NNA Asia headlines

Thailand June exports continue to slump on U.S.-China trade row; 2019 exports seen flat

Osaka Gas and Japan govt lender invest 10 billion yen ($92.6 million) in Singapore's AGP for natural gas

Sun Cable’s $14 billion plan for world’s largest solar farm in Australia gets major project status

Asahi to buy Australia's Carlton and United Breweries for 1.2 trillion yen ($11 billion)

Fishery products maker Kyokuyo to set up Thai unit to produce boiled and grilled fish

Cosmetics firm Pola works with Singapore govt on study of skin spots in Asian ethnic groups

Toyota and BYD team up to develop electric vehicles for China by 2025

Indonesia to make halal labeling mandatory from October

China’s first used cars exports under deregulation start from Guangdong to Cambodia: press report

Alps Logistics of Japan doubles warehouse space in Thailand for electronics and auto parts makers

Sumitomo Realty to invest 70 billion yen ($652 million) to develop office building in Mumbai

Economists expect Philippine central bank to cut rates in August as governor signals easing

Bank of Korea surprises markets with 1st rate cut in 3 years as economy slows

Thailand’s June car sales suffer first drop in over 2 years on tighter loans

Taiwan’s TSMC forecasts higher Q3 sales vs. Q2 on 5G demand

Singapore June exports post largest fall in 6 years on sluggish global demand for chips

Japanese textile trader GSI Creos investing in plastic recycling business in Malaysia

Ube Industries to double polyurethane material output in Thailand next year to supply China, SE Asia

Dentsu to buy 87% stake in Indian data analysis firm Ugam Solutions

Uniqlo apparel chain opening shops in Delhi region later this year

Mitsubishi to export Indonesian-made Xpander minivan to more countries, plans production in Vietnam

Japanese apparel maker Matsuoka to build new plant in Vietnam

Health food maker Fine Japan sets up Singapore unit to expand sales in SE Asia

Nissin Electric to boost industrial parts production by 30% in Vietnam next year

Sharp moving washing machine output to Indonesia from Thailand to enhance efficiency

Fujifilm delivers imaging and information systems to Indonesia’s national neurosurgery hospital

DBS Bank downgrades Singapore 2019 GDP forecast to 0.7% from April’s 2.6% amid China slowdown

Daiwa House opens logistics center in southern Vietnam to enhance cold chain services

China Q2 GDP growth hits 27-year low of 6.2%, slowing from Q1’s 6.4%

Indonesia exports continue to dip on slowing global growth; trade in surplus

Poll suggests more South Koreans may join boycott of Japanese goods

U.S. waves 25% tariff on 110 more Chinese goods for total of 324 exemptions

Japanese farm machinery maker Yanmar to sell hybrid tractors in India

Philippine new car sales grow at faster pace in June

Japanese logistics firm Katolec to open distribution center in northern Vietnam next year

Taiwan’s AVY Precision Technology to buy Japanese mold maker Sol-Plus for 650 million yen ($6 million)

Mitsubishi to sell plug-in hybrid Outlander SUV in Indonesia

China plans to require higher share of low-emission vehicles in passenger car output, imports

Philippine exports up in May; trade deficit narrows further on imports drop

India plans more fiscal incentives to promote electric vehicles

Japanese financial service firm Money Design offers AI-assisted asset management in Malaysia

Sumitomo buys stake in Vietnam logistics firm Gemadept for port operations

Hyundai to sell electric vehicle in India

Nintendo moving some game console production from China to Vietnam due to U.S. trade row: press reports

More TV makers in India move to import from SE Asia: press report

Malaysia central bank keeps policy rate steady as expected after easing in May

South Korean stock market slumps over diplomatic dispute with Japan

Japanese auto parts maker Unipress to open firm in China’s Wuhan City to supply Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance

Mitsui and Ichibanya to start Japanese curry restaurant chain in India

Maruichi Steel Tube of Japan opens auto steel pipe plant with 6,000-ton annual capacity in Philippines

Mitsubishi group forms capital alliance with Indonesian ride-hailing firm Go-Jek to expand in SE Asia

Taiwan June exports unexpectedly rise on production switch from China

Sojitz to sell China's Geely brand cars in Philippines

Mercedes Benz launches electric SUV EQC, its 1st EV in Japan: Kyodo

Dentsu to buy 100% stake in NZ’s digital technology firm Davanti Consulting

Japanese 100 yen shop operator Daiso Industries to open its 1st overseas outlet of 300 yen shop chain Threeppy in Singapore

