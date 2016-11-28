Materials
Japan-backed entity to explore for gold, copper with Australia firm2019/11/27 15:38SYDNEY, NNA - Government-backed Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp. will invest as much as AU$6 million ($4 million) to prospect for gold and copper deposits in Australia with Hammer Metals Ltd., a local metal mining firm.
Chemical maker Nippon Shokubai gets halal certificate for all products in Indonesia2019/11/25 17:46JAKARTA, NNA – Japanese chemical maker Nippon Shokubai Co. has obtained halal certification for the three products at its Indonesian plant from a local halal certification authority to market them in the world’s most populous Muslim nation.
JFE, China BaoWu Steel to form automotive specialty bar steel unit2019/11/20 14:19TOKYO, NNA - Major Japanese steelmaker JFE Steel Corp. will start making high-grade specialty bar steel for Japanese automakers in China after acquiring a 50 percent stake in a unit of top Chinese steelmaker China BaoWu Steel Group Corp.
Idemitsu Kosan to boost engineering plastic output in Malaysia as EV, telecoms demand rise2019/11/19 12:35
Mitsubishi Chemical to consolidate 3 Thai, Taiwan units each to streamline operations2019/11/18 15:16BANGKOK, NNA – Japan’s largest chemical maker Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. will consolidate three Thai and Taiwan subsidiaries each as early as in April 2020 as part of its efforts to restructure group arms at home and abroad.
Mitsui to invest in China’s next-generation ethanol maker Shougang Lanza Tech2019/11/14 13:55
Toray opens resin compound plant in India to meet rising demand2019/11/7 14:49
Interior maker Tori opens Singapore branch to further penetrate SE Asia market2019/11/6 12:55SINGAPORE, NNA – Major Japanese interior and materials maker Tori Corp. has opened a Singapore branch to further penetrate the Southeast Asian market in its broader efforts for overseas business expansion.
Indonesia to stop nickel ore exports immediately2019/10/30 20:10JAKARTA, NNA - Indonesian Investment Coordinating Board and nickel miners have agreed to ban nickel ore exports with immediate effect.
Hitachi Chemical to set up new Thai unit to integrate lead-acid car battery business2019/10/28 16:09BANGKOK, NNA - Japan’s Hitachi Chemical Co. will set up a wholly-owned manufacturing and marketing subsidiary in Thailand to integrate its automotive lead-acid battery business in Southeast Asia.
Nippon Paper to buy Orora’s paperboard packaging unit in Australia, N.Z.2019/10/11 16:48SYDNEY, NNA - Nippon Paper Industries Co. will acquire the local paperboard fiber-based packaging unit of Australian packaging maker Orora Ltd. to launch its integrated corrugated paperboard manufacturing business in the Oceania region.
Taiyo Nippon Sanso to triple nitrogen output capacity in Singapore2019/10/11 13:19SINGAPORE, NNA - Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp. will triple its nitrogen gas production capacity in Singapore by 2021 to meet growing demand from the electronics, medical and chemical fields.
Nippon Shokubai wins tax waiver in Indonesia for boosting acrylic acid output2019/9/24 14:40JAKARTA, NNA - The Indonesian subsidiary of Japanese chemical manufacturer Nippon Shokubai Co. has been granted an incentive tax break by the Indonesian Ministry of Finance for an investment in expanding the acrylic acid production capacity of its plant.
Philippines set to become world’s top nickel ore producer again, surpassing Indonesia2019/9/19 20:05
AGC to produce cover glass for car-mounted displays in China2019/9/13 15:11TOKYO, NNA - Japanese glass maker AGC Inc. will launch a plant in China to produce complex-shaped 3D cover glass for car-mounted displays to meet an expected growth in demand as vehicles become more digitalized.
Japanese glass maker AGC to close PDP glass substrate plant in S. Korea2019/9/12 15:03SEOUL, NNA - AGC Inc., formerly Asahi Glass Co., a world-leading Japanese glass manufacturer, will totally stop production of glass substrates for plasma display panels (PDPs) in South Korea as the products have been outpaced by demand for liquid crystal displays (LCDs).
