Myanmar
Kyocera to build 3 more micro solar power grids in rural Myanmar2019/11/28 17:17
Sojitz-led team beats Huawei in 7 bil. yen telecom deal in Myanmar2019/11/22 15:11
CORRECT: Sojitz gains foothold in Myanmar’s growing telecom infrastructure2019/11/21 14:16Corrects the company name from Axiata to edotco Group in 7th paragraph in Nov. 20 story
Sojitz gains foothold in Myanmar’s growing telecom infrastructure2019/11/20 14:27
Japanese probiotics drink maker Yakult opens Myanmar plant2019/11/19 15:21
Hitachi Industrial Equipment gets order for distribution transformers from Myanmar2019/11/19 12:45
Daiwa Securities forms joint venture to offer microfinance in Myanmar2019/11/15 17:23BANGKOK, NNA – Japanese brokerage Daiwa Securities Group Inc. has entered the underdeveloped finance market in Myanmar through a joint venture.
Japan consortium building bridge on East-West Corridor in Myanmar2019/11/5 15:08
New Thai-Myanmar bridge opens, expected to boost trade by 30%2019/11/1 17:41
Construction machine lease firm Kinan to train operators in Myanmar2019/10/23 15:18
Yoma Strategic, Ayala Corp form JV to develop energy, power in Myanmar2019/10/16 12:26
Nippon Steel’s realtor unit to build service apartment in Yangon2019/10/1 16:55
Kyocera serves Myanmar’s non-electrified households with solar power2019/9/25 17:18
Japanese chicken eatery chain enters Myanmar after 30 years of charity work2019/9/20 15:10
Co-sourcing firm F&P opens office and freezer/refrigerated warehouse in Yangon2019/9/17 16:30
Japan-funded grain bulk terminal opens in Myanmar2019/9/9 17:08
Sompo Japan to open non-life insurance unit with Aya Myanmar General Insurance2019/9/9 16:03
Japan’s Super Hotel opens school to train Myanmarese to work in Japan2019/9/4 18:57
Car dealer Ehime Nissan opens Myanmar unit for car repair, sheet metal making, painting2019/9/4 16:30BANGKOK, NNA - In its first business expansion abroad, Japan’s Ehime Nissan Motor Co. is starting up a joint venture business with a local partner in Myanmar’s largest city of Yangon this month to specialize in car maintenance as well as body repair and painting.
Taiyo Life Insurance of Japan buys 35% stake in Myanmar’s Capital Life Insurance2019/8/26 17:04YANGON, NNA - Japan’s Taiyo Life Insurance Co. has bought a 35-percent stake in Capital Life Insurance Ltd. of Myanmar to establish a foothold in the largely underinsured country, which has been attracting foreign industry peers.
Local franchisee Seezar Soesan opens Japanese steak restaurant Pepper Lunch in Yangon2019/8/5 17:26
Myanmar industry minister resigns, 2nd NLD cabinet member to quit over corruption scandal2019/7/29 11:12YANGON, NNA – Myanmar’s President U Win Myint has accepted the resignation of Union Industry Minister U Khin Maung Cho amid a corruption scandal, the presidential office said Friday.
Daiwa Securities sets up $30 mil. venture fund in Myanmar2019/7/16 15:12BANGKOK, NNA - Major Japanese brokerage Daiwa Securities Group Inc. has established a venture capital fund in Myanmar to invest in promising unlisted firms mainly in the consumer products and services sector as well as the infrastructure field.
Toyota Nezas dealership in Myanmar to begin selling in 20202019/6/24 16:57BANGKOK, NNA - Nezas Holdings Ltd., a Toyota Motor Corp. dealership, will open a shop in Yangon early next year. It will be the first foray into Myanmar by a Toyota-related car sales group.
Nippon Life to buy 35% of Myanmar’s Grand Guardian Life Insurance2019/6/24 14:39BANGKOK, NNA - Nippon Life Insurance Co. of Japan will buy a 35 percent stake in an insurance firm under Myanmar’s conglomerate Shwe Taung Development Co. to enter the underdeveloped market.
