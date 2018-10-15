Japan
-
Abe becomes longest-serving Japan prime minister, legacy in focus2019/11/20 9:35
-
SoftBank’s Yahoo Japan, messaging app Line to merge by Oct. 20202019/11/19 9:34
-
Nissan in dire need of repairing Renault ties 1 yr after Ghosn arrest2019/11/19 9:28
-
SoftBank mulls tie-up with messaging app Line, acquisition eyed2019/11/14 9:32
-
Struggling Onkyo to cut 30% of audiovisual equipment business workforce in Japan2019/11/13 13:31TOKYO, NNA – Struggling audiovisual equipment maker Onkyo Corp. will streamline its home audio equipment business following the failure of the planned divestment of its mainstay operations to a U.S. firm.
-
Japan to introduce bill to ensure fair online business competition2019/11/13 9:36
-
Water supply disruption continues at Haneda airport2019/11/7 17:30
-
Japanese breweries to start exporting draft sake with special keg2019/11/6 12:18
-
Fujifilm gives up on Xerox acquisition, to dissolve 57-year-old JV2019/11/6 9:25
-
Electronics firms expand business in self-driving, EV technology2019/10/28 9:22
-
EVs, short-range cars take spotlight at Tokyo Motor Show2019/10/24 9:28
-
Cars, auto parts comprise 60% of Japan trade hit by U.S.-China row2019/10/24 9:22
-
Japan’s Digital Wallet taps growing remittance demand from Filipinos2019/10/23 17:07MANILA, NNA - Japanese fintech venture Digital Wallet Corp. has taken over the Philippines and Australia operations of Speed Money Transfer Philippines Inc., banking on steadily growing remittance demand among Filipino workers living overseas.
-
SoftBank to provide up to $9.5 bil. to WeWork2019/10/23 16:46TOKYO, Kyodo – SoftBank Group Corp. will provide up to $9.5 billion to the U.S. operator of co-working space WeWork as part of a bailout package to rebuild the embattled firm, the two companies said Wednesday.
-
Singapore Press to set up S$50 mil. fund in nursing, healthcare with Japan’s Bridge C Capital2019/10/18 16:16SINGAPORE, NNA - Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. (SPH) will inject up to 50 million Singapore dollars ($36.6 million) into a fund it has set up with Japanese asset management provider Bridge C Capital Inc. to invest in nursing and healthcare facilities in Japan.
-
Suntory set to sell its luck-bringing “Year of the Rat” whisky2019/10/17 17:50
-
No. of South Korean visitors to Japan plunges nearly 60% in Sept.2019/10/17 11:02
-
Toyota’s new fuel cell model to debut in 2020 with 30% longer range2019/10/11 18:24
-
Japan labor body to step up support for foreigners, freelancers2019/10/9 16:56
-
Sony to launch PS5 for year-end shopping season in 20202019/10/9 9:32
-
Japan, U.S. formally sign bilateral trade agreement2019/10/8 9:23
-
Japan’s consumption tax raised to 10% amid swelling welfare costs2019/10/1 8:58
-
Taiwan bookstore-retailer Eslite opens first Japanese outlet2019/9/27 18:08
-
Taiwan chip maker UMC to fully take over Mie Fujitsu Semiconductor2019/9/27 15:06TAIPEI,NNA - Major Taiwanese chip maker United Microelectronics Corp. will fully take over a joint venture with Japan’s Fujitsu Semiconductor Ltd. next month to reach more Japanese clients while boosting its capability to serve global customers.
-
China fund to pull out from bailout plan for Japan Display2019/9/27 9:31
-
Abe, Trump reach trade deal, Japan exempt from higher auto tariffs2019/9/26 9:23
-
Japan to expand app-using customs declaration ahead of Olympics2019/9/24 12:27
-
Trump tells Congress trade deal with Japan to be inked in coming weeks2019/9/17 9:10
-
Japan, France ministers affirm support for Nissan-Renault alliance2019/9/3 9:39
-
Japan corporate profits tumble in 2nd quarter on U.S.-China trade war2019/9/2 14:27
-
Toyota, Suzuki agree on capital tie-up2019/8/28 19:17
-
Japan, U.S. seek to sign “very big” trade deal in September2019/8/26 11:27
-
India’s Lupin to sell injectable products business in Japan to UAE’s Neopharma2019/8/23 13:49NEW DELHI, NNA - Major Indian pharmaceutical firm Lupin Ltd. is set to sell its injectable products business in Japan to neo ALA Co., a wholly owned subsidiary of the United Arab Emirates-based Neopharma group.
