NNA Asia headlines

November 28
- Kyocera to build 3 more micro solar power grids in rural Myanmar
- Taiwan New Kinpo Group to ease reliance on China by doubling capacity in Thailand
- SoftBank exploring new energy storage technologies to drive green energy business
- Panasonic get Malaysia’s halal certificate for water purifiers, other apparatus
- Air conditioner maker Daikin buys Singapore’s BMS Engineering & Trading
- Nippon Express obtains medical GDP certification at India’s Hyderabad airport
- S. Korea’s LG to invest in SoftBank’s venture capital fund for AI technology
- Idemitsu Kosan sets up advanced materials manufacturing unit in Malaysia
November 27
- Mitsubishi Estate buys 30% stake in outlet mall developed by Thailand's Central Group
- Hyundai Motor to build car assembly plant in Indonesia in 2021
- Taiwan electronics giant New Kinpo Group to boost output in Thailand on U.S.-China row
- Japan’s NYK Line allies with Indonesia state-run Pertamina Group in LNG transport
- Japan’s JOGMEC to form gold, copper mining venture with Australia's Hammer Metals
November 26
- Grab mobile wallet to offer loans and insurance in Thailand
- Kirin to sell Australian dairy unit to China’s Mengniu Dairy for AU$600 mil.
- Japanese diaper maker Unicharm’s Indonesian unit to be listed Dec. 20
- Toyota Tsusho invests in India’s long-haul bus app provider Super Highway Labs
- Marubeni wins 10-year extension of India’s Ravva oil and gas output-sharing deal
- Majority of Japanese firms in India eye profit upturns in 2020: JETRO poll
November 25
- Nomura opens brokerage JV in China, 1st with majority stake among Japanese rivals
- Japan-aided water purification plant to open in southern Cambodia in 2023
- Medical equipment maker Japan Lifeline opens plant in Malaysia's Penang
- Nissan Motor mulls halting production of Datsun models in Indonesia on sluggish sales
- Chemical maker Nippon Shokubai gets halal certificate for all products in Indonesia
- Toyota Financial Services launches auto loans with approval in 30 minutes in India
November 22
- Aeon opens SE Asia's 1st “Aeon Style” mall suiting local needs in Malaysia
- Japanese "Tirol Choco" chocolate maker to open Vietnam plant in 2020 for supply to home market
- NNA survey: Around 70% of Japan firms in Hong Kong see business affected by continued unrest
- Sojitz-led Japanese team wins project to upgrade telecom network linking Myanmar's 3 major cities
- Taiwan population seen sagging after peaking at 23.59 mil in 2020
November 21
- Mitsubishi Estate Residence embarks on 1st housing project in Philippines
- S. Korea’s Incheon airport to make huge investment to recapture Asian hub status
- Thai Oct. vehicle output plunges 22.5% y/y for 1st double-digit fall in 2 1/2 years
- Itochu Enex to begin car wash operation in Vietnam in 2020
- NEXCO-Central sets up 1st overseas unit in Philippines for road business
- Japan’s RareJob invests in India’s Multibhashi language learning platform
November 20
- TechnoPro, Japan-based source of contract engineers, expands in vital India market
- Sojitz gains foothold in Myanmar's growing telecom infrastructure
- Japanese self-service laundry developer Wash House taps China
- Toyota launches 2nd phase experimental project to ease notorious Bangkok traffic jams
- Registered electric motorcycles nearly 200,000 units in Taiwan, up 2.7-fold from 2016
- JFE Steel to form automotive specialty bar steel unit with China BaoWu Steel Group
- GMO Internet launches internet infrastructure services with AMZ Group Sole in Laos
- Taiwan’s Teco, Chinese EV maker to tie up to supply affordable e-jeepneys in Philippines
November 19
- Philippine antitrust body fines Grab’s local unit, orders passenger refund
- Trading house Mitsui to build new mega gas-fired power plant in Thailand
- Probiotics drink maker Yakult opens plant in Myanmar
- Idemitsu Kosan to open syndiotactic polystyrene resin plant in Malaysia
- Hitachi Industrial Equipment gets order for distribution transformers from Myanmar
- Toyoda Gosei to double output capacity of automotive rubber parts in China
- Coin laundry shop operator Wash House to set up joint venture in China’s Qingdao
November 18
- Panel maker Innolux to invest $2.28 bil in equipment, technology in Taiwan
- Indonesia’s Vasanta Innopark to open Japanese shopping attraction in 2021
- HK revises down 2019 GDP forecast to 1.3% drop on prolonged unrest, 1st fall since 2009
- Innolux under Foxconn to invest NT$70.1 bil. in Taiwan factory expansions
- Japanese engineering firm Chiyoda to close Thai unit as part of restructuring plans
- Japan's BroadBand Security to form Thai JV with local firm for credit card data protection
- Sony to open research center on applied AI in Bengaluru, southern India in 2020
November 15
- Thailand’s AWC achieves Q3 turnaround, to invest 1.82 billion in more hotels, malls
- Toyoda Gosei to bolster airbag output capacity in Vietnam by 50% to 25 mil units in FY2023
- Asahi Kasei to begin sewing airbags near Hanoi with annual capacity of 2.5 mil units
- Japan’s Daiwa Securities Group launches microfinance in Myanmar jointly with OK Myanmar
- Japanese car parts retailer Autobacs Seven buys 63% stake in Singapore’s vehicle repair, maintenance firm SK Automobile
- Kanto Denka Kogyo of Japan to build fluorochemical plant in China with local partner in 2021
- Tokai Tokyo Financial to inject $5 mil into Singapore’s digitized securities exchange operator ICHX Tech
November 14
- Japan’s Matsumotokiyoshi to form joint venture with Vietnam’s Lotus in Feb.
- Toyota rolls out light truck to help Philippine public transport upgrade effort
- Mitsui, Mitsubishi Estate to join leasing customized logistics project in Malaysia
- Yoshimura Food to buy Singapore’s kitchen equipment maker NKR Continental
- Mitsui to invest in China’s next-generation ethanol maker Shougang Lanza Tech
- NTT Com invests in Singapore fintech startup M-DAQ to offer fixed FX service
- Sojitz to hold stake in Singapore arm of Malaysia’s telecom tower operator edotco
- Mitsubishi Chemical to consolidate 3 Taiwan, Thai units each next April
November 13
- Mitsubishi unveils anticipated Xpander Cross in Indonesia
- Mazda launches flagship CX-8 SUV in growing Thai market
- Taiwan electronic parts maker Yageo seals $1.6 bil cash takeover deal of U.S. Kemet
- Japan’s IT service firm SCSK to open Indonesian unit this week
- Struggling Onkyo to cut 30% of audiovisual equipment business workforce: Kyodo
- Toyota taps public transportation vehicles’ modernization in Philippines
- China’s Great Wall Motors sets up manufacturing unit in India: report
- Trader Sumitomo to inject 500 mil. yen into Taiwan e-bus maker RAC Electric Vehicles
November 12
- Mitsubishi eyeing export of Philippine-made light vehicles to SE Asia and beyond
- Sony Interactive Entertainment to open 1st SE Asian studio in Malaysia in 2020
- Logistics firm Aichi Kaiun sets up Malaysian unit to ship biomass fuels to Japan
- NEC sells Banqsoft automated banking service to South and SE Asian lenders
- Toshiba beefs up e-waste recycling in Singapore ahead of 2021 regulations
- Philippine Metalworkers Alliance seeks safeguard steps to curb imported cars
November 11
- Fuji Electric eyeing India as production hub for Middle East, Africa
- Hospital bed maker Paramount expanding product line in Indonesia
- Japan’s Citizen Machinery to double output of numerical control lathes in China
- Japan’s Showa Sangyo to invest 2.6 bil. yen in 2 firms under Taiwan food maker DaChan
- Japan’s popular cosmetic portal @cosme launches multilingual app in HK, Malaysia
- Yamaha Motor launches motorcycles compliant with India’s BS6 stricter emission standard
- Japanese oil transporter Kyoei Tanker opens Singapore unit to gain overseas clients
November 8
- Electric gear maker Nitto Kogyo to build cabinet plant in Thailand
- Japanese refiner Idemitsu Kosan ramps up lubricant output in Indonesia by 80%
- Philippine economic growth picks up to 6-quarter high of 6.2% y/y in July-Sept., driven by infrastructure spending, up from 5.5% previous quarter
- Japanese hamburger chain operator Mos Food Services to enter Vietnam in 2020 in joint venture with V Lotus
- G-Factory to open Japanese eel rice bowl restaurant in Vietnam this month
- Nippon Pillar Packing to set up mechanical seal-manufacturing unit in India
- Japanese grain-milling machinery maker Satake teams up with China’s Jiangsu, Sichuan provinces to raise brand awareness of local rice
November 7
- Nihon Unisys buys Singapore Axxis Consulting to expand IT solution system sales
- Toray opens resin compound plant in India to meet rising auto, electronics demand.
- JR East to open its 1st overseas hotel in Taipei in early 2021
- Mitsubishi to shut Singapore oil trading unit after massive loss caused by rogue trader
- Sekisui Chemical launches rainwater storage system in flood-prone Indonesia
- Suzuki Motor, Toyota Tsusho set up vehicle recycle joint venture in India
- Electric gear maker Nitto Kogyo to open cabinet plant in Thailand in late 2020
November 6
- Daikin looks for startup African partners to drive appliance sales
- Indonesia Q3 GDP growth down to 5.02% y/y from 5.05% in Q2 on weak exports, consumption
- Thailand’s Central Group to invest 20 bil. baht in hotels, malls development abroad
- China airlines’ weekly Japan passenger flights record 1,130, top S. Korea’s: Kyodo
- Data center operator I-Net of Japan opens Singapore office to tap SE Asia market
- Interior maker Toli upgrades Singapore office to branch to penetrate SE Asia market
- Sumitomo-funded Indonesian Reka Cakrabuana Logistik launches parcel home delivery app
- Konoike Transport, Philippines’ MacroAsia tie-up for airport ground operation staffing
November 5
- Thailand offers incentives for investors in electric vehicle charging stations,electronics
- Japan consortium building bridge on East-West Corridor in Myanmar
- Aica Kogyo, DBJ to buy Wilsonart’s 4 Asia-Pacific units for $150 mil.
- Kyocera shifts automotive camera modules to Thailand from China to avoid U.S. higher tariffs
- Toyota Motor breaks ground for its 1st Myanmar plant near Yangon
- Onkyo eyes capital tie-up with Taiwan’s Inventec to make car speakers in China
- Singapore-based U.S. EMS Flex ponders $500 mil. investment in India: report
November 1
- Taiwan e-commerce firm PChome launches service to get goods from Japan
- New Thai-Myanmar bridge opens, expected to boost trade by 30%
- Trading house Mitsui to produce EV motors with Taiwan’s TECO in India
- Hazama Ando-led JV to build bridge on Indochina East-West Corridor in Myanmar
- Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions, Chinese firm to develop fuel cell systems
- H.K. third Q. GDP feared to dip 2.9% on unrests and U.S.-China trade row
- H.K. central bank cuts key rate by 25 basis points to 2%
October 31
- NTT group creates submarine cable unit in Singapore to meet data traffic demand
- Kyowa Exeo buys Singapore’s air conditioning work firm Winner Engineering
- Hankyu Hanshin Properties to launch townhouse venture in Indonesia
- DMG Mori ties up with India’s Lakshmi Machine Works to make machine tools
- Sodick begins food machinery sales in Shanghai with eye on noodle demand
October 30
- Indonesia to stop nickel ore exports immediately
- Suburban Manila airport to open next month, a move to ease congestion at main terminal complex
- Trader Sumitomo joins in liquefied hydrogen transport project from Australia to Japan
- Yokohama Hakkeijima Sea Paradise theme park to open Xpark aquarium in Taiwan in 2020
- Panasonic Taiwan sees energy saving home electronics demand, logs record 6-month sales
- Tokyu group sets up property management firms in Vietnam amid rising housing demand
- Fuji Medical Instruments to form capital tie-up with Taiwan partner Johnson Health Tech
October 29
- Bridgestone open 1st mega tire plant in Asia outside Japan
- Tokyo, Chubu electric powers tap power distribution in Cambodia
- H.K. financial secretary fears first negative growth in decade this year
- Trading house Itochu ties up with Shenzhen Pandpower on EV battery recycling
- Hitachi Capital to set up property leasing unit in Indonesia
- Japanese retail giant Aeon Mall to open 5th store in Vietnam in late Nov.
