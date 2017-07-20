Philippines
Philippine building boom will boost Mitsubishi Electric elevator, aircon sales2019/11/22 16:07MANILA, NNA - The Philippine affiliate of Mitsubishi Electric Corp. is optimistic that sales of its elevators and air conditioners in the country will enjoy higher growth, stimulated by the construction boom and increasing population.
Nexco Central sets up its first overseas unit in Philippines as roadwork booms2019/11/21 15:11MANILA, NNA – Japanese toll road builder and operator Central Nippon Expressway Co. has set up its first overseas unit in the Philippines amid massive infrastructure developments initiated by the government of President Rodrigo Duterte.
M’bishi Estate Residence to launch 1st Philippine housing project2019/11/21 14:07MANILA, NNA - Mitsubishi Estate Residence Co. is embarking on its first housing project in the Philippines to cash in on growing demand for luxurious homes in Metro Manila.
Philippine antitrust body fines Grab’s local unit, orders passenger refund2019/11/19 16:31
Toyota rolls out light truck to help Philippine public transport upgrade effort2019/11/14 16:44
Mitsubishi eyeing export of Philippine-made light vehicles to SE Asia and beyond2019/11/12 15:19MANILA, NNA – Having made its mark in the Philippines, Mitsubishi Motors Corp. is now studying the possibility of exporting locally made light trucks to Southeast Asian countries.
Japan’s Konoike, Philippines’ MacroAsia tie up for airport operation2019/11/6 15:37
Suburban Manila airport to open next month, a move to ease congestion at main terminal complex2019/10/30 19:26
Japan-based Stanley Electric buys vehicular lighting firm Hella Philippines2019/10/29 14:40MANILA, NNA – Japanese automotive lamp maker Stanley Electric Co. has bought a majority share in the Philippine manufacturing unit of German automotive parts maker Hella GmbH & Co. to penetrate further into the Southeast Asian country’s growing vehicle market.
Toyota fall behind in initial year output target to win Philippine fiscal incentive2019/10/17 11:29
Kirin starts pouring premium draft beer in Philippines as alcohol consumption grows2019/10/16 18:33
Hitachi ships 2,000 kw-output storage battery system to Philippine utility Meralco2019/10/2 14:42MANILA, NNA - Japan’s Hitachi Ltd. has provided two 1,000-kilowatt battery-energy storage units to the largest Philippine power utility, Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), to help its drive to ensure a stable supply of renewable energy.
Mitsubishi re-launches L300 truck with Euro-4 engine in Philippines2019/10/1 6:02
Nippon Koei to design “smart city” infrastructure in greater Manila2019/9/30 16:45
Hoya to boost custom-made optical lens capacity in Philippines2019/9/20 17:54MANILA, NNA - Major Japanese optical glass maker Hoya Corp. will boost the production capacity of its lens plant in the Philippines by 40 percent to cash in on the rising demand for eyeglass lenses there.
Philippines set to become world’s top nickel ore producer again, surpassing Indonesia2019/9/19 20:05
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems to refurbish waste heat recovery boiler for copper smelter PASAR in Philippines2019/9/6 18:39MANILA, NNA - Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd. (MHPS) has landed an order from the only copper smelter and refinery in the Philippines for the refurbishment of a waste heat recovery boiler as the Japanese company aims to capitalize on growing demand for equipment renewal and output expansion there.
Hino opens after-sales service center in Philippines2019/9/6 16:39
Philippine power producer taps Japan’s JGC for LNG terminal project2019/9/4 9:13
CORRECT: Japanese damaged-car dealer Tau opens service garage in Philippines2019/9/3 9:16Corrects timing to 2015 from 1995 in 9th paragraph in Sept. 2 story
Japanese damaged-car dealer Tau opens service garage in Philippines2019/9/2 17:56MANILA, NNA - Tau Corp., a Japanese company dealing in accident-damaged cars, has opened a service garage center in the Philippines where demand for auto repairs and maintenance is expected to grow, with drivers looking to prolong ownership of their motor vehicles.
Hitachi teams with Philippine firm to boost water business2019/8/23 19:03MANILA, NNA - Japanese electrical giant Hitachi Ltd. has teamed up with Filinvest Development Corp. to cultivate water treatment business in the Philippines amid the country’s lingering water pollution problem.
Chipmaker Rohm to produce ICs for automotive LED display drivers in the Philippines2019/8/23 18:55MANILA, NNA - Japanese chipmaker Rohm Co. will manufacture new LED driver ICs that are installed in liquid crystal display backlights for motor vehicles, utilizing its existing production lines in the Philippines to meet growing demand for clearer display panels.