Sakata Inx of Japan to build its 2nd plant in Ho Chi Minh City to expand capacity of water-soluble packaging ink output

NTT Data to buy ISS Consulting (Thailand) to expand ERP solution business for optimizing work/information flows

Itochu, CITIC plan venture funds with $1.8 billion to help startups push for China

Poor people living on 1,590 kyat ($1.1) per day almost halved to less than 25% of population in Myanmar in 2017 from 48% in 2005

Japanese retailer Pan Pacific International to open 1st Don Quijote discount store in Hong Kong next week

Hankyu Hanshin Properties of Japan to inject capital into Plaza Indonesia Realty to jointly operate commercial complexes in Jakarta

Toyoda Gosei opens airbag, handle plant near Hanoi, its 2nd in Vietnam

Dentsu to buy full stake in Vietnam's Ambient Digital Advertising Service to boost digital media services there

Marubeni consortium gets OK to supply power for Philippines project

Nissin Foods to build packaging material plant in Zhuhai, China

Myanmar people rally in Yangon, Mandalay against 1st electricity price hike in 5 years

Major bobbin case maker Towa Japan to open plant in Vinh Long Province, southern Vietnam, in Sept to meet growing demand

Gas supplier Saisan of Japan sells liquefied petroleum gas in Laos with local trader AMZ Group

Osaka Gas, Thailand’s Energy Pro to form solar power venture to supply green energy mainly in Bangkok

Nissin Foods to invest about 180 million yuan ($26 million) to build packaging material plant in Zhuhai, southern China

Hong Kong’s FWD Group Financial Services to buy life insurance arm of Thailand’s Siam Commercial Bank for 92.7 billion baht ($3 billion)

Cross-border fashion retailer Fasbee of Japan launches marketing in Hong Kong, Taiwan to boost overseas sales

Low-cost carrier Vietjet Air to launch flight linking Da Nang to Tokyo’s Haneda in late Oct

Mizuho Bank, Dai-ichi Life Insurance to inject $15 million each into Chinese venture fund Cowin China Growth Fund II to tap telecom and other technologies

NNA survey: 10% of Japanese firms in Hong Kong see impact on business by recent protests against anti-extradition bill

World Bank forecasts 5.1% growth in Indonesia’s 2019 GDP, down from previous outlook of 5.2% last Dec on U.S.-China trade row

Japanese nonlife insurer Sompo launches labor accident risk management service for Japanese manufacturers in Asia-Pacific region

Japanese ocean carrier K Line to form joint venture in Taipei with Taiwan Power, U-Ming Marine Transport, Kuang Ming Shipping for coal, LNG transport

Sumitomo Life Insurance buys 25% stake in Singapore Life for $90 million

Japan’s Showa Leasing to launch crane renting with 2 local and Japanese firms in Philippines in Oct, anticipating demand spurred by Duterte's Build, Build, Build program

Indonesia industry minister Airlangga says Hyundai Motor to begin local production in 2021

Myanmar's 1st solar power plant built by Thai firm becomes operational amid surging electricity demand

Japanese convenience store chain Lawson’s Thai unit increasing outlets at stations in partnership with Bangkok Skytrain operator

Vietnam Apr-Jun GDP growth slows to 6.71% y/y vs 6.82% in Jan-Mar amid global economic slowdown

Sojitz, Thai conglomerate Saha Group team up to attract tenants to industrial parks

Cambodia’s China-backed 1st refinery seen postponing operation to 2021 due to construction delay: press report

Apple mulls injecting capital into struggling Japan Display following two Taiwan firms’ withdrawal from bailout: Kyodo

MUFG Bank of Japan gets renminbi-clearing rights from China’s central bank, becoming 1st Japanese RMB settlement institution

Yamaha Motor to launch e-scooter modeled on Gogoro Taiwan’s e-bike in August

Oki Electric Industry of Japan receives order for 3,500 automatic teller machines from State Bank of India

Japan’s Nidec-Shimpo to launch planetary gear production in Philippines by yearend to avoid higher U.S. tariffs on shipments from China’s subsidiary

Toyota Tsusho group sets up automotive Ethernet-testing service unit in China with local auto technology research center CATARC, Germany’s C&S

