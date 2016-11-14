Politics
-
Trump signs Hong Kong human rights bill despite China’s warning2019/11/28 9:34
-
Singapore opposition member ordered to comply with fake news law2019/11/26 16:00SINGAPORE, Kyodo – A supporter of a newly formed opposition party on Monday became the first person to be forced to make a correction on a Facebook post under Singapore’s controversial anti-fake news law that came into force last month.
-
U.S. House passes Hong Kong human rights bill, sends it to Trump2019/11/21 18:25
-
U.S. Senate passes Hong Kong rights bill amid intensifying protests2019/11/20 17:01
-
Abe becomes longest-serving Japan prime minister, legacy in focus2019/11/20 9:35
-
Taiwan bans Huawei smartphones for labeling isle as Chinese province2019/11/15 17:51
-
Cambodian exiled opposition leader barred from flying to Indonesia2019/11/14 9:29
-
Cambodian opposition leader released from yearlong house arrest2019/11/11 9:23
-
Japan lawmakers eye security cooperation with U.S., Taiwan2019/11/11 9:18
-
Japan, South Korea weigh creation of fund amid spat over wartime labor2019/10/29 9:45
-
Japan, South Korea PMs make scant progress in mending ties2019/10/25 9:06
-
Hong Kong gov’t formally withdraws bill that sparked protests2019/10/24 9:13
-
China denies report on plans to replace Hong Kong leader Lam2019/10/24 9:11HONG KONG, Kyodo - China reiterated its support for Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Wednesday, denying a Financial Times report that the central government is developing plans to replace the city’s leader with an interim chief executive amid prolonged civil unrest.
-
China mulls replacing Hong Kong leader amid prolonged unrest: report2019/10/23 16:38
-
U.S. pressures China over human rights issues as trade talks loom2019/10/9 9:41
-
North Korea’s nuclear negotiator warns of “terrible events”2019/10/7 19:18
-
Japan “downgrades” South Korea in annual defense report2019/9/27 19:14
-
Japan, S. Korea agree to continue dialogue as disputes go unresolved2019/9/27 9:23NEW YORK, Kyodo - The foreign ministers of Japan and South Korea failed on Thursday to make progress over their countries’ differing views of wartime labor or toward ending their trade dispute, but agreed to continue dialogue and build ties.
-
Taiwan loses 2nd ally in week as Kiribati cuts diplomatic ties2019/9/24 12:01
-
China raises anti-violence call against Hong Kong protesters2019/9/12 10:07
-
Hong Kong leader raps U.S. bill as external interference2019/9/11 10:26
-
Hong Kong’s Lam says move to withdraw bill was hers, not China’s2019/9/6 10:25
-
Hong Kong’s Lam formally withdraws extradition bill, demands remain2019/9/5 10:44
-
Hong Kong leader announces withdrawal of unpopular extradition bill2019/9/4 19:23
-
Defiant Hong Kong leader vows to stay on in wake of leaked recording2019/9/4 10:59
-
South Korea calls on Japan to agree to talks to repair ties2019/8/28 17:04
-
Japan revokes South Korea’s trusted trade status, further escalating row2019/8/28 11:18
-
Hong Kong leader mulls “all legal means” to calm protest2019/8/28 11:10
-
Japan, U.S. seek to sign “very big” trade deal in September2019/8/26 11:27
-
G-7 vows to tackle global economic downside risks amid trade war2019/8/26 11:18
-
U.S. shows concern over S. Korea scrapping intel pact with Japan2019/8/23 10:40
-
S. Korea decides to terminate intel-sharing pact with Japan2019/8/23 10:31
-
China urges Japan, S. Korea to resolve dispute through dialogue2019/8/22 10:28
-
Japan urges China to calm situation in Hong Kong2019/8/21 11:44
-
S. Korea’s Moon offers to “join hands” if Japan seeks dialogue2019/8/16 9:03
-
China moving troops to Hong Kong border: Trump2019/8/14 9:38
-
U.S. to delay imposing tariffs on laptops, cellphones from China2019/8/14 9:14
-
Chinese project in Cambodia raises alarms of military build-up2019/8/13 9:17
-
China rises to become ASEAN’s “most important” dialogue partner2019/8/5 18:19
-
Some ASEAN states express concern about tensions in S. China Sea2019/8/1 10:39
-
Myanmar industry minister resigns, 2nd NLD cabinet member to quit over corruption scandal2019/7/29 11:12YANGON, NNA – Myanmar’s President U Win Myint has accepted the resignation of Union Industry Minister U Khin Maung Cho amid a corruption scandal, the presidential office said Friday.