Advertising Nagata to form billboard ads unit with Philippines’ Game Plan Marketing Solutions2019/8/22 18:12
Japanese man promotes soba harvests in formerly strife-torn Marawi for peace2019/8/21 15:54
Philippines passes law creating space agency2019/8/19 10:42
Mitsubishi Estate taps Philippine office property market2019/8/15 20:31
MUFG, Ayudhya to tap into Philippine consumer finance market2019/8/13 18:35BANGKOK, NNA - Japan’s MUFG Bank Ltd. is gearing up to expand its business in the Philippines by purchasing a 50 percent stake in a local consumer lender through its Thai subsidiary, Bank of Ayudhya Public Co.
Philippine central bank cuts rate amid easing inflation, further reduction seen this year2019/8/9 12:35MANILA, NNA – The Philippine central bank cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.25 percent on Thursday, as widely expected, as inflation continued to slow down.
Philippine GDP growth falls to over 4 year-low on delayed budget, public works ban2019/8/8 21:06
Philippine exports still outperform imports, further shrinking trade deficit2019/8/8 14:38
PREVIEW: Philippine central bank seen cutting rates by 25 bps amid easing inflation, gloomy GDP outlook2019/8/7 14:21
PREVIEW: Pickup in domestic consumption to lift Q2 Philippine GDP2019/8/6 20:21MANILA, NNA – The Philippines’ gross domestic product may slightly recover in the April-June quarter thanks to strong domestic consumption, but would still likely remain below the government’s downgraded target of 6 to 7 percent due to the delay in the approval of the government’s budget for this year, economists have said.
Philippine inflation slows further on lower food, oil prices, energy cost2019/8/6 19:49
Philippines conglomerate San Miguel to build $14-billion Manila airport2019/8/1 15:13
Filipino-Chinese consortium to build $3.5 billion subway line in Makati City2019/7/31 15:37
Philippines developer Megaworld investing 10 billion pesos over three years in new malls2019/7/31 10:03MANILA, NNA – Philippines developer Megaworld Corp. is investing about 10 billion pesos ($196 million) to build eight shopping malls outside Metro Manila in the next three years, adding 200,000 square meters of retail space.
Philippines’ Jollibee to buy U.S. chain Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf for $350 million2019/7/25 13:20
Philippine new car sales grow at faster pace in June2019/7/12 11:44MANILA, NNA – Sales of new vehicles in the Philippines posted a fifth straight month of year-on-year gains in June, with the pace of increase picking up from May, indicating the recovery in the local automobile market is strengthening.
Philippine exports up in May; trade deficit narrows further on imports drop2019/7/11 12:10
Sojitz to sell China’s Geely brand cars in Philippines2019/7/9 15:17MANILA, NNA - Japanese trading house Sojitz Corp. will start selling passenger cars produced by Chinese automaker Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. in the Philippines this year to meet the growing demand for new vehicles.
Steel-pipe maker Maruichi to supply motorcycle parts in Philippines2019/7/9 14:39
Philippine inflation slows to 22-month low in June on food, fuel price declines2019/7/8 14:57
Marubeni consortium gets OK to supply power for Philippines project2019/7/5 17:41MANILA, NNA - A consortium of Manila Electric Co. and its three Japanese partners, including trader Marubeni Corp., has received approval to supply power for the Philippines’ first “smart city,” planned to be developed at a former U.S. military base.
Japan’s Showa Leasing to launch crane renting in Philippines2019/7/1 15:06MANILA, NNA - Showa Leasing Co. of Japan will launch a crane rental service in the Philippines with local and Japanese partners, anticipating demand from President Rodrigo Duterte’s “Build, Build, Build” infrastructure development program.
Nidec-Shimpo to make planetary reduction gears in Philippines to avoid higher U.S. tariffs2019/6/28 14:55MANILA, NNA – Japanese industrial parts and equipment maker Nidec-Shimpo Corp. will produce planetary reduction gears in the Philippines for export to the U.S. market to avoid higher tariffs on shipments from its manufacturing unit in China
Sojitz opens bread factory in Philippines, eyes foray into Vietnam2019/6/27 16:18
M’bishi group backs housing projects via local arms in Philippines2019/6/26 16:33
Japanese refiner Idemitsu opens lubricant sales unit in Philippines2019/6/24 17:02MANILA, NNA - Major Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co. has opened a sales unit in the Philippines to cash in on growing demand for lubricants amid booming vehicle sales in the country.