Arakawa Chemical Industries of Japan to make paper-strengthening agent in Vietnam in mid-2022 to capture growing demand

Trading house Sojitz, bakery chain Ryoyu open bread plant in Philippines following Indonesia, eyeing Vietnam

Thai central bank revises 2019 GDP growth forecast to 3.3% vs previous outlook of 3.8% in March

Takashimaya department store to exit China, shift focus to Vietnam

Fuji Xerox closing Thai recycling plant due to import ban on e-waste

Accident car dealer Tau of Japan opens Malaysian unit for sourcing, sale and auction

Japanese developer Creed teams up with Thai realtor Altitude Development to build high-rise condo complex in Bangkok

Mitsui Fudosan, Panasonic Homes launch project to build 19-story smart housing complex in Taiwan

Trading house Mitsui to establish $1 billion fund with HK-based conglomerate China Resources, Beijing-based Hopu Investments to expand healthcare business in China

Toy maker Bandai Namco, publisher Shueisha to form China unit to sell cartoon character goods online

Japan’s Takashimaya department store chain to close Shanghai outlet in August amid growing competition with e-commerce, slumping consumption spending

MUFG Bank of Japan’s affiliate Security Bank of Philippines inks package deal with Century Properties covering both financing for housing projects and loans to home buyers

Taiwan industrial output falls in May again after rebound previous month

Nomura Real Estate Holdings opening Vietnam unit to gear up for housing and office development

Japanese trader Sojitz, Osaka Gas to form natural gas supply unit in southern Vietnam

Japan to promote Okinawa in India as outbound wedding destination

Indonesia posts trade surplus in May on steeper decline in imports

Japanese refiner Idemitsu’s subsidiary now selling motor oil in Philippines

Toyota Nezas dealership in Myanmar to start selling in 2020

Conveyor-belt sushi chain Foodsnet opens its 1st overseas restaurant in Singapore

Nippon Life to buy 35% of Myanmar’s Grand Guardian Life Insurance for $21 million

Foxconn appoints new chairman as Gou steps down to run for Taiwan president

Thailand May exports drop most in 3 years on weak global demand, strong baht

Taiwan export orders post 7th straight y/y fall in May amid U.S.-China trade row

Renault stands by goal of doubling India car sales by 2022 despite global slowdown

Fuji Electric to buy India’s Consul Neowatt Power Solutions to supply electricity to data centers and factories

Mitsubishi Electric to sell elevators and escalators in Laos, bypassing agents

Japanese meat processor Starzen and trader Mitsui to set up firm in China to sell imported beef

Philippine central bank holds rate on tame CPI and firm GDP outlook

Bank Indonesia keeps rate but signals easing amid slow global demand

Aishin Industrial in India with Gansons to supply bulk handling equipment to drug makers and food producers

Motorcycle chain maker Daido Kogyo in Pakistan shifting to local production with Astra Autos

Japanese bio tech firm Euglena and Itochu to cultivate Euglena hybrid organism in Indonesia for biofuel and feed

Nippon Steel's IT service unit NS Solutions invests in Indonesian fund run by Alpha JWC Ventures

Trader Marubeni to make instant coffee in Vietnam, targeting SE Asian and Chinese markets

PREVIEW: Thailand central bank seen holding rate this year to keep financial stability

World Bank forecasts Myanmar GDP growing 6.5% in year to Sep on exports and services

Honda launches Brio hatchback in Vietnam to compete in subcompact car market

NEC to supply fingerprint authentication system to India's Kerala state police for criminal investigation

Japan govt fund investing in Hong Kong wine wholesaler to increase sake exports to China

Mitsubishi Electric to invest in Singapore's Akribis Systems to boost factory automation business

Japan May exports down for 6th straight month on sluggish Asia demand

PREVIEW: Philippine central bank seen cutting rates further amid easing inflation

Japan Display bailout plan delayed again as Taiwan panel maker TPK leaves proposed investor group

Seiko Epson to invest in Chinese photo printing kiosk firm Nanjing Kungfu Bean Information Technology

Singapore May exports post biggest drop in 3 years on China slowdown and sluggish global chip demand

S. Korea's SK Innovation to form electric vehicle battery unit with Volkswagen

Indonesia's Elsoro Multi Pratama to start producing nylon raw material caprolactam in 2022: press report