-
56% oppose amending Constitution under Abe gov’t: Kyodo poll2019/7/24 10:41
-
Main opposition makes big gains in upper house election2019/7/22 11:03
-
Abe wins upper house poll but suffers constitutional reform setback2019/7/22 10:48
-
Japan to reject S. Korea’s request for meeting on export curbs2019/7/18 10:45
-
Japan PM Abe’s ruling bloc maintains lead ahead of upper house election2019/7/17 14:05
-
Poll suggests more South Koreans may join boycott of Japanese goods2019/7/12 11:07SEOUL, NNA – In the wake of the latest dispute with Japan over wartime forced labor, a recent survey suggests more South Koreans might be willing to join a boycott of Japanese goods.
-
ASEAN defense ministers discuss South China Sea in annual meeting2019/7/11 18:57
-
South Korean stock market slumps over diplomatic dispute with Japan2019/7/10 17:09SEOUL, NNA - South Korean stocks have slumped over the prospect that Japan’s trade restrictions will hurt the country’s semiconductor industry and its export-reliant economy as global growth has already been dampened by the U.S.-China trade spat.
-
Sudden Trump-Kim meeting highlights Japan’s isolation over N. Korea2019/7/1 10:24
-
G-20 agrees to aim for fair trade without anti-protectionism pledge2019/7/1 10:09
-
Trade in spotlight as G-20 discusses economy in Osaka summit2019/6/28 16:07
-
World leaders in flurry of diplomacy ahead of G-20 summit in Osaka2019/6/28 9:55
-
Foxconn appoints new chairman as Gou steps down to run for Taiwan president2019/6/24 15:29
-
ASEAN leaders push for greater role of bloc in Rohingya repatriation2019/6/24 10:09
-
BEIJING, Kyodo - Kim voices dissatisfaction with U.S. during meeting with Xi2019/6/21 8:20
-
Japan rejects S. Korea’s offer for wartime labor talks2019/6/20 12:49
-
Hong Kong chief apologizes for mishandling extradition bill2019/6/19 10:20
-
Trump to meet with Xi on sidelines of G-20 summit in Osaka2019/6/19 10:21
-
Myanmar leader Suu Kyi to attend ASEAN summit in Bangkok2019/6/19 8:36
-
Kim not giving up nukes, North Korea military officers likely told2019/6/18 10:00
-
Taiwan leader Tsai wins party nomination for 2020 presidential race2019/6/14 17:42
-
S. Korea parliament speaker apologizes for remarks on Japan emperor2019/6/14 10:29
-
H.K. chief indicates extradition bill will proceed despite protest2019/6/11 9:43
-
Thailand’s new parliament elects junta leader Prayuth as prime minister2019/6/6 14:26
-
Manila says it’s on target for rebuilding war-torn Marawi but residents say progress slow2019/6/3 18:25
-
Trump hints won’t push Japan for trade deal before summer election2019/5/27 9:57
-
Trump to affirm robust alliance in Japan trip, trade in question2019/5/24 15:09
-
Taiwan says presence at world health meet vital ahead of Olympics2019/5/20 14:04GENEVA, Kyodo - Taiwan’s health minister called anew Sunday for the island to be allowed back to the annual health summit of the World Health Organization, stressing the importance of having disease prevention measures in place before the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
-
Xi’s visit to Japan as state guest to be put off to next year2019/5/14 8:12TOKYO, Kyodo - Japan and China are making arrangements for Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Japan as a state guest next year, rather than this year as initially planned, due to a tight schedule, sources familiar with the situation said Monday.
-
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversees long-range strike drill2019/5/10 10:21
-
Taiwan begins work on 1st indigenous submarine facility2019/5/9 18:34
-
Japan to call on N. Korea to realize summit “without conditions”2019/5/8 8:39
-
Abe, Trump agree to work closely over North Korea’s denuclearization2019/5/7 8:21TOKYO, Kyodo - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed Monday with U.S. President Donald Trump that their countries will seek a complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula by coordinating bilateral efforts “completely,” after Pyongyang’s firing late last week of projectiles into the sea.