-
Record 832 foreigners in Japan lose residency status in 20182019/8/21 11:14
-
Indian firm entering Japan’s rental housing market with new IT-based service2019/8/20 15:22
-
Kameda Seika’s Cambodia plant fully operating to produce rice crackers for export to Australia, New Zealand2019/8/16 17:01
-
NEC unveils flying car prototype using its communications technology2019/8/6 9:45
-
Panasonic to stop TV production in Mexico as Q2 sales tumble on trade gloom2019/8/2 15:06
-
11 dead, 5,600 people sent to hospitals in Japan heatwave2019/7/31 9:49
-
Japan’s jobless rate improves amid women’s market entry2019/7/30 14:23
-
Nissan to cut over 10,000 jobs globally: sources2019/7/24 11:15
-
56% oppose amending Constitution under Abe gov’t: Kyodo poll2019/7/24 10:41
-
Asahi to buy Australia’s Carlton and United Breweries for $11 billion2019/7/23 16:09TOKYO, NNA - Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., the holding company for Japan’s largest brewer, will acquire Carlton & United Breweries of Australia for 1.2 trillion yen ($11 billion) from its Belgian parent, Anheuser-Busch InBev.
-
Japanese credit card issuer JCB launches debit cards through 8 Indian banks2019/7/23 14:32
-
Main opposition makes big gains in upper house election2019/7/22 11:03
-
Abe wins upper house poll but suffers constitutional reform setback2019/7/22 10:48
-
Japan to reject S. Korea’s request for meeting on export curbs2019/7/18 10:45
-
Japan PM Abe’s ruling bloc maintains lead ahead of upper house election2019/7/17 14:05
-
Japan population declines at fastest pace yet to 124.8 mil.: gov’t2019/7/10 19:00
-
Japan rejects S. Korean calls for scrapping of tech export curbs2019/7/10 9:59
-
Japan curbs technology exports to S. Korea2019/7/4 10:37TOKYO, Kyodo - Japan made good on its threat to curb technology exports to South Korea on Thursday, a move expected to deal a major blow to South Korean manufacturers amid a diplomatic row over wartime labor.
-
Japan mulls stricter export controls on more items to S. Korea2019/7/3 9:41
-
G-20 agrees to aim for fair trade without anti-protectionism pledge2019/7/1 10:09
-
Trade in spotlight as G-20 discusses economy in Osaka summit2019/6/28 16:07
-
World leaders in flurry of diplomacy ahead of G-20 summit in Osaka2019/6/28 9:55
-
90% foreigners want better public support to adjust to life in Japan: poll2019/6/25 18:19
-
Seven-Eleven Japan to offer rice balls in bioplastic wrappers2019/6/25 6:58
-
Japan May exports down for 6th straight month on sluggish Asia demand2019/6/19 17:57TOKYO, NNA - Japanese exports posted the sixth straight year-on-year decline in May as the downcycle in global semiconductor demand lingers and the U.S.-China trade spat weighs on global growth, trade statistics released Wednesday by the Ministry of Finance showed.
-
USTR calls for prioritizing deal with Japan on farm tariff cuts2019/6/19 10:06
-
Seven-Eleven struggling in face of Japan’s inconvenient truths2019/6/17 15:21
-
G-20 agrees on int’l framework to reduce marine plastic pollution2019/6/17 10:06
-
Japan Display to cut 1,200 jobs and suspend smartphone screen plant2019/6/13 16:40TOKYO, NNA – Japan Display Inc., a cash-strapped liquid-crystal-display maker, will shed more jobs, close some smartphone display production lines and replace its chief executive amid continued losses.
