there.
Daiwa House to build hotel-housing complex in Kaohsiung for 2023 opening2019/8/27 17:25
Indian firm entering Japan’s rental housing market with new IT-based service2019/8/20 15:22
Mitsubishi Estate taps Philippine office property market2019/8/15 20:31
Japan’s Sumitomo Forestry to begin selling detached houses near Jakarta this week2019/8/7 14:31
Japan realtor joins Thai project as 1st overseas condo business2019/8/5 16:22
Mitsubishi Corp. to develop residential towers in Indonesia with local firm2019/8/1 14:56
Realtor Beyond Borders to sell Chinese-developed condos in Cambodia to Japanese investors2019/7/29 13:17
Japanese developer List Group targets luxury condo market in Thailand’s capital2019/7/26 14:51
Singapore Q2 premium office rents hit 10-year high: Colliers survey2019/7/25 12:01SINGAPORE, NNA - Grade A office rents in Singapore’s Central Business District rose to the highest level in 10 years in the April-June quarter on the back of strong demand from flexible workplace operators and technology firms, according to a survey by Colliers International.
Mitsubishi Estate helps Singapore housing operator enter Japan2019/7/24 17:12
Japanese realtor Nomura acquires 2nd office building in Vietnam2019/7/23 15:55HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Nomura Real Estate Development Co. has acquired a second office building in Vietnam in a fresh bid to boost its operations in Southeast Asia.
Japan realtor Sumitomo enters India, 1st overseas business in 20 yrs2019/7/19 16:29NEW DELHI, NNA - An Indian subsidiary of Japan’s Sumitomo Realty & Development Co. has received approval to lease a land plot in the heart of financial capital Mumbai, its first foray into overseas property development in around 20 years.
Singaporean firm Thakral focusing on Osaka for property investment2019/7/3 17:47SINGAPORE, NNA - Singaporean property investment group Thakral Corp. is gearing up to expand its real estate portfolio in Osaka as it anticipates high investment yields on the back of an upcoming series of events in Japan’s second-largest metropolis.
M’bishi group backs housing projects via local arms in Philippines2019/6/26 16:33
Mitsui Fudosan, Panasonic Homes start selling units of “smart” housing complex in Taiwan2019/6/26 14:44
Japan’s Creed teams up with Thai realtor Altitude Development2019/6/26 12:57
Sumitomo Forestry to launch large-scale housing project in Thailand2019/6/5 9:06BANGKOK, NNA - Sumitomo Forestry Co. will start a large-scale housing project near Bangkok with a Thai partner in a bid to expand its overseas operations.
Mitsubishi Estate taps Thai office property market2019/5/29 16:37
Mitsui Fudosan eyes opening LaLaport brand mall in Taiwan in 20212019/5/24 16:41
Itochu, Thai CP group to develop condo tower in central Bangkok2019/2/26 15:39BANGKOK, NNA – Japanese trading house Itochu Corp. will jointly develop a premium condominium tower in central Bangkok with Thai conglomerate Charoen Phkphand Group Co., targeting affluent consumers.
UPDATE1: JR Kyushu starts overseas hotel management in Thailand, adding to condo development2018/11/27 16:26--Adds details in paragraphs 3-5. BANGKOK, NNA - Kyushu Railway Co. began hotel management outside of Japan this month, expanding its business in Thailand, where it already manages serviced apartments and plans to develop condominiums.
UPDATE1: Japan’s Daiwa House diversifies Malaysian business from housing to logistics2018/11/27 16:07--Adds details from 4th paragraph
KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japan’s leading developer Daiwa House Industry Co. is diversifying its Malaysian operations from housing to logistics, hoping to offset the drag from an oversupplied real estate market.
Japan’s Keio scraps plan in Myanmar to develop hotels, apartments2018/11/27 14:37YANGON, NNA - Japan’s railway-to-property group Keio Corp. said Monday it has cancelled a plan to develop hotels and serviced apartments in Myanmar through a joint venture with a local firm.
UPDATE1: Nomura Real Estate selling luxury condos in Philippines, its biggest overseas project2018/11/26 18:24--Corrects company name in 1st paragraph, adds details from 3rd paragraph. MANILA, NNA - Nomura Real Estate Holdings Inc. is selling luxury condominiums at a large commercial complex in the Philippines, targeting wealthy local buyers in its biggest overseas investment project.