Philippine central bank holds rate on tame CPI and firm GDP outlook2019/6/21 12:02MANILA, NNA – The Philippine central bank left its key interest rate at 4.5 percent on Thursday, surprising many economists, as it opted to monitor the effects of last month’s cut and the ongoing phased reduction in cash reserves lenders must hold.
PREVIEW: Philippine central bank seen cutting rates further amid easing inflation2019/6/19 18:59By Darlene Basingan
Japan’s Sumitomo under fire over labor dispute in Philippines2019/6/19 8:28
Philippine new car sales pick up in May on new models2019/6/18 17:15
Dairy product trader Lacto Japan to set up sales unit in Philippines2019/6/17 16:36MANILA, NNA - Dairy product trader Lacto Japan Co. is foraying into the Philippines to meet growing dairy demand there.
Japan’s Mos Burger to open 1st restaurant in Philippines2019/6/12 18:11
Philippine April exports rebound slightly; imports drop narrows trade deficit2019/6/12 11:56
Philippine Q1 FDI pledges surge threefold, led by manufacturing sector2019/6/10 13:38MANILA, NNA - Foreign direct investment commitments rose more than threefold in the first quarter of 2019 from a year earlier, led by pledges for manufacturers, but the level of FDI slipped nearly 50 percent from the previous three-month period, government data showed.
Japan Cash Machine to move part of China production to Philippines2019/6/7 15:25MANILA, NNA - Banknote-validating and currency-handling machine manufacturer Japan Cash Machine Co. will relocate part of its production in China to the Philippines to avoid the threatened imposition of another batch of higher U.S. tariffs.
Philippine shoe capital longs for professional shoemaking industry2019/6/6 14:51
Philippine inflation accelerates in May as dry weather pushes up food prices2019/6/5 19:48MANILA, NNA – Inflation in the Philippines accelerated to an above-forecast 3.2 percent in May from 3 percent in April on higher food and energy costs, after slowing for six consecutive months, data from the Philippine Statistics Authority released Wednesday showed.
Manila says it’s on target for rebuilding war-torn Marawi but residents say progress slow2019/6/3 18:25
Toyota seeking backing to spark hybrid demand in the Philippines2019/5/30 17:13
Philippine firms to sign 20 deals during Duterte’s Japan visit2019/5/29 19:21MANILA, NNA - Philippine executives accompanying President Rodrigo Duterte on a visit to Tokyo this week are expected to sign more than 20 business deals with Japanese firms worth almost 300 billion pesos ($5.7 billion).
ANALAYSIS: Philippines’ economic reform seen advancing as Duterte allies control senate2019/5/28 13:30
Yamaha Motor to spend 3.1 billion yen to double Philippines output2019/5/27 13:00MANILA, NNA - Japanese motorcycle manufacturer Yamaha Motor Co. will invest 3.1 billion yen ($28.3 million) to double its annual output capacity in the Philippines as part of its strategy to meet growing demand in Southeast Asia.
Human Holdings to open Japanese language school in Philippines2019/5/22 17:01
Funai Electric of Japan to make LCD backlights in Philippines2019/5/22 14:59MANILA, NNA - Japanese television and electronics maker Funai Electric Co. is planning to produce backlight units for liquid crystal displays on cars in the Philippines as part of efforts to revamp its global manufacturing setup.
Japanese business lobby in Philippines says more FDI deregulation needed2019/5/21 19:42MANILA, NNA - The Japanese business lobby in the Philippines says the government’s recent move to ease regulations on foreign direct investment in infrastructure projects doesn’t go far enough.
Japan shipyard Tsuneishi building mid-size carriers for SE Asia2019/5/20 17:57TOKYO, NNA – Tsuneishi Shipbuilding Co. of Japan is shifting its focus from building bulk carriers to making compact “feeder” containerships that meet intermodal transportation needs in Southeast Asia.
Japanese lender Orico to provide used-vehicle loans in Philippines2019/5/20 14:28MANILA, NNA - Major Japanese personal-loan firm Orient Corp. is set to enter the Philippine market through financing mainly used-vehicle purchases, stepping up its expansion plans in Southeast Asia.
CORRECT: Philippine central bank cutting reserve requirement after last week’s rate cut2019/5/17 12:18--Corrects attribution to BSP’s Medalla from HSBC’s Arbis in latter part of 9th paragraph
Philippine central bank cutting reserve requirement after last week’s rate cut2019/5/17 11:48MANILA, NNA – The Philippine central bank said Thursday it will cut the amount of cash reserves the largest lenders must hold in three stages to help boost the money available for economic activity amid slowing growth.
