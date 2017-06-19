Pakistan
Motorcycle chain maker Daido Kogyo in Pakistan shifting to all local production2019/6/20 17:45TOKYO, NNA - Daido Kogyo Co. will start making motorcycle chains in Pakistan in two years, taking its partnership with local manufacturer Atlas Autos (Private) Ltd. to the final phase and supplying more Japanese firms in the country.
Suzuki Motor to produce Japanese-spec mini vehicles in Pakistan2018/11/13 12:20TOKYO, NNA - Suzuki Motor Corp., Japan's leading mini-vehicle maker, says it will start producing 600 cc mini-vehicles in Pakistan early next year, in a bid to take the unique Japanese specifications global.
Japan carmakers under fire amid cut-throat competition in Pakistan2018/3/29 15:06LAHORE, Pakistan, NNA - Major Japanese carmakers have long dominated the Pakistani market but faced criticism that they have not done enough to update their models and transfer technologies to local manufacturers.
Pakistani auto rickshaws draw interest from buyers in Japan2017/6/19 12:54NEW DELHI, NNA - A Pakistani automotive company is exporting auto rickshaws -- South Asia's popular mode of transport -- to Japan to cater to the needs of Japanese customers looking to own unique vehicles for recreational and other purposes.