Philippine new car sales pick up in May on new models

ANALYSIS: China inflation, layoffs will have gradual effect on growth

Toyota enhances product planning and manufacturing for electric and fuel cell vehicles, boosting staff members 7-fold to 2,000: Kyodo

Dairy product trader Lacto Japan to set up sales unit in Philippines

Japanese oil explorer Inpex to build LNG plant in Indonesia capable of producing 9.5 million tons a year, equivalent to 10% of Japan’s total LNG imports

Japan’s Toppan Printing establishes Thai unit to provide digital marketing solutions in SE Asia

China industrial output growth slows to 17-year low of 5% in May amid escalating trade row with U.S.

ANALYSIS: Asia will feel trade row as growth in China slows further

Thai May vehicle output posts 1st drop in 8 months on lower demand due to poor crops, global slowdown

Japanese chain Pronto to open cafe in Singapore, 2nd overseas after Shanghai

Retailer Aeon aims to quadruple sales of Vietnamese goods at Japan stores to $1 billion by 2025

Vice Premier Liu says ‘external pressure’ can help Chinese economy, calls for liquidity support: news reports

Paint maker DIC opens sales unit in Mumbai following takeover of India’s Ideal Chemi Plast

Japan’s Odakyu Electric Railway forms real-estate developer in Sydney with Daiwa House

Marubeni to build 4.8 million-kilowatt gas-fired power plant in Vietnam in 2025: press report

Japan Display to suspend smartphone screen plant in July-Sept and cut 1,200 jobs

Refiner Idemitsu to set up 120,000-kl annual capacity lubricant plant in Huizhou, southern China

Thailand ready to resume EU trade talks suspended after 2014 coup: press reports

ANALYSIS: Japanese factories in China unfazed by U.S. tariffs

Philippines receiving $202 million Japanese aid loan to build roads in war-torn Mindanao

Myanmar Jan-Apr new vehicle sales up 49.8% at 5,574 units; Suzuki keeps 60% market share

India May new vehicle sales fall 18.4% y/y to 308,194 units, lowest in nearly 2 years

China plans to stimulate spending on cars, electronics and smartphones with deregulation, fiscal support

Thailand Q1 bad consumer debt up 9% y/y at 126.4 baht ($4 billion), highest in 3 years

Philippine April exports post 1st y/y rise in 6 months but rebound weak

Vingroup building second smartphone plant in Vietnam for VinSmart and global brands

Konica Minolta and suppliers open digital manufacturing center in Malaysia

Auto parts maker Aisin Seiki sets up aftermarket sales unit in Shanghai with local partner

Nippon Express starts regular rail service to carry Chinese electronics and auto parts to Europe

Japanese chip maker Renesas opens auto electronics lab in Shanghai with Volkswagen group firm

Indonesia May annual inflation accelerates on spending during Ramadan month

Japanese diner chain Kichiri Holdings to buy 51% of Indonesian franchisee PT Kichiri Rizki Abadi

Isuzu debuts new model D-Max pickup-truck in Cambodia to compete with Toyota, Mitsubishi

Shirogane Transport of Japan opens logistics center in Vietnam near deep-water port Cai Mep Thi Vai

Hundreds of thousands march in Hong Kong to protest China extradition bill

Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand collaborating to promote electric vehicles

Philippine Q1 approved foreign investment up three-fold y/y to 46 billion pesos ($886 million), buoyed by manufacturers

Japan Q1 GDP growth revised up slightly to 2.2% annualized from 2.1% on capex

Mos Food forming joint venture with General Milling in Philippines to open 50 Mos Burger shops by 2027

Toyota releasing Glanza hatchback in India made by Suzuki as part of their global partnership

Sharp to move laptop computer output for U.S. from China to new Vietnam factory this year: press reports

Japan Cash Machine to move part of China production to Philippines by early 2021 to avoid U.S. tariffs

Electric appliance maker Iris Ohyama to build plant in Tianjin to meet growing online demand in China

Trader Mitsui to buy 49% stake in Indian solar power system provider Marvel Solren of Mahindra Group

Train electrical parts maker Toyo Denki Seizo sets up Thai sales and services firm to expand business in SE Asia

Japanese dining chain Pepper Food Service to open franchise steak restaurant in Taipei

