Malaysia
Panasonic water purifiers get boost from Malaysia’s halal certification2019/11/28 14:55
Malaysia to send 42 containers of illegal plastic waste back to Britain2019/11/26 13:05
Medical equipment maker Japan Lifeline opens Malaysian plant in Penang2019/11/25 13:54
Idemitsu Kosan to boost engineering plastic output in Malaysia as EV, telecoms demand rise2019/11/19 12:35
Mitsui, M’bishi to build logistics facilities for lease in Malaysia2019/11/14 16:26
Sony to open 1st SE Asian video game studio in Malaysia in 20202019/11/12 14:59KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC, a major gaming arm of Japan’s Sony Corp., will establish its first Southeast Asian video game studio in Malaysia in 2020.
Logistics firm Aichi Kaiun sets up Malaysian unit to ship biomass fuels to Japan2019/11/12 12:53KUALA LUMPUR, NNA – Japanese marine transporter Aichi Kaiun Co. has opened a Malaysian unit to ship residual palm tree waste to Japan to meet growing demand for renewable energy sources.
Japanese boiler maker Miura sets up Malaysian unit to boost local sales2019/10/21 17:44KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Major Japanese boiler manufacturer Miura Co. has set up a subsidiary in Malaysia to meet the growing demand for through-flow boilers and related maintenance services there.
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking gives eco-loan to food oils producer in Malaysia2019/10/15 12:08
Mazda Motor starts CX-8 SUV production in Malaysia for SE Asian market2019/10/3 18:35
Malaysia’s Mynews convenience store opens home-meal replacement production center with Japanese partners2019/10/3 17:13
Taiwan real estate broker acquires $31 mil. remote island parcel in Malaysia for tourism development2019/9/26 11:14TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwan’s major property broker Sinyi Realty Inc. said it had acquired usage rights for a parcel in Malaysia’s Sabah state for 980 million New Taiwan dollars ($31.3 million) with the option to develop its first-ever tourism project there.
Japan Tobacco to cut 40% workforce in Malaysia as part of global restructuring: report2019/9/18 17:38KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - The Malaysian subsidiary of Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT) is considering cutting its workforce by about 40 percent or around 170 people over the next two years, according to a press report, as the world-leading parent company is restructuring its global operations.
J-Power allies with Malaysia’s Malakoff to promote power projects in Southeast Asia, Mideast2019/9/17 14:47KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japan’s Electric Power Development Co. (J-Power) has joined forces with Malaysia’s largest independent power producer, Malakoff Corp. Bhd., to explore joint power projects in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.
Clothing wholesaler Onisi to open shop in Malaysia2019/9/10 15:37
Japanese retailer Aeon aims to click online in Malaysia via Shopee2019/8/29 15:30
Toyo Tire pumps up production in Malaysia under global strategy2019/8/27 16:38KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japan’s Toyo Tire Corp. will beef up its annual output capabilities in Malaysia by 48 percent to 7.4 million units, as part of a global strategy to promote overseas production.
Singapore’s Blue Planet buys Malaysian waste management firm Globecycle2019/8/22 9:14
Mitsubishi, Malaysian institute launch algae production in pilot project2019/8/21 19:10
Ajinomoto to open halal food plant in Malaysia in 20222019/8/15 15:29KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Major Japanese seasoning and food maker Ajinomoto Co. will build a new plant in Malaysia to meet growing demand for halal products.
Japan’s Asahi Printing to buy two Malaysian pharma packaging firms2019/8/14 17:00KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Asahi Printing Co., a Japanese company specializing in printed packaging materials, will buy two industry peers in Malaysia as part of its strategy to establish manufacturing and marketing bases abroad.
Owner firm of Japanese superhero Ultraman set to expand after winning global rights2019/8/8 20:57
Japanese pressure cooker maker Wonder chef launching sales in SE Asia via Malaysian partner2019/8/7 19:07KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Wonder chef Co., Ltd., a Japanese manufacturer of pressure cookers and other cookware, has concluded an exclusive distributorship agreement (EDA) with an industry partner in Malaysia, Ni Hsin Corporation Sdn Bhd, to market Wonder chef products in the Southeast Asian market.
Ringgit expected to trend downwards amid escalating U.S.-China trade war2019/8/6 17:59KUALA LUMPUR, NNA – Malaysia’s ringgit followed the regional pattern of weakening currencies Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump warned last Friday that he would impose a further 10 percent tariff on about $300 billion worth of Chinese goods on Sept. 1.
Japanese textile trader GSI Creos invests in plastic recycling2019/7/18 17:09TOKYO, NNA - Japanese textile trader GSI Creos Corp. is moving into plastic recycling through a purchase of shares in Shinenshoji Ltd.
Malaysia central bank keeps policy rate steady as expected after easing in May2019/7/10 16:14KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Bank Negara, Malaysia’s central bank, on Tuesday maintained its accommodative monetary policy stance, keeping the key overnight interest rate at 3 percent, as widely expected, after cutting it from 3.25 percent at its previous policy meeting in May.
Japan’s accident-damaged car dealer Tau sources, sells, auctions in Malaysia2019/6/28 12:16KUALA LUMPUR, NNA – Leading Japanese accident-damaged car dealer Tau Corp. has launched sourcing, sales and auction services in Malaysia, operating an online site to tap the country’s underdeveloped transparent market for damaged vehicles.
Restaurant chain Zensho buys Malaysia’s Chicken Rice Shop operator2019/6/7 15:44KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Major Japanese restaurant chain operator Zensho Holdings Co. has bought a full stake in Malaysia’s Chicken Rice Shop operator TCRS Restaurants Sdn. Bhd. to further expand its business in Southeast Asia.
Japanese convenience store chain FamilyMart halal certified in Malaysia2019/5/21 14:12
CORRECT: Japan insecticide maker Earth Corp. enters Malaysia targeting China and region2019/5/13 12:53
Malaysia in talks with Japan to join scheme for blue-collar workers2019/5/13 12:13
Nippon Paper buys 70% of Malaysia’s TS Plastics to target eco-packaging market2019/4/17 16:46KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japanese paper producer Nippon Paper Industries Co. has acquired a 70 percent stake in Malaysian flexible packaging maker TS Plastics Sdn. Bhd. to enter the eco-friendly packaging market in Southeast Asia.
Japanese trader Sumitomo enters managed health care business in Malaysia2019/4/5 12:32KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp. has acquired a majority stake in Malaysian managed healthcare service providers PMCare Sdn Bhd and Health Connect Holdings Sdn Bhd.
Malaysia new auto sales rebound in January on SUV demand2019/2/22 18:06KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - New automobile sales in Malaysia rose 8.7 percent in January from a year earlier to 48,450 units, the first rise in three months. Demand was strongest for sport utility vehicles by leading domestic automakers Perodua and Proton.
Malaysia Q4 GDP growth led by consumption, exports; slower for 20182019/2/15 12:21KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Malaysia’s economy grew 4.7 percent in the October-December quarter from a year earlier, led by resilient private consumption and a rebound in exports.
Japanese CAE software developer Cybernet Systems enters Malaysia2018/12/18 10:53KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japanese computer-aided engineering (CAE) software developer Cybernet Systems Co. has established a wholly owned Malaysian sales unit to expand business in Southeast Asia.
Panasonic integrates Malaysian R&D targeting SE Asia, Middle East2018/12/11 17:09SHAH ALAM, Malaysia, NNA - Panasonic Corp. is integrating its Malaysian research and development teams to enhance development of consumer products for Southeast Asia and the Middle East.
Toray to expand premium-grade ABS resin capacity in Malaysia2018/12/7 16:52KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japanese textile and chemical products maker Toray Industries Inc. said Thursday it will expand premium-grade ABS resin production in Malaysia to meet growing global demand.
UPDATE1: Japan's Daiwa House diversifies Malaysian business from housing to logistics2019/11/27 16:07
KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japan’s leading developer Daiwa House Industry Co. is diversifying its Malaysian operations from housing to logistics, hoping to offset the drag from an oversupplied real estate market.
Japan’s clothing inventory reseller Shoichi opens test store in Malaysia2018/11/26 12:25KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japan’s clothing inventory reseller Shoichi Co. on Friday opened a temporary shop for women in the suburbs of the capital to test the water before launching a permanent location in Malaysia next year.
Japan’s FamilyMart expands outside Kuala Lumpur to Johor2018/11/19 14:19KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japanese convenience store chain FamilyMart Co. opened a store Friday in the southernmost Malaysian state of Johor, marking its first foothold outside the greater capital area.
Malaysia IT market seen up 4.6% y/y in 2019, faster than global growth: reportMalaysia - TechKUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Malaysians are expected to spend 65.24 billion ringgit ($15.5 billion) on information technology products and services next year, up 4.6 percent on year, press reports said quoting a forecast by the U.S.-based research firm Gartner, Inc.
UPDATE1: IHI, Nomura join Malaysia's Nextgreen Global to make pulp, fuel from palm waste2018/11/09 18:45
KUALA LUMPUR, NNA – Japanese heavy equipment maker IHI Corp. and financial service provider Nomura Holdings Inc. have teamed up with Malaysian printer and publisher Nextgreen Global Berhad to make pulp and biomass fuel from palm waste.
Malaysia’s Sime Darby to buy Australia’s Heavy Maintenance for A$58 mil.2018/10/31 14:30KUALA LUMPUR, NNA – Malaysian conglomerate Sime Darby Berhad said Tuesday it will buy all outstanding shares in Australia’s Heavy Maintenance Group Pty. Ltd. for A$58 million ($41 million) to expand its geographic coverage.
Malaysia automaker Proton says X70 SUV has 10,000 bookings2018/10/29 13:50KUALA LUMPUR, NNA – Malaysian carmaker Proton Holdings Bhd. has received over 10,000 bookings for the Proton X70 sport utility vehicle since early September, the company said in a statement on Saturday.
JTB, Panasonic offer teleconference help to Malaysian tourists2018/10/9 12:35KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - JTB Corp., Japan's leading travel agency, and Panasonic Corp., a global electronics giant, have teamed up to offer hands-on assistance in English via teleconferencing to Malaysians planning to travel to Japan.
Honda's motorcycle sales in Malaysia seen not swayed by tax reform2018/8/31 13:04PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, NNA - Honda Motor Co. is forecasting that its annual motorcycle sales in Malaysia will not be affected by the country's tax reform.
Hotel Okura Tokyo fully booked during 2020 Tokyo Olympics2018/8/3 12:02KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Hotel Okura Tokyo, the flagship hotel of one of Japan's top hotel chain operators, has been fully booked during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics thanks to stays by officials connected with the International Olympic Committee.
myNEWS convenience stores to capitalize on Japan fresh-food knowhow2018/7/30 12:39KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - The operator of the myNEWS.com convenience store chain will beef up ready-to-eat food at its outlets across Malaysia from next year, aiming to stir demand in the evolving local market with the help of Japanese expertise.
Japan's Kansai Paint gearing up for construction market in Malaysia2018/7/13 12:16KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japan's major paint maker Kansai Paint Co. is gearing up to expand its market share in the construction sector in Malaysia by launching a high-end coating in the country.
Mizuho Bank extends Islamic finance to Japan-Malaysia paint maker2018/6/28 12:49KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Mizuho Bank's Malaysian unit has signed a deal with market leader Sime Kansai Paints Sdn. Bhd. to lend $10 million for the expansion of its automobile paint production capabilities.
Sony opens world's 1st deep bass concept audio store in Malaysia2018/6/5 12:48PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, NNA - Sony Corp. has launched the world's first deep bass concept store in Malaysia as it looks to capitalize on demand for audio products suited to the hip-hop genre that is popular among young people in the country.
Rakuten's brokerage attracts young Malaysian investors2018/5/24 14:10KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - A Malaysian online brokerage under Japan's e-commerce giant Rakuten Inc. group is attracting young Malaysian investors, logging over 12,500 trade accounts in the first year of operations.
Japan firms welcome Malaysia's decision to scrap consumption tax2018/5/17 14:28KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japanese companies are warmly embracing Malaysia's move to abolish an unpopular goods and services tax as a step to spur consumer demand in the Southeast Asian country.
Nissan launches 1st foreign-made MPV hybrid in Malaysia2018/5/15 14:07PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, NNA - Nissan Motor Co. has picked Malaysia to launch a fully remodeled version of its popular Serena hybrid multipurpose vehicle, the first of its series assembled outside Japan.
Japan's Kao starts solar power generation for chemical units in Penang2018/4/27 11:53KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japanese health care product and cosmetics maker Kao Corp. has installed a solar power generation facility for manufacturing units in the northwestern state of Penang to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions in Malaysia.
Japanese retail giant Aeon opens outlet on Borneo Island in Malaysia2018/4/25 13:55KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japanese retail giant Aeon Co. has opened its first retail outlet in the eastern Malaysian state of Sarawak on Borneo Island, making a foray into the offshore region after nearly four decades of store expansion on the Malay Peninsula and in other parts of Southeast Asia.
Japanese developer bets on affordable housing in Malaysia2018/4/18 12:53KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japanese railway, hotel and travel service conglomerate Hankyu Hanshin Holdings Inc. is embarking on an affordable housing complex project in Malaysia in partnership with a local developer as part of its efforts to expand business overseas.
Malaysia to expand halal exports to Japan ahead of 2020 Tokyo Games2018/4/4 12:18KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Malaysia is seeking to expand halal product exports to Japan ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, encouraging local businesses to capture growing demand for food and daily necessities permissible under Islamic law in line with the rising number of Muslim tourists to the country.
Sharp streamlines Malaysian operations under Hon Hai leadership2018/4/2 13:14KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp. has merged two Malaysian arms to streamline business operations in the Southeast Asian country in line with restructuring policy under Taiwanese parent Hon Hai Precision Industry Co.
Japan promoting "wagyu" beef in Malaysia2018/3/19 12:53KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japan is promoting "wagyu" beef in Malaysia, with a meat export promotion body holding a seminar to boost its recognition following the recent lifting of an import ban on Japanese beef in the Southeast Asian country.
Tokyo aid helps Malaysia solve Japanese-language teacher shortage2018/3/6 12:27KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japan has granted a Malaysian school financial aid for teacher training to ease a shortage of Japanese-language instructors in the Southeast Asian country.
Japan's Dai Nippon Printing hosts 2nd educational toy fair in Malaysia2018/3/2 13:53KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - A Japanese printing company has started hosting a two-month Japanese educational toy exhibition, "TOYBOX OF JAPAN," in Malaysia, the second of its kind following last year's good response.
Japanese realtor Mitsui expands outlet mall in Malaysia's airport hub2018/2/16 14:55SEPANG, Malaysia, NNA - Japanese real estate developer Mitsui Fudosan Co. has expanded its factory outlet shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur International Airport, with the aim of building Southeast Asia's largest outlet mall in 2021.
Japan's Hino Motors capitalizing on growing e-commerce in Malaysia2018/2/15 13:25PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, NNA - Japan's Hino Motors Ltd. is capitalizing on growing goods transport demand from booming e-commerce in Malaysia, delivering the latest batch of 300 small trucks to a major local courier service provider.
Honda posts record automotive sales in Malaysia in 20172018/2/9 12:39SETIA ALAM, Malaysia, NNA - Honda Motor Co. posted a record annual high in automotive sales in Malaysia last year despite a decline in the country's saturated car market, retaining the top spot among foreign brands for the third straight year, according to its local unit.
Aeon, honestbee tie up for online grocery shopping in Malaysia2018/1/26 15:24KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japanese retail giant Aeon Co. has started delivering groceries in Malaysia in partnership with honestbee, an Asian online delivery service provider, to meet growing demand for shopping via the internet.
Sojitz, 18 restaurateurs join to run Japanese food place in Malaysia2018/1/22 12:44KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japanese trading house Sojitz Corp. has opened a large dining venue lined with 18 restaurants in a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur amid the growing popularity of Japanese cuisine in Malaysia.
Japan's NTT Com expanding data center capacity in Malaysia2018/1/18 12:22CYBERJAYA, Malaysia, NNA - Japan's NTT Communications Corp. has launched a refurbished data center in Malaysia, equipping it with additional facilities and boosting its total capacity by about 40 percent to meet growing demand for internet and cloud computing services in the country.
Annual Malaysian tourists in Japan top 400,000 for 1st time2018/1/17 13:38PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, NNA - The number of Malaysians traveling to Japan annually topped 400,000 for the first time in 2017, buoyed by social media promotions and efforts to encourage tourism in rural areas.
Japan' animation studio OLM to open 1st Asian base in Malaysia2017/12/25 12:12KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japan's animation powerhouse OLM Inc. is planning to set up an animation studio in Malaysia, its first base in Asia outside Japan, to attract local talent and cater to demand for creative work in the region.
Honda marks 5 mil.-unit milestone in motorcycle output in Malaysia2017/12/18 13:54BATU KAWAN, Malaysia, NNA - Honda Motor Co. has surpassed 5 million units in cumulative motorcycle production in Malaysia in its 60th year of business in the country, aiming to further boost sales by promoting environmentally friendly models.
Japanese migration to Malaysia waning after nuke crisis-induced peak2017/12/11 11:30KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - The migration of Japanese people to Malaysia through a second-home scheme has been declining in recent years after hitting a peak following the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear crisis in northeastern Japan.
Hitachi promotes IoT technology for Malaysia 4.02017/12/5 12:59KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japan's Hitachi Ltd. is promoting Internet of Things technology in Malaysia to prepare for the dawn of an Industry 4.0 era in the Southeast Asian region.
Japanese lifestyle store Isetan pursuing fusion with Malaysian culture2017/11/29 13:35KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - The Kuala Lumpur branch of Isetan, a retail outlet specializing in Japanese lifestyle products and services, is fusing Japanese and local styles after celebrating in October the first anniversary of its opening.
Japan's Edoya to make halal salmon skin chips in Malaysia2017/11/28 14:14KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japanese processed seafood maker Edoya Co. will produce halal salmon skin chips in Malaysia in collaboration with a local food producer with an eye to catering to Muslims in Japan and Southeast Asia.
Sharp introduces new product line in Malaysia2017/11/27 13:58SHAH ALAM, Malaysia, NNA - Japan-based electronics company Sharp Corp. has introduced in Malaysia a product line featuring artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things, including a state-of-the-art 8K TV model.
Honda launches "world's fastest FWD car" in Malaysia2017/11/13 13:25KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Honda Motor Co. has unveiled the latest model of its iconic Civic sports car series in Malaysia, touting it as "the world's fastest front-wheel-drive car" and the most powerful Honda vehicle to be introduced in the Southeast Asian country.
Japan-Malaysia collaboration introduces chocolates for Asians2017/10/23 15:23KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - A chocolate brand designed to appeal to the Asian palate has been launched in Malaysia.
Mazda to export Malaysia-assembled new SUV to other ASEAN nations2017/10/12 13:09KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Mazda Motor Corp. is launching a locally assembled new model of the Mazda CX-5 sport utility vehicle in Malaysia to leverage domestic sales and export it to other members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
Kao eyes doubling of market share with new products in Malaysia2017/10/6 11:13KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Kao Corp., Japan's top toiletry manufacturer, is seeking to double its market share in Malaysia on the back of new products, including "safe and effective" solutions to sensitive skin, according to the head of a local subsidiary.
Port city in northern Japan promoting seafood exports to Malaysia2017/9/20 12:28SELANGOR, Malaysia, NNA - A port city in eastern Hokkaido, Japan's northernmost prefecture, is promoting its seafood products in Malaysia as part of efforts to expand exports to Southeast Asia on the back of a surge in tourists from the region.
Okinawa attracting more Malaysian travelers2017/9/12 13:07KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japan's southernmost island prefecture of Okinawa has seen a sharp rise in the number of Malaysian visitors, expecting them to exceed 10,000 this year, according to Okinawa's tourism promotion body.
Fuji Xerox teams with Malaysian NGO to improve kids' language skills2017/9/8 13:13KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Fuji Xerox Co.'s Malaysian arm has partnered with a local nongovernmental organization to promote an education outreach program in impoverished communities in the country as well as elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region.
Japan sponsors tests on electric bus system in Malaysia2017/8/30 13:20PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia, NNA - An experimental electric bus system has been introduced in Malaysia's administrative capital to reduce carbon emissions in a demonstration project sponsored by a Japanese consortium of public and private partners.
Blockbuster manga "One Piece" exhibition under way in Malaysia2017/8/29 12:57KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - The first Southeast Asian exhibition of Japan's best-selling manga "One Piece" is now under way in Malaysia to commemorate the 20th anniversary of its publication.
Toilet maker Toto eyes recovery in Malaysia by 20192017/8/22 13:35KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Leading Japanese toilet maker Toto Ltd. anticipates a recovery in demand by 2019 after weathering a lull triggered by Malaysia's economic downturn, its local distributor says.
Konica Minolta to build digital manufacturing cluster in Malaysia2017/8/15 15:08MELAKA, Malaysia, NNA - Konica Minolta Inc. will build a digital manufacturing cluster with several partners in the southern Malaysian port city of Melaka to beat rising labor costs and boost productivity through the internet of things technology.
Japanese Ikenobo floral art deepens friendship with Malaysia2017/7/5 13:03KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japan's oldest "ikebana" floral art school Ikenobo has held one of its largest overseas exhibitions in Malaysia with the aim of deepening friendship between the two countries.
Japan investment in Malaysia may rise 30%: industry exec2017/6/27 14:00KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - The Japanese Chamber of Trade and Industry in Malaysia sees Japanese investment in the Southeast Asian country rising by 30 percent this year.
Japanese ICT firms urged to use Malaysia as stepping-stone to ASEAN2017/6/22 13:24KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Malaysia Digital Economy Corp. is urging Japanese information and communication technology companies to use the Southeast Asian country as a stepping-stone to tap into the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations market.
Japanese ramen shops sprout in competitive Malaysian market2017/6/13 12:55KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japanese ramen noodle shops are thriving in Malaysia, where local residents are embracing the noodle dish with gusto.
Geely bid for Proton seen no big threat to Japanese carmakers2017/6/7 13:09KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Chinese carmaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co.'s planned purchase of Malaysia's Proton Holdings Bhd. will likely pose no major threat to Japanese competitors in the local automotive market or elsewhere in Southeast Asia, according to an industry expert.
Transcosmos ties up with Malaysia firm to promote regional e-commerce2017/5/30 15:43KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japan's Transcosmos Inc. has formed a capital and business partnership with Malaysian fintech firm Soft Space Sdn. Bhd. to promote digital transformation services in Southeast Asia.
Halal industry chief urges Japan to use Malaysia as gateway2017/5/26 14:49KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Malaysia's Halal Industry Development Corporation is urging Japanese firms to use the Southeast Asian country as a gateway to Muslim markets across the region and in the Middle East.
Japan's Tokachi Seika to market halal gyoza in Malaysia2017/5/25 13:19KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Traditional Japanese confectionery maker Tokachi Seika Co. will start selling halal gyoza dumplings in Malaysia this summer under a deal with a local food producer.
Study finds marked generation gap among Malaysian millennials2017/5/17 13:44KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Malaysians born in the 1980s and 1990s feel a greater generation gap among themselves than similar age cohorts in other Southeast Asian countries, according to a new study undertaken by a Bangkok-based think tank of Hakuhodo Inc., Japan's second-largest advertising company.
Japan makes sales pitch to win Malaysia-Singapore rail project2017/5/11 13:42KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japan is stepping up efforts to win a Malaysia-Singapore high-speed railway project by sending a high-level mission to Kuala Lumpur to campaign for the adoption of the shinkansen bullet train system.
Hino makes Malaysia customer center focal point of growth strategy2017/4/25 13:38KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japan's Hino Motors Ltd. has undertaken a major upgrade of its customer center in Malaysia, where it leads the diesel truck and bus market, as part of its growth strategy in Southeast Asia.
Mizuho 2nd Japanese bank to sign Islamic credit deal with ICD2017/4/19 13:44KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Mizuho Bank has become the second Japanese commercial bank to sign a "murabaha" credit facility agreement with Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector, an arm of the multinational Islamic Development Bank group, following the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
Japan Halal Association eager to learn lessons from Malaysia2017/4/11 14:19KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - The halal industry in Japan, feeling it lacks information about Islamic practices given the country's tiny Muslim population, is looking to Malaysia for help in developing the sector.
Malaysia keen to learn about nuclear power from Japan2017/4/5 13:05KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Malaysia wants to learn from Japan about atomic energy, including about its efforts to restore lost public confidence stemming from the Fukushima nuclear accident, before deciding whether to build a nuclear power plant in the country, according to Malaysian government officials.
Malaysia ready to help Japan develop halal industry ahead of Olympics2017/3/30 13:52KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Malaysia has signaled its readiness to share its expertise with Japan as it seeks to develop its halal industry ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.
Japan's Kumamoto city intends to attract 1,000 Malaysian visitors2017/3/22 12:51KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - The southwestern Japanese city of Kumamoto, struck by devastating earthquakes in April 2016, intends to attract 1,000 Malaysian visitors to the region this year.
Do-it-yourself robot "Robi" from Japan debuts in Malaysia2017/3/13 12:43KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Robi, a Japanese-developed humanoid robot assembled with parts supplied weekly, has made its debut in Malaysia, touting its ability to communicate in English, Malay and Chinese.
Japan marks 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties with Malaysia2017/3/10 12:31KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japan has kicked off a series of events to mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Malaysia this year, starting with a party at the Japanese ambassador's residence in Kuala Lumpur.
Japan firm gives Malaysia overhead train wire-checking system2017/3/1 12:57KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japan's Meidensha Corp. has given Malaysia's state-run railway company a labor-saving computerized inspection system for overhead train wiring under an industrial cooperation program between the two countries.
Malaysia seen emerging as top user of Japanese cosmetics2017/2/24 12:35KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Users of Japanese cosmetic products in Malaysia are expected to surpass those in Thailand and Singapore to become their top consumers in Asia, according to industry officials.
Japan to train staff if Malaysia-Singapore rail project won2017/2/17 13:39KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japan is ready to train Malaysian and Singaporean staff involved in a high-speed railway project linking the two countries if the shinkansen bullet train system is selected for it, according to a senior Japanese diplomat.
Malaysian travel to Japan faces both good, bad prospects2017/2/10 13:53KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Malaysian travelers to Japan have been increasing since Tokyo's easing of visa requirements but local tourist agencies see both good and bad prospects for the immediate future.
Fans of Japanese animation growing in Malaysia2017/1/30 12:01KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japanese-made animation is becoming increasingly popular in Malaysia as elsewhere in Asia, captivating local people across racial differences.
Hello Kitty-themed rooms open at Malaysian hotel2017/1/20 12:04KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - A hotel in the southern Malaysian state of Johor has opened 12 distinct Hello Kitty-themed rooms in an attempt to attract fans of the popular Japanese character in Southeast Asia.
Fuji Xerox unveils new, eco-friendly work style concept in Malaysia2017/1/12 13:51KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Fuji Xerox Co.'s Malaysian unit has unveiled a new line of innovative document-managing solutions powered by its eco-friendly "Smart Work Gateway" concept at a promotional event in Kuala Lumpur at the start of the year.
Japan's Kadokawa promotes Malay version of popular anime "your name."2016/12/22 16:16KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - The Malaysian unit of Japanese entertainment content provider Kadokawa Corp. is promoting the Malay version of the blockbuster anime film "your name." in graphic novels and comics.
Japanese cooking school moves into Malaysia, its 7th market abroad2016/12/14 14:15KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - ABC Cooking Studio Co., a leading Japanese cooking school operator, has forayed into Malaysia, its seventh overseas market following China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand.
FamilyMart set to boost its presence rapidly in Malaysia2016/12/7 13:47KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - FamilyMart Co., Japan's second-largest convenience store chain, is poised to expand its network in Malaysia following the first two outlets launched recently in Kuala Lumpur.
Japan's Daikin makes fresh investment in Malaysia to meet growing demand2016/11/29 14:23KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Daikin Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., a Malaysian arm of leading Japanese air conditioning manufacturer Daikin Industries Ltd., will invest 800 million ringgit (about $180 million) over the next five years to meet rapidly growing demand in the Southeast Asian country.
Okayama Pref. eyes Muslim-friendly tourism with aid of Malaysian firm2016/11/16 12:36KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Three municipalities in Okayama Prefecture, western Japan, have launched a joint project to promote Muslim-friendly tourism in the region, initially targeting travelers from Malaysia with the help of a local travel agency.
Malaysian visitors to Japan rising toward 400,000 this year2016/11/10 15:16KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - The number of Malaysian visitors to Japan is steadily growing and likely to reach 400,000 this year, Masatoshi Miyake, executive director of the Japan National Tourism Organization, said recently.
TPP to help Malaysia achieve high-income target for 20202016/11/2 12:57LABUAN, Malaysia, NNA - The Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade agreement will help Malaysia achieve its government's target of attaining high-income nation status by 2020, despite doubts cast over the pact by two U.S. presidential candidates, according to a prominent Malaysian financial industry leader.