Marubeni quits Philippine coal power project, shifting to renewable energy: press report2019/5/15 18:19MANILA, NNA - Major Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp. has dropped its bid to take part in the Saint Raphael coal-fired power project in the Philippines with Semirara Mining and Power Corp. (SMPC) of the Consunji group, the Manila Bulletin reports, citing Consunji’s top executive.
Philippine new vehicle sales stall in April after March surge2019/5/15 13:13MANILA, NNA – The year-on-year rise in new vehicle sales in the Philippines slowed to a near standstill in April after surging a month earlier, hit by sluggish passenger car sales, but the auto industry expects a pickup in the second half of the year.
UPDATE: Philippine central bank cuts key rate to 4.5% from 4.75% on tamed inflation, global risks2019/5/10 11:13MANILA, NNA – The Philippine central bank on Thursday trimmed its key lending rate by 25 basis points to 4.5 percent on signs that inflation is under control. It is the first rate cut in nearly three years.
Philippine Q1 GDP 4-year low of 5.6% y/y on delayed budget approval2019/5/9 17:50MANILA, NNA – The Philippine economy grew at the slowest pace in four years, up 5.6 percent year-on-year in the January-March quarter, as the delay in budget approval dented some program and infrastructure spending and exports lost steam amid the global slowdown.
Philippine central bank cuts key lending rate to 4.5% from 4.75% on tamed inflation2019/5/9 17:39MANILA, NNA – The Philippine central bank on Thursday trimmed its key lending rate by 25 basis points to 4.5 percent from 4.75 percent on signs that inflation is under control.
Philippine central bank seen in easing mode but analysts divided over rate-cut timing2019/5/8 19:16MANILA, NNA – The Philippine central bank is widely expected to ease reserve requirements for lenders at its next policy meeting Thursday on the heels of data showing lower inflation, but analysts are divided over whether the bank will cut its key lending rate this week.
Philippines April inflation slows to 16-month low of 3% on drop in food prices2019/5/7 20:19MANILA, NNA – The year-on-year rise in inflation in the Philippines slowed to a 16-month low of 3.0 percent in April on lower food prices as the government implemented a law easing restrictions on rice imports to avoid the supply shortage that spiked consumer prices last year.
Philippines first hybrid electric train on track for commercial service2019/5/7 16:07
Former Philippine president Arroyo hails China, hits out at U.S. trade policies2019/4/24 19:11
Philippine car sales slip in Q1 but strong March gain suggests pickup2019/4/16 15:03MANILA, NNA – New vehicle sales in the Philippines slipped in the first three months of the year, but a double-digit percentage increase in March indicates overall demand may be picking up after the first annual drop in sales for seven years in 2018.
Govt says more Filipinos leaving poverty behind as wages rise2019/4/11 15:42MANILA, NNA – More Filipinos are escaping poverty due to higher wages and state subsidies for the poor, according to a report by the government.
World Bank downgrades Philippine GDP outlook on delayed budget, looming drought2019/4/1 19:35MANILA, NNA – The World Bank has slightly revised down its growth forecast for the Philippines in the next three years, due to the delay in the approval of the budget and looming drought.
Toshiba embarks on mega sewage treatment project in Philippines2019/3/30 16:52
Philippine Q1 business and consumer confidence picks up2019/3/29 17:39MANILA, NNA – Business and consumer confidence in the Philippines improved in the first three months of the year compared with the previous quarter, thanks to slower inflation and expected pre-election measures by the government to stimulate the economy.
Philippines’ first subway project may face higher cost, delays2019/3/22 16:52
Philippine central bank keeps rates steady under new governor2019/3/22 11:31MANILA, NNA – The Philippine central bank on Thursday kept its benchmark rates unchanged for the fifth straight time as inflation eased within government’s target.
Rizal sues Bangladesh central bank for defamation over $81 million cyber heist2019/3/13 16:58MAKATI CITY, NNA – The Philippines’ Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) is suing Bangladesh Bank for defamation in connection with an $81 million cyber heist involving the South Asian country’s central bank in 2016, the Manila-based bank announced Tuesday.
Tokyo Gas gets green light for Philippine LNG terminal project2019/3/12 15:25MANILA, NNA - Tokyo Gas Co. and a major power producer of the Philippine conglomerate Lopez Group have obtained governmental approval for the construction of a liquefied natural gas terminal in Batangas Province.