Myanmar leader Suu Kyi to attend ASEAN summit in Bangkok2019/6/19 8:36
Japan-backed special economic zone in Myanmar expanding2019/6/6 15:38
Nissin Electric shifting production to Myanmar from Thailand, Vietnam2019/5/31 17:13BANGKOK, NNA - Metal parts and equipment maker Nissin Electric Co. of Japan will build a plant in Myanmar, relocating some production processes from its factories in Thailand and Vietnam to cut labor costs in its contract manufacturing business.
Toyota to begin producing Hilux pickups in Myanmar in 20212019/5/31 16:42
Toyota to build pickup-truck factory in Myanmar2019/5/27 18:50
KDDI, Sumitomo jointly enter Myanmar mobile game market2019/5/23 16:33
Japan’s Suzue expanding Yangon warehouse fivefold2019/5/22 18:18BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese logistics firm Suzue Corp. is increasing the size of its warehouse in Yangon by five times to meet growing transport demand in Southeast Asia’s emerging economy.
Japanese electric utilities Chugoku, Shikoku tap Myanmar market2019/5/17 15:19YANGON, NNA - Japanese utilities Chugoku Electric Power Co. and Shikoku Electric Power Co. will invest in the operator of a gas-fired power plant in Myanmar in a bid to cash in on growing electricity demand in the emerging Southeast Asian economy.
Fuji Xerox teams up with 2 Myanmar firms to boost sales2019/5/17 15:10YANGON, NNA - Fuji Xerox Co. has partnered with two Myanmar agents to expand sales of printers and multifunction copy machines as well as provide consulting and solutions in the Southeast Asian country.
Japan’s largest retailer Aeon opens hypermarket in Myanmar2019/5/10 16:02YANGON, NNA - Japanese retail giant Aeon Co. opened a hypermarket in Myanmar on Friday, seeking to cash in on the growing retail sector in the emerging economy.
Suzuki Motor to sell new Ertiga MPV in Myanmar2019/5/7 16:15YANGON, NNA - The local unit of Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp. will start selling the latest model of the seven-seater Ertiga multi-purpose vehicle in Myanmar in July, to help maintain its leading position in a fast-growing market.
Tokyo Century enters car leasing business in Myanmar2019/4/23 15:57YANGON, NNA - Leading Japanese leasing firm Tokyo Century Corp. is partnering with Myanmar conglomerate Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. to tap the Southeast Asian country’s budding auto leasing and sharing market in a bid to expand its operations abroad.
Japanese maker to open plastic molding parts plant in Myanmar2019/4/16 14:44YANGON, NNA - Plastic molding parts maker Mutsumi Special Alloy Industry Co. will open a factory in Myanmar by the year’s end to meet growing demand from Japanese companies operating in the Southeast Asian country.
Dai-ichi Life Insurance gets green light to enter Myanmar2019/4/9 14:12YANGON, NNA - Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co. has become one of five foreign insurers to obtain initial approval to enter the Myanmar market via a wholly-owned subsidiary.
Myanmar grants more commerce licenses to Japanese firms in deregulation2019/4/5 12:43YANGON, NNA – The government of Myanmar has granted three more Japanese companies commerce licenses as part of deregulation.
Super Hotel opens modern Japanese-style hotel in Myanmar’s special economic zone2019/3/19 17:55
Germany’s Metro launches e-commerce operation in Myanmar2019/3/11 14:48
Japan’s Tohno Precision to build molding factory in Myanmar2019/3/8 14:34
Japan’s Toyota Tsusho to hold Myanmar’s first car auction2019/3/7 12:10
Japan’s Okaya, Showa Sangyo join Myanmar’s Bright Hands to produce reinforcing steel bars2019/3/1 17:59
Corrected: Hyundai producing in Myanmar to meet strong local demand for new cars2019/2/14 19:39Corrects the figure of outlets in 12th paragraph
Hyundai producing in Myanmar to meet strong local demand for new cars2019/2/12 16:48
Japan’s Oshima to produce rice-drying machines in Myanmar2019/2/8 11:55
Japan’s largest gas producer opens first plant in Myanmar2019/1/31 17:58
1st nursing care trainees from Myanmar arrive in Japan2019/1/7 16:19
Japan backs Myanmar project to open vocational institute2018/12/20 14:36
Myanmar opens 1st Japanese-language teacher training course2018/12/10 14:43
Japan’s Tsuyatomo to make fire-resistant materials in Myanmar with state firm2018/12/5 14:00YANGON, NNA - Japanese car seat textile maker Tsuyatomo Co. will form a joint venture in the new year with a state-owned textile maker in Myanmar to produce fire-resistant materials for clothing and vehicles.