Tokio Marine, Insurance Australia Group to merge Thai units in 2020

Taiwan May new vehicle sales show largest y/y gain in 15 months on new models

Thailand’s new parliament elects junta leader Prayuth as prime minister

Indian business lobbies call for talks with U.S. over scrapped preferential export benefits

Australian central bank cuts key rate by 25 bps to 1.25% amid slower global growth, 1st easing in nearly 3 years

Online retailer Rakuten’s biotech unit sets up Taiwan firm to provide photoimmunotherapy

Online English school RareJob of Japan to buy shares in Thailand’s Globish to tap SE Asian market

Japan’s Nittetsu Mining exploring for copper and zinc in Cambodia after geological survey finds mineralized zone

Myanmar’s Thilawa special economic zone expanding as alternative output hub for U.S. exports

Thailand May CPI slows to 3-month low on energy drop; food, transport lead y/y rise

Philippine inflation accelerates in May as dry weather pushes up food prices

Hitachi to supply 106 elevators for office towers in Hyderabad built by Indian developer Phoenix Group

Mitsubishi Corp. raises stake in India's TVS Automobile Solutions from 3% to 25%, targeting retail market

Catalog gift seller Ringbell and Itochu Logistics set up HK unit to deliver Japanese food in Asia

Sumitomo Forestry to develop houses and town homes near Bangkok with local firm Property Perfect

Japan govt: Singapore lifts import ban on Japanese poultry imposed due to bird flu outbreak

PREVIEW: Japan Q1 GDP seen revised up slightly on capex

Mitsui Chemicals to boost polypropylene compounds output in Thailand to meet demand for reducing vehicle weight

Japanese financial group SBI opens Manila office to expand in SE Asia

Equipment trader Tsubakimoto Kogyo of Japan to open sales unit in Ho Chi Minh City by yearend

Japan’s Meidensha to begin electric car motor production in China’s Hangzhou City in 2021

Teikoku Databank survey: 13,685 Japanese firms in China in May, down 249 from previous poll in 2016

FEATURE: Manila says it’s on target for rebuilding war-torn Marawi but residents say progress slow

Mitsubishi Estate investing in Taiwan condominium development with local firm

Hitachi to supply 174 elevators, escalators and moving walkways Thailand's expanded Suvarnabhumi airport

Japan to use yen loans to help Sri Lanka build Colombo South Port’s East Container Terminal

Struggling Japan Display: China-Taiwan business alliance to make formal decision on providing funds by June 14

Cosmetics maker Shiseido to develop products with Hong Kong drugstore chain Watsons

Bank of Korea holds key interest rate steady at 1.75%, as expected, amid slower growth

Daiwa Logistics opens Ho Chi Minh City office to meet Japanese delivery needs in SE Asia

Hankyu Hanshin Express to begin transport business in Thailand with local firms

Nissin Electric of Japan moving metal processing work from Thailand and Vietnam to Myanmar to cut labor costs

Hitachi to launch AI-assisted transport vehicle sharing service in Thailand in June

China threatens to limit U.S. access to rare earths amid trade row

PREVIEW: South Korea’s central bank seen holding rate cut until later this year

U.S. business lobby in Taiwan calls for bi-lateral trade deal

Philippines expects 300-billion-peso ($5.7 billion) investment from Japan in business deals during Pres Duterte’s visit

Staffing agency Human Holdings to train IT engineers in Yangon to meet demand in Japan

Hitachi Metals to produce harness for electric parking brakes at Vietnam plant and raise output in Thailand

Japanese auto parts maker Denso to build factory in Guangzhou, targeting China’s electric vehicle market

Mitsubishi Estate developing 61-story office tower in central Bangkok with local firm

ANALYSIS: India PM Modi tasked with reforms and stimulus after landslide election win

Senior Thai official urges support for firms moving factories to Thailand amid trade dispute: Bangkok Post

Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision sees U.S.-China trade row having limited impact on global operations

Sony pulls out of India’s smartphone market

ANALAYSIS: Philippines’ economic reform seen advancing as Duterte allies control senate

Taiwan’s Pegatron to raise domestic output to avoid higher U.S. tariffs on China exports

Nippon Life to spend 45.2 billion rupees ($651 million) to double stake in Indian asset management venture

Japan bearing maker NTN to make constant-velocity joints in Indonesia with Astra group’s Inti Ganda Perdana