Teijin opens resin compound plant, tech center in Thailand2019/9/11 15:02
Mitsubishi Chemical to double polyester film output in Indonesia+2019/9/11 10:39
Chemical maker Denka to double resin output for display panels in Singapore2019/9/10 18:00SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese chemical manufacturer Denka Co. will double its production capacity of MS resins in Singapore to meet the demand in the Asia-Pacific region that is growing as the size of liquid crystal televisions and monitor screens continues to increase.
Samsung switching source of hydrogen fluoride from Japan to China due to Tokyo’s export curbs2019/9/5 16:38SEOUL, NNA - South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co. has been shifting its source of hydrogen fluoride from Japan to China after Tokyo tightened export curbs on the chemical amid a spat with Seoul, which has resulted in economic sanctions between the neighboring countries, industry sources said.
Kuraray to make high functional resins in Thailand for vehicles2019/9/4 18:48
Japan trader Hanwa buys steel coil plant from Vietnam’s SMC Trading Investment2019/9/3 18:15HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Hanwa Co., a Japanese firm trading in a wide range of products including steels and construction materials, has bought a 65-percent stake in a steel coil service center in Vietnam to capitalize on the growing demand for steel in the country’s fast-growing northern region.
Aichi Steel to buy 11% stake in India’s Vardhman Special Steels, give technical aid2019/8/29 14:43
Sumitomo Chemical signs propylene oxide deal with Indian firm2019/8/20 15:30NEW DELHI, NNA - Sumitomo Chemical Co. has signed a deal to license its propylene oxide production technology to India’s state-run Bharat Petroleum Corp. to meet growing demand for motor vehicle parts.
Japan steelmaker to set up new plant for auto material in Thailand2019/8/9 18:59BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese specialty steel manufacturer Daido Steel Co. will launch a plant in Thailand through a joint venture to be created by its subsidiaries to manufacture steel bar for the local auto industry, capitalizing on growing demand for highly functional auto parts materials in Southeast Asia.
Ube Industries to double polyurethane material output in Thailand to supply China, SE Asia2019/7/18 18:41BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese chemical company Ube Industries Ltd., will double its production capacity of polycarbonate diol (PCD), a raw material of polyurethane, at a plant operated by its Thai subsidiary, UBE Fine Chemicals (Asia) Co., in response to continuing growth in demand in Asia, mainly China.
Japanese refiner Idemitsu opens lubricant sales unit in Philippines2019/6/24 17:02MANILA, NNA - Major Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co. has opened a sales unit in the Philippines to cash in on growing demand for lubricants amid booming vehicle sales in the country.
Biofuel firm DSJ turning palm waste into biomass fuel in Indonesia2019/6/20 14:03
Industrial gas maker Air Water to buy Praxair’s Indian assets2019/6/18 15:13NEW DELHI, NNA - Major Japanese industrial gas maker Air Water Inc. will purchase part of a U.S. gas manufacturer’s Indian business to strengthen its foothold in the South Asian country.
Kanto Chemical boosts production capabilities in Taiwan2019/6/13 20:00TAIPEI, June 13 Kyodo - Japanese electronic chemicals and materials maker Kanto Chemical Co. is expanding production facilities in Taiwan to meet growing demand from its major local clients.
Ink maker DIC opens India unit to expand in S. Asia, beyond2019/6/13 16:29NEW DELHI, June 13 Kyodo - Major Japanese printing ink and fine chemicals maker DIC Corp. is opening a sales unit in India after taking over a local coating resin manufacturer to strengthen its foothold there and in surrounding regions.
JOGMEC finds copper, zinc mineralized belt in Cambodia2019/6/5 15:10PHNOM PENH, NNA - The government-backed Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp. has found a mineralized belt of copper and zinc in Cambodia, and plans to step up further exploration with a Japanese partner to extract the minerals.