-
Sharp says U.S.-China trade war “opportunity” to expand business2019/6/12 11:02
-
Japan aims to reduce greenhouse emissions to zero after 20502019/6/12 10:58
-
Japan Q1 GDP revised up slightly to 2.2% annualized on firmer capex2019/6/10 10:58TOKYO, NNA - Japan’s economic growth for the January-March quarter was revised up slightly as business investment in equipment turned out to be firmer than initially estimated.
-
G-20 ministers set AI guidelines amid concerns of pitfalls2019/6/10 9:53
-
PREVIEW: Japan Q1 GDP seen revised up slightly on capex2019/6/4 15:14TOKYO, NNA - Japan’s economic growth for the January-March quarter is likely to be revised up slightly, economists predict, as business investment in equipment appears to be firmer than initially estimated based on a government survey.
-
Japan April factory output rebounds on cars; govt cautiously upgrades view2019/5/31 11:13TOKYO, NNA - Industrial production in Japan rebounded in April on higher output of passenger cars for the domestic market and machinery for Asia, prompting the government to revise up its view slightly with a cautious outlook.
-
Japan won’t grant U.S. farm products more access than TPP: Motegi2019/5/28 17:45
-
Trump says U.S., Japan may unveil progress on trade deal in August2019/5/27 13:50
-
Trump hints won’t push Japan for trade deal before summer election2019/5/27 9:57
-
Trump to affirm robust alliance in Japan trip, trade in question2019/5/24 15:09
-
Panasonic suspends dealing with China’s Huawei following U.S. ban2019/5/23 16:19TOKYO, NNA - Japanese electronics firm Panasonic Corp. will suspend supplying certain products and components to Huawei Technologies Co. after the Trump administration blacklisted the Chinese telecommunications giant and its affiliates.
-
Japanese mobile carriers postpone sales of new Huawei smartphones2019/5/22 18:08
-
Japan, U.S. at odds over auto, farm tariffs, no talks on quotas2019/5/22 17:13
-
Japan April exports down for 5th straight month on weak global chip market2019/5/22 13:42TOKYO, NNA - Japanese exports posted the fifth straight year-on-year decline in April, reflecting a sluggish global semiconductor sector amid the escalating U.S.-China Trade dispute, trade statistics released Wednesday by the Ministry of Finance showed.
-
347 pass Japan’s foreign worker exam for food service industry2019/5/22 9:52
-
Japan, U.S. to hold ministerial trade talks later this month2019/5/21 11:18
-
Japan Q1 GDP up 0.5% q/q, 2.1% annualized, beating forecasts2019/5/20 11:26TOKYO, NNA - Japan’s economic growth in the January-March quarter came in much stronger than forecast, led by the first net-export gain in a year on a sharp drop in imports and a smaller-than-expected decline in capital investment.
-
Japan Display to invite 1,000 early retirements after 5th straight year of losses2019/5/16 13:05TOKYO, NNA – Struggling liquid-crystal-display maker Japan Display Inc. will slash some 1,000 jobs through early retirements, after incurring a net loss for the fifth straight year to March.
-
Japan gov’t to urge firms to hire employees until age 70 amid labor crunch2019/5/16 9:58
-
Japan April sentiment picks up slightly but outlook uncertain2019/5/14 17:41TOKYO, NNA – A key Japanese index of public sentiment about the economy recovered some ground in April as tensions in the U.S.-China trade row had appeared to ease, but some respondents expect a pullback in consumer spending after the extended 10-day spring holiday.
-
Xi’s visit to Japan as state guest to be put off to next year2019/5/14 8:12TOKYO, Kyodo - Japan and China are making arrangements for Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Japan as a state guest next year, rather than this year as initially planned, due to a tight schedule, sources familiar with the situation said Monday.
-
Mitsui E&S withdrawing from thermal power civil engineering after Indonesian losses2019/5/13 14:07TOKYO, NNA - Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., a leading shipbuilding and engineering firm, will stop accepting new orders for thermal power plant civil engineering, eventually withdrawing from that sector under its latest restructuring plan.