Myanmar car prices stable after recent surge; more buying on credit2018/12/4 14:15YANGON, NNA - Automobile prices have stabilized in Myanmar after a recent spike, prompting more purchases on credit, dealers in Yangon told the local newspaper Global New Light of Myanmar.
Press: Myanmar parliament delays approval of French aid loan for Yangon development2018/11/29 12:21YANGON, NNA - Myanmar’s legislature, the Assembly of the Union, has postponed the approval of a 70-million-euro ($79.6 million) loan from the French Development Agency for urban development in the Yangon Region as the government tries to keep a lid on foreign debt.
Japan’s Keio scraps plan in Myanmar to develop hotels, apartments2018/11/27 14:37YANGON, NNA - Japan’s railway-to-property group Keio Corp. said Monday it has cancelled a plan to develop hotels and serviced apartments in Myanmar through a joint venture with a local firm.
ASEAN ready to support Myanmar in repatriation of Rohingya Muslims2018/11/15 10:04SINGAPORE, Kyodo -Leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have expressed readiness to support Myanmar in the repatriation of Rohingya Muslims who fled their villages in its western state of Rakhine, according to a statement issued late Wednesday.
UPDATE1: Yangon-Mandalay railway upgrade to complete in 2024, slash travel time2018/11/13 17:33
Yangon-Mandalay railway upgrade to complete in 2024, slash travel time2018/11/13 12:40YANGON, NNA – Myanmar has begun work on upgrading the railway linking the country’s commercial capital Yangon to the second largest city Mandalay, aiming to reduce travel time and enhance transport capability.
Myanmar, Thailand to upgrade road from border to Dawei economic zone2018/11/05 17:10YANGON, NNA – Myanmar and Thailand have agreed to pursue an upgrade of the trunk road from the Thai border to the Dawei Special Economic Zone, in hopes of revising a shelved plan to develop Myanmar’s southern port city, allowing easy access to the Indian Ocean for Thai exports.
Conglomerate Mottama building Myanmar's 1st steel high-rise2018/11/02 16:15YANGON, NNA - Mottama Holdings Ltd., a Myanmar-based conglomerate, is constructing the first high-rise steel building in the country, using Japanese technology.
Myanmar to continue ban on second-hand vehicle imports next year2018/10/30 17:30YANGON, NNA - The Myanmar government will maintain its tight grip on imports of second-hand vehicles in 2019 in a campaign to drive out right-hand-drive cars and boost local automobile production.
S. Korea’s Lotte takes 80% stake in Myanmar's L&M Mayson2018/10/25 11:30SEOUL, NNA – South Korean conglomerate Lotte Group will acquire an 80 percent stake in Myanmar food maker L&M Mayson Co. for 76.9 billion won ($67.5 million), cashing in on one of the fastest growing economies in Southeast Asia.
Japan firms in Myanmar hiring local engineering grads2018/10/22 18:00
Alibaba Starting Singles Day Online Sales in Myanmar2018/1022 16:40YANGON, NNA - Chinese online shopping giant Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. will launch the Myanmar version of its Nov. 11 ”Singles Day” sales promotion, taking advantage of the fast-growing e-commerce market there as part of its broader growth strategy.
