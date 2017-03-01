Infrastructure
Nexco Central sets up its first overseas unit in Philippines as roadwork booms2019/11/21 15:11MANILA, NNA – Japanese toll road builder and operator Central Nippon Expressway Co. has set up its first overseas unit in the Philippines amid massive infrastructure developments initiated by the government of President Rodrigo Duterte.
Struggling engineering firm Chiyoda to close Thai subsidiary2019/11/18 15:13BANGKOK, NNA – Major Japanese plant engineering firm Chiyoda Corp. will liquidate its Thai subsidiary as part of its restructuring plans after suffering a massive loss in the last financial year.
Sekisui Chemical starts selling underground rainwater storage material in flood-prone Indonesia2019/11/7 18:42
Japan consortium building bridge on East-West Corridor in Myanmar2019/11/5 15:08
New Thai-Myanmar bridge opens, expected to boost trade by 30%2019/11/1 17:41
Thai business consortium signs deal to build railway linking 3 greater Bangkok airports2019/10/29 6:14
Japanese consulting firm Nippon Koei to upgrade ancient Laos town2019/10/21 15:59
Toshiba wins 40 bil. yen electric locomotive deal in Taiwan2019/10/18 14:55
Innovation, new mindset key in Singapore’s struggle for water2019/10/16 17:20
Trading house Sumitomo to develop $4.2 bil. smart city in Hanoi with local BRG Group2019/10/7 15:59
Trading house Sumitomo invests 14 bil. Yen in Thang Long Industrial Park II expansion near Hanoi2019/9/30 16:59
Nippon Koei to design “smart city” infrastructure in greater Manila2019/9/30 16:45
Japan, Indonesia agree to construction terms for Jakarta-Surabaya railway upgrade2019/9/26 18:41
Kyocera serves Myanmar’s non-electrified households with solar power2019/9/25 17:18
Japanese firms receive order to build tunnel in Nepal as crucial link to India2019/9/24 19:49NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese firms have received a work order to build Nepal’s first tunnel with official aid from Tokyo that would improve road access between the landlocked country and neighboring India.
Japan-funded grain bulk terminal opens in Myanmar2019/9/9 17:08
L&T, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems’ joint venture wins power facility deal in India2019/9/3 18:47NEW DELHI, NNA - Indian conglomerate Larsen & Toubro Ltd. (L&T), engaged in engineering, construction and other wide-ranging sectors, has landed a major order worth up to 50 billion rupees ($693 million) for steam generators and associated packages for a thermal power plant in India, through its joint venture with Japan’s Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd.
Trading house Sumitomo to build coal-fired power plant in Vietnam in 20232019/8/27 14:19HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp. has launched the construction of a coal-fired power plant in Vietnam where serious shortages of electricity are feared due to its rapid economic growth.
Shell launches EV chargers at gas stations in Singapore, 1st in SE Asia2019/8/20 15:48
Philippines conglomerate San Miguel to build $14-billion Manila airport2019/8/1 15:13
Marubeni consortium gets OK to supply power for Philippines project2019/7/5 17:41MANILA, NNA - A consortium of Manila Electric Co. and its three Japanese partners, including trader Marubeni Corp., has received approval to supply power for the Philippines’ first “smart city,” planned to be developed at a former U.S. military base.
Sojitz, Saha Group team up to draw tenants to industrial parks2019/7/1 15:46
Indonesia’s Jokowi eyes more mass, rapid transport development2019/6/27 9:49
Kansai Electric begins hydro plant operation in Indonesia2019/5/28 13:47
Japanese business lobby in Philippines says more FDI deregulation needed2019/5/21 19:42MANILA, NNA - The Japanese business lobby in the Philippines says the government’s recent move to ease regulations on foreign direct investment in infrastructure projects doesn’t go far enough.
Japanese leasing firm Orix to buy 7 wind power plants in India2019/5/21 19:31NEW DELHI, NNA – Japanese leasing firm Orix Corp. plans to buy its partner’s share of seven wind power plants in India, anticipating growing demand for renewable energy.
Japanese electric utilities Chugoku, Shikoku tap Myanmar market2019/5/17 15:19YANGON, NNA - Japanese utilities Chugoku Electric Power Co. and Shikoku Electric Power Co. will invest in the operator of a gas-fired power plant in Myanmar in a bid to cash in on growing electricity demand in the emerging Southeast Asian economy.
Japanese trader Sumitomo taps India for industrial park operation2019/5/8 15:51
Philippines first hybrid electric train on track for commercial service2019/5/7 16:07
Sumitomo to manage Tokyo-financed special economic zone near Dhaka2019/4/26 15:19TOKYO, NNA - Major Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp. will manage a Tokyo-financed special economic zone expected to open near the Bangladesh capital Dhaka in early 2022, according to the Japan International Cooperation Agency.
