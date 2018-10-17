Motorcycle
A.P. Honda launches pilot electric bike sharing at Bangkok university2019/11/20 12:48
Honda may delay expansion plan in India amid auto sales slowdown2019/9/12 16:31
Japan, Indonesia collaborate in testing e-bike, battery base operation2019/8/29 19:50
Taiwan EV bike maker Gogoro forays into S. Korea2019/8/29 11:52
Kawasaki Heavy Industries opens Vietnam unit to boost large motorcycle sales2019/8/26 15:04HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Japan’s Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. has established a wholly owned subsidiary in Vietnam to import and sell its motorcycles, cashing in on growing demand for medium-sized and large motorcycles in Southeast Asia’s second-largest two-wheeler market.
Honda to launch collaborative scooter model with messaging app provider Line2019/7/24 10:38
Steel-pipe maker Maruichi to supply motorcycle parts in Philippines2019/7/9 14:39
Yamaha Motor partners with Taiwan firm to roll out electric scooter2019/6/28 15:03
Motorcycle chain maker Daido Kogyo in Pakistan shifting to all local production2019/6/20 17:45TOKYO, NNA - Daido Kogyo Co. will start making motorcycle chains in Pakistan in two years, taking its partnership with local manufacturer Atlas Autos (Private) Ltd. to the final phase and supplying more Japanese firms in the country.
Honda may let Indian businesses test ride e-motorcycles2019/6/14 19:32
Yamaha Motor to spend 3.1 billion yen to double Philippines output2019/5/27 13:00MANILA, NNA - Japanese motorcycle manufacturer Yamaha Motor Co. will invest 3.1 billion yen ($28.3 million) to double its annual output capacity in the Philippines as part of its strategy to meet growing demand in Southeast Asia.
Honda anticipates Thai motorcycle market decline in 20192019/3/11 15:12BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese motorcycle maker Honda Motor Co. has projected a decline in the Thai market this year due mainly to lower agricultural product prices.
Electric scooters sparking interest in Vietnam’s two-wheeler market2018/12/27 15:09
Yamaha injects $150 million into Singapore’s Grab for alliance in motorcycle hailing in SE Asia2018/12/14 12:23SINGAPORE, NNA - Yamaha Motor Co. is to invest $150 million in Grab Holding Inc., forming a strategic alliance in motorcycle ride-hailing services in the region, with a focus on Indonesia.
Indonesian motorcycle buyers favor price, fuel economy over design: NNA survey2018/11/07 17:20JAKARTA, NNA – Indonesians buying motorcycles still attach more importance to price and fuel economy than design and brand recognition, an NNA survey shows.
Honda to rev up motorcycle output in Bangladesh2018/10/17 17:30DHAKA, NNA – Honda Motor Co. plans to boost production and sales of motorcycles in Bangladesh by opening its own factory near Dhaka by the end of this year, replacing its existing rented facility, a senior company official told NNA.
Taiwan motorcycle maker Kymco to develop electric scooters in India2018/10/17 16:30By Atul Ranjan
NEW DELHI, Oct. 17 Kyodo - Taiwan's leading motorcycle maker Kwang Yang Motor Co. will develop electric scooters in India in partnership with local electric vehicle startup Twenty Two Motors Pvt. Ltd.