- Japan’s Stanley Electric buys vehicular lighting firm Hella-Philippines
October 28
- U.S. suspends Thailand’s $1.3 bil. trade preferences over worker rights issues
- Japan’s Hankyu department store delays again opening in China’s Ningbo to late 2020
- Hitachi Chemical to set up new Thai unit to integrate lead-acid car battery business
- Fujita Kanko to open Japan-style serviced apartment near Jakarta for business travelers
- Japan’s teamLab digital arts museum to debut overseas in Shanghai on Nov. 5
October 25
- CP Group-led consortium wins high-speed railway project linking 3 Thai airports
- Japan’s Willer begins driverless bus operations in Singapore
- Dowa group to recycle used batteries, dispose of hazardous wastes in Thailand
- Japan’s Shizen Energy signs deal with Halcom Vietnam to join wind farm project
- Fuji Xerox to acquire Australian IT service provider CSG for A$141 mil.
October 24
- Sumitomo Corp. to open consumer goods warehouse near Jakarta
- Vietnamese conglomerate Vin Group to launch electric vehicle in early 2020
- Japan’s Iris Ohyama opens Taiwan unit to boost home electronics sales
- Meiko Electronics to set up Vietnam venture with Shanghai Longcheer Technology
- Biomass power producer erex taps hydropower business in Cambodia.
- Trading house Sumitomo to open new Indonesian warehouse for consumer goods logistics
October 23
- Japan’s Kagome gearing up to supply tomato products for corporate demand in India
- Japanese banks’ outstanding loans in SE Asia up 10% y/y as of June, down 9% in China
- Japan’s Kinan to open construction machinery operator training center in Myanmar
- Many Japan firms in Hong Kong suffer dropping earnings on U.S.-China trade row, unrest
- Japan’s Digital Wallet enters Philippine, Australia money transfer markets via takeover
October 21
- Thailand’s Central Pattana invests 22 bil baht to open, renovate mega malls
- Thai industry lowers this year’s auto output forecast by 7% to 2 mil. units
- Japanese apparel chain Uniqlo to open 1st Vietnam outlet in Ho Chi Minh City this year
- Japan’s engineering consulting Nippon Koei to help develop smart city in Laos, Indonesia
- Japanese boiler maker Miura sets up Malaysian unit to boost local sales
- Nihon M&A Center opens Indonesia office after Singapore amid rising cross-border deals
October 18
- JCB, Singapore’s Socash to tie up for cardless cash advance service
- Japan’s Yamaki to make high-grade dried bonito in Maldives
- China GDP growth slows to 6% y/y in July-Sept, lowest since 1992, down from 6.2% in Apr-Jun quarter
- S. Korea, Indonesia agree on comprehensive economic partnership accord, effective early 2020
- Cool Japan to invest $50 mil. in Indonesia’s Go-Jek, to tie up on entertainment contents, food
- Toshiba wins 40 bil. yen order for 68 electric locomotive units from Taiwan Railways
- Taiwan foundry TSMC boosting capex to record $15 bil. in 2019, up 40% from initial plan
- Singapore Press to set up S$50 mil. fund in nursing, healthcare with Japan’s Bridge C Capital
- Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma scraps plan to buy Australian stem cell firm Cynata Therapeutics
- Japan’s Topcon to help Thai gov’t promote smart agriculture for higher productivity
October 17
- Toyota fall behind in initial year output target to win Philippine fiscal incentive
- Toyota begins Kinto monthly flat-rate auto leasing business in Thailands
- SBI financial group reenters Cambodia by taking over Ly Hour Microfinance
- Hitachi, Singapore’s Frasers to invest in digitizing Asia-Pacific real estate sector
- Japan’s Crops to acquire Singapore’s Innovare staffing service group
- NEC to test on-demand buses with Singaporean startup Ministry of Movement
October 16
- Kirin starts pouring premium draft beer in Philippines as alcohol consumption grows
- Indian conglomerate to make appliances for Japanese brands Sansui, Nakamichi
- Yoma Strategic, Ayala Corp form JV to develop energy, power in Myanmar
- Japan publisher Kadokawa forms JV with Taiwan’s Gamania to enhance digital services
- Hitachi sets up elevator sales unit in Laos, anticipating construction demand
- Foxconn starts iPhone production in India to save around 20% duty: report
- Mos Food hamburger chain to hire 350 Vietnamese to address labor crunch in Japan
- Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions gets order for Indonesia geothermal plant components
- Japan ramen chain Ippudo opens outlet in Pattaya, 1st in Thailand outside Bangkok
October 15
- Panasonic to build factory in Vietnam for ceiling, ventilation fans
- Sumitomo Mitsui Banking gives eco-loan to food oils producer in Malaysia
- Komeda’s Coffee chain to enter Thailand, Myanmar next year
- Suzuki Motor partners with 5 Indian startups for mobility, innovation program
- Toyota Industries to make compressors for auto air conditioners in China
- Kiraboshi Bank opens consulting unit in Vietnam to serve small, midsize firms
- Taiwan’s machine tool exports to drop 20% this year on U.S.-China trade row: reports
October 11
- Japan, Thai developers selling prime condos in central Bangkok
- Taiyo Nippon Sanso to triple nitrogen gas output capacity in Singapore
- Japan’s Credit Saison begins online lending in India for fintech startups
- Panasonic to build new ceiling fan and ventilation plant in Vietnam
- Nippon Paper to buy Orora’s paperboard packaging unit in Australia, N.Z.
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems to open 2nd air conditioner plant in China
October 10
- Hitachi sets sights on 25% market share in fast-growing Cambodian elevator market
- Mitsui, Sony unit launch AI credit scoring joint venture in Indonesia
- Toilet maker Toto’s Beijing arm halts production due to estate development
- Car parts maker Muro to make China debut by establishing Hubei unit
- Chinese visitors to H.K. during National Day holidays halved to lowest since 2011
- Over 20 bidders come forward to take over Malaysia Airlines: report
- Business consulting and training firm HR Institute creates Thai subsidiary
October 9
- Hong Kong suffers HK$2.8 bil. economic loss during China’s National Day holidays: report
- Japan’s Fourdigit sets up its 1st foreign web design subsidiary in Thailand
- Japan’s Senko, Thailand’s MK Restaurant open temperature controlled warehouse near Bangkok
- Japan’s Marubeni injects capital into Singapore’s MoBiol utilizing palm oil mill effluent
- Hitachi, Johnson Controls JV in India open air conditioner development center in Gujarat
October 8
- Regional disputes disrupt, reshape East Asian tourism flows
- Childen’s clothing chain Akachan Honpo opens 1st overseas store in Taiwan
- Mitsubishi Electric to open environment-friendly auto parts plant in India in 2021
- Apparel firm Onward to pull out of S. Korea amid worsening bilateral ties
- Japan’s Taoka Chemical sets up EV electrical parts sales unit in Shanghai
- Taiwan set to post record FDI this year thanks to supply chain restructuring: report
October 7
- Taiwan’s Quanta to build production base in SE Asia amid U.S.-China trade row
- Cosmetics markets in 6 Southeast Asian countries grown double in 10 years
- Murata Mfg. to make electronic parts for mobile devices at 2 new plants in Thailand
- Trading house Sumitomo to develop $4.2 bil. smart city in Hanoi with local BRG Group
- Sharp gearing up for re-entry into Indian home electronics market
- Japan's business community in Taiwan demands lifting food import restrictions
- Fujifilm, Mahidol Univ. open medical imaging informatics training center in Thailand
October 4
- Four VinSmart phones rolled out in Russia
- Mitsubishi Chemical, Chinese partner to grow fruit indoors to feed domestic demand
- S. Korea’s SK hynix gets nod to resume hydrogen fluoride imports from Japan
- Bldg. maintenance firm Taisei to buy 75% stake in Singapore’s C+H Associates
- Sumitomo Construction Machinery to open new excavator plant in Indonesia in 2021
- Casual clothing chain Uniqlo opens 1st outlet in India, 2 more shops within this year
- Japan’s Aica Kogyo to buy 2 Vietnamese shoe material makers via Taiwan arm
October 3
- Hong Kong Aug. retail sales fall 23% y/y, worst drop ever on continuing unrest
- Malaysia’s Mynews opens home-meal replacement production center with Japanese partners
- Online brokerage SBI Securities gets Singapore license with eye to Europe, U.S.
- Mazda Motor starts CX-8 SUV production in Malaysia for SE Asian market
- NTT Advanced Technology opens Singapore branch to meet demand in Asia, Oceania
- Thailand’s Centara hotel chain to make Japan debut with new hotel in Osaka in 2023
October 2
- Automatic teller machine maker Oki opens plant in Hai Phong, Vietnam
- YKK opens 2nd plant in Vietnam, boosting capacity by 40% in FY 2020 from FY 2017
- Hitachi ships 2,000 kw-output storage battery system to Philippine utility Meralco
- Japan cosmetic firm B-by-C tie up with Taiwan's New Kinpo Group in skin analysis tech
- Australia central bank cuts key interest rate to record low 0.75% from 1% on weak growth
- 70% of Japan firms, employees say labor shortage affect management, work environment
October 1
- Nippon Steel’s realtor unit to build service apartment in Yangon
- Hitachi begins overseas elevator monitoring in Singapore
- Suzuki launches entry-level S-Presso mini SUV in India for young generations
- Itochu Techno-Solutions allies with Vietnam’s IT giant FPT in software development
- Logistics firm Trancom to buy Singapore’s Sergent Services bldg. cleaning firm
- Denso, Global Mobility Service start cold-chain logistics trial in Indonesia
- Rentracks invests in Indonesia’s Gapura Dunia Informatika e-commerce inventory firm
September 30
- Trading house Sumitomo to expand Thang Long Industrial Park II near Hanoi with 14 bil. yen
- JCB increasing pace of credit card issuance, reaching 1 mil. in Vietnam
- Japan's Nippon Koei to design "smart city" infrastructure in greater Manila
- Toyota to boost ties with China's Guangzhou Automobile, FAW on electrified, connected cars
- Mitsubishi UFJ Securities mulls cutting workforce in Australia, HK, Singapore
- Vietnam's July-Sept. GDP grows 7.31% y/y, accelerating from 6.73% in previous qtr
September 27
- Trader Sojitz collaborates with Indonesian startup to launch mobility services on taxi
- Taiwan bookstore-retailer Eslite opens first Japanese outlet
- Japan’s machining tool maker OSG opens coating plant in India to meet local demand
- Taiwan chip maker UMC to buy Mie Fujitsu Semiconductor for 54.4 bil. yen ($505 mil)
- Japan’s Benesse launches traveling educational Shimajiro play park in Indonesia
- Hitachi starts shipping 130 rolling stocks of 25 train sets for Bangkok Red Line
- Japan’s IT firm Tosco opening software development unit in Yangon
- Philippine central bank cuts policy rate to 4% from 4.25% to support economic growth
September 26
- Japan, Indonesia agree to construction terms for Jakarta-Surabaya railway upgrade
- Daiwa Securities Group to open China unit with 2 Beijing partners in 2020
- Japan’s V-Technology to form China joint venture to assist flexible OLEDs makers
- Thai central bank holds key rate at 1.5%, cuts annual growth forecast to 2.8% from 3.3%
- SoftBank Robotics launches AI-assisted Whiz cleaning robot unit in Singapore
- Over 130 Taiwan firms trim China operations, eye relocating to India: TAITRA
September 25
- Toshiba receives $108 mil. electric equipment order from Taiwan High Speed Rail
- NTT Data to buy Thai data analytic/digital consulting firm Locus Telecommunication
- Japan takes on Jakarta-Surabaya high speed rail upgrade project: Kyodo
- Japan’s automated soldering equipment maker Apollo Seiko to form Indian sales unit
- Kyocera builds micro solar power grids in Myanmar to serve non-electrified households
September 24
- Nippon Express to buy 22% stake in Indian supply chain firm to expand local network
- Nippon Shokubai wins tax holiday waiver in Indonesia for boosting acrylic acid output
- Mitsubishi Corp.’s Singapore oil unit loses $320 mil. due to rogue derivatives trader
- Taiwan central bank revises GDP growth forecast upward to 2.4%, citing brisk orders
- Japanese firms receive order to build Nepal’s 1st tunnel to improve link to India
September 20
- U.S. investor Jim Rogers says trade war with China could lead to “worst economic time”
- Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten to buy Taiwan Lamigo Monkeys pro baseball team
- Nissan Motor closes 1 of 2 Indonesian plants over half year ago to "optimize output"
- Hong Kong office rents likely to fall 20% in 2020: reports
- Japan’s automated warehouse system maker Daifuku to open Vietnam sales unit in Oct.