Toshiba embarks on mega sewage treatment project in Philippines2019/3/30 16:52
Philippines’ first subway project may face higher cost, delays2019/3/22 16:52
Japan’s Marubeni to undertake Manila mass transit network extension2019/3/8 14:36MANILA, NNA – Japanese trading giant Marubeni Corp. will undertake a $62 million extension project for the Manila Light Rail Transit System Line 2 , on top of the company’s cumulative $314 million of railway infrastructure deals in the Philippines.
Sumitomo Mitsui starts building Philippines’ biggest railway2019/2/18 17:18BULACAN, NNA - Sumitomo Mitsui Construction Co. of Japan has begun building the first phase of the Philippines’ largest railway project under the government’s Build, Build, Build infrastructure program.
Japan to lend Philippines $202 million for roads in Mindanao conflict zone2019/2/12 12:55
Philippines to expand railway network as key economic policy2019/1/29 15:29MANILA, NNA – The Philippine government is pressing ahead with a plan, dismissed by critics as unrealistic, to expand the national railway network from just 77 kilometers currently to 1,900 km in as little as three years as a core plank of its economic stimulus policy.
Hitachi wins $1.4 bln order for Taiwan railway project2019/1/16 11:55TAIPEI, NNA - Hitachi, Ltd. has won its biggest ever order from Taiwan to build 600 express train cars for the nation’s railway infrastructure improvement project.
Press: Myanmar parliament delays approval of French aid loan for Yangon development2018/11/29 12:21YANGON, NNA - Myanmar’s legislature, the Assembly of the Union, has postponed the approval of a 70-million-euro ($79.6 million) loan from the French Development Agency for urban development in the Yangon Region as the government tries to keep a lid on foreign debt.
Philippines opens eco-friendly international airport on Panglao Island2018/11/28 18:57PANGLAO, Philippines, NNA - The Philippines on Tuesday opened Bohol-Panglao International Airport, its first “ecologically friendly” gateway, designed to help bring in more tourists and investment.
UPDATE1: Japan to lend 167 bil yen ($1.5 bil) for Philippines north-south railway extension2018/11/22 16:25--Adds details in paragraphs 3-5
Japan to lend 167 bil yen ($1.5 bil) for Philippines north-south railway extension2018/11/22 12:54MANILA, NNA - The Japanese and Philippine governments signed an agreement Wednesday on a soft loan from Japan of up to 167.2 billion yen ($1.5 billion) for a railway extension project in greater Manila to help ease traffic.
Japan loan to help Manila upgrade its faltering rail system2018/11/14 17:50MANILA, NNA - Japan and the Philippines have signed an agreement on a 38.1 billion yen ($334 million) soft loan for upgrading Manila Metro Rail Transit Line 3 to enable a smoother commute in the capital.
UPDATE1: Yangon-Mandalay railway upgrade to complete in 2024, slash travel time2018/11/13 17:33
Yangon-Mandalay railway upgrade to complete in 2024, slash travel time2018/11/13 12:40YANGON, NNA – Myanmar has begun work on upgrading the railway linking the country’s commercial capital Yangon to the second largest city Mandalay, aiming to reduce travel time and enhance transport capability.
UPDATE1: Sumitomo opens its 3rd industrial park in Vietnam with 8 Japanese tenants2018/11/09 18:05
--Recasts with focus on shift from China, adds quotes, background
Sumitomo opens its 3rd industrial park in Vietnam with 8 Japanese tenants2018/11/09 12:50HANOI, NNA –Trading house Sumitomo Corp. has opened its third industrial park in Vietnam, aiming to support Japanese firms entering the emerging market economy.
Myanmar, Thailand to upgrade road from border to Dawei economic zone2018/11/05 17:10YANGON, NNA – Myanmar and Thailand have agreed to pursue an upgrade of the trunk road from the Thai border to the Dawei Special Economic Zone, in hopes of revising a shelved plan to develop Myanmar’s southern port city, allowing easy access to the Indian Ocean for Thai exports.
China to hold 70% stake in Myanmar's planned strategic seaport2018/10/12 14:05TOKYO, NNA - Myanmar will hold a 30 percent stake in its strategic deep-water seaport project led by cash-rich China, giving Beijing a 70 percent interest, under their final agreement reached during recent talks between the two countries, according to a visiting senior Myanmar official.
Japan gives grant aid to help Myanmar upgrade Mandalay port2018/10/10 12:11YANGON, NNA - Japan has agreed to provide Myanmar with grant aid of up to 6.03 billion yen ($53 million) to help the emerging economy modernize its key commercial inland port.