Yamaha Motor to double motorcycle output in Philippines to 800,000 units per year in July 2020

Toyota to build pickup-truck factory in Myanmar’s Thilawa special economic zone: sources

Thailand’s April car sales post solid gain on new models

Asia prime office rents down q/q on global uncertainties; up y/y: Knight Frank

Musashi Seimitsu Industry of Japan to open 3rd auto parts plant in India in August

Japanese business lobby urging Philippines to reconsider reducing tax credit for exporters in reform package

Japanese developer Mitsui Fudosan building LaLaport brand commercial complex in Taiwan for 2021 open

India's ruling party scores landslide in general election, securing PM Modi another 5-year term

India electric vehicle sales double in year to March on govt green subsidy

Taiwan industrial output posts 1st y/y rise in 6 months in April

Textile dye maker Komatsu Matere of Japan to open high-end and functional fabric plant in China’s Haian City in 2021

Nissan picks Taiwan’s Delta Electronics to supply chargers for its Leaf electric car in Thailand

Toyobo taking over rival Teijin’s polyester film units for auto electric parts in Japan and Indonesia for 10 billion yen ($91 million)

Panasonic suspends dealing with China's Huawei following U.S. ban

AmCham survey: 75% of U.S. firms in China see drag from higher tariffs, 40% consider moving factories out

Hong Kong forecasts shortage of 170,000 workers in 2027 due to aging population

India anti-trust regulator investigating Suzuki Motor for allegations it is restricting dealer discounts: Reuters

Funai Electric of Japan plans to make liquid crystal display backlights for cars in Philippines under mid-term plan to leave China

Electric appliances recycling firm ReNet Japan in Singapore to oversee Cambodia, Indonesia and Myanmar operations

Watami sets up Vietnam joint venture, opening Japanese restaurant in Ho Chi Minh City in June

Japan April exports down for 5th straight month on weak global chip market

Taiwanese investment in China plunging due to U.S trade row

Thailand exports dip for 2nd straight month in April amid weak global demand

Top 10 listed Thai housing developers Q1 combined sales up 24% y/y on rush buy before stricter loan rule

Indian stock market hits record high as exit polls show Modi’s ruling coalition set to win election

Philippines eases cap on foreign capital in infrastructure to 40% from 25%

Official results: Indonesian President Joko Widodo re-elected with 55.5% vote in April 17 poll

Trump grants temporary reprieve from U.S. ban on business with China’s Huawei: press reports

Thailand Q1 GDP y/y rise slows to 2.8% from Q4’s 3.6% on slower global growth caused by U.S.-China trade row

Japanese leasing firm Orix to buy 7 wind power plants in India

Japanese convenience store chain FamilyMart in dispute with Taiwan’s Ting Chuan group over China operations

Trader Sumitomo begins repair work on Yangon Circular Railway and Yangon-Mandalay line for completion in 2022 and 2023

Japanese lender Orient Corp. to finance used vehicle purchases in Philippines amid growing auto market

Sanrio to open Hello Kitty theme park in Hanoi in 2021 with property firm BRG Group

Google suspends Android access for Huawei after U.S. blacklisting: Reuters

Japan Q1 GDP beats forecasts, up 0.5% q/q (2.1% annualized) on net export gain and smaller-than-expected capex drop

India’s first lithium ion battery plant to produce 6 million cells/yr

Fuji Xerox teams up with Myanmar business group Dagon Win Win and technology firm KMD

Trading house Mitsui to buy 35% share in Vietnamese shrimp processor Minh Phu Seafood

Japanese electronics manufacturing & service firm Sumitronics to open Cambodia plant near Thai border

Kobelco Eco-Solutions in Myanmar water treatment venture with local firm Supreme Water Doctor

Japanese utilities Chugoku and Shikoku to buy 28.5% stake each in gas-fired power project in Myanmar

Bank Indonesia keeps key interest rate at 6% as expected amid global uncertainty

Philippine central bank cutting reserve requirement to 16% from 18% in three stages after last week’s rate cut

Ricoh to shift multifunction printer output for U.S. market from China to Thailand on escalating trade row

Hong Kong GDP y/y rise slowest in nearly 10 years at 0.6% in Q1 vs. 1.2% in Q4 due to weaker consumption, capex and exports amid U.S.-China trade row

TSMC earmarks $4 billion for advanced technology upgrade and expansion: press reports