-
U.S. urges Japan to cut tariffs for farm goods2019/5/13 12:07
-
Japan to call on N. Korea to realize summit “without conditions”2019/5/8 8:39
-
Asian leaders congratulate Japan’s new emperor on enthronement2019/5/2 6:28
-
Emperor Naruhito declares succession to throne in ceremony2019/5/1 13:39
-
Japan-wide celebrations mark start of Reiwa Era2019/5/1 13:30
-
Japan’s Emperor Akihito declares abdication, thanks people for support2019/5/1 13:23
-
Emperor Akihito defines role as state symbol through 30 yrs of reign2019/4/30 10:33
-
Japan March factory output slumps, indicating Q1 GDP contraction2019/4/26 10:57TOKYO, NNA - Factory output in Japan fell more than expected in March to a 14-month low as slower global growth dampened demand for passenger cars and chip-making equipment, prompting the government to downgrade its output assessment and indicating a GDP contraction in the first quarter.
-
Japan FY18 home electric appliance shipments hit 21-year high on heat wave2019/4/24 13:08TOKYO, NNA – Domestic shipments of Japanese-made home electric appliances rose 4.3 percent in fiscal 2018 to March this year from the previous year, hitting the highest level since fiscal 1997, thanks to strong air conditioner sales during a heat wave.
-
Abe, Macron discuss Nissan-Renault alliance during talks2019/4/24 10:52
-
Japan to secure energy supply as U.S. ends Iran oil import waivers2019/4/23 17:08TOKYO, Kyodo - The Japanese government on Tuesday vowed to prevent possible disruptions to its energy supply as the United States announced an end to its sanctions waivers for Japan and other countries importing oil from Iran.
-
Japan looks to fight gambling addiction ahead of casino openings2019/4/22 10:16
-
Aomori farm pinning future hopes on Vietnamese student workers2019/4/19 12:04
-
Trump to visit Japan May 25-28, meet new emperor2019/4/19 11:49
-
SoftBank, Toyota mull $1 bil. additional investment in Uber2019/4/19 9:16
-
TEPCO eyes using foreign workers at crisis-hit Fukushima Daiichi plant2019/4/18 16:19
-
Japan, U.S. to include digital trade in trade talks2019/4/17 9:42
-
OECD says Japan’s consumption tax rate should be more than doubled2019/4/15 14:49
-
1st exam held in Japan for foreigners seeking new work visa2019/4/15 10:58
-
Japan to ensure stability in financial markets over Brexit: Abe2019/4/11 11:36
-
Oncolys BioPharma licenses cancer drug to Chugai Pharmaceutical2019/4/10 15:43TAIPEI, NNA – Japanese cancer drugmaker Oncolys BioPharma Inc. has granted exclusive rights to Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. to make and sell an oncolytic viral immunotherapy treatment being developed by Oncolys.
-
Nissan dismiss Carlos Ghosn after 2 years of leadership2019/4/8 15:23
-
Toyota to allow free access to nearly 24,000 hybrid vehicle patents2019/4/4 14:18NAGOYA, Kyodo - Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday it has allowed royalty-free access to nearly 24,000 patents for its hybrid vehicles, seeking to become a “supplier” of low-emission technology as the industry adopts stricter emissions regulations.
-
Carlos Ghosn rearrested in wake of further financial misconduct allegations2019/4/4 14:06
-
Tokyo prosecutors eye building another case against Ghosn2019/4/3 18:36TOKYO, Kyodo - Tokyo prosecutors are considering building another case against former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn, this time in connection with payments the automaker made to a distributor in Oman, sources close to the matter said Wednesday.
-
Japan detects African swine fever at infectious stage for 1st time2019/4/3 11:21TOKYO, Kyodo – The African swine fever virus has been detected in a contagious state on Japanese soil for the first time, the government said Tuesday.
-
Japanese firms looking to seize business opportunities with new era name2019/4/1 18:12
-
Nissan urged by governance panel to end Ghosn’s era of one-man rule2019/3/28 14:50YOKOHAMA, Kyodo - An external committee of Nissan Motor Co. said Wednesday that concentration of authority in former boss Carlos Ghosn led to his alleged financial misconduct, urging the automaker to abolish the post of company chairman and strengthen supervisory powers of the board.