Japan’s Marubeni to undertake Manila mass transit network extension2019/3/8 14:36MANILA, NNA – Japanese trading giant Marubeni Corp. will undertake a $62 million extension project for the Manila Light Rail Transit System Line 2 , on top of the company’s cumulative $314 million of railway infrastructure deals in the Philippines.
Japan’s EM Devices to boost automotive power relay output in Philippines2019/2/28 14:12TOKYO, NNA – EM Devices Corp. of Japan will invest more than 1 billion yen ($9 million) to ramp up production of power relays at its Philippine plant, hoping to sell more to Japanese carmakers in overseas markets.
Philippines open to Chinese money to finance growth, development2019/2/25 18:04
Philippine central bank governor Espenilla dies, deputy chief fills in2019/2/25 11:33MANILA, NNA - Philippine Central Bank Governor Nestor Espenilla died on Saturday at age 60, after a year-long battle with cancer.
Philippine new vehicle sales continue to drop in January; industry sees rebound2019/2/20 17:02MANILA, NNA – New vehicle sales in the Philippines posted a 12th straight year-on-year drop in January as last year’s inflation spike and tax hike continued to hurt consumption, but the industry expects a rebound in 2019.
Sumitomo Mitsui starts building Philippines’ biggest railway2019/2/18 17:18BULACAN, NNA - Sumitomo Mitsui Construction Co. of Japan has begun building the first phase of the Philippines’ largest railway project under the government’s Build, Build, Build infrastructure program.
Philippine banks agree to reschedule debt of Hanjin shipyard in Subic2019/2/15 13:29SEOUL, AJU - Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction secured approval from Philippine banks to reschedule the debt of its affiliate in Subic, two days after the mid-sized South Korean shipbuilder reported capital impairment.
Japan to lend Philippines $202 million for roads in Mindanao conflict zone2019/2/12 12:55
Philippine central bank keeps interest rates steady on lower inflation outlook2019/2/8 14:12
Panasonic to sell more higher-end appliances in Philippines2019/2/5 14:39MANILA, NNA – Panasonic Corp. will launch 34 new models in its home appliance lineup in the Philippines next fiscal year, putting a greater focus on middle-range to high-end products in response to consumer demand.
Philippines seeking foreign capital to save bankrupt Hanjin shipyard2019/1/30 13:28MANILA, NNA – The Philippine government is looking for more foreign firms to invest in the shipbuilding industry, a key exporter, in the wake of a bankruptcy of the country’s largest shipyard.
Philippines to expand railway network as key economic policy2019/1/29 15:29MANILA, NNA – The Philippine government is pressing ahead with a plan, dismissed by critics as unrealistic, to expand the national railway network from just 77 kilometers currently to 1,900 km in as little as three years as a core plank of its economic stimulus policy.
Honda to test electric scooters and wind power on Philippine island2019/1/28 14:54MANILA, NNA - Honda Motor Co. will launch a test of its electric scooters on Romblon Island in the Philippines as it seeks to showcase its technological advantage amid a rapid shift in consumer preference toward carbon-free products.
Philippine Q4 GDP on trend but 2018 growth misses govt target2019/1/24 19:15MANILA, NNA – The Philippines’ economy grew 6.1 percent on year in the October-December quarter, maintaining the recent growth trend of around 6 percent as easing inflation provided some support to sluggish household spending, official data released Thursday showed.
Philippines 2018 new auto sales mark 1st drop in 7 years as inflation surges2019/1/15 14:26
Indonesian ride-hail firm Go-Jek denied entry to Philippines due to high foreign ownership2019/1/11 12:45MANILA, NNA – The Philippine government on Thursday denied Indonesian ride-hailing firm Go-Jek permission to operate locally, citing foreign ownership rules.
Fuji Xerox releasing new digital printers in Philippines amid strong GDP growth2019/1/10 17:51MANILA, NNA – Fuji Xerox is introducing new models of its digital color multifunction printers in the Philippines, seeking to boost revenue by tapping into the office market amid high economic growth.
Toyota Philippines to invest 1 billion pesos to raise Vios local content2019/1/8 14:23MANILA, NNA – Toyota Motor Corp’s Philippine subsidiary said it will invest around one billion pesos ($19 million) to increase the local content this year for the production of its small sedan Vios, seeking to save business taxes further under the Comprehensive Automotive Resurgence Strategy (CARS) program.