- Shosekikako opens 1st overseas office in Manila to sell waterproof building materials
- Hoya to invest $16 mil. to boost eyeglass lens capacity by 40% in Philippines
September 19
- EV makers eye electric light commercial vehicles for last-mile delivery
- Drugstore chain Matsumotokiyoshi expands Taiwan network to 100 stores in 10 years
- Hybrid, electric cars gain traction in Thailand, thanks to lower prices, many choices
- 10 Chinese firms vow $4.6 bil. to build steel plant, others in Philippines: reports
- Taiwan apparel maker Eclat Textile to open $170 mil. plant in Indonesia: report
- Philippines surpasses Indonesia as world’s biggest nickel ore producer
September 18
- Japan Tobacco to cut 40% workforce in Malaysia as part of global restructuring: report
- Foxconn founder Terry Gou drops 2020 Taiwan presidential bid: reports
- Japan’s Meiji to begin producing dairy products in China’s Tianjin in late 2022
- 24% of multinational firms mulls relocating from HK, mostly to Singapore: survey
- Japan’s beef rice bowl chain Sukiya opens its 1st suburban outlet in Vietnam
September 17
- Daihatsu, Toyota launch remodeled affordable minivans to retain market shares
- Japanese restaurants enjoy boom in Thailand
- J-Power allies with Malaysia’s Malakoff to promote power projects in SE Asia, Mideast
- Japan Airlines eyes capital injection into struggling Malaysia Airlines: report
- Co-sourcing firm F&P opens office and freezer/refrigerated warehouse in Yangon
- Mitsubishi Motors to start Xpander minivan production in Vietnam next year
- No. of Japanese restaurants in Thailand jumps 21% to 3,637 this year: JETRO
September 13
- Toyota launches Corolla Altis hybrid sedan in Indonesia after Thailand and Philippines
- Japan’s Don Don Donki discount store chain to open 2nd Thai outlet in early 2020
- Singtel investing S$45 mil ($33 mil.) to grow IT skills of employees
- Malaysian central bank keeps key rate unchanged at 3%
- India to spend 400 bil. rupees ($5.6 bil.) on 10-year subsidy program to push electric vehicles
- AGC to launch its 1st overseas automotive display cover glass production in China in late 2021
September 12
- Japan’s top glassmaker AGC to close glass substrate plant in S. Korea
- Honda launches 1st local emission standards-compliant scooter in India
- Honda ties up with financial firm Orix to start car leasing business in India
- Engineering firm Chiyoda cites AI Optimizer for boosting LNG output in Indonesia
- Foxconn to shift payment to rupees in India by year-end to avoid currency risk: report
September 11
- S. Korea to use $183 mil. to boost materials, parts production, cut reliance on Japan
- Japan’s Cocolonet to buy 20% stake in Vietnam's Cemetery Park Investment and Management
- India new motorbike sales in Aug. suffer record 22% drop on year
- India new vehicle sales in Aug. down 33% on year, largest fall ever
- Japan's Teijin opens resin compound plant and R&D base in Thailand
- Mitsubishi Chemical to double polyester film output in Indonesia
September 10
- Japan’s Onisi to open inventory clothing shop in Kuala Lumpur, its 1st outlet in SE Asia
- IT gear trader Suntelephone to buy Vietnam’s Sao Nam An Trading Service
- Alphagel pioneer Taica opens Marugame Udon noodle franchise shop in Phnom Penh
- Chemical maker Denka to double resin output capacity for display panels in Singapore
- Japanese firms in Vietnam face worst business sentiment due to poor overseas demand: SMBC poll
September 9
- China cuts bank reserve requirement to boost economy, pumping 900 bil. yuan into market
- Nissan mulls exiting S. Korea on slow sales amid souring relations with Japan: report
- Alibaba to buy cross-border e-commerce peer Kaola, its market share in China to top 50%
- Japan-led consortium opens Myanmar's 1st grain bulk cargo terminal near Yangon
- Sompo Japan to open nonlife insurance unit in Myanmar in Oct. with local general insurer
- Japan's Kansai Electric begins Nam Ngiep 1 hydropower plant operation in Laos
- India’s Drivezy, Oyo team up to serve travelers with rooms, mobility
September 6
- Japan’s Hino Motors opens repair service facility in Philippines to enhance after-sales service, nurture auto technicians
- India mulls lowering goods and services tax rate on hybrid vehicles: road transport minister
- Japan’s Risona Bank aims to boost SME-focused loans in SE Asia sevenfold to 100 bill. yen in 10 years
- China’s automotive battery maker CATL injects A$55 mil. into Australia's Pilbara Minerals to stably source lithium
- Takeda Pharmaceutical partners with 7 Thai medical bodies for rare disease research
- Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems to refurbish waste heat recovery boiler for copper smelter PASAR in Philippines
September 5
- Japanese sake imports in Taiwan seen to grow 7% on tariff cuts
- Indonesian minister prioritizes Japan for Jakarta-Surabaya rail project: report
- Toyota launches Corolla Altis hybrid sedan in Thailand, 1st model under 1 mil. baht
- Japan’s Kaga Electronics to open 2nd plant in Thailand to expand contract production
- Samsung Electronics uses domestic hydrogen fluoride due to Japan’s export curbs
- Australian economic growth in April-June at 1.4% y/y, slowest since 2009 global crisis
- H.K. purchasing managers index in Aug. dips to 10-year lowest of 40.8
- Japan-brand car sales in S. Korea sag 57% in Aug. due to boycott campaigns
September 4
- Car dealer Ehime Nissan opens Myanmar unit for car repair, sheet metal making, painting
- S. Korea posts 1st-ever negative inflation rate in Aug., interest rate cut on horizon
- Japan’s JR East to build, run 27 shopping malls inside Singapore’s metro stations
- Kuraray to make high functional resins in Thailand with Sumitomo, PTT Global Chemical
- Japan’s Super Hotel opens school in Myanmar to nurture workers at hotels in Japan
- Japan’s Ehime Nissan opens Myanmar unit for car repair, sheet metal making, painting
- Hitachi Construction Machinery launches hydraulic oil monitoring service in SE Asia
September 3
- East Kalimantan governor hints 3 candidate sites for Indonesia’s new capital
- JGC of Japan picked as preferred contractor for Philippines’ Batangas LNG project
-
Japan trader Hanwa buys steel coil plant from Vietnam’s SMC Trading Investment
-
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems’ joint venture wins power facility deal in India
- Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank opens Sydney office to tap infrastructure financing
- Ajinomoto to take over Indian biopharma joint venture Granules OmniChem
September 2
- Toyota launches hybrid vehicle battery recycling in Thailand, its 1st project in SE Asia
- Japan's Ferrotec Holdings to set up silicon wafer recycling unit in China
- Toshiba Memory Holdings to buy solid state drive business of Taiwan's Lite-On Technology for $165 mil.
- Japanese manufacturers in Thailand to raise wages 4.3% in 2019, down 0.2 percentage point from 2018: survey
- Bridgestone buys Australia's car repair firm Lube Mobile: reports
- Japan's accident-damaged car dealer Tau opens service garage in Philippines
August 30
- Japan’s Okura Nikko Hotels to open hotel at industrial park in Thailand’s east in 2021
- Cool Japan Fund to inject $10 mil. into Taiwan’s KKday to promote inbound tours: Kyodo
- Megane no Tanaka Holdings to buy 80% stake in Singapore’s FLO Optics to go overseas
- Amazon mulls taking stake in Indonesian ride-hailing service firm Go-Jek: Reuters
- 3 Japan firms to invest in farm, food tech startups in SE Asia via Singapore venture
- Banshu Electric to make automobile wire harness in India with Elconconnectors Cables
August 29
- Japan, Indonesia collaborate in testing e-bike, battery base operation
- Kubota’s Thai unit aims for 100 bil. baht sales by 2024
- Taiwan EV bike maker Gogoro forays into S. Korea
- Hong Kong protests halve retail sales in August: industry body
- Aichi Steel to buy 11% stake in India’s Vardhman Special Steels, give technical aid
- Renault launches 1st locally-tailored compact MPV Triber in India
- Honda, Panasonic, 2 others test electric bike and battery sharing service in Indonesia
- Aeon’s Malaysian hypermarket unit opens store on SE Asian online platform Shopee
- Fujitsu’s Thai unit starts selling scanners directly to corporate clients
August 28
- Japan firm, Lao farmers promoting “Vientiane Blue” food, beverages
- Mitsui & Co. Plastics buys 10% stake in Taiwan biodegradable plastic maker Minima Technology
- Mitsubishi Corp. to inject 1 bil. rupees ($13.9 mil.) into Indian healthcare venture SastaSundar Healthbuddy
- JFE Chemical to produce battery material with Baoshan Iron & Steel subsidiary in China
- Panasonic beefing up servomotor output to meet growing demand in China for use as electric vehicle component
- Agricultural machinery maker Kubota’s Thai unit logs 9% y/y sales gain in 1st half of 2019, focusing on Mekong region
August 27
- Toyo Tire to boost automotive tire output by 48% to 7.4 mil. In Malaysia
- Trading house Sumitomo to open coal-fired power plant in Vietnam in 2023
- Daiwa House to build hotel-housing complex in Kaohsiung for 2023 opening
- Thai new vehicle sales in July dip for 2 months in row amid consumer anxiety
- Ride-hailing app provider Grab eyes major investment in Vietnam: Reuters
- Micron to invest NT$400 bil. ($12.7 bil.) to build new chip plant in Taiwan: report
August 26
- China, U.S. to raise tariffs, further escalating tit-for-tat trade war
- Japanese department store chain Takashimaya drops plan to exit China market
- Visitors to Hong Kong in mid-Aug down by half on continuing protests
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries opens Vietnam unit to boost large motorcycle sales
- Taiyo Life Insurance of Japan buys 35% stake in Myanmar’s Capital Life Insurance
- Japan’s Daiki Axis to set up water treatment joint venture in India with local firm
August 23
- Japan’s Bandai Namco Amusement to open “VR Zone” in Beijing
- India’s Lupin to sell injectable products business in Japan to UAE’s Neopharma
- Japan's lifestyle shop Muji to open Vietnam's 1st store in Ho Chi Minh City in 2020
- Hitachi to form joint waterworks venture with Philippine realtor Filinvest Development
- Japanese chipmaker Rohm to produce ICs for automotive LED display drivers in Philippines from Oct. 2019
- Thai auto output in July falls 6.7% y/y, declining 3 months in row on slowing exports
- Amazon opens largest tech base outside U.S. in India's Hyderabad: report
August 22
- Japanese deferred payment service firm ties up with Taiwan’s largest EC platform
- Toppan Forms partners with Indonesian document solution firm
- Automakers in India bet on new launches to tide themselves over slowdown
- Suzuki Motor launches XL6 premium multipurpose vehicle in India
- Recycle firm ReNet Japan enjoys big profits in Cambodia, buoyed by brisk used car sales
- Trading house Marubeni to tap Malaysia’s solar power market: report
- Office rents in Singapore, Manila, Ho Chi Minh City, Bangkok to rise 2-8% yearly through 2021
- Advertising Nagata to form billboard ads unit with Philippines’ Game Plan Marketing Solutions
August 21
- Mitsubishi, Malaysian institute launch algae production in pilot project
- Japan’s Kanebo Cosmetics to launch global brand Freeplus in Thailand, expand in SE Asia
- Japanese biotech venture Chitose opens algae farm in Malaysia with trader M’bishi
- NNA-Aju survey: 62% of Japan, S. Korea firms say trade conflict harms businesses
- Japan’s Kanebo Cosmetics to sell global brand Freeplus in Thailand, expand in SE Asia
- Japan’s Rakuten invests $70 mil. in Singapore’s budget hotel booking platform RedDoorz
- Japan food trader Toho to buy 100% stake in Singapore’s Golden Ocean Seafood
August 20
- Thai Q2 GDP grows by only 2.3%, lowering annual forecast to 2.7-3.2%
- Japan’s J Trust buys 55% stake in ANZ Royal Bank, making Cambodian bank its subsidiary
- Shell launches EV chargers at service stations in Singapore, first in Southeast Asia
- Sumitomo Chemical licenses propylene oxide production technology to India’s Bharat Petroleum
- Malaysia’s first-half FDI soars 97%, buoyed by inflows from U.S.