-
Chinese EV maker BYD gearing up for e-bus sales in Japan2019/3/27 15:38
-
Japan deploys missile units on islands amid China’s rise2019/3/27 10:39
-
Japan to accept online applications for some visas from July2019/3/26 17:18
-
Japan to support education for 4 mil. women in developing countries2019/3/25 11:08
-
Gay Taiwanese granted special permission to remain in Japan2019/3/25 10:59
-
Japan to invite guests from 195 nations for enthronement events2019/3/20 10:06
-
Japanese exports remain weak amid slowing global growth2019/3/18 18:08TOKYO, NNA - Japanese exports posted a year-on-year drop for the third straight month in February, Ministry of Finance data showed Monday, indicating slower global demand is weighing on the economy’s lukewarm growth.
-
Japan investigates 700 foreign students AWOL from Tokyo college2019/3/18 14:39
-
Japan to develop air-to-ship long-range cruise missiles2019/3/18 14:28
-
Trump’s auto tariff threat “makes me sad," Toyota chief says2019/3/18 14:26
-
U.S. trade chief to prioritize farm sector in talks with Japan2019/3/14 10:35
-
Nissan to withdraw luxury Infiniti brand in Western Europe in 20202019/3/14 10:22LONDON, Kyodo - Nissan Motor Co. said Tuesday its luxury Infiniti brand will withdraw from markets in Western Europe in early 2020 as part of a restructuring plan to focus sales on growth markets such as North America and China.
-
Toyota plans to send space rover to Moon in 20292019/3/13 19:13TOKYO, Kyodo - Toyota Motor Corp. said Tuesday it will jointly develop a rover to be sent to the Moon in 2029, amid fierce competition among countries in exploring Earth’s natural satellite.
-
Nissan, Renault mull closure of joint venture in Netherlands2019/3/12 10:09
-
Japan may already be in recessionary phase, gov’t data show2019/3/8 10:53TOKYO, Kyodo - The government on Thursday downgraded its assessment of a key indicator of economic trends, suggesting Japan may have already entered a recessionary phase rather than marking its longest growth streak since the end of World War II, as previously believed.
-
Japan proposes U.N. working group to tackle microplastics pollution2019/3/4 10:25TOKYO, Kyodo - Japan has submitted to the United Nations a draft resolution to establish a working group for coordinating efforts toward combating ocean microplastics pollution, people close to the matter said Saturday.
-
Talks with Japan likely to start in March: U.S. trade chief2019/2/28 16:30WASHINGTON, Kyodo - The United States and Japan will likely launch trade talks in March, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said Wednesday.
-
Toshiba Memory plans to go public as soon as September2019/2/21 14:22
-
Japan to ease language requirements for foreign nursing care trainees2019/2/21 10:06
-
Trump visit to Japan eyed May 26, 1st state guest to meet new emperor2019/2/19 10:26
-
Abe nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize at U.S. request: officials2019/2/19 10:09TOKYO, Kyodo - Japanese government officials confirmed Monday that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe nominated U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize after a request from Washington last year, a move that could spark controversy at home and abroad.
-
Fukushima tour draws foreigners to areas devastated by nuclear accident2019/2/18 11:14
-
Renault’s new chairman, Nissan show unity, put off sensitive issues2019/2/15 12:58
-
Japan Q4 GDP rebounds from disaster-hit Q3 but export growth weak2019/2/14 14:37TOKYO, NNA - Japan’s economy posted the first growth in two quarters in the October-December period, as expected, recovering modestly from a slump caused by a spate of natural disasters in the summer months.
-
Thailand’s Property Perfect to invest 100 billion yen in Hokkaido ski resort2019/2/7 12:46BANGKOK, NNA – Leading Thai developer Property Perfect Public Co. will invest 100 billion yen ($911 million) in its ski resort in Hokkaido, Japan’s northernmost main island, over the next 10 years, seeking to draw more domestic and foreign visitors.
-
Japan-EU free trade pact enters into force amid U.S.-China tariff war2019/2/1 13:05
-
Japanese local gov’ts call for more help to accept foreigners2019/1/30 14:18
-
U.S. securities commission probing Nissan over executive pay2019/1/29 11:13TOKYO, Kyodo - Nissan Motor Co. said Monday it is being investigated by the U.S. securities watchdog over disclosures of executive pay, adding to the woes of the Japanese automaker, which has seen its former chairman Carlos Ghosn arrested over alleged financial misconduct.
