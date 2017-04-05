Policy
China’s fake goods facing dilemma amid U.S. pressure2019/9/10 17:40
Philippines passes law creating space agency2019/8/19 10:42
Australia central bank chief: no rate hike till low inflation returns to 2-3% target mid-point2019/7/26 11:38SYDNEY, NNA – The Reserve Bank of Australia is unlikely to consider raising interest rates until it has conviction that low inflation will comfortably return to its target range of 2% to 3%, RBA Governor Philip Lowe said Thursday.
Japan to conduct tests for caregivers in 4 Asian nations this fall2019/7/25 11:02
Bank Indonesia cuts rates for first time in nearly 2 years, as expected2019/7/19 13:56JAKARTA, NNA - Bank Indonesia on Thursday lowered its key interest rate for the first time since September 2017, as expected, in light of slower global economic growth amid the U.S.-China trade dispute.
Bank of Korea surprises markets with first rate cut in 3 years as economy slows2019/7/19 12:57SEOUL, NNA - The Bank of Korea unexpectedly cut its policy rate and slashed its economic growth and inflation forecasts on Thursday, joining emerging market central banks in easing in the face of growing downside risks amid the U.S.-China trade row and sluggish global demand for semiconductors.
Malaysia central bank keeps policy rate steady as expected after easing in May2019/7/10 16:14KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Bank Negara, Malaysia’s central bank, on Tuesday maintained its accommodative monetary policy stance, keeping the key overnight interest rate at 3 percent, as widely expected, after cutting it from 3.25 percent at its previous policy meeting in May.
India plans more fiscal incentives to promote electric vehicles2019/7/10 9:49
Bank Indonesia keeps rate but signals easing amid slow global demand2019/6/21 13:02JAKARTA, NNA – Bank Indonesia left its key lending rate unchanged on Thursday but used another policy tool to support economic growth amid lower global demand, requiring lenders to hold less cash reserves.
Philippine central bank holds rate on tame CPI and firm GDP outlook2019/6/21 12:02MANILA, NNA – The Philippine central bank left its key interest rate at 4.5 percent on Thursday, surprising many economists, as it opted to monitor the effects of last month’s cut and the ongoing phased reduction in cash reserves lenders must hold.
PREVIEW: Thailand central bank seen holding rate this year to keep financial stability2019/6/20 17:00
PREVIEW: Philippine central bank seen cutting rates further amid easing inflation2019/6/19 18:59By Darlene Basingan
Chinese Vice Premier Liu calls for liquidity support, says ‘external pressure’ can help economy: media reports2019/6/14 14:17TOKYO, NNA – The Chinese government should support the economy by providing ample cash liquidity, Vice Premier Liu He told a forum in Shanghai on Thursday, according to news reports.
India’s central bank cuts interest rate for third straight time amid growth worries2019/6/7 13:02
Australian central bank cuts key rate to record low amid slower global growth2019/6/5 18:24SYDNEY, NNA - The Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday lowered the official cash rate by 25 basis points to a record low of 1.25 percent, as expected, easing policy for the first time in nearly three years amid slower global demand and domestic inflation.
South Korea’s central bank stands pat on rate amid global slowdown2019/5/31 17:46SEOUL, NNA – South Korea’s central bank on Friday left the key interest rate unchanged for the fourth straight meeting, as largely expected, maintaining the neutral policy stance amid signs that weaker global demand is slowing export-led economic growth.
PREVIEW: South Korea’s central bank seen holding rate cut until later this year2019/5/30 15:25SEOUL, NNA - The Bank of Korea is expected to lower the key interest rate by the end of the year to stop economic growth from sliding further amid sluggish global demand for semiconductors, but it is likely to stand pat at Friday’s policy meeting, economists said.
Bank Indonesia holds key interest rate at 6% amid global uncertainty2019/5/17 13:39JAKARTA, NNA – Bank Indonesia left its key interest rate at 6 percent, as expected, to support growth in the economy amid the global slowdown triggered by the U.S.-China trade row.
CORRECT: Philippine central bank cutting reserve requirement after last week’s rate cut2019/5/17 12:18--Corrects attribution to BSP’s Medalla from HSBC’s Arbis in latter part of 9th paragraph
Philippine central bank cutting reserve requirement after last week’s rate cut2019/5/17 11:48MANILA, NNA – The Philippine central bank said Thursday it will cut the amount of cash reserves the largest lenders must hold in three stages to help boost the money available for economic activity amid slowing growth.
PREVIEW: Bank Indonesia seen keeping rates on hold this week2019/5/15 12:42JAKARTA, NNA – Bank Indonesia is likely to stand pat on monetary policy at its two-day meeting ending Thursday, economists say, in a bid to support growth amid the global slowdown triggered by the U.S.-China trade row.