Myanmar minister: no repatriation request from Rohingya refugees2018/10/15 21:18
China to hold 70% stake in Myanmar's planned strategic seaport2018/10/12 14:05TOKYO, NNA - Myanmar will hold a 30 percent stake in its strategic deep-water seaport project led by cash-rich China, giving Beijing a 70 percent interest, under their final agreement reached during recent talks between the two countries, according to a visiting senior Myanmar official.
Japan gives grant aid to help Myanmar upgrade Mandalay port2018/10/10 12:11YANGON, NNA - Japan has agreed to provide Myanmar with grant aid of up to 6.03 billion yen ($53 million) to help the emerging economy modernize its key commercial inland port.
Japan hopes to draw more U.S. investors to Myanmar industrial park2018/9/28 13:27YANGON, NNA - Japan expects to draw more U.S. investors to an industrial park it developed with the Myanmar government and Japanese companies three years ago.
Japan's Suzuki Motor grabs over half of Myanmar car market2018/9/6 12:54YANGON, NNA - Japanese auto and motorcycle maker Suzuki Motor Corp. is sharply boosting its car sales in Myanmar, seizing a 52 percent market share in the first half of this year.
Bridge built with Japanese aid opens in Yangon, easing traffic jams2018/8/30 14:20YANGON, NNA - Japan-funded Dawbon Bridge is now open in central Yangon, easing traffic congestion in the nation's largest commercial city and contributing to meeting Myanmar's basic infrastructure needs.
Japan's instant noodle giant Nissin Foods enters Myanmar market2018/8/15 13:22YANGON, NNA - Japan's leading instant noodle maker Nissin Foods Holdings Co. has entered the Myanmar market, seeking to cash in on swelling consumption in one of the world's fastest growing markets.
Myanmar to allow visa-free entry for tourists from Japan, S. Korea2018/8/1 11:53YANGON, NNA - Myanmar will start granting visa-free entry to tourists from Japan and South Korea in October to attract more visitors from Asia.
Ryobi opens warehouse in Myanmar to launch logistics services2018/6/19 12:12YANGON, NNA - Japan's transport and logistics group Ryobi Holdings Co. is opening a large-scale cold storage warehouse in Myanmar to initiate logistics services in the emerging Southeast Asian country.
Japan's cold chain logistics empowers Myanmar strawberry farmers2018/6/7 14:52PYIN OO LWIN, Myanmar, NNA - Japanese cold chain logistics expertise is buoying the spirits of strawberry farmers in Myanmar, radically reducing damage from poor transportation methods and heat before their produce is delivered to consumers in commercial capital Yangon.
Japan's GS Yuasa to fully enter Myanmar battery market2018/6/1 11:57YANGON, NNA - Major Japanese automotive and industrial battery maker GS Yuasa International Ltd. is set to fully enter the Myanmar market through its own local unit to meet growing storage battery demand for vehicles and off-grid households.
Japanese investment in Myanmar soars to all-time high in FY20172018/5/29 13:14YANGON, NNA - Japanese investment in Myanmar reached an all-time high of about $1.48 billion in fiscal 2017 since the nation's transition from military to civilian rule in 2011, boosted by large-scale commercial complex and steel manufacturing projects.
Japan-backed Myanmar mobile operator launches point reward program2018/5/23 13:40YANGON, NNA - Myanmar Post and Telecommunications, the country's biggest mobile service operator jointly run with two Japanese companies, has partnered with eight product and service brands to launch a rewards program for over 25 million subscribers.
Japanese firm launches AI-assisted restaurant search app in Myanmar2018/5/8 13:48YANGON, NNA - A Japanese information technology venture in Myanmar has launched a gourmet information app assisted by artificial intelligence technology to cater to growing numbers of smartphone users in the country.
Myanmar brings stalled Yangon expansion plan back to life2018/4/5 14:34YANGON, NNA - The regional government administering Myanmar's major commercial capital Yangon and its vicinity is giving life to a stalled expansion plan aimed at eventually transforming the country's largest city into the next Southeast Asian economic hub, twice the size of Singapore.