Philippine Dec CPI eases further but 2018 inflation hits a decade high2019/1/7 10:30
Itochu subsidiary Dole Philippines to supply pineapple residue to Surallah Biogas for biomass power generation2018/12/14 15:39MANILA, NNA - Dole Philippines Inc., a unit of Japanese trading house Itochu Corp., will buy renewable energy from a local biogas power generator in exchange for supplying pineapple residue to reduce electricity costs and the environmental impact.
UPDATE1: Philippine central bank keeps interest rate 4.75% as inflationary pressures ease2018/12/14 10:51--Adds official, economist comments from 11th paragraph
Philippine central bank keeps interest rate 4.75% as inflationary pressures ease2018/12/13 18:16MANILA, NNA - The Philippine central bank maintained its monetary policy stance Thursday, leaving its benchmark short-term interest rate at 4.75 percent, after tightening credit for the fifth straight time last month.
ADB keeps 2018 Philippine GDP outlook at 6.4%, revises up CPI forecast to 5.3%2018/12/13 12:09MANILA, NNA - The Philippines’ economic growth is expected to slow to 6.4 percent in 2018 from 6.7 percent in 2017, in line with an earlier projection, while inflation is likely to accelerate sharply, the Asian Development Bank said Wednesday.
High inflation dampens Philippine business, consumer confidence2018/12/7 16:46MANILA, NNA - High inflation in the Philippines continues to dampen confidence among business people and consumers in the final quarter of 2018 and into the new year, central bank surveys released Thursday show.
Philippine Nov CPI slows to 6% y/y on food but still above target2018/12/6 17:18MANILA, NNA - Annual inflation in the Philippines posted the first slowdown this year, easing to 6 percent in November from 6.7 percent in October on lower food prices, but it was still well above the 3 percent seen a year earlier, Philippine Statistics Authority data released Wednesday showed.
Toyota - powers Philippines plant with solar energy2018/12/5 19:29
Holcim Philippines to spend $300 million to raise cement output capacity2018/12/4 14:11MANILA, NNA - Holcim Philippines, Inc. will invest nearly $300 million to increase its cement production capacity by 30% to 13 million tons by 2020, the company said on Monday.
Philippines opens eco-friendly international airport on Panglao Island2018/11/28 18:57PANGLAO, Philippines, NNA - The Philippines on Tuesday opened Bohol-Panglao International Airport, its first “ecologically friendly” gateway, designed to help bring in more tourists and investment.
UPDATE1: Nomura Real Estate selling luxury condos in Philippines, its biggest overseas project2018/11/26 18:24--Corrects company name in 1st paragraph, adds details from 3rd paragraph. MANILA, NNA - Nomura Real Estate Holdings Inc. is selling luxury condominiums at a large commercial complex in the Philippines, targeting wealthy local buyers in its biggest overseas investment project.
Nomura Real Estate selling luxury condos in Philippines, its biggest overseas projectMANILA, NNA – Nomura Real Estate Co. is selling luxury condominiums at a large commercial complex in the Philippines, targeting wealthy buyers in its biggest overseas investment project.UPDATE1: Japan to lend 167 bil yen ($1.5 bil) for Philippines north-south railway extension2018/11/22 16:25--Adds details in paragraphs 3-5Japan to lend 167 bil yen ($1.5 bil) for Philippines north-south railway extension2018/11/22 12:54MANILA, NNA - The Japanese and Philippine governments signed an agreement Wednesday on a soft loan from Japan of up to 167.2 billion yen ($1.5 billion) for a railway extension project in greater Manila to help ease traffic.Nippon Fruehauf partners with Philippines’ Centro to make fridge-freezer truck bodies2018/11/21 13:31MANILA, NNA - Japanese auto body maker Nippon Fruehauf Co. has teamed with a Philippines firm in a joint venture to locally produce fridge-freezer truck bodies, capitalizing on potential cold chain logistics demand in the country.UPDATE1: China, Philippines sign deals to link Asia with Europe2018/11/21 9:58--Recasts Nov. 20 story with details, official comments, MANILA, NNA - China and the Philippines signed 29 agreements on Tuesday providing Manila with Chinese money to develop infrastructure under Beijing’s ambitious plan to link Asia with Europe and Africa.UPDATE1: China, Philippines sign deals to link Asia with Europe2018/11/21 9:58--Recasts Nov. 20 story with details, official commentsLargest Ikea store to open in Philippines in 20202018/11/20 18:36MANILA, NNA - Ikea will open its first store in the Philippines in 2020, which will be its world’s largest, the Swedish furniture retailer said Tuesday.Chinese, Philippine leaders to sign loan deals on infrastructure projects2018/11/20 14:17MANILA, NNA - Chinese leader Xi Jinping and his counterpart Rodrigo