Japan Display to invite 1,000 early retirements after 5th straight year loss in fiscal 2018

NEC provides digital services in rural India via capital tie-up with CSC e-Governance Services

Watami restaurant chain and ITbook to set up Singapore firm to train workers for Japan

Japanese clothing and appliance recycling firm Watt Mann goes overseas, opening store in Thailand

Marubeni withdraws from Philippine coal-fired power project in a shift to renewable energy sources: press report

Japan’s leading auto parts maker Aisin Seiki seeking to expand sales in Thailand by signing with 4 agents

Philippine new vehicle sales mark 3rd straight y/y rise, up 0.8% in April; passenger car sales down 22.7%

PREVIEW: Bank Indonesia seen keeping rates on hold this week

Kao opens fatty acid factory in Indonesia's Sumatra for export to its shampoo and detergent plants

Shiseido offers cosmetics consulting in Singapore for covering scars and cancer treatment side-effects

Japanese confectioner Morinaga sets up sales unit in Thailand, targeting Hong Kong, SE Asia and Oceania

Japanese utility JERA and Taiwan refiner CPC to jointly import 1.6 million tons of Mozambique LNG annually for 17 years

China April new vehicle sales plunge 14.6% to 1.98 million units, 10th straight month of y/y drop

Hong Kong govt sees 'very negative' trade and growth impact of escalating U.S.-China trade row

IMF: South Korean growth to slide to 2.6% in 2019 from 2.7% in 2018 on global slowdown

India passenger vehicle sales slump 17.1% y/y in April, largest drop in over 7 years

Japan April sentiment picks up slightly but outlook uncertain

Indonesia Lebaran public holidays seen extending to 11 consecutive days from May 30: press reports

Mitsui E&S withdrawing from thermal power civil engineering after Indonesian losses

Toyota begins hybrid vehicle battery production in Thailand for local use

Nissei ASB Machine to expand plastic bottle mold output in India

China mobile phone shipments post 1st y/y rise in 6 months, up 6.7% in April; Jan-Apr shipments down 6.7%

USTR: President Trump orders start of process to raise tariffs on all Chinese imports

JFE Shoji Trade buys shares in China unit of French motor maker r.bourgeois, targeting electric vehicles

Japan's Earth Corp. forms sales unit in Malaysia to market insecticides and air fresheners

Aeon opens hypermarket in Yangon, adding to 14 supermarkets in Myanmar

Panasonic teams up with China's GS-Solar in photovoltaic production with R&D joint venture in Osaka

U.S. to raise tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods from 10% to 25% on Friday

U.S. hikes tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods from 10% to 25%: Kyodo

Machinery maker Okuma of Japan to set up unit in Changzhou, shifting to local production

Japan’s Kansai Paint to form India unit with local building material maker Polygel Industries

Japanese messaging app LINE to invest $100 million in Taiwan in 3 years to enhance AI, fintech and e-commerce: press reports

China worker migration slows to +0.6% y/y in 2018 from +1.7% in 2017 on more rural jobs and higher urban costs

Philippines Q1 GDP growth slows to 4-year low of 5.6% y/y vs. Q4’s revised 6.3% due to delayed FY19 budget approval

Philippine central bank cuts key lending rate to 4.5% from 4.75% on tamed inflation

Japan's Daiwa Securities to open Sydney office, tapping pension management and fixed income markets

Staffing firm Recruit of Japan buys undisclosed sum of shares in Indian AI-assisted chat platform niki.ai operator Techbins Solutions

Trader Mitsui investing in digital service arm of Malaysian telecom giant Axiata Group

Singapore to pick mobile network operators for 5G service launch by 2020

Taiwan April exports fall for 6th month in a row amid global slowdown

Philippine central bank seen in easing mode but analysts divided over rate-cut timing

Thailand's Sammitr Group teams up with Chinese firm to assemble electric trucks, aiming at eco car tax benefit: press report

Vietnam's Truong Hai Auto opens 20,000-unit plant with Peugeot in central province of Quang Nam: press report

Myanmar to open lifestyle disease hospital in Yangon in 2021 with Japanese grant

Hong Kong-based AIA Group to invest 3 billion pesos ($57.8 million) in Philippines over 3 years: press reports

India's used car market forecast to reach 7.2 million in fiscal 2022, up from 4 million in fiscal 2018: press report