Myanmar to promote local bourse to investors in Tokyo next month2018/3/28 11:48YANGON, NNA - Myanmar's first stock exchange backed by Japan's public and private sectors will promote the bourse in Tokyo next month, aiming to lure Japanese investors ahead of the scheduled enforcement of a new company law deregulating foreign ownership of local firms.
Vietnamese window maker backed by Japanese firm eyes Myanmar plant2018/3/20 12:26YANGON, NNA - Vietnamese door and facade maker European Plastics Window Co., whose largest shareholder is Japan's Bunka Shutter Co., plans to build its first overseas factory in Myanmar next year.
Japanese investors upbeat about Myanmar despite Rohingya crisis2018/3/15 13:26YANGON, NNA - Japanese firms are exploring opportunities to boost investment in Myanmar despite the Rohingya refugee crisis in the western state of Rakhine.
Japanese sake brewers seek direct deals in Myanmar2018/3/2 11:57YANGON, NNA - A group of Japanese sake manufacturers recently promoted their country's famous rice wine in Myanmar, introducing different flavors of the alcoholic beverage.
Japan-Thai joint venture opens fertilizer plant in Myanmar2018/3/1 14:25YANGON, NNA - Thailand Central Chemical Public Co., a joint venture between Japanese and Thai firms, has opened a fertilizer processing plant in Myanmar, a major exporter of rice, beans and other agricultural products in the Southeast Asian region.
Myanmar upgrading Yangon circular railway line with Japanese aid2018/2/26 12:40YANGON, NNA - Myanmar has begun work to upgrade a six-decade-old circular railway line in its former capital Yangon, supported by the Japanese government's official development assistance.
Japan helping Myanmar revitalize slumping shrimp exports2018/2/19 12:54YANGON, NNA - Japan's development aid agency is helping Myanmar leverage sagging shrimp and prawn exports, urging the emerging country to boost supply capability to compete with other Asian rivals.
Japan's Yamato enters into logistics joint venture in Myanmar2018/2/5 13:09YANGON, NNA - Japan's Yamato Holdings Co. plans to provide logistics services in Myanmar through a joint venture established with a local partner, aiming to capitalize on growing trade and road transport demand from foreign companies.
Japanese seafood processor to produce sushi raw materials in Myanmar2018/2/1 12:28YANGON, NNA - Japanese seafood processor Okamura Foods Co. is planning to build a sushi raw material-processing plant in Myanmar to meet growing demand for the traditional Japanese cuisine.
Japan's Kubota to improve Yangon's water supply system2017/12/25 14:40YANGON, NNA - Farming and construction equipment manufacturer Kubota Corp. will build water supply infrastructure in Myanmar's commercial capital Yangon with other Japanese and South Korean partners to meet growing industrial and household demand for clean water in line with the Southeast Asian country's economic development.
Japan's Kamigumi to establish bulk terminal operation JV in Myanmar2017/12/15 13:25YANGON, NNA - Japanese logistics company Kamigumi Co. will establish a joint venture to operate a bulk terminal at Thilawa port on the outskirt of Myanmar's commercial capital Yangon with a local partner by year-end.
Japan, Myanmar groups band together to develop affordable housing2017/12/12 13:14YANGON, NNA - Construction industry associations from Japan and Myanmar are joining forces to develop affordable housing in the Southeast Asian country.
Yangon counts on Japanese sister city Fukuoka to fight flooding2017/11/7 14:39YANGON, NNA - As Yangon marks the first anniversary of its sister city relationship with the southwestern Japanese city of Fukuoka, Myanmar's commercial capital is eager to get Japanese expertise to address such key issues as constant flooding.
Japan, Singapore, Myanmar firms to offer limousine service in Yangon2017/10/16 13:26YANGON, NNA - Singapore's largest public transport operator will team up with Japanese trading house Toyota Tsusho Corp. and a Myanmar company to offer a joint limousine service in Yangon to cater to the need for premium transit opportunities.