Duterte are expected to sign loan agreements on Tuesday, helping the Philippines develop its infrastructure with Chinese money under Beijing’s ambitious plan to link Asia with Europe and Africa.Aeon Credit issues new 1-billion-peso ADB-backed bond to fund consumer loans2018/11/20 13:13MANILA, NNA - Aeon Credit Service (Philippines) Inc. has issued a new 1-billion-peso ($19 million) corporate bond backed by the Asian Development Bank to fund consumer loans for people without bank accounts.UPDATE1: Philippine central bank hikes rate by 25bps to 4.75% to cap inflation2018/11/15 19:42--Adds revised inflation forecast, official quote in paragraphs 7-11Philippine central bank hikes key rate by 25bps to 4.75% to cap inflation2018/11/15 18:55MANILA, NNA - The Philippine central bank on Thursday tightened credit for the fifth straight time, hiking its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.75 percent, in a continued effort to check inflation.Japan loan to help Manila upgrade its faltering rail system2018/11/14 17:50MANILA, NNA - Japan and the Philippines have signed an agreement on a 38.1 billion yen ($334 million) soft loan for upgrading Manila Metro Rail Transit Line 3 to enable a smoother commute in the capital.UCC Ueshima opens 1st overseas coffee school in Manila2018/11/12 12:45MANILA, NNA - Japanese coffee bean processor UCC Ueshima Coffee Co. has opened its first overseas coffee school in Manila to train specialists and promote high-end coffee in the emerging economy.Japan's Shiseido to form Philippine unit with Singapore's Luxasia2018/11/08 18:00MANILA, NNA – Japanese cosmetics maker Shiseido Co. is making inroads into the potentially high-growth Philippines market in a joint venture with a Singapore firm.UPDATE2: Philippines Q3 GDP growth slows to 6.1% on weaker capex, consumption2018/11/08 17:30--Adds background, official comment in paragraphs 6-8
MANILA, NNA – The Philippines’ economic growth came in weaker than expected in the third quarter, decelerating slightly to 6.1 percent on year due to smaller gains in business investment and private consumption, official data showed Thursday.UPDATE1: Philippines Q3 GDP growth slows to 6.1% on weaker capex, consumption2018/11/08 15:40MANILA, NNA – The Philippines’ economic growth came in weaker than expected in the third quarter, decelerating slightly to 6.1 percent on year due to smaller gains in business investment and private consumption, official data showed Thursday.Philippines Q3 GDP growth slows to 6.1% due to weaker capex, consumption2018/11/08 12:45MANILA, NNA – The Philippines’ economic growth came in weaker than expected in the third quarter, decelerating slightly to 6.1 percent on year due to smaller gains in business investment and private consumption, official data showed Thursday.Philippines Oct CPI remains at 6.7% y/y, core CPI 4.9% from 4.7% in Sept2018/11/07 15:00MANILA, NNA - Consumer prices in the Philippines in October remained well above the central bank's target, suggesting President Rodrigo Duterte's efforts to tame inflation have yet to show an effect.5th typhoon anniversary in Philippines apt time to boost preparedness2018/11/07 10:59Honda begins local production of ‘BR-V’ SUV in Philippines2018/10/25 11:50MANILA, NNA – Honda Motor Co. is now producing the BR-V sport utility vehicle in the Philippines, the second locally assembled model after its most popular City sedan.Japan envoy urges Philippines to reconsider tax credit cuts2018/10/23 14:30MANILA, NNA – Japan's ambassador Koji Haneda has asked the Philippine government to reconsider tax reform proposals that would scale back certain business tax incentives. He said the move could hinder Japanese companies operating here.Bandai Namco offers VR experience at Philippine casino resort2018/10/18 15:00MANILA - Japan's Bandai Namco Amusement Inc. is providing virtual reality gaming experience at a casino-integrated resort in the Philippines for the first time in Southeast Asia.Philippines car sales likely to suffer first drop in 7 years2018/10/16 13:29MANILA, NNA - New car sales this year in the Philippines are likely to sustain the first decline in seven years due largely to newly implemented higher excise taxes on automobiles.Japanese snack giant Calbee exits from Filipino joint venture2018/10/3 13:08MANILA, NNA - Japan's leading snack-food maker Calbee Inc. has pulled out of a potato chip joint venture in the Philippines due to a snowballing loss since its entry into the emerging economy.Totoku's Philippine unit to offset lost Indonesian cable output2018/9/26 11:43MANILA, NNA - Japanese cable and wire manufacturer Totoku Electric Co. has started producing flexible flat cables at a new factory in the Philippines to make up for a loss of output in Indonesia caused by a fire last year.Japanese consumer finance company Acom