Mitsui Chemicals to boost polypropylene compound output in Thailand2019/6/3 14:54TOKYO, NNA - Major Japanese chemical products maker Mitsui Chemicals Inc. will boost polypropylene compound output in Thailand to meet a rising global need for lightweight automobiles.
Household products maker Kao opens fatty acid plant in Indonesia2019/5/14 15:12
Japanese ink giant DIC buys India coating resins maker Ideal Chemi Plast2019/5/8 12:57TOKYO, NNA - DIC Corp., Japan’s largest ink maker by revenue, has entered the Indian market with the acquisition of resins manufacturer Ideal Chemi Plast Pvt. Ltd.
Showa Denko boosts aluminum can output by 72% in Vietnam2019/4/26 15:25TOKYO, NNA - Japanese industrial material maker Showa Denko K.K. is aggressively boosting aluminum can output in Vietnam amid growing local demand for beverage containers.
Japan’s Nittobo buys Taiwan firm to enhance glass fiber supply chain2019/4/22 15:50TAIPEI, NNA - Japanese textile and medical products maker Nitto Boseki Co. will make Taiwan’s Baotek Industrial Materials Ltd. a subsidiary to strengthen its glass fiber supply chain amid growing demand from the electronics sector.
Nippon Paint to buy Australian rival DuluxGroup for A$3.8 billion2019/4/18 13:05SYDNEY, NNA – Nippon Paint Holdings Co. will buy Australian rival DuluxGroup Ltd. for 3.8 billion Australian dollars ($2.7 billion) to boost its leading position in the global building coating market.
Nippon Paper buys 70% of Malaysia’s TS Plastics to target eco-packaging market2019/4/17 16:46KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japanese paper producer Nippon Paper Industries Co. has acquired a 70 percent stake in Malaysian flexible packaging maker TS Plastics Sdn. Bhd. to enter the eco-friendly packaging market in Southeast Asia.
Asahi Kasei to make Thai plant diaper material output hub2019/3/18 14:49BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese chemical maker Asahi Kasei Corp. will expand spunbond production capacity by over 40 percent in Thailand to meet growing demand for diapers, making the Southeast Asian nation its largest production base.
Itochu partners with Halcyon to join sustainable rubber trade2019/3/14 14:54SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese trading house Itochu Corp. is to promote sustainable natural rubber trade under a capital tie-up with a Singaporean market platform operator.
LG Chem’s corporate bond issuance gets good response from investors2019/3/8 10:56SEOUL, AJU - LG Chem, a leading battery producer in South Korea, will double the planned issuance of corporate bonds to one trillion won ($886 million) to expand production, saying advance subscription from investors was far higher than expected.
Mitsui Chemicals to produce glass fiber chemical in China2019/3/6 13:50GUANGZHOU, China, NNA – Japan’s Mitsui Chemicals Inc. will establish a plant producing a polypropylene composite in China, its third after ones in Japan and the United States, as demand for parts for lighter eco-friendly cars increases amid tightening environmental regulations.
Japan’s Okaya, Showa Sangyo join Myanmar’s Bright Hands to produce reinforcing steel bars2019/3/1 17:59
Thailand emerges as Japan’s largest steel products importer2019/1/31 15:06
Toray to expand premium-grade ABS resin capacity in Malaysia2018/12/7 16:52KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japanese textile and chemical products maker Toray Industries Inc. said Thursday it will expand premium-grade ABS resin production in Malaysia to meet growing global demand.
Japan’s Tsuyatomo to make fire-resistant materials in Myanmar with state firm2018/12/5 14:00YANGON, NNA - Japanese car seat textile maker Tsuyatomo Co. will form a joint venture in the new year with a state-owned textile maker in Myanmar to produce fire-resistant materials for clothing and vehicles.
Taiwan Cement teams with Oyak in Turkey targeting Middle East, Europe2018/11/20 13:08
UPDATE1: IHI, Nomura join Malaysia's Nextgreen Global to make pulp, fuel from palm waste2018/11/09 18:45--Adds background in paragraphs 4-6
KUALA LUMPUR, NNA – Japanese heavy equipment maker IHI Corp. and financial service provider Nomura Holdings Inc. have teamed up with Malaysian printer and publisher Nextgreen Global Berhad to make pulp and biomass fuel from palm waste.