-
Renault to pick new leader Thursday as Ghosn in detention in Japan2019/1/24 19:22PARIS, Kyodo - Renault SA will replace Carlos Ghosn as its chairman and CEO on Thursday as the once-feted auto tycoon has been denied bail in Japan since his arrest last year for alleged financial misconduct, sources close to the matter said.
-
Olympus failed to report over 800 overseas medical device defects2019/1/23 15:23
-
France asks minister for talks with Japan on future of Renault-Nissan2019/1/22 9:56PARIS, Kyodo - France has asked Japan to hold a ministerial meeting to discuss the future of the alliance between Renault SA and Nissan Motor Co. following the arrest of Carlos Ghosn, but Tokyo is likely to refuse the request, sources close to the matter said Monday.
-
No. of foreign tourists to Japan hits record high 31 mil. in 20182019/1/11 17:24TOKYO, Kyodo - The estimated number of foreign tourists to Japan reached a record high 31.19 million in 2018, up 8.7 percent from the previous year and rising for the seventh straight year, Japan’s tourism minister said Friday.
-
Japan begins departure tax to fund inbound tourism promotion2019/1/7 16:24
-
Ghosn served fresh arrest for breach of trust, may prolong detention2018/12/21 16:21
-
SoftBank mobile unit makes tepid debut on Tokyo market2018/12/19 12:06
-
Nissan puts off naming Ghosn’s successor amid tensions with Renault2018/12/18 8:20TOKYO, Kyodo - The board of Nissan Motor Co. put off a decision Monday to choose the successor to ousted Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who has been arrested for alleged financial misconduct, reflecting heightened tensions with its partner Renault SA.
-
Foreign tourists in Japan set to hit record high 30 mil. in 20182018/12/14 18:39
-
174 foreign technical trainees die in Japan in 8 years2018/12/14 11:35
-
Renault keeps Ghosn at helm as probe finds no pay wrongdoing2018/12/14 11:34NEW YORK, Kyodo - Renault SA said Thursday that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Carlos Ghosn will retain his positions with the firm as no evidence of wrongdoing was found in an internal probe undertaken after he was indicted in Japan for alleged financial crimes.
-
Japan decides to exclude Huawei, ZTE from gov’t procurement2018/12/10 16:01TOKYO, Kyodo - Japan decided Monday to effectively exclude Chinese telecommunication equipment giants Huawei Technologies Co. and ZTE Corp. from public procurement from April next year, the government said.
-
Japan Q3 GDP slump revised down sharply on weaker capex2018/12/10 11:04TOKYO, NNA – Japan’s economic contraction in the July-September quarter was revised down sharply to 0.6 percent on quarter, or an annualized 2.5 percent from the initial reading of 0.3 percent, or 1.2 percent annualized, as business investment was much weaker than previously estimated, the Cabinet Office said Monday.
-
Challenges await Japan in opening up to more foreign workers2018/12/10 9:38
-
69 foreign technical interns die in Japan between 2015 and 20172018/12/6 20:43
-
VW Japan reports dozens of cases of improper car inspections2018/12/6 11:36TOKYO, Kyodo - The Japanese arm of Volkswagen AG said Wednesday it has found 83 cases of improper recording of exhaust emissions and fuel economy data for new cars since 2012, in another blunder for the German automaker previously mired in an emissions test cheating scandal.
-
Nissan rejects Renault’s request to send successor to replace Ghosn2018/12/5 11:45TOKYO, Kyodo - Nissan Motor Co. has rejected partner Renault SA’s request to send a successor with equal authority to replace ousted Chairman Carlos Ghosn, sources close to the matter said Tuesday, in a heightening leadership tussle at one of the world’s biggest automaker groups.
-
3,000 foreign workers at Sharp’s central Japan plant cut: labor union2018/12/4 17:35
-
Japan Q3 GDP slump likely to be revised down after weak capex data2018/12/3 16:37TOKYO, NNA - Japanese business investment and profits slowed in the July-September quarter from the previous three months, hit by heavy rains and typhoons, government data showed Monday, indicating Q3 GDP contraction may be revised down sharply.