August 19
- Toyota launches new “Majesty” luxury vans in Thailand
- Hong Kong unveils HK$19.1 bil. stimulus package as protests weigh on economy: reports
- H.K. Q2 GDP grows 0.5% y/y amid U.S.-China trade dispute, down from 0.6% rise in Q1
- Sharp introducing flagship smartphone Aquos R3 in Taiwan, 1st overseas launch
- Japan’s Bando Densen opens cable plant in Laos for exports to SE Asia
- Singapore exports drop in July, down for 5 months in row due to U.S.-China trade row
- India’s Mahindra & Mahindra opens car assembly plant in Sri Lanka, producing SUV
August 16
- Japan’s Recruit injects capital into digital payment platform operator PayMate India
- Fullcast to form staffing joint venture in Tokyo with Singapore’s Advancer to bring foreign workers to Japan
- Japan’s Mizuho Bank, Singapore’s OCBC Bank separately planning to buy Indonesia’s Bank Permata: reports
- Kameda Seika’s Cambodia plant fully operating to produce rice crackers for export to Australia, New Zealand
- Audiovisual equipment maker Onkyo positions India as major global production base under streamlining plan
August 15
- 26 Indian startups to seek Japanese venture capital in Tokyo next month
- Mitsubishi Estate to take 40% stake in Philippine office development project
- TSMC budgets NT$201 bil. capex for advanced technology, expansion
- Ajinomoto to open halal seasoning and food plant in Malaysia in 2022
- Blowfish dining operator Kanmonkai makes Singapore franchisee VLSG its subsidiary
- TV, online sales service firm Tri-Stage to divest Singapore unit amid poor prospects
- Teleconference system provider V-cube to divest money-losing Indonesian arm
August 14
- Japan's leading conveyor belt sushi bar Sushiro debuts in Hong Kong
- Hyundai Motor plans to build plant in Indonesia w/ 250,000-unit annual output: report
- India new vehicle sales in July plunge 30% y/y, largest drop in nearly 19 yrs
- Singapore cuts 2019 GDP growth forecast to 0-1% from 1.5-2.5% on slow chip demand
- Tepco Energy Partner of Japan sets up 1st overseas unit in Thailand
- Japan’s Asahi Printing to buy 2 Malaysian pharma packaging firms
- Digital marketing service firm Repro of Japan sets up regional HQs in Singapore
August 13
- 80% of Taiwan manufacturers suffer repercussions of U.S.-China trade war: survey
- Japan’s MUFG Bank to buy 50% stake in Philippine lender SB Finance
- Thai beverage producer Osotspa to acquire Japanese venture Asia Vending Machine Operation
- Japanese sushi restaurant chain Sushiro advances into Hong Kong
- China’ new eco-vehicle sales in July dip due to subsidy reduction
August 9
- CORRECT:Japanese apparel firm Tokyo Base foraying into mainland China
- Philippine central bank cuts rate amid easing inflation, further reduction seen this year
- Japan’s Toppan Forms buys 40% stake in Indonesia’s Reycom Document Solus
- Suminoe Textile sets up Vietnam unit to produce electric carpets from 2020
- Daido Steel group to make steel bar for high-end automotive materials in Thailand from 2021
- Shimadzu to double hydraulic equipment output in China in anticipation of greater demand for forklift trucks
- Panasonic to raise water pump production by 18% in Indonesia in FY 2021 over FY2018
August 8
- Philippine GDP growth falls to over 4 year-low on delayed budget, public works ban
- Owner firm of Japanese superhero Ultraman set to expand after winning global rights
- Philippine exports still outperform imports, further shrinking trade deficit
- Taiwan July exports dip on decline in shipments to major markets
- Japan’s Nissin Electric doubles auto parts coating output capacity in China
- Tamura to produce boosting reactors for eco-cars in China for first time abroad
- Japan’s Takesho Food to open shrimp byproducts processing plant in Vietnam
- India central bank cuts repo rate by 35 bps to 5.4% to tame inflation and back growth
- Thai central bank cuts interest rate for first time in 4 years to spur economy
August 7
- Japanese jewelry brand K.uno opens 1st overseas shop in Taiwan
- U.S. designates China as currency manipulator for weakening yuan
- Japanese firms in Thailand show negative sentiments in Jan.-June, 1st time since 2015 July-Dec., over U.S.-China trade war, baht appreciation
- Sumitomo Forestry to begin selling detached houses near Jakarta this week
- Japanese pressure cooker maker Wonder chef launching sales in SE Asia via Malaysian partner
- Taiwan’s E United Group to invest $700 mil. to build integrated stainless steel manufacturing mill in Indonesia: report
August 6
- PREVIEW: Pickup in domestic consumption to lift Q2 Philippine GDP
- Philippine inflation slows further on lower food, oil prices, energy cost
- Ringgit expected to trend downwards amid escalating U.S.-China trade war
- Chinese yuan falls to 11-year low of 7 to U.S. dollar amid trade row
- Indonesia’s GDP settles for 5.05% rise in Q2 due to investment curbs
- Japan’s Interspace invests in Singapore’s cryptocurrency service firm Makers Farm
- ASEAN exports to China dip 0.2% to $127.3 bil. in 1st half over U.S.-China trade war
- S. Korea slaps fines on 4 Japanese auto parts suppliers for price fixing
August 5
- Japan’s Impact HD opens Coffee Day convenience store in India
- China set to retaliate against new U.S. 10% tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese goods
- Huawei to procure more from Taiwan amid U.S.-China trade dispute: report
- Local franchisee Seezar Soesan opens Myanmar's 1st outlet of Japanese steak eatery Pepper Lunch in Yangon, eyeing 4 more ships in 2 years
- Realty firm Es-Con Japan joins high-rise condominium complex project led by Thai developer Origin Property near Bangkok
August 2
- India’s auto industry says registration fee hike will hurt sales further
- Thailand July inflation picks up but remains below target
- Indonesia’s Q2 investment continues to pick up after slowdown last year
- Panasonic to stop TV production in Mexico as Q2 overall sales hit by slowing Chinese demand
- South Korean exports post 8th straight drop on sluggish global chip demand, China slowdown
- Indonesian July inflation up 3.3%, led by food prices; core CPI decelerates to 3.18% from June’s 3.25%
- Thailand July inflation picks up but remains below target
- Taiwan financial watchdog permits Japan’s Rakuten to offer online banking services
- Japanese consumer electronics brand Aiwa to make TVs in India
August 1
- Samsung Electronics Q2 operating profit more than halved amid sluggish global chip demand
- Mitsubishi to make plug-in hybrids in Thailand from 2021
- Philippines conglomerate San Miguel to build $14 billion Manila airport
- Mitsubishi Corp. to develop residential towers in Indonesia with local firm
- Taiwan Q2 GDP growth accelerates to 2.4% y/y from Q1’s 1.7% on exports; rising to 1.2% q/q vs. 0.6%
July 31
- Taiwan exports to U.S. surge 17% y/y in Jan-June amid U.S.-China trade spat
- Panasonic making larger air conditioners in Indonesia, plans exports to Nigeria
- Philippines’ Makati City signs joint venture deal with Infradev to build subway
- Japan’s Denka buying 33% of Taiwan partner PlexBio to develop infectious disease tests
- Philippines developer Megaworld investing 10 billion pesos ($196 million) over three years in new malls
- Thailand’s GPSC to invest 50 billion baht ($1.6 billion) to boost power generation, eyes Vietnam renewable energy
- Japan’s Takasaki city setting up Singapore unit to promote farm exports
July 30
- Japan’s SoftBank investing $2 billion in Indonesia over 5 years via SE Asian ride-hailing firm Grab
- Vietnam July exports post 5th straight month of y/y gains, led by U.S. demand
- HK Q3 small business sentiment leading index falls 7 points to 3-year low of 39.0 amid U.S.-China trade row
- China earned annual average 3.68% return from foreign reserves from 2005 to 2014, trimming dollar share
- Hino Motors building fourth production facility in Thailand to develop buses and trucks
July 29
- More job cuts at Indian carmakers likely amid sales slump: industry official
- Myanmar industry minister resigns, 2nd NLD cabinet member to quit over corruption scandal
- Singapore June mfg output posts largest drop in 3 years on sluggish global chip demand
- South Korean logistics firm Hyundai Glovis opens first SE Asia office in Vietnam
- Realtor Beyond Borders to sell Chinese-built Cambodian condos to Japanese investors
- India’s Tata Motors sees Apr-June net loss widen on weak domestic demand, lower Jaguar Land Rover sales
July 26
- South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix warns of supply disruption in prolonged Japan export curbs
- S. Korea’s Q2 GDP rebounds 1.1% q/q on government spending after Q1 0.4% contraction
- Toyota to invest $600 million in ride-hailing vehicle leasing in China
- Hong Kong June exports down 8th month-in a-row for largest fall in 3 years on China slowdown
- U.S.-China ministerial trade talks set for July 30-31 in Shanghai
- Australia central bank chief: no rate hike likely until low inflation returns to mid-point of 2-3% target
July 25
- Toyota retains forecast Thai car sales will drop this year in global slowdown
- Philippines’ Jollibee to buy U.S. chain Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf for $350 million
- Grade A office rents in Singapore business district hit 10-year high: Colliers
- Cambodia Jan-May exports up 15% y/y on strong demand from U.S.: report
July 24
- Taiwan June industrial output slips but at slower pace
- Senior Chinese official sees limited impact of factory shift to SE Asia: report
- Adhesive maker Konishi to set up joint venture with Indonesia’s Triputra Investindo next year
- Mitsubishi Estate invests in Singapore’s co-living operator Hmlet to support its expansion in Asia
- Daiwa Securities buys 63.7% stake in Vietnam’s Ha Van Education & Healthcare
- Japan’s Sakai Heavy Industries doubling annual soil compactor output to 2,400 units in Indonesia
- Electrical engineering firm Sumitomo Densetsu sets up Vietnam unit to meet SE Asian demand
July 23
- Japanese realtor Nomura acquires 2nd office building in Vietnam
- Thailand June exports continue to slump on U.S.-China trade row; 2019 exports seen flat
- Osaka Gas and Japan govt lender invest 10 billion yen ($92.6 million) in Singapore's AGP for natural gas
- Sun Cable’s $14 billion plan for world’s largest solar farm in Australia gets major project status
- Asahi to buy Australia's Carlton and United Breweries for 1.2 trillion yen ($11 billion)
- Japanese credit card issuer JCB launches debit card through 8 Indian banks
- Fishery products maker Kyokuyo to set up Thai unit to produce boiled and grilled fish
- ADB keeps Asia GDP forecast, warns trade dispute risk remains
- Indian EV startup receives funding from Japanese trader Mitsui
- Indonesia to make halal labeling mandatory from October
- Thailand’s Mos Burger boosted by a capital injection
- Japanese pharma firm Sumitomo Dainippon bids A$200 million for Cynata Therapeutics
- Nomura Real Estate buys Zen Plaza office tower in Ho Chi Minh City
- Toyota and BYD team up to develop electric vehicles for China by 2025
- Cosmetics firm Pola works with Singapore govt on study of skin spots in Asian ethnic groups
- YouTube broadcaster Ichikara streams Japanese virtual reality characters in Indonesia
- ATM maker Hitachi-Omron to buy Sri Lankan payment service firm
- Taiwan’s TSMC forecasts higher Q3 sales vs. Q2 on 5G demand
- Thailand’s June car sales suffer first drop in over 2 years on tighter loans