Bridge built with Japanese aid opens in Yangon, easing traffic jams2018/8/30 14:20YANGON, NNA - Japan-funded Dawbon Bridge is now open in central Yangon, easing traffic congestion in the nation's largest commercial city and contributing to meeting Myanmar's basic infrastructure needs.
Japan extends technical aid to improve India's railway safety2018/8/16 12:20NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan will extend technical assistance to India under a fresh bilateral accord to help the South Asian country improve its accident-prone railway operations.
Japan-India JV wins contract for Bangladesh urban railway project2018/6/12 13:09NEW DELHI, NNA - A joint venture between Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp. and an Indian engineering and construction firm has won a contract for Bangladesh's first mass rapid transit system to reduce chronic traffic congestion in capital Dhaka.
Japan-Indonesia joint venture set to start port construction in July2018/5/28 12:37JAKARTA, NNA - A Japanese-Indonesian joint venture is set to start the construction of a new port in an area east of Jakarta in July to boost export shipment capacity and reduce traffic jams around the capital in a project funded by Tokyo's official credit.
Indian state to build 1st Japan-aided seawater desalination plant2018/4/6 13:02NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan's development aid agency will extend support for the construction of a seawater desalination plant in India, the South Asian country's first such facility financed by Japan, to tackle water scarcity in a state with a large number of Japanese firms operating.
Myanmar upgrading Yangon circular railway line with Japanese aid2018/2/26 12:40YANGON, NNA - Myanmar has begun work to upgrade a six-decade-old circular railway line in its former capital Yangon, supported by the Japanese government's official development assistance.
Japan's Kubota to improve Yangon's water supply system2017/12/25 14:40YANGON, NNA - Farming and construction equipment manufacturer Kubota Corp. will build water supply infrastructure in Myanmar's commercial capital Yangon with other Japanese and South Korean partners to meet growing industrial and household demand for clean water in line with the Southeast Asian country's economic development.
Bidding begins for new Japan-backed port development in Indonesia2017/11/10 13:48JAKARTA, NNA - The Indonesian government has started inviting bids for a new Japan-backed strategic port development project in the east of Jakarta, which it hopes will attract investment in Southeast Asia's largest economy by improving its logistics.
Japanese suppliers bet on India's bullet train project2017/10/17 13:00NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese high-speed railway equipment and system suppliers are looking to tap business opportunities as India builds its first bullet train line, mainly financed by Tokyo, with some considering expanding local production to cater to the needs of the $16.5 billion project.
Japan firms to showcase high-speed rail technology at India fair2017/10/10 17:00NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese firms will showcase their cutting-edge railway technologies and products during an international exhibition in India to cash in on the nation's first high-speed train project backed by Japanese financial assistance.
Myanmar kicks off 2040 urban development plan with Japan's aid2017/9/27 11:42YANGON, NNA - Myanmar has erected the first signboard area map of Yangon as a pilot project of a Japanese-assisted master plan for the country's former capital to become an attractive international port and logistic hub.
Indonesia eyes existing line for Jakarta-Surabaya medium-speed train2017/9/13 13:06JAKARTA, NNA - Indonesia will most likely use an existing railway line for the planned medium-speed train service between Jakarta and Surabaya, the country's two largest business hubs, targeting the launch of the project in the middle of 2018, according to Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi.
PanaHome, Sojitz to develop "smart town" in Indonesia2017/6/9 13:38JAKARTA, NNA - Japan's PanaHome Corp., a housing company under the Panasonic group, has teamed up with trading company Sojitz Corp. to build a sustainable "smart town" in Deltamas city outside Jakarta.
Japan's Kobelco to supply water treatment technology to Myanmar2017/5/26 13:23YANGON, NNA - Japan's Kobelco Eco-Solutions Co. has won an order from Myanmar to supply technology for a water treatment plant in the Thilawa Special Economic Zone on the outskirts of the commercial capital Yangon.
Japan makes sales pitch to win Malaysia-Singapore rail project2017/5/11 13:42KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japan is stepping up efforts to win a Malaysia-Singapore high-speed railway project by sending a high-level mission to Kuala Lumpur to campaign for the adoption of the shinkansen bullet train system.
Myanmar needs better infrastructure to draw Japanese tourists: experts2017/4/4 16:43YANGON, NNA - Myanmar must improve its infrastructure, boost spending on tourism and provide more information about destinations if it is serious about attracting more Japanese visitors, travel industry experts say.
Japan invites Indian firms to join port project in Africa2017/3/15 13:09NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan has invited Indian companies to participate in a port development project in Kenya in a bid to promote business partnerships between Japan and India in the African continent.
Japan firm gives Malaysia overhead train wire-checking system2017/3/1 12:57KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japan's Meidensha Corp. has given Malaysia's state-run railway company a labor-saving computerized inspection system for overhead train wiring under an industrial cooperation program between the two countries.