-
G-20 cuts pledges to "fight protectionism" amid U.S.-China trade war2018/12/3 9:53
-
UPDATE1: Japan Oct factory output rebounds sharply after storm-hit Q32018/11/30 13:30--Adds details, official comments throughout. TOKYO, NNA - Japan’s industrial production and shipments rebounded sharply on month in October after a slump in the July-September quarter caused by bad weather, leading to the first year-on-year drop in inventories in just over a year, preliminary data released Friday by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed.
-
Japan Oct factory output rebounds sharply after storm-hit Q32018/11/30 11:45TOKYO, NNA - Japan’s industrial production and shipments rebounded sharply on month in October after a slump in the July-September quarter caused by bad weather, leading to the first year-on-year drop in inventories in just over a year, preliminary data released Friday by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed.
-
IMF warns Japan of over 25% economic shrinkage in 40 years2018/11/29 10:15NEW YORK, Kyodo - The International Monetary Fund warned Japan Wednesday against a possible economic shrinkage of more than 25 percent in the next 40 years due to the rapidly greying population in the country.
-
Ruling bloc pushes bill to expand foreign labor through lower house2018/11/28 9:56
-
eBay CEO aims at multibillion dollar business in Japan market2018/11/28 9:54TOKYO, Kyodo - The chief executive of eBay Inc. said Tuesday the U.S. e-commerce giant aims to achieve a multibillion dollar business in Japan by offering a range of foreign items with competitive prices.
-
Cafe opens with robot waiters remotely controlled by disabled people2018/11/27 10:18
-
Nissan CEO intends to review unequal alliance with Renault2018/11/27 10:08TOKYO, Kyodo - Nissan Motor Co. CEO Hiroto Saikawa expressed an intention Monday to review the automaker’s long-standing alliance with Renault SA, following last week’s arrest of its former Chairman Carlos Ghosn for alleged financial misconduct, according to company sources.
-
M’bishi Motors’ board votes to dismiss Ghosn as chairman after arrest2018/11/26 19:42TOKYO, Kyodo - Mitsubishi Motors Corp. said Monday its board of directors dismissed Carlos Ghosn as chairman at an extraordinary meeting following his arrest for alleged financial misconduct at alliance partner Nissan Motor Co.
-
Nissan CEO hints at intention to review alliance with Renault2018/11/26 14:31TOKYO, Kyodo - Nissan Motor Co. CEO Hiroto Saikawa on Monday hinted at his intention to review the alliance with Renault SA during a meeting with company employees to explain about the arrest of the carmaker’s former chairman Carlos Ghosn last week, according to company sources.
-
Japan, France agree to support Nissan-Renault alliance2018/11/21 9:29
-
Ghosn’s arrest stirs anger, dismay among Nissan workers2018/11/20 16:34TOKYO, Kyodo - Nissan Motor Co. employees reacted Tuesday with anger, surprise and dismay to the arrest a day earlier of the automaker’s charismatic chairman Carlos Ghosn for allegedly understating his salary.
-
SoftBank unveils cleaning robot for offices, restaurants2018/11/20 16:23
-
Nissan Chairman Ghosn arrested for understating salary 5 bil. yen2018/11/20 9:50TOKYO, Kyodo - Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn was arrested Monday on suspicion of understating his salary in Japan by 5 billion yen ($44 million), Tokyo prosecutors said, dealing a serious blow to the automaker that was saved and driven to growth path by the charismatic executive.
-
Japan Oct exports rebound but Chinese demand slower amid U.S. trade row2018/11/19 11:34TOKYO, NNA - Japanese exports rebounded in October on solid global demand for Japanese cars and semiconductors after a rare slip in September when typhoons delayed shipments, but demand from China appeared to be losing some steam amid the U.S. trade dispute, trade statistics released Monday by the Ministry of Finance showed.
-
Japan may accept up to 60,000 foreign workers in nursing care sector2018/11/15 10:15TOKYO, Kyodo - Japan's nursing care businesses are expected to accept up to 60,000 foreign workers over five years, the highest number among 14 industrial sectors facing labor shortages that will be subject to proposed changes of the immigration law, the government said Wednesday.