- Bank of Korea surprises markets with 1st rate cut in 3 years as economy slows
- Indonesian central bank cuts rate amid slowing global growth
- Economists expect Philippine central bank to cut rates in August as governor signals easing
- Sumitomo Realty to invest 70 billion yen ($652 million) to develop office building in Mumbai
- Alps Logistics of Japan doubles warehouse space in Thailand for electronics and auto parts makers
- China’s first used cars exports under deregulation start from Guangdong to Cambodia: press report
- Japanese apparel maker Matsuoka to build new plant in Vietnam
- Mitsubishi to export Indonesian-made Xpander minivan to more countries, plans production in Vietnam
- Uniqlo apparel chain opening shops in Delhi region later this year
- Dentsu to buy 87% stake in Indian data analysis firm Ugam Solutions
- Ube Industries to double polyurethane material output in Thailand next year to supply China, SE Asia
- Japanese textile trader GSI Creos investing in plastic recycling business in Malaysia
- Singapore June exports post largest fall in 6 years on sluggish global demand for chips
- UPDATE: Sharp shifting washing machine production to Indonesia from Thailand
- Japan’s Matsumotokiyoshi eyes Hong Kong and Vietnam drugstore markets
- Sharp moving washing machine output to Indonesia from Thailand to enhance efficiency
- Nissin Electric to boost industrial parts production by 30% in Vietnam next year
- Health food maker Fine Japan sets up Singapore unit to expand sales in SE Asia
- Trader Mitsui expanding sugar business in growing Southeast Asian market
- Indonesia exports continue to dip on slowing global growth; trade in surplus
- China Q2 GDP growth hits 27-year low of 6.2%, slowing from Q1’s 6.4%
- Daiwa House opens logistics center in southern Vietnam to enhance cold chain services
- Daiwa Securities establishes $30 million venture fund in Myanmar
- DBS Bank downgrades Singapore 2019 GDP forecast to 0.7% from April’s 2.6% amid China slowdown
- Fujifilm delivers imaging and information systems to Indonesia’s national neurosurgery hospital
- Japanese discount store Don Don Donki debuts in Hong Kong
- Philippine new car sales grow at faster pace in June
- Japanese farm machinery maker Yanmar to sell hybrid tractors in India
- Auto A/C compressor maker Sanden opens development center in Vietnam
- Indonesian travel service startup Traveloka selling JR West Japan rail pass
- U.S. waves 25% tariff on 110 more Chinese goods for total of 324 exemptions
- Poll suggests more South Koreans may join boycott of Japanese goods
- Philippine exports up in May; trade deficit narrows further on imports drop
- China plans to require higher share of low-emission vehicles in passenger car output, imports
- Mitsubishi to sell plug-in hybrid Outlander SUV in Indonesia
- Samsung’s venture fund invests $8.5 million in 4 Indian tech startups: PTI report
- Taiwan’s AVY Precision Technology to buy Japanese mold maker Sol-Plus for 650 million yen ($6 million)
- Japanese logistics firm Katolec to open distribution center in northern Vietnam next year
- South Korean stock market slumps over diplomatic dispute with Japan
- Malaysia central bank keeps policy rate steady as expected after easing in May
- More TV makers in India move to import from SE Asia: press report
- Nintendo moving some game console production from China to Vietnam due to U.S. trade row: press reports
- Hyundai to sell electric vehicle in India
- Sumitomo buys stake in Vietnam logistics firm Gemadept for port operations
- Japanese financial service firm Money Design offers AI-assisted asset management in Malaysia
- India plans more fiscal incentives to promote electric vehicles
- Sojitz to sell China's Geely brand cars in Philippines
- Taiwan June exports unexpectedly rise on production switch from China
- Mitsubishi group forms capital alliance with Indonesian ride-hailing firm Go-Jek to expand in SE Asia
- Maruichi Steel Tube of Japan opens auto steel pipe plant with 6,000-ton annual capacity in Philippines
- Japanese trader Sojitz selling China’s Geely passenger cars in Philippines
- Mitsui and Ichibanya to start Japanese curry restaurant chain in India
- Japanese auto parts maker Unipress to open firm in China’s Wuhan City to supply Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance
- Itochu, CITIC plan venture funds with $1.8 billion to help startups push for China
- NTT Data to buy ISS Consulting (Thailand) to expand ERP solution business for optimizing work/information flows
- Sakata Inx of Japan to build its 2nd plant in Ho Chi Minh City to expand capacity of water-soluble packaging ink output
- Japanese 100 yen shop operator Daiso Industries to open its 1st overseas outlet of 300 yen shop chain Threeppy in Singapore
- Dentsu to buy 100% stake in NZ’s digital technology firm Davanti Consulting
- Mercedes Benz launches electric SUV EQC, its 1st EV in Japan: Kyodo
- Nissin Foods to build packaging material plant in Zhuhai, China
- Marubeni consortium gets OK to supply power for Philippines project
- Dentsu to buy full stake in Vietnam's Ambient Digital Advertising Service to boost digital media services there
- Toyoda Gosei opens airbag, handle plant near Hanoi, its 2nd in Vietnam
- Hankyu Hanshin Properties of Japan to inject capital into Plaza Indonesia Realty to jointly operate commercial complexes in Jakarta
- Japanese retailer Pan Pacific International to open 1st Don Quijote discount store in Hong Kong next week
- Poor people living on 1,590 kyat ($1.1) per day almost halved to less than 25% of population in Myanmar in 2017 from 48% in 2005
- Nissin Foods to invest about 180 million yuan ($26 million) to build packaging material plant in Zhuhai, southern China
- Osaka Gas, Thailand’s Energy Pro to form solar power venture to supply green energy mainly in Bangkok
- Gas supplier Saisan of Japan sells liquefied petroleum gas in Laos with local trader AMZ Group
- Major bobbin case maker Towa Japan to open plant in Vinh Long Province, southern Vietnam, in Sept to meet growing demand
- Myanmar people rally in Yangon, Mandalay against 1st electricity price hike in 5 years
- Mizuho Bank, Dai-ichi Life Insurance to inject $15 million each into Chinese venture fund Cowin China Growth Fund II to tap telecom and other technologies
- JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy, Vietnam National Petroleum Group to jointly explore LNG business
- Low-cost carrier Vietjet Air to launch flight linking Da Nang to Tokyo’s Haneda in late Oct
- Cross-border fashion retailer Fasbee of Japan launches marketing in Hong Kong, Taiwan to boost overseas sales
- Hong Kong’s FWD Group Financial Services to buy life insurance arm of Thailand’s Siam Commercial Bank for 92.7 billion baht ($3 billion)
- Sumitomo Life Insurance buys 25% stake in Singapore Life for $90 million
- Japanese ocean carrier K Line to form joint venture in Taipei with Taiwan Power, U-Ming Marine Transport, Kuang Ming Shipping for coal, LNG transport
- Japanese nonlife insurer Sompo launches labor accident risk management service for Japanese manufacturers in Asia-Pacific region
- World Bank forecasts 5.1% growth in Indonesia’s 2019 GDP, down from previous outlook of 5.2% last Dec on U.S.-China trade row
- NNA survey: 10% of Japanese firms in Hong Kong see impact on business by recent protests against anti-extradition bill
- Sojitz, Thai conglomerate Saha Group team up to attract tenants to industrial parks
- Vietnam Apr-Jun GDP growth slows to 6.71% y/y vs 6.82% in Jan-Mar amid global economic slowdown
- Japanese convenience store chain Lawson’s Thai unit increasing outlets at stations in partnership with Bangkok Skytrain operator
- Myanmar's 1st solar power plant built by Thai firm becomes operational amid surging electricity demand
- Indonesia industry minister Airlangga says Hyundai Motor to begin local production in 2021
- Japan’s Showa Leasing to launch crane renting with 2 local and Japanese firms in Philippines in Oct, anticipating demand spurred by Duterte's Build, Build, Build program
- Japan’s Nidec-Shimpo to launch planetary gear production in Philippines by yearend to avoid higher U.S. tariffs on shipments from China’s subsidiary
- Oki Electric Industry of Japan receives order for 3,500 automatic teller machines from State Bank of India
- Yamaha Motor to launch e-scooter modeled on Gogoro Taiwan’s e-bike in August
- MUFG Bank of Japan gets renminbi-clearing rights from China’s central bank, becoming 1st Japanese RMB settlement institution
- Apple mulls injecting capital into struggling Japan Display following two Taiwan firms’ withdrawal from bailout: Kyodo
- Cambodia’s China-backed 1st refinery seen postponing operation to 2021 due to construction delay: press report
- Fuji Xerox closing Thai recycling plant due to import ban on e-waste
- Takashimaya department store to exit China, shift focus to Vietnam
- Thai central bank revises 2019 GDP growth forecast to 3.3% vs previous outlook of 3.8% in March
- Trading house Sojitz, bakery chain Ryoyu open bread plant in Philippines following Indonesia, eyeing Vietnam
- Arakawa Chemical Industries of Japan to make paper-strengthening agent in Vietnam in mid-2022 to capture growing demand
- Toyota Tsusho group sets up automotive Ethernet-testing service unit in China with local auto technology research center CATARC, Germany’s C&S
- Laundromat chain operator Wash House establishes Thai unit with local investor
- MUFG Bank of Japan’s affiliate Security Bank of Philippines inks package deal with Century Properties covering both financing for housing projects and loans to home buyers
- Japan’s Takashimaya department store chain to close Shanghai outlet in August amid growing competition with e-commerce, slumping consumption spending
- Toy maker Bandai Namco, publisher Shueisha to form China unit to sell cartoon character goods online
- Trading house Mitsui to establish $1 billion fund with HK-based conglomerate China Resources, Beijing-based Hopu Investments to expand healthcare business in China
- Mitsui Fudosan, Panasonic Homes launch project to build 19-story smart housing complex in Taiwan
- Japanese developer Creed teams up with Thai realtor Altitude Development to build high-rise condo complex in Bangkok
- Accident car dealer Tau of Japan opens Malaysian unit for sourcing, sale and auction
- Indonesia posts trade surplus in May on steeper decline in imports
- Japan to promote Okinawa in India as outbound wedding destination
- Fuji Xerox closing Thai recycling plant due to import ban on e-waste
- Japanese trader Sojitz, Osaka Gas to form natural gas supply unit in southern Vietnam
- Nomura Real Estate Holdings opening Vietnam unit to gear up for housing and office development
- Japan’s power supply service firm Takaoka Toko buys 25% stake in Vietnam’s power grid system integrator Applied Technical Systems
- Taiwan industrial output falls in May again after rebound previous month
- Thailand May exports drop most in 3 years on weak global demand, strong baht
- Foxconn appoints new chairman as Gou steps down to run for Taiwan president
- Nippon Life to buy 35% of Myanmar’s Grand Guardian Life Insurance for $21 million
- Conveyor-belt sushi chain Foodsnet opens its 1st overseas restaurant in Singapore
- NTT Data buys minority stake in Indian startup ClouldHedge Technologies
- Toyota Nezas dealership in Myanmar to start selling in 2020