Companies from central Japan's Toyama seek partners in Myanmar2017/10/11 12:18YANGON, NNA - Manufacturers from the central Japan prefecture of Toyama are seeking partners in Myanmar, eyeing the growing business potential of the Southeast Asian country.
Myanmar kicks off 2040 urban development plan with Japan's aid2017/9/27 11:42YANGON, NNA - Myanmar has erected the first signboard area map of Yangon as a pilot project of a Japanese-assisted master plan for the country's former capital to become an attractive international port and logistic hub.
Ajinomoto relaunches sales of locally packaged seasoning in Myanmar2017/9/20 16:42YANGON, NNA - Japanese seasoning and food maker Ajinomoto Co. has restarted sales of its namesake seasoning in Myanmar through a local subsidiary, aiming to cater to growing demand after suspending business in the country in 2000.
Ride-hailing service Grab starts full operations in Myanmar2017/7/28 13:45YANGON, NNA - Southeast Asian ride-hailing giant Grab has begun full operations in Myanmar, launching localized apps with new safety and technology features after a four-month trial period.
Fujifilm starts full-fledged business operations in Myanmar2017/7/14 12:13YANGON, NNA - Japan's Fujifilm Corp., an imaging, medical and graphics product maker, has begun full-fledged business operations in Myanmar following the establishment of a new group arm for trade to expand sales in the Southeast Asian country.
Japan helps Myanmar set up money-earning postboxes2017/6/28 12:59YANGON, NNA - Myanmar is replacing its aging postboxes with new ones offering advertisement space in three major cities with Japanese assistance to reform the Southeast Asian country's postal system.
Asahi launches new beverage brand in Myanmar2017/6/23 12:22YANGON, NNA - Japanese beverage giant Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. has launched a honey-based energy drink as its very first original product in Myanmar.
Japan helps Myanmar adopt new first-grade curriculum2017/6/16 12:52YANGON, NNA - Myanmar has introduced a new curriculum for first-grade students developed jointly with Japan, the first major educational reform in almost 20 years.
NTT opens first data center in Myanmar2017/6/6 14:28YANGON, NNA - NTT Communications Corp. has opened its first data center in Myanmar to offer high-quality services to multinational firms, financial institutions and government agencies.
Japan's Kobelco to supply water treatment technology to Myanmar2017/5/26 13:23YANGON, NNA - Japan's Kobelco Eco-Solutions Co. has won an order from Myanmar to supply technology for a water treatment plant in the Thilawa Special Economic Zone on the outskirts of the commercial capital Yangon.
Japan's Calsonic Kansei opens development base in Myanmar2017/5/24 12:49YANGON, NNA - A local subsidiary of Japanese auto parts manufacturer Calsonic Kansei Corp. has set up a software development facility in Myanmar's commercial capital of Yangon to meet growing demand for electronic control components, parts and software development.
Japan construction gear rental firm Aktio makes new foray into Myanmar2017/5/12 12:35YANGON, NNA - Aktio Corp., a Japanese construction equipment rental company expanding its business in Asia, has set up its seventh regional foothold in Myanmar.
Japanese noodle restaurant chain Ippudo makes debut in Myanmar2017/4/13 14:11YANGON, NNA - Popular Japanese noodle restaurant chain Ippudo is making its debut in Myanmar with a branch in Yangon's newly opened Junction City Shopping Mall.
Myanmar needs better infrastructure to draw Japanese tourists: experts2017/4/4 16:43YANGON, NNA - Myanmar must improve its infrastructure, boost spending on tourism and provide more information about destinations if it is serious about attracting more Japanese visitors, travel industry experts say.
New retail, residential estate complex opens in Yangon2017/4/4 13:26YANGON, NNA - Shwe Taung Group, one of Myanmar's largest conglomerates, has opened a residential and commercial complex including a 23-story tower and high-end shopping center in the heart of Yangon.
Myanmar opens 1st biomass power plant with Japanese help2017/3/29 14:10YANGON, NNA - Myanmar has utilized Japanese know-how to open its first biomass gasification power plant in its capital city Naypyitaw.