-
Asian leaders congratulate Japan’s new emperor on enthronement2019/5/2 6:28
-
Abe, Macron discuss Nissan-Renault alliance during talks2019/4/24 10:52
-
Japan softens tone on North Korea, Russia in foreign policy report2019/4/23 17:15TOKYO, Kyodo - The Japanese government removed a reference to applying maximum pressure on North Korea and stopped short of explicitly claiming ownership of a group of Russian-held islands in an annual foreign policy report released Tuesday.
-
Trump to visit Japan May 25-28, meet new emperor2019/4/19 11:49
-
N. Korea ready to engage in enduring battle with U.S. over sanctions2019/4/17 13:37
-
N. Korea’s Kim sets year-end deadline for U.S. to shift stance2019/4/15 10:52
-
Japan deploys missile units on islands amid China’s rise2019/3/27 10:39
-
N. Korea officials return to liaison office after abrupt pullout2019/3/26 10:23
-
Japan to support education for 4 mil. women in developing countries2019/3/25 11:08
-
Japan to invite guests from 195 nations for enthronement events2019/3/20 10:06
-
Japan to develop air-to-ship long-range cruise missiles2019/3/18 14:28
-
North Korea holds election as Kim vows to rebuild economy2019/3/11 9:57
-
U.S. aims to denuclearize N. Korea by 2021: official2019/3/8 17:17WASHINGTON, Kyodo - The United States aims to denuclearize North Korea by the end of President Donald Trump’s first term in January 2021, a senior State Department official said Thursday.
-
North Korea rebuilding missile facility: monitors2019/3/7 10:25NEW YORK, Kyodo - New satellite images indicate that North Korea has started rebuilding a portion of a facility previously used to test long-range missile engines, according to two U.S. organizations that monitor the country.
-
N. Korea rejects Trump’s claim on sanctions-lifting request2019/3/1 16:48
-
Trump-Kim meeting ends with no nuclear deal: White House2019/2/28 16:51
-
Kim welcomes U.S. setting up liaison office in Pyongyang2019/2/28 16:39HANOI, Kyodo - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Thursday welcomed the idea of the United States setting up a liaison office in Pyongyang at the outset of an expanded meeting in Hanoi with U.S. President Donald Trump.
-
Vietnam, Cambodia to further intensify political trust2019/2/27 10:46
-
Trump-Kim summit to focus on verifiable denuclearization steps2019/2/27 10:30
-
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives in Vietnam by train for U.S. summit2019/2/26 14:19
-
U.S.-China trade row hits Japanese firms globally; some see benefit in Asia: JETRO survey2019/2/25 16:43TOKYO, NNA – Many Japanese companies in most regions of the world are experiencing higher procurement costs and slower sales as the U.S.-China trade dispute drags on, a survey by the Japan External Trade Organization showed.
-
Trump visit to Japan eyed May 26, 1st state guest to meet new emperor2019/2/19 10:26
-
Abe nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize at U.S. request: officials2019/2/19 10:09TOKYO, Kyodo - Japanese government officials confirmed Monday that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe nominated U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize after a request from Washington last year, a move that could spark controversy at home and abroad.
-
Abe seeks deeper Japan-Vietnam ties, enhanced collaboration2019/2/18 10:56HANOI, Kyodo - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Friday he wants Japan and Vietnam to deepen their already good relations and cooperate to promote regional peace and prosperity.
-
U.S.-North Korea summit set for Feb. 27-28 in Vietnam: Trump2019/2/6 17:35WASHINGTON, Kyodo - U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he will hold a second meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Feb. 27-28 in Vietnam in a bid to break an impasse over how to rid Pyongyang of its nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.
-
Moon accuses Japan of politicizing wartime labor issue2019/1/11 10:54SEOUL, Kyodo - South Korean President Moon Jae In on Thursday accused Japan of politicizing recent court decisions over wartime labor involving Japanese firms, calling it an unwise move.
-
N. Korea’s Kim vows to achieve "results" at next Trump summit2019/1/10 17:51BEIJING, Kyodo - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged during his visit this week to Beijing to achieve "results" that would be welcomed by the international community at his potential next summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, China’s state-run media said Thursday.
-
Japan seeking talks with South Korea on assets seizure, wartime labor ruling2019/1/9 14:19TOKYO, Kyodo - Japan will soon seek talks with South Korea after a local court approved a request to seize a Japanese steelmaker’s assets in the country following a wartime forced labor ruling, the government’s top spokesman said Wednesday.