- Japanese refiner Idemitsu’s subsidiary now selling motor oil in Philippines
- Bank Indonesia keeps rate but signals easing amid slow global demand
- Philippine central bank holds rate on tame CPI and firm GDP outlook
- Japanese meat processor Starzen and trader Mitsui to set up firm in China to sell imported beef
- Mitsubishi Electric to sell elevators and escalators in Laos, bypassing agents
- Fuji Electric to buy India’s Consul Neowatt Power Solutions to supply electricity to data centers and factories
- Renault stands by goal of doubling India car sales by 2022 despite global slowdown
- Taiwan export orders post 7th straight y/y fall in May amid U.S.-China trade row
- PREVIEW: Thailand central bank seen holding rate this year to keep financial stability
- Trader Marubeni to make instant coffee in Vietnam, targeting SE Asian and Chinese markets
- Nippon Steel's IT service unit NS Solutions invests in Indonesian fund run by Alpha JWC Ventures
- Japanese bio tech firm Euglena and Itochu to cultivate Euglena hybrid organism in Indonesia for biofuel and feed
- Motorcycle chain maker Daido Kogyo in Pakistan shifting to local production with Astra Autos
- Aishin Industrial in India with Gansons to supply bulk handling equipment to drug makers and food producers
- PREVIEW: Philippine central bank seen cutting rates further amid easing inflation
- Japan May exports down for 6th straight month on sluggish Asia demand
- Mitsubishi Electric to invest in Singapore's Akribis Systems to boost factory automation business
- Japan govt fund investing in Hong Kong wine wholesaler to increase sake exports to China
- NEC to supply fingerprint authentication system to India's Kerala state police for criminal investigation
- Honda launches Brio hatchback in Vietnam to compete in subcompact car market
- World Bank forecasts Myanmar GDP growing 6.5% in year to Sep on exports and services
- ANALYSIS: China inflation, layoffs will have gradual effect on growth
- Philippine new car sales pick up in May on new models
- Indonesia's Elsoro Multi Pratama to start producing nylon raw material caprolactam in 2022: press report
- S. Korea's SK Innovation to form electric vehicle battery unit with Volkswagen
- Singapore May exports post biggest drop in 3 years on China slowdown and sluggish global chip demand
- Seiko Epson to invest in Chinese photo printing kiosk firm Nanjing Kungfu Bean Information Technology
- Japan Display bailout plan delayed again as Taiwan panel maker TPK leaves proposed investor group
- ANALYSIS: Asia will feel trade row as growth in China slows further
- China industrial output growth slows to 17-year low of 5% in May amid escalating trade row with U.S.
- Japan’s Toppan Printing establishes Thai unit to provide digital marketing solutions in SE Asia
- Japanese oil explorer Inpex to build LNG plant in Indonesia capable of producing 9.5 million tons a year, equivalent to 10% of Japan’s total LNG imports
- Dairy product trader Lacto Japan to set up sales unit in Philippines
- Toyota enhances product planning and manufacturing for electric and fuel cell vehicles, boosting staff members 7-fold to 2,000: Kyodo
- Vice Premier Liu says ‘external pressure’ can help Chinese economy, calls for liquidity support: news reports
- Taiwan leader Tsai wins party nomination for 2020 presidential race
- Retailer Aeon aims to quadruple sales of Vietnamese goods at Japan stores to $1 billion by 2025
- Japanese chain Pronto to open cafe in Singapore, 2nd overseas after Shanghai
- Thai May vehicle output posts 1st drop in 8 months on lower demand due to poor crops, global slowdown
- ANALYSIS: Japanese factories in China unfazed by U.S. tariffs
- Thailand ready to resume EU trade talks suspended after 2014 coup: press reports
- Refiner Idemitsu to set up 120,000-kl annual capacity lubricant plant in Huizhou, southern China
- Japan Display to suspend smartphone screen plant in July-Sept and cut 1,200 jobs
- Marubeni to build 4.8 million-kilowatt gas-fired power plant in Vietnam in 2025: press report
- Japan’s Odakyu Electric Railway forms real-estate developer in Sydney with Daiwa House
- Paint maker DIC opens sales unit in Mumbai following takeover of India’s Ideal Chemi Plast
- Philippine April exports post 1st y/y rise in 6 months but rebound weak
- Thailand Q1 bad consumer debt up 9% y/y at 126.4 baht ($4 billion), highest in 3 years
- China plans to stimulate spending on cars, electronics and smartphones with deregulation, fiscal support
- India May new vehicle sales fall 18.4% y/y to 308,194 units, lowest in nearly 2 years
- Myanmar Jan-Apr new vehicle sales up 49.8% at 5,574 units; Suzuki keeps 60% market share
- Philippines receiving $202 million Japanese aid loan to build roads in war-torn Mindanao
- Indonesia May annual inflation accelerates on spending during Ramadan month
- Taiwan May exports post 7th straight y/y drop amid slowing global demand
- Japanese chip maker Renesas opens auto electronics lab in Shanghai with Volkswagen group firm
- Nippon Express starts regular rail service to carry Chinese electronics and auto parts to Europe
- Auto parts maker Aisin Seiki sets up aftermarket sales unit in Shanghai with local partner
- Konica Minolta and suppliers open digital manufacturing center in Malaysia
- Vingroup building second smartphone plant in Vietnam for VinSmart and global brands
- Japan Q1 GDP growth revised up slightly to 2.2% annualized from 2.1% on capex
- Philippine Q1 approved foreign investment up three-fold y/y to 46 billion pesos ($886 million), buoyed by manufacturers
- Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand collaborating to promote electric vehicles
-
Hundreds of thousands march in Hong Kong to protest China extradition bill
-
Shirogane Transport of Japan opens logistics center in Vietnam near deep-water port Cai Mep Thi Vai
-
Isuzu debuts new model D-Max pickup-truck in Cambodia to compete with Toyota, Mitsubishi
- Japanese diner chain Kichiri Holdings to buy 51% of Indonesian franchisee PT Kichiri Rizki Abadi
-
India’s central bank cuts rates for 3rd straight meeting amid slowing global demand
-
Japan Cash Machine to move part of China production to Philippines by early 2021 to avoid U.S. tariffs
-
Sharp to move laptop computer output for U.S. from China to new Vietnam factory this year: press reports
- Toyota releasing Glanza hatchback in India made by Suzuki as part of their global partnership
- Restaurant chain Zensho buys Malaysia’s Chicken Rice Shop owner TCRS Restaurants
- Mos Food forming joint venture with General Milling in Philippines to open 50 Mos Burger shops by 2027
- Indian business lobbies call for talks with U.S. over scrapped preferential export benefits
- Thailand’s new parliament elects junta leader Prayuth as prime minister
- Taiwan May new vehicle sales show largest y/y gain in 15 months on new models
- Tokio Marine, Insurance Australia Group to merge Thai units in 2020
- Japanese dining chain Pepper Food Service to open franchise steak restaurant in Taipei
- Train electrical parts maker Toyo Denki Seizo sets up Thai sales and services firm to expand business in SE Asia
- Trader Mitsui to buy 49% stake in Indian solar power system provider Marvel Solren of Mahindra Group
- Electric appliance maker Iris Ohyama to build plant in Tianjin to meet growing online demand in China
- Philippine inflation accelerates in May as dry weather pushes up food prices
- Thailand May CPI slows to 3-month low on energy drop; food, transport lead y/y rise
- Myanmar’s Thilawa special economic zone expanding as alternative output hub for U.S. exports
- Japan’s Nittetsu Mining exploring for copper and zinc in Cambodia after geological survey finds mineralized zone
- Online English school RareJob of Japan to buy shares in Thailand’s Globish to tap SE Asian market
- Online retailer Rakuten’s biotech unit sets up Taiwan firm to provide photoimmunotherapy
- Australian central bank cuts key rate by 25 bps to 1.25% amid slower global growth, 1st easing in nearly 3 years
- PREVIEW: Japan Q1 GDP seen revised up slightly on capex
- Taiwan rail authority mulls suing Japanese firms over 2018 fatal train accident
- Japan govt: Singapore lifts import ban on Japanese poultry imposed due to bird flu outbreak
- Sumitomo Forestry to develop houses and town homes near Bangkok with local firm Property Perfect
- Catalog gift seller Ringbell and Itochu Logistics set up HK unit to deliver Japanese food in Asia
- Mitsubishi Corp. raises stake in India's TVS Automobile Solutions from 3% to 25%, targeting retail market
- Hitachi to supply 106 elevators for office towers in Hyderabad built by Indian developer Phoenix Group
- FEATURE: Manila says it’s on target for rebuilding war-torn Marawi but residents say progress slow
- India Q1 GDP growth hits 5-year low amid slower demand
- Teikoku Databank survey: 13,685 Japanese firms in China in May, down 249 from previous poll in 2016
- Japan’s Meidensha to begin electric car motor production in China’s Hangzhou City in 2021
- Equipment trader Tsubakimoto Kogyo of Japan to open sales unit in Ho Chi Minh City by yearend
- Japanese financial group SBI opens Manila office to expand in SE Asia
- Myanmar’s Thilawa container terminal operational; Japan, Myanmar plan expansion
- Mitsui Chemicals to boost polypropylene compounds output in Thailand to meet demand for reducing vehicle weight
- Japan April factory output rebounds on cars, machines; govt cautiously upgrades view
- Bank of Korea holds key interest rate steady at 1.75%, as expected, amid slower growth
- Cosmetics maker Shiseido to develop products with Hong Kong drugstore chain Watsons
- Struggling Japan Display: China-Taiwan business alliance to make formal decision on providing funds by June 14
- Japan to use yen loans to help Sri Lanka build Colombo South Port’s East Container Terminal
- Hitachi to supply 174 elevators, escalators and moving walkways Thailand's expanded Suvarnabhumi airport
- Mitsubishi Estate investing in Taiwan condominium development with local firm
- U.S. business lobby in Taiwan calls for bi-lateral trade deal
- PREVIEW: South Korea’s central bank seen holding rate cut until later this year
- China threatens to limit U.S. access to rare earths amid trade row
- Toyota plans 60-billion-yen ($547 million) investment in China ride-hailing giant DidiChuxing: Kyodo
- Hitachi to launch AI-assisted transport vehicle sharing service in Thailand in June
- Nissin Electric of Japan moving metal processing work from Thailand and Vietnam to Myanmar to cut labor costs
- Hankyu Hanshin Express to begin transport business in Thailand with local firms
- Daiwa Logistics opens Ho Chi Minh City office to meet Japanese delivery needs in SE Asia
- ANALYSIS: India PM Modi tasked with reforms and stimulus after landslide election win
- Mitsubishi Estate developing 61-story office tower in central Bangkok with local firm
- Japanese auto parts maker Denso to build factory in Guangzhou, targeting China’s electric vehicle market
- Hitachi Metals to produce harness for electric parking brakes at Vietnam plant and raise output in Thailand
- Staffing agency Human Holdings to train IT engineers in Yangon to meet demand in Japan
- Philippines expects 300-billion-peso ($5.7 billion) investment from Japan in business deals during Pres Duterte’s visit
- Taiwan’s Pegatron to raise domestic output to avoid higher U.S. tariffs on China exports
