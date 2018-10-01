NNA VIDEO
Foreign Correspondents
NNA Seoul correspondent Tetsuo Sakabe appears as a guest commentator on Foreign Correspondents, a current affairs talk show provided by South Korea’s English-language public broadcaster Arirang.
20th : Clock running out on GSOMIA2019/11/20
19th : S. Korea’s college admissions system2019/11/14
18th : Hate speech2019/10/31
17th : S. Korea’s response to the Seoul-Tokyo trade war2019/08/27
16th : Controversy over defense cost-sharing2019/08/20
15th : South Korea-Japan trade tensions2019/07/15
14th : Extension of the legal retirement age2019/06/18
13th : Is video game addiction a disease?2019/06/12
12th : Filial piety and elderly care2019/05/06
11th : Population shock2019/04/08
10th : Growing concerns over fine dust air pollution2019/04/01
9th : The Fourth Industrial Revolution and changes to the labor market2019/02/18
8th : The MeToo movement in sports2019/01/21
7th : Planned city projects2019/01/07
6th : Forecast of inter-Korean relations in 20192019/01/01
5th : Issues of the year for 20182018/12/24
4th : Should South Korea hire more public servants?2018/11/26
3th : The sharing economy and innovation2018/10/29
2th : The U.S.-China trade war2018/10/15
1th : South Korea's real estate market2018/10/01