-
Arrest battle may trigger Sino-U.S. Cold War-like rivalry2018/12/13 10:12
-
Iran ready to ease Japanese concerns for continuing business: VP2018/12/6 11:46
-
S. Korea top court orders M’bishi Heavy to compensate for wartime labor2018/11/29 13:01SEOUL, Kyodo - South Korea’s Supreme Court on Thursday ordered major Japanese manufacturer Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. to pay damages to two groups of South Koreans over wartime forced labor.
-
Ruling bloc pushes bill to expand foreign labor through lower house2018/11/28 9:56
-
Taiwan President Tsai offers to step down as ruling party chief2018/11/26 9:00
-
UPDATE1: China, Philippines sign deals to link Asia with Europe2018/11/21 9:58--Recasts Nov. 20 story with details, official comments, MANILA, NNA - China and the Philippines signed 29 agreements on Tuesday providing Manila with Chinese money to develop infrastructure under Beijing’s ambitious plan to link Asia with Europe and Africa.
-
Chinese, Philippine leaders to sign loan deals on infrastructure projects2018/11/20 14:17MANILA, NNA - Chinese leader Xi Jinping and his counterpart Rodrigo Duterte are expected to sign loan agreements on Tuesday, helping the Philippines develop its infrastructure with Chinese money under Beijing’s ambitious plan to link Asia with Europe and Africa.
-
Pence calls for deal on nuke declaration in 2nd U.S.-N. Korea summit2018/11/16 11:51WASHINGTON, Kyodo - U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong Un must agree on a verifiable declaration by Pyongyang on its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs in their second summit envisioned for early next year, Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday.
-
ASEAN ready to support Myanmar in repatriation of Rohingya Muslims2018/11/15 10:04SINGAPORE, Kyodo -Leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have expressed readiness to support Myanmar in the repatriation of Rohingya Muslims who fled their villages in its western state of Rakhine, according to a statement issued late Wednesday.
-
Abe starts Southeast Asia, Oceania tour for regional summits2018/11/14 11:30
-
Pence calls for broader U.S-Japan bilateral trade pact2018/11/14 9:50TOKYO, Kyodo - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence urged Japan on Tuesday to strike a bilateral trade deal on goods and services, indicating Washington will seek a broader framework despite an agreement by the two counties earlier this year to begin talks on goods only.
-
Abe, Pence meet in Tokyo to discuss N. Korea, trade2018/11/13 12:55
-
Abe, Modi agree to boost security, economic cooperation2018/10/30 10:15TOKYO, Kyodo - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi agreed Monday to boost bilateral security and economic cooperation amid China's growing influence in the region.
-
India's Modi meets Japanese ministers ahead of summit with Abe2018/10/29 15:35TOKYO, Kyodo - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the Japanese industry and foreign ministers on Monday, ahead of a summit with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at which the two leaders will discuss ways to foster security and economic cooperation.
-
2 Koreas remove firearms, guard posts, troops from DMZ area2018/10/26 11:10SEOUL, Kyodo - North and South Korea have completed the removal of all firearms and guard posts from part of the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two countries, in line with last month's inter-Korean agreement aimed at reducing military tensions, the South announced Thursday.
-
Myanmar minister: no repatriation request from Rohingya refugees2018/10/15 21:18
-
India's defense business mission to visit Japan in Sept.2017/8/8 13:36NEW DELHI, NNA - India will send its first defense industry delegation to Japan early next month to explore opportunities for cooperation with Japanese counterparts, according to the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry.
-
Japan marks 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties with Malaysia2017/3/10 12:31KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japan has kicked off a series of events to mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Malaysia this year, starting with a party at the Japanese ambassador's residence in Kuala Lumpur.
-
Japan assisting Myanmar's strife-torn Rakhine State with grant aid2017/3/6 15:40YANGON, NNA - The Japanese government is assisting Myanmar's poor areas, including conflict-torn Rakhine State, with a series of humanitarian measures, such as providing food and shelter for refugees.
-
India's black money crackdown may hit vehicle sales2016/11/14 16:36NEW DELHI, NNA - The Indian government's sudden announcement last week invalidating 500 and 1,000 rupee banknotes is likely to have a short-term impact on the country's motor vehicle sales, with people facing a temporary cash squeeze due to the withdrawal of the high-value notes, according to automotive industry experts.