- ANALAYSIS: Philippines’ economic reform seen advancing as Duterte allies control senate
- Sony pulls out of India’s smartphone market
- Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision sees U.S.-China trade row having limited impact on global operations
- Sharp mulls shifting laptop computer, copier production from China
- Senior Thai official urges support for firms moving factories to Thailand amid trade dispute: Bangkok Post
- Japan, China adopt compatible standard for electric vehicle chargers: Kyodo
- Japanese refiner Idemitsu Vietnam completes solar power plant
- Taiwan trims 2019 GDP forecast slightly on slower tech demand
- Thailand’s April car sales post solid gain on new models
- Toyota to build pickup-truck factory in Myanmar’s Thilawa special economic zone: sources
- Kansai Electric hydro plant in West Java starts operating
- Yamaha Motor to double motorcycle output in Philippines to 800,000 units per year in July 2020
- Japan bearing maker NTN to make constant-velocity joints in Indonesia with Astra group’s Inti Ganda Perdana
- Nippon Life to spend 45.2 billion rupees ($651 million) to double stake in Indian asset management venture
- Taiwan industrial output posts 1st y/y rise in 6 months in April
- Thailand April car exports dip to 2-year low amid slowing global demand
- India electric vehicle sales double in year to March on govt green subsidy
- India's ruling party scores landslide in general election, securing PM Modi another 5-year term
- Japanese developer Mitsui Fudosan building LaLaport brand commercial complex in Taiwan for 2021 open
- Japanese business lobby urging Philippines to reconsider reducing tax credit for exporters in reform package
- Musashi Seimitsu Industry of Japan to open 3rd auto parts plant in India in August
- Asia prime office rents down q/q on global uncertainties; up y/y: Knight Frank
- AmCham survey: 75% of U.S. firms in China see drag from higher tariffs, 40% consider moving factories out
- Panasonic suspends dealing with China's Huawei following U.S. ban
- Japanese telecom KDDI and trading house Sumitomo jointly enter Myanmar mobile gaming market
- Toyobo taking over rival Teijin’s polyester film units for auto electric parts in Japan and Indonesia for 10 billion yen ($91 million)
- Nissan picks Taiwan’s Delta Electronics to supply chargers for its Leaf electric car in Thailand
- Textile dye maker Komatsu Matere of Japan to open high-end and functional fabric plant in China’s Haian City in 2021
- Thailand exports dip for 2nd straight month in April amid weak global demand
- Japan’s Suzue expanding Yangon warehouse fivefold
- Taiwanese investment in China plunging due to U.S trade row
- Japan April exports down for 5th straight month on weak global chip market
- Watami sets up Vietnam joint venture, opening Japanese restaurant in Ho Chi Minh City in June
- Electric appliances recycling firm ReNet Japan in Singapore to oversee Cambodia, Indonesia and Myanmar operations
- Funai Electric of Japan plans to make liquid crystal display backlights for cars in Philippines under mid-term plan to leave China
- India anti-trust regulator investigating Suzuki Motor for allegations it is restricting dealer discounts: Reuters
- Hong Kong forecasts shortage of 170,000 workers in 2027 due to aging population
- Japanese leasing firm Orix to buy 7 wind power plants in India
- Thailand Q1 GDP y/y rise slows to 2.8% from Q4’s 3.6% on slower global growth caused by U.S.-China trade row
- Trump grants temporary reprieve from U.S. ban on business with China’s Huawei: press reports
- Official results: Indonesian President Joko Widodo re-elected with 55.5% vote in April 17 poll
- Philippines eases cap on foreign capital in infrastructure to 40% from 25%
- Indian stock market hits record high as exit polls show Modi’s ruling coalition set to win election
- Japanese convenience store chain FamilyMart wins halal certificate in Malaysia
- Top 10 listed Thai housing developers Q1 combined sales up 24% y/y on rush buy before stricter loan rule
- Japan shipyard Tsuneishi building mid-size carriers for SE Asia
- India’s first lithium ion battery plant to produce 6 million cells/yr
- Japan Q1 GDP beats forecasts, up 0.5% q/q (2.1% annualized) on net export gain and smaller-than-expected capex drop
- Google suspends Android access for Huawei after U.S. blacklisting: Reuters
- Sanrio to open Hello Kitty theme park in Hanoi in 2021 with property firm BRG Group
- Japanese lender Orient Corp. to finance used vehicle purchases in Philippines amid growing auto market
- Trader Sumitomo begins repair work on Yangon Circular Railway and Yangon-Mandalay line for completion in 2022 and 2023
- Japanese convenience store chain FamilyMart in dispute with Taiwan’s Ting Chuan group over China operations
- Hong Kong GDP y/y rise slowest in nearly 10 years at 0.6% in Q1 vs. 1.2% in Q4 due to weaker consumption, capex and exports amid U.S.-China trade row
- Ricoh to shift multifunction printer output for U.S. market from China to Thailand on escalating trade row
- Philippine central bank cutting reserve requirement to 16% from 18% in three stages after last week’s rate cut
- Bank Indonesia keeps key interest rate at 6% as expected amid global uncertainty
- Japanese utilities Chugoku and Shikoku to buy 28.5% stake each in gas-fired power project in Myanmar
- Kobelco Eco-Solutions in Myanmar water treatment venture with local firm Supreme Water Doctor
- Japanese electronics manufacturing & service firm Sumitronics to open Cambodia plant near Thai border
- Trading house Mitsui to buy 35% share in Vietnamese shrimp processor Minh Phu Seafood
- Fuji Xerox teams up with Myanmar business group Dagon Win Win and technology firm KMD
- FEATURE: Vietnam facing nursing home shortage amid slow government support
- Watami restaurant chain and ITbook to set up Singapore firm to train workers for Japan
- NEC provides digital services in rural India via capital tie-up with CSC e-Governance Services
- Japanese utility Kyushu Electric Power buys 6% stake in Thai firm Electricity Generating
- Japan Display to invite 1,000 early retirements after 5th straight year loss in fiscal 2018
- TSMC earmarks $4 billion for advanced technology upgrade and expansion: press reports
- PREVIEW: Bank Indonesia seen keeping rates on hold this week
- Philippine new vehicle sales mark 3rd straight y/y rise, up 0.8% in April; passenger car sales down 22.7%
- Vietnamese carmaker VinFast plans full operation this year
- Japan’s leading auto parts maker Aisin Seiki seeking to expand sales in Thailand by signing with 4 agents
- NTT Docomo invests in Singapore’s cloud-based mobile payment platform operator Matchmove Pay
- Marubeni withdraws from Philippine coal-fired power project in a shift to renewable energy sources: press report
- Japanese clothing and appliance recycling firm Watt Mann goes overseas, opening store in Thailand
- Japan April sentiment picks up slightly but outlook uncertain
- India passenger vehicle sales slump 17.1% y/y in April, largest drop in over 7 years
- IMF: South Korean growth to slide to 2.6% in 2019 from 2.7% in 2018 on global slowdown
- Hong Kong govt sees 'very negative' trade and growth impact of escalating U.S.-China trade row
- China April new vehicle sales plunge 14.6% to 1.98 million units, 10th straight month of y/y drop
- Japanese utility JERA and Taiwan refiner CPC to jointly import 1.6 million tons of Mozambique LNG annually for 17 years
- Japanese confectioner Morinaga sets up sales unit in Thailand, targeting Hong Kong, SE Asia and Oceania
- Shiseido offers cosmetics consulting in Singapore for covering scars and cancer treatment side-effects
- Kao opens fatty acid factory in Indonesia's Sumatra for export to its shampoo and detergent plants
- USTR: President Trump orders start of process to raise tariffs on all Chinese imports
- China mobile phone shipments post 1st y/y rise in 6 months, up 6.7% in April; Jan-Apr shipments down 6.7%
- Nissei ASB Machine to expand plastic bottle mold output in India
- Toyota begins hybrid vehicle battery production in Thailand for local use
- Mitsui E&S withdrawing from thermal power civil engineering after Indonesian losses
- Indonesia Lebaran public holidays seen extending to 11 consecutive days from May 30: press reports
- U.S. hikes tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods from 10% to 25%: Kyodo
- U.S. to raise tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods from 10% to 25% on Friday
- Panasonic teams up with China's GS-Solar in photovoltaic production with R&D joint venture in Osaka
- Aeon opens hypermarket in Yangon, adding to 14 supermarkets in Myanmar
- Japan's Earth Corp. forms sales unit in Malaysia to market insecticides and air fresheners
- JFE Shoji Trade buys shares in China unit of French motor maker r.bourgeois, targeting electric vehicles
- Philippine central bank cuts key lending rate to 4.5% from 4.75% on tamed inflation
- Philippines Q1 GDP growth slows to 4-year low of 5.6% y/y vs. Q4’s revised 6.3% due to delayed FY19 budget approval
- China worker migration slows to +0.6% y/y in 2018 from +1.7% in 2017 on more rural jobs and higher urban costs
- Japanese messaging app LINE to invest $100 million in Taiwan in 3 years to enhance AI, fintech and e-commerce: press reports
- Japan’s Kansai Paint to form India unit with local building material maker Polygel Industries
- Machinery maker Okuma of Japan to set up unit in Changzhou, shifting to local production
- Japanese convenience store chain Ministop franchises China’s Dalian Anywide
- Philippine central bank seen in easing mode but analysts divided over rate-cut timing
- Taiwan April exports fall for 6th month in a row amid global slowdown
- Singapore to pick mobile network operators for 5G service launch by 2020
- Trader Mitsui investing in digital service arm of Malaysian telecom giant Axiata Group
- Japanese ink firm DIC buys Indian coating resins producer Ideal Chemi Plast
- Staffing firm Recruit of Japan buys undisclosed sum of shares in Indian AI-assisted chat platform niki.ai operator Techbins Solutions
- Japan's Daiwa Securities to open Sydney office, tapping pension management and fixed income markets
- Philippines April inflation slows to 16-month low of 3% on drop in food prices
- Thailand's Sammitr Group teams up with Chinese firm to assemble electric trucks, aiming at eco car tax benefit: press report
- Vietnam's Truong Hai Auto opens 20,000-unit plant with Peugeot in central province of Quang Nam: press report
- Myanmar to open lifestyle disease hospital in Yangon in 2021 with Japanese grant
- Hong Kong-based AIA Group to invest 3 billion pesos ($57.8 million) in Philippines over 3 years: press reports
- India's used car market forecast to reach 7.2 million in fiscal 2022, up from 4 million in fiscal 2018: press report
- Isetan Mitsukoshi to close Jurong East store in Singapore by yearend in tough e-commerce market
- Suzuki Motor introduces remodeled mini 7-seater Ertiga multipurpose vehicle in Myanmar to hold top position
- Indonesia Q1 GDP growth slows to 5.07% y/y from Q4 5.18% on slower consumption; shrinks 0.52% q/q
- China lifts ban on some cities exporting used cars, targeting developing countries along Silk Road economic belt
- Thailand to have new PM and cabinet in June following March general election: press report
- Gesits Technologies to start selling Indonesia's first electric scooter in July