Malaysia in talks with Japan to join scheme for blue-collar workers2019/5/13 12:13
UPDATE: Philippine central bank cuts key rate to 4.5% from 4.75% on tamed inflation, global risks2019/5/10 11:13MANILA, NNA – The Philippine central bank on Thursday trimmed its key lending rate by 25 basis points to 4.5 percent on signs that inflation is under control. It is the first rate cut in nearly three years.
Philippine central bank cuts key lending rate to 4.5% from 4.75% on tamed inflation2019/5/9 17:39MANILA, NNA – The Philippine central bank on Thursday trimmed its key lending rate by 25 basis points to 4.5 percent from 4.75 percent on signs that inflation is under control.
Philippine central bank seen in easing mode but analysts divided over rate-cut timing2019/5/8 19:16MANILA, NNA – The Philippine central bank is widely expected to ease reserve requirements for lenders at its next policy meeting Thursday on the heels of data showing lower inflation, but analysts are divided over whether the bank will cut its key lending rate this week.
Indonesia decides to move capital off Java but reveals no location2019/4/30 10:40
Indonesia’s central bank keeps rate unchanged, seeks to boost financial markets2019/4/26 15:53JAKARTA, NNA – Indonesia’s central bank on Thursday left its key policy interest rate unchanged for a fifth month as expected, to shield Southeast Asia’s largest economy from external shocks, while “expanding” its accommodative policy stance by increasing available funds for financial markets.
Philippine central bank keeps rates steady under new governor2019/3/22 11:31MANILA, NNA – The Philippine central bank on Thursday kept its benchmark rates unchanged for the fifth straight time as inflation eased within government’s target.
Philippine central bank governor Espenilla dies, deputy chief fills in2019/2/25 11:33MANILA, NNA - Philippine Central Bank Governor Nestor Espenilla died on Saturday at age 60, after a year-long battle with cancer.
UPDATE1: Philippine central bank keeps interest rate 4.75% as inflationary pressures ease2018/12/14 10:51--Adds official, economist comments from 11th paragraph
Philippine central bank keeps interest rate 4.75% as inflationary pressures ease2018/12/13 18:16MANILA, NNA - The Philippine central bank maintained its monetary policy stance Thursday, leaving its benchmark short-term interest rate at 4.75 percent, after tightening credit for the fifth straight time last month.
Career civil servant to head India’s central bank2018/12/12 9:50NEW DELHI, NNA - The Indian government on Tuesday appointed Shaktikanta Das, a 61-year-old former bureaucrat, as the 25th governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
India’s central bank chief resigns after rift with government2018/12/11 10:44NEW DELHI, NNA - Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel has resigned, citing personal reasons amid a conflict with the government over the central bank’s independence from political influence.
Indonesian central bank hikes policy rate by 25 bps to 6%, sixth time this year2018/11/16 11:33JAKARTA, NNA - Indonesia’s central bank on Thursday unexpectedly raised the key interest rate for a sixth time this year, hoping to guide the currency stronger, which would help narrow the trade deficit and attract more funds to rupiah-denominated assets from overseas.
UPDATE1: Philippine central bank hikes rate by 25bps to 4.75% to cap inflation2018/11/15 19:42--Adds revised inflation forecast, official quote in paragraphs 7-11
Philippine central bank hikes key rate by 25bps to 4.75% to cap inflation2018/11/15 18:55MANILA, NNA - The Philippine central bank on Thursday tightened credit for the fifth straight time, hiking its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.75 percent, in a continued effort to check inflation.
Xi says China to lower tariffs further, ease investment rules2018/11/06 12:42TOKYO, NNA – Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged Monday to further cut import tariffs, ease investment rules and open China’s market to the world, rejecting criticism that Beijing is abusing the global trading system.
Japan envoy urges Philippines to reconsider tax credit cuts2018/10/23 14:30MANILA, NNA – Japan's ambassador Koji Haneda has asked the Philippine government to reconsider tax reform proposals that would scale back certain business tax incentives. He said the move could hinder Japanese companies operating here.
India to amend electricity law to promote EV charging stations2018/3/13 14:18NEW DELHI, NNA - India is in the throes of amending its electricity supply act to facilitate the development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure as both local and foreign charging solution providers, including Japanese firms, are poised to tap into the market.
Malaysia keen to learn about nuclear power from Japan2017/4/5 13:05KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Malaysia wants to learn from Japan about atomic energy, including about its efforts to restore lost public confidence stemming from the Fukushima nuclear accident, before deciding whether to build a nuclear power plant in the country, according to Malaysian government officials.