-
Abe starts Southeast Asia, Oceania tour for regional summits2018/11/14 11:30
-
Japan economy shrinks in Q3 on disasters after high growth in Q22018/11/14 10:43TOKYO, NNA - Japan's economy for the July-September quarter slumped 0.3% on quarter, or an annualized 1.2%, as a series of disasters dampened consumption and business investment posted the first drop in two years after surging in April-June.
-
Pence calls for broader U.S-Japan bilateral trade pact2018/11/14 9:50TOKYO, Kyodo - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence urged Japan on Tuesday to strike a bilateral trade deal on goods and services, indicating Washington will seek a broader framework despite an agreement by the two counties earlier this year to begin talks on goods only.
-
Abe, Pence meet in Tokyo to discuss N. Korea, trade2018/11/13 12:55
-
Japan doesn't treat U.S. fairly on trade, Trump says2018/11/08 16:05WASHINGTON, Kyodo -President Donald Trump accused Japan on Wednesday of treating the United States unfairly on trade, claiming that Japan exports cars with low tariffs but does not take American cars.
-
Japan to revise 70-yr-old fishery system to allow in newcomers2018/11/06 17:20
-
U.S. exempts Japan, 7 others from Iran oil sanctions2018/11/06 10:40
-
>Son says SoftBank-Saudi fund to continue despite Khashoggi murder2018/11/05 17:30
-
Majority of Japanese support bill to accept more foreign workers: poll2018/11/05 06:10TOKYO, Kyodo - A majority of Japanese support a bill to open the door to more foreign blue-collar workers in sectors struggling with labor shortages, a Kyodo News poll showed Sunday.
-
Gov’t OKs permanent foreign worker bill in major policy shift2018/11/02 14:20TOKYO, Kyodo - The government on Friday approved a bill enabling manual workers from abroad to stay in Japan permanently in a major shift in its policy of resisting immigration.
-
Japan farmers worried over trans-Pacific trade pact taking effect2018/10/31 16:35TOKYO, Kyodo - Japanese farmers expressed concern Wednesday about an expected influx of imports and other effects of a trans-Pacific free trade agreement led by Japan that is set to enter into force on Dec. 30.
-
Japan may gain stalling tactic on trade after U.S. elections2018/10/31 11:15WASHINGTON, Kyodo - The U.S. midterm elections are often seen as a referendum on the sitting president's popularity, but the results of the 2018 races are likely to have more far-reaching consequences no matter which party controls Congress.
-
Trans-Pacific free trade pact set to enter into force on Dec. 302018/10/31 08:30TOKYO, Kyodo - A trans-Pacific free trade pact without the United States is set to enter into force on Dec. 30 as six nations, the required minimum, have now ratified the deal, New Zealand's trade minister said Wednesday.
-
Machinery makers look to labor-saving tech to combat labor shortages2018/10/30 14:40
-
Japan mulls accepting more Asian refugees from 20202018/10/23 11:15
-
U.S. seeks deeper farm tariff cuts by Japan than in TPP: Perdue2018/10/19 13:00WASHINGTON, Kyodo - The United States will urge Japan to reduce tariffs on agricultural products beyond levels agreed to under the Trans-Pacific Partnership, an 11-member regional free trade agreement, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue indicated Thursday.
-
Plastic waste piling up in Japan after Chinese import ban2018/10/18 15:05
-
Japan's Sept. exports fall for 1st time in nearly 2 years on typhoon2018/10/18 14:30Japan's exports fell for the first time in nearly two years in September as production and distribution channels were disrupted by a powerful typhoon that tore through the area around Osaka, government data showed Thursday.
-
U.S. to start trade talks with Japan in mid-January: USTR2018/10/17 16:45WASHINGTON, Oct. 16 Kyodo - U.S. President Donald Trump's administration plans to start negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement with Japan in mid-January, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer notified Congress on Tuesday.
-
Japan gov’t launches 1st survey on “overtourism”2018/10/15 17:00
-
Japan PM Shinzo Abe to announce 2019 consumption tax hike2018/10/15 14:00