- Struggling LG Electronics to move smartphone factory near Seoul to Vietnam's Hai Phong as part of cost cuts
- Japanese fried chicken takeout chain Asian Akindo opens Hong Kong shop, plans to enter Taiwan market in June
- Japan's Chuo Malleable Iron to form steel furniture unit in Taiwan with Comfordy in June
- Indonesia’s central bank keeps rate unchanged, seeks to boost financial markets
- Japan factory output slumps 0.9% m/m in March, 2.6% q/q in Jan-Mar, indicating Q1 GDP contraction
- Japanese industrial materials maker Showa Denko to build its 3rd Vietnamese plant near Ho Chi Minh City to boost aluminum can output
- Japanese used car dealer Carchs to form China unit with Qingdao-based Hiking Group
- Maruti Suzuki India to halt diesel vehicle sales in 2020 due to stricter emission controls
- Factory equipment maker Kito to set up Thai unit in May transferring some hoist output from Japan to cut costs
- Nippon Sheet Glass to form Vietnam unit with conglomerate Vico group to make solar panel glass
- South Korea Q1 GDP posts first contraction in 5 quarters, down 0.3% q/q on weak capex, exports; consumption up
- Sumitomo Corp. to manage Japan-financed 300-hectare special economic zone near Bangladesh capital opening in 2022
- Japanese lock maker Alpha to buy controlling stake in Guangdong Advancon Auto Parts for 45 million yuan ($6.7 million)
- Thai Q1 new vehicle sales up 11.2% y/y at 263,549 units, led by passenger car demand
- Auto finance arm of Indonesia’s Indomobil to raise $100 million from Japan’s SMBC and 6 other foreign lenders: press report
- SoftBank mulls injecting up to $3 billion into Indian mobile carrier Reliance Jio Infocomm: PTI report
- Thai Q1 auto output up 4% y/y at 561,487 units on solid domestic demand; March output highest in over 5 years
- Thai Q1 auto exports rise 1.6% y/y to 299,841 units on robust shipments to Asia, Middle East and North America
- Dai Nippon Printing to produce of 40- and 28-nanometer photomasks with U.S. firm Photronics in Fujian, southern China
- Japanese food processing machine maker Satake to develop grain dryers for small farmers with Vietnamese maker Lamico
- Japanese hotel chain Toyoko Inn to open hotel in Daegu in South Korea in May
- Japan fiscal 2018 home electric appliance shipments 21-year high of 2.5 trillion yen ($21.5 billion) on air conditioner demand
- Toyota supplies fuel cell vehicle parts to China's Foton Motor and Beijing SinoHytec
- Japan's Kokuyo sets up imported furniture sales unit in Indonesia with local firm Wadah Atelier
- Sanyo Engineering to buy 24.18% stake in Vietnamese electrical engineering firm Searefico for 811 million yen ($7.25 million)
- Taiwan March export orders post 5 straight months y/y drop, down 9% at $38.6 billion
- Japan leasing firm Tokyo Century to buy 20% of auto leasing/sharing unit of Myanmar conglomerate Yoma Strategic for $26.6 million
- Japan's Yoshimura Food to buy 70% stake in Singapore fish products processor Pacific Sorby for 1.6 billion yen ($14 million)
- Thailand's CP Foods to acquire 50.1% share in Canada-based pork producer HyLife for C$498 million ($373 million)
- Thai Q1 exports post 1st y/y drop in 11 quarters, down 1.6% on falling shipments to ASEAN, China, Japan
- Thailand and Cambodia resume cross-border railway service after 45-year hiatus: Kyodo report
- Japanese fiberglass and textile maker Nitto Boseki buys 48% stake in Taiwan’s Baotek Industrial Materials to boost supply
- China’s Guangdong Province approves Tencent Holdings to sell Nintendo Switch game console: Reuters
- Mitsubishi Electric forms factory automation alliance with 23 firms in Singapore
- Thailand to ban plastic shopping bags by 2022 and aims for complete recycling by 2027
- Petro China-owned Singapore Petroleum first foreign refiner to open gas station in Myanmar; teamed with Shwe Taung Energy
- Japan textile maker Nitto Boseki to sell China weaving and dying unit on rising costs and tighter environmental regulations
- Sumitomo Forestry to start selling jointly developed condos in Bangkok
- Taisho Pharmaceutical of Japan buys 50.8% stake in Vietnam’s Duoc Hau Giang Pharmaceutical
- Japan’s Shiga Bank financing firms’ entering Dong Van III industrial park near Hanoi
- South Korean central bank sees 2019 growth at 2.5% on slower consumption and exports, down from Jan forecast of 2.6%
- Amazon closing e-commerce business in China due to competition with online retailers Alibaba and JD.com: press reports
- Japanese electronics parts maker Kyocera opens innovation center in Shenzhen to collaborate with startups
- Ricoh enters X-ray equipment joint venture with S. Korea's Xavis, eyeing tougher food safety rules in Japan
- AirAsia scraps plan for Vietnam unit with Gumin and Hi Au Airline amid stiff competition
- ANALYSIS: Indonesia election results unlikely to ramp up reforms
- Indonesian President Joko Widodo is seen on course for re-election in unofficial results
- Nippon Paint to buy Australian rival DuluxGroup for A$3.8 billion ($2.7 billion)
- Japanese firm Aisin to start making more aluminum die-cast auto parts in China in 2020 with Anhui Ring New Group
- SBI Holdings of Japan forming Vietnam unit with FPT to promote Utop retail rewards program
- Nippon Steel buys building sheet production facility in Malaysia from YKGI for 125 million ringgit ($30 million)
- Nippon Paper buys 70% stake in Malaysian flexible packaging maker TS Plastics to target eco-packaging market in SE Asia
- Toyota to introduce electric subcompact crossover SUVs C-HR and Izoa in China in 2020
- Hitachi Chemical to help Taiwan’s MetaTech build automated cell sheet factory for regenerative medicine
- Japanese industrial equipment maker TMEIC opens Hanoi office for solar power systems and generators
- Japanese firm Environmental Control Center sets up Vietnam unit to provide pollution control research and consulting
- Nidec of Japan to begin electric vehicle chassis manufacturing in 2025: Kyodo report
- Japanese marketer Aoi Tyo buying 25% stake in Vietnam's April Advertising to expand in SE Asia
- Japan's I-O Data Device to set up Vietnamese unit in August to enhance offshore software development
- China Q1 goods trade down 1.5% y/y at $1.03 trillion on 15.4% decline with U.S.
- China Q1 trade surplus with U.S. widens 7.6% y/y to $62.7 billion vs overall surplus $76.3 billion
- Philippines' Q1 new vehicle sales dip 0.8% y/y to 85,388 units on sluggish passenger car demand
- Mobile payments at stores account for 40% to 60% in six SE Asian countries: PwC survey
- Japan's Kintetsu group opening eel restaurant in Taipei, its 1st overseas dining outlet
- Japanese truck maker Hino Motors and Yamato Transport safety train truck drivers in Malaysia
- Struggling South Korean conglomerate Kumho to sell 33.5% stake in Asiana Airlines: press reports
- Exclusive: Daikin to apply Asian business strategy to sell air conditioners in Africa
- East Japan Railway teams up with China's largest online booking site Ctrip.com to lure more tourists to northeastern Japan
- Dongfeng Honda Automobile opens 3rd plant in China to make gasoline-engine and hybrid SUVs
- Group of Chinese and Taiwanese firms rescues cash-strapped Japan Display with 80-billion-yen ($714 million) investment
- Japanese entertainment firm Yoshimoto targets Asia and Middle East by forming Singapore unit with Malaysia's video streaming service firm iflix
- Japanese construction equipment rental firm Nishio Rent All buys Singapore's United Power & Resources for S$56 million ($41 million)
- Toyota Tsusho and Australia's Orocobre to set up lithium hydroxide plant in Fukushima in govt-backed project to support quake-hit region
- Kinki University in Japan to conduct eel farming research with Indonesian fish product firm Japfa
- Japan’s Makino Milling Machine sets up smart factory in Singapore to enhance automation with IoT technology
- Yamaha Motor to test self-driving electric carts near Hanoi with IT firm FPT and city developer Ecopark
- Japan’s Daido Die & Mold opens auto parts mold plant in Indonesia, 2nd overseas production hub after Mexico
- India 2018 online home appliance sales volumes grow about 50% vs +1% through other channels: Economic Times
- Taiwan motorcycle maker Kymco to build 1-billion-peso ($19 million) e-scooter plant in Philippines with 72,000-unit annual capacity: press reports
- Japanese e-commerce firm Rakuten's venture capital holds major share in Singapore's cash reward platform ShopBack
- Chinese, EU leaders aim to reach comprehensive investment agreement by 2020
- Combined sales of top 1,000 Taiwan firms in ASEAN and India hit NT$3.6 trillion ($117 billion), 70% profitable: press report
- Ford Motor likely to end independent operations in India and form joint venture with Mahindra: Reuters report
- Singapore govt and Japanese trader Mitsui to conduct auto-sailing vessel test with ST Engineering
-
Cool Japan Fund injects S$13.5 million ($10 million) into Singapore's social media marketer Clozette to promote Japanese brands to millennials in SE Asia
- India private equity investment tops $10 billion for 1st time in Jan-Mar quarter, up 26% y/y and 39% q/q: press report
- SoftBank Vision Fund leads $225 million funding for HK-based travel booking firm Klook for more business in Japan and other Asian markets
- Honda to close passenger car factory in Turkey in 2021 amid slow sales in Europe, focusing on U.S., China markets: Kyodo report
- Panasonic Indonesia launches air conditioner with air cleaner and refrigerator with soft-freezing function
- Japanese cancer drug maker Oncolys grants exclusive rights to Chugai Pharmaceutical to make and sell an oncolytic viral immunotherapy
- Japanese robotics maker Fanuc invests 1.5 billion yuan ($224 million) to build its largest overseas factory in Shanghai
- India's Oyo Hotels & Homes enters Japanese market via joint venture with SoftBank Vision Fund
- Japan's Mutsumi Special Alloy Industry invests $3 million to begin plastic molding parts production in Myanmar by yearend
- Hong Kong-based Kerry Logistics developing dry port in Lao capital Vientiane with Sitthi Logistics to cover Greater Mekong
- Japanese air conditioner maker Fujitsu General buys factory in Thailand from SNC Former for 606 million baht ($19 million)
- Japanese rice snacks maker Kameda to start producing in India after testing market
- Sojitz and four other Japanese firms to invest in German wpd offshore wind power project in Taiwan
- Myanmar approves Japan's Dai-ich Life and four other foreign insurers to run wholly owned units
- Central banks of Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand set up local currency settlement pact to reduce FX costs and dollar dependence
- Japan's DroneFund invests in Malaysia's Aerodyne global drone service
- Hyundai to introduce Philippines's first electric passenger vehicle Kona SUV at 2.4 million pesos ($45,950), double the price of gas engine model
- Myanmar grants wholesaler licenses to Japanese firms Toyota Tsusho, Otsuka Pharmaceutical and Asahi Group as part of deregulation
- Joint venture of Japanese refiner Idemitsu Kosan and Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical to test run petroleum resin plant in Apr-June 2019
- Japanese trader Sumitomo takes over Malaysian firms PM Care and Health Connect to dominate medical payment services sector
- Marubeni enters Philippines' smart grid business with Japanese utilities Kansai and Chubu and electric power distributor Meralco