First Japanese food court opens in Myanmar2017/3/24 12:11YANGON, NNA - The first Japanese food court in Myanmar has opened in Yangon in a joint venture between Tokyo-based trading giant Sojitz Corp. and the largest local retail chain, City Mart Holdings.
Myanmar poised to ease foreign investment curbs2017/3/22 12:45YANGON, NNA - Faced with slowing foreign investment, Myanmar is poised to ease restrictions on direct investment from abroad, including in the oil and gas distribution sector as well as in the insurance segment.
Myanmar's first foreign-funded medical lab center opened2017/3/17 12:15YANGON, NNA - Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Co., the largest hospital group in the Asia-Pacific region, is expanding its business in Myanmar by opening the country's first foreign-funded private clinical laboratory center.
Japan assisting Myanmar's strife-torn Rakhine State with grant aid2017/3/6 15:40YANGON, NNA - The Japanese government is assisting Myanmar's poor areas, including conflict-torn Rakhine State, with a series of humanitarian measures, such as providing food and shelter for refugees.
Panasonic to expand business in Myanmar2017/2/23 14:35YANGON, NNA - Japanese electronics giant Panasonic Corp. aims to expand its electric appliance business in Myanmar by launching a new air-conditioner model and opening four more service centers in 2017.
Myanmar's biggest foreign-invested property project starts2017/2/22 12:51YANGON, NNA - A multimillion dollar urban development project financed by international aid agencies and overseas partners, including two Mitsubishi group firms, has got off the ground in the business district of Myanmar's commercial capital Yangon in what is billed as the country's largest real estate investment involving foreign stakeholders.
Myanmar decides to accept Japanese hydropower loan2017/2/15 13:16YANGON, NNA - Myanmar's parliament recently approved the president's proposal to take a loan from Japan's official aid agency to upgrade the country's two aging hydropower plants.
Japanese firms joining Myanmar's 1st economic zone on rise2017/2/8 12:55YANGON, NNA - Japan's Ryobi Holdings Co. has opened a warehouse in Myanmar's Thilawa special economic zone developed by a public-private joint venture between the two countries, joining a growing list of Japanese firms operating there.
Myanmar, Japanese companies to farm eels for export2017/1/27 12:20YANGON, NNA - Myanmar is set to increase its exports of farmed eels to Japan, the world's biggest consumer of the fish, under a joint venture between companies from the two countries.
Japanese fire engine maker poised to enter Myanmar2017/1/16 10:44YANGON, NNA - A Japanese fire engine manufacturer is seeking to distribute its fire safety products in Myanmar in partnership with a local company, capitalizing on the country's continued cooperation with Japan in improving its firefighting capability.
Honda opens car servicing business in Myanmar2016/12/21 12:45YANGON, NNA - Honda Motor Co. has opened its first automobile service center in Myanmar together with its regional subsidiary and a local firm to provide after-sales service to the owners of Honda vehicles.
Myanmar-Japan joint venture eyes role in improving infrastructure2016/12/16 12:39YANGON, NNA - A joint venture between Myanmar's leading heavy machinery distributor, Myanmar Kaido Co., and Japanese trading giant Mitsubishi Corp. aims to capitalize on the rapid development of the Southeast Asian country's urban infrastructure through the rental of construction and other equipment.
Another Myanmar bank begins issuing debit card from Japan's JCB2016/12/8 12:19YANGON, NNA - A second major Myanmar bank has begun offering a debit card in conjunction with Japanese lender JCB following the first issuance earlier this year.
Myanmar's kyat currency nears record low against U.S. dollar2016/12/2 13:51YANGON, NNA - Myanmar's kyat currency has sunk close to a record low against the U.S. dollar, after gradually rising since the new civilian government took power in April this year, as the country's economy remains fundamentally weak with the trade balance deep in the red.
Japanese-aided e-customs system launched in Myanmar's Yangon2016/11/18 12:54YANGON, NNA - Myanmar has launched an online customs clearance system in its commercial capital of Yangon, replacing the previous time-wasting manual scheme with an electronic one modeled on a Japanese system.