advances into Philippines2018/7/17 12:22MANILA, NNA - Acom Co. is opening its first outlet in the Philippines as part of an overseas business strategy which has already taken the major Japanese consumer finance company to Thailand and Indonesia.Mitsubishi Steel to begin auto coil spring production in Philippines2018/7/4 12:45MANILA, NNA - Japan's Mitsubishi Steel Mfg. Co. will begin automobile coil spring production in the Philippines around October in response to requests from Japanese automakers in the country.Japan's Citizen Machinery to double lathe output in Philippines2018/6/14 13:22MANILA, NNA - Japan's Citizen Machinery Co. plans to double production capacity at an automatic lathe factory in the Philippines to meet growing demand from automotive, construction and other industries from around the world.Mitsubishi Motors teams up with Philippine college for eco-car R&D2018/5/30 11:50MANILA, NNA - Mitsubishi Motors Corp. has teamed up with a Philippine college for electric vehicle research and development as part of its efforts to help establish an eco-friendly automobile industry in the Southeast Asian country.Tokyo Metro training railway personnel in Philippines2018/5/16 14:16MANILA, NNA - Tokyo Metro Co. has begun helping train railway operation personnel in the Philippines as part of the bilateral government efforts to develop urban railroad networks in the Southeast Asian country, according to the subway operator.Japan's Sojitz taps into flour-to-bread business in Philippines2018/3/30 13:49MANILA, NNA - Japanese trading house Sojitz Corp. is tapping into the flour-to-bread business in the Philippines to cash in on increasing demand in one of Southeast Asia's fastest growing economies.Japanese English school ECC to launch Japanese course in Philippines2018/3/9 13:59MANILA, NNA - Major Japanese English-language school operator ECC Co. will launch a Japanese-language course in the Philippines in June in partnership with a local college amid growing interest in learning the language among Filipinos.Japan shipper K Line opens new crew training facility in Philippines2018/3/8 13:53MANILA, NNA - Japanese shipping firm Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd. has opened a new crew training facility in the Philippines to meet increasing demand for Filipino seafarers along with its planned fleet expansion.Many Japanese travel to Philippines to study English2018/3/1 13:44MANILA, NNA - Growing numbers of Japanese are opting to travel to the Philippines to study English at affordable costs ahead of the planned speaking efficiency-focused college entrance exams and Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in 2020.Japan's Hotel Okura to open its 1st luxury hotel in Philippines in 20182017/12/27 12:57MANILA, NNA - Japan's Hotel Okura Co. will open its first luxury hotel in the Philippines next year as part of efforts to expand its hotel chain overseas, capitalizing on growing numbers of travelers to the Southeast Asian country.Hitachi helps Philippine utility Meralco build smart grid2017/12/20 12:40MANILA, NNA - Japan's Hitachi Ltd. will provide the Philippines' largest electricity distributor with a lithium-ion battery for an energy storage system to help build a smart grid in the Southeast Asian country.Japan shipper K Line starts car distribution services in Philippines2017/12/8 13:06MANILA, NNA - Japanese shipping firm Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd. has launched automobile logistics services in the Philippines in a bid to capitalize on robust auto sales in the country.FamilyMart to change Philippine partners for store network expansion2017/11/6 13:39MANILA, NNA - Japanese convenience store chain FamilyMart Co. has decided to change its Philippine partner to a major gas station operator in a bid to expand its diminishing network of outlets in the Southeast Asian country by focusing on provincial areas.Japan's NEC lays Southeast Asia-U.S. submarine cable2017/9/25 13:31TOKYO, NNA - NEC Corp. has supplied a transpacific submarine cable system to a U.S.-led consortium for commercial service to meet growing demand for bandwidth between Southeast Asia and North America in line with economic growth in the fast-developing Asia-Pacific region.Fujitsu to boost IT service manpower in Philippines, India2017/8/4 12:16MANILA, NNA - Fujitsu Ltd. is poised to boost its manpower in the Philippines and India for enhanced information technology services abroad, aiming to meet demand from the United States and Europe while reducing costs.Japan's Tosoh to double polyvinyl chloride output in Philippines2017/7/20 13:30MANILA, NNA - Japanese chemical maker Tosoh Corp. will double its polyvinyl chloride production capacity at a plant in the Philippines, betting on growing demand for infrastructure projects such as waterworks development.