Singapore watchdog seeks public view on Japan Pulp & Paper/Spicers merger plan2018/10/18 12:35SINGAPORE, NNA - The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore said Wednesday that it is seeking public opinion on the proposed acquisition by Japan Pulp & Paper Co. of all issued shares in Spicers Paper (Singapore) Pte from Spicers Holdings (Asia) Pte.
Japan Pulp & Paper to buy two traders in Southeast Asia2018/9/28 13:27SINGAPORE, NNA - Japan Pulp & Paper Co. will acquire a full stake in a paper distributor in Singapore and in another in Malaysia in a series of aggressive overseas buyouts intended to boost its global trading network.
AGC's Indonesian plant to boost petrochemical production for region2018/9/12 11:21JAKARTA, NNA - Japan's top glassmaker AGC Inc. plans to boost polyvinyl chloride production capacity at its Indonesian group firm to meet fast-growing Southeast Asian demand for the synthetic resin used widely in construction materials.
Nippon Steel to boost output of automotive flat sheets in Indonesia2018/8/14 13:02JAKARTA, NNA - Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. will step up local production of automotive flat steel products in Indonesia to meet growing demand from Southeast Asia's largest auto market.
Mitsubishi Steel to begin auto coil spring production in Philippines2018/7/4 12:45MANILA, NNA - Japan's Mitsubishi Steel Mfg. Co. will begin automobile coil spring production in the Philippines around October in response to requests from Japanese automakers in the country.
Japan-Thai joint venture opens fertilizer plant in Myanmar2018/3/1 14:25YANGON, NNA - Thailand Central Chemical Public Co., a joint venture between Japanese and Thai firms, has opened a fertilizer processing plant in Myanmar, a major exporter of rice, beans and other agricultural products in the Southeast Asian region.
Top Japanese zirconium compound maker turns to Vietnam to diversify2017/10/17 15:19HONG KONG, NNA - Japan's Daiichi Kigenso Kagaku Kogyo Co., the world's leading zirconium compound producer, has signed an agreement with a Hong Kong firm to buy mineral resources from Vietnam in a bid to diversify its procurement and processing operations from Australia and China, senior company officials say.
Asahi Glass eyes India's mobile making industry for component sale2017/9/29 12:12NEW DELHI, NNA - Asahi Glass Co. of Japan is looking to tap growing demand in India for advanced glass products to be used in smartphones and other electronic devices with the country emerging as a mobile manufacturing hub, according to company officials.
Hitachi Chemical earmarks Thailand as export hub for auto batteries2017/9/22 13:00BANGKOK, NNA - Japan's Hitachi Chemical Co. is ramping up its position in Asia's automotive battery market by touting Thailand as a strategic hub for exports after buying a listed local maker.
India's JSW Steel boosting high-grade products with Japanese firms2017/9/4 12:14NEW DELHI, NNA - India's JSW Steel Ltd. is ramping up production and sales of high-grade products in partnership with JFE Steel Corp. and other Japanese firms, according to a top company official.
Japan's Tosoh to double polyvinyl chloride output in Philippines2017/7/20 13:30MANILA, NNA - Japanese chemical maker Tosoh Corp. will double its polyvinyl chloride production capacity at a plant in the Philippines, betting on growing demand for infrastructure projects such as waterworks development.
Idemitsu Kosan aims to rev up lubricant sales in Thailand2017/5/16 12:37BANGKOK, NNA - Japan's Idemitsu Kosan Co. is aiming to boost its revenue in Thailand by stepping up sales of high-quality automotive lubricants.
Toshiba targets bigger share of Thai electrical appliance market2016/11/28 13:08BANGKOK, NNA - Toshiba Thailand Co. has optimistically forecast consumer spending on electrical appliances will recover next year after leveling off in the past 12 months, helping boost its sales revenue 5 percent in fiscal year 2017.