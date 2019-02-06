Laos
GMO Internet launches internet infrastructure services with AMZ Group in Laos2019/11/20 17:13BANGKOK, NNA – Japan’s internet and financial service firm GMO Internet Inc. has teamed up with a diversified business group in Laos to launch internet infrastructure services to tap the underdeveloped market.
Japanese consulting firm Nippon Koei to upgrade ancient Laos town2019/10/21 15:59
Hitachi opens Laos unit with goal of 5-fold market share increase2019/10/16 15:30
Kansai Electric-backed hydropower plant begins operation in Laos2019/9/9 16:37BANGKOK, NNA - A major hydropower plant built in Laos under a project led by Japanese utility Kansai Electric Power Co. has started commercial operation.
Japan firm, Lao farmers promoting “Vientiane Blue” food, beverages2019/8/28 16:02
Bando Densen expands cable production to Laos amid U.S.-China row2019/8/19 16:21
Japanese gas supplier Saisan begins LP gas sales in Laos2019/7/4 15:24
Mitsubishi Electric sets up Laos unit to lift local elevator sales2019/6/21 15:28BANGKOK, NNA - Mitsubishi Electric Corp. has established a unit in Laos as part of efforts to expand its elevator and escalator business in the Mekong region.
Hong Kong’s Kerry Logistics developing Vientiane dry port to link China with SE Asia2019/4/9 15:15HONG KONG, NNA – Hong Kong-based Kerry Logistics Network Ltd. will develop a dry port trans-shipment center in the Laotian capital, Vientiane, seeking to expand intermodal transportation between China and Southeast Asia.
Japan’s Hoya to build HDD glass substrates plant in Laos to meet data centers demand2019/2/6 17:06PHNOM PENH, NNA - Major Japanese optical glass maker Hoya Corp. will build a hard disk drive glass substrates plant in Laos to meet growing